Wallaby-Darned

19 Ratings
  • 5 18
  • 4 0
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A close replica of my favorite steakhouse drink. Peachy and frozen, made from peach schnapps, vodka, champagne, and fuzzy navel mixer.

By Laura Wilson

Recipe Summary

total:
5 mins
prep:
5 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 cocktails
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the vodka, schnapps, sugar, champagne, peaches, fuzzy navel mix, and ice into a blender. Blend until smooth and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
431 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 78.1g; fat 0.2g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 14.9mg. Full Nutrition
