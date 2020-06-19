Wallaby-Darned
A close replica of my favorite steakhouse drink. Peachy and frozen, made from peach schnapps, vodka, champagne, and fuzzy navel mixer.
I usually make it by the pitcher and it turns out soo good! I use 3 oz vodka, 3 oz peach snapps, 2 tbsp sugar, 1 16oz package frozen peaches, 1 cup ice, a 12oz bottle of Seagrams fuzzy naval wine cooler and instead of champagne I use 1 cup Ginger Ale (tastes just as good!). I mix it up in the blender and stick it in the freezer for a little bit then blend again just before serving. So good, cant even taste alcohol, but it will sneak up on you!Read More
Skip the sugar and the fuzzy navel mix and use a can of peach nectar. It's what they use.Read More
I used to go to Outback just to get one of these drinks, but now I can make them at home. They really do taste just the same.
I always get this drink from my favorite restaurant and was surprised I was able to find the recipe. It is pretty close to the same flavor. If you are unable to find fuzzy navel mix, you can use 3 parts orange juice to 1 part peach schnapps.(3 ozs to 1 oz) All in all, I was very pleased with this and will definately make it again.
PERFECT brunch cocktail! Loved it and didn't need to change a thing....
I made this for my husband and myself while waiting for lemon salmon on the grill. I did not have champagne so I used lemon lime sode instead and added a extra half a shot of each, vodka and schnapps. They were excellent! Excited to try this out with champagne too, but this will do just fine! We will make this for a party we are having this weekend as it is Peach season here and they are everywhere!
I put slightly less champagne than called for because that was the most noticeable flavor in my first batch. Otherwise, awesome and dead on!
this is pretty DARN CLOSE to Outback's famous Wallaby-Darned! VERY GOOD, even with a few substitutions that I was forced to make: couldn't find Fuzzy Navel mix, so I used a 10-12oz.? container of frozen Peach Daiquiri mix (left out the sugar & the peaches) and upped the vodka & peach schnapps to 3 oz. each. Didn't have any champagne, so I used 1/2 cup of ginger ale instead. Blended with ice, froze in the freezer for a few minutes while dinner was cooking, then stirred & poured in chilled glasses! Yum! Thanks, Preludeljs, for a delicious frozen cocktail recipe!
I LOVE this drink. After I left the restaurant I had to have the recipe. This was my favorite drink of the summer.
Amazing Drink! Perfect drink if you don't like the strong taste of alcohol. YUM YUM YUM! =)
YUM! I made this to serve with an Asian inspired seafood dinner and it was a huge success. I could not find fuzzy navel mix, so I made my own using 3 parts OJ to one part peach schnapps. Thanks to the previous reviewer who suggested that-this is a great drink. Very refreshing.
These were great. Served these last night while playing croquet. Everyone loved them. Used sprite instead of champagne and upped the alcohol level a tad to compensate. Also subbed in OJ and more peach schnapps for the fuzzy naval mix. Yummy very peachy
This drink is fabulous! It is light, yet hardy...a great drink for New Year's celebration!
Way addicting!!
Fantastic! I followed other recommendations and used the apricot nectar (b/c the store I was in didn't have the peach nectar) and I used rum b/c I am not a vodka fan. It was delicious and everyone I served it to loved it too!
Yessssss, my regular after snack
