Mozzarella Chicken
This is a great change from the usual chicken.
Deliscous! A+++++ This was a definite hit at dinner last night. I made a few substitutions: shredded mozzarella for slices,1/4 c. butter instead of 1/2 c., italian bread crumbs, and chicken broth for white wine. Still came out wonderful. I baked it for the full 45 minutes for a crunchier coating. Also, I used unwaxed dental floss instead of toothpicks. Will make again and again!
I thought this dish was awfully labor intensive for the end result. My husband and I both ate it, but agreed that I probably won't make it again.
This was terrific! I even passed it on to some of my friends. Instead of pounding chicken breasts, I always slice chicken horizontally to make two thinner breasts, which makes double the number of roll-ups. I made my own seasoned breadcrumbs by adding oregano, pepper, parsley, garlic powder, and parmesan cheese. Definitely will be repeated in our household. My husband and boys loved it! Thanks, Amber!
This was pretty good. Unfortunately, a lot of the cheese leaked out while it was baking. The pounding and rolling up of the chicken was a bit messy and troublesome- maybe next time I'll just cut each breast in half thickness-wise, and put the cheese in the middle. Also, the bread crumbs got a bit soggy from baking in the "sauce"- maybe next time I will fry them in some oil to crisp it up a little, and possible use a different sauce to bake them in. But the cheese inside was delicious! (PS I substituted chicken broth for the wine).
This was amazing. The only thing that I did differently was using fresh mozzarella. This will definately be a favorite in our house for a long time. Thanks for the post.
This recipe is great! I made it for a dinner party and added dethawed frozen spinach in the roll. Everyone loved it! I will definitely make this again.
I loved this recipe. I thought it was new and delicious. I have never cooked with wine, mainly because I was never old enough to buy it, but now I am and it was wonderful. It was a little time consuming the first time, but once you make it a few times it gets faster. Wonderful recipe
very easy to make. similar to scampi. sauce is great. i served it in a bowl for dipping.
This was AWES OME!!!! YUM YUM YUM! I did cut everything in half because it was only my husband and I eating. I DID NOT cut the sauce in half though... So glad I didn't... the sauce was awesome! I also cooked the chicken for 15 minutes covered with foil, added the sauce, and then cooked for another 30 minutes uncovered. So glad I did! The sauce was already starting to "brown" on the sides of the dish from it over cooking. This was seriously restaurant quality!!!! YUM YUM YUM!
I made this without the sauce and used tomato sauce instead.. It was very good but a little bland, next time I'll use more spices in the breadcrumbs.
This was delicious! I made a few healthy changes by using fat free shredded mozzarella and egg substitute. I also used marinara sauce instead of the white wine sauce. Definately will make this again.
I tried this recipe for the first time this weekend, and it was wonderful. I made a few changes: 1) I marinated the chicken for a few hours in extra virgin olive oil, fresh garlic, salt, and pepper. 2) I used thin slices of chicken breast. 3) I used red wine instead of white because that was all I had on hand. 4) I used sprinkle mozzarella cheese instead of slices and they worked just fine. I will definitely use this recipe again. I'll just add more salt.
Simple and tasty....added prosciutto in the middle with the cheese and worked really well.
An excellent dish our entire family loved! I added some extra ingredients to the bread crumbs to bring out more of an italian flavor. With the bread crumbs, I mixed in parmesean cheese, garlic powder, basil & oregano. I didn't measure the extras, just added by eye. Also, be sure to use extra toothpicks if needed before baking to keep the cheese in. Love love LOVE this chicken : )
Only had mozerella string cheese sticks, so had to use these instead of slices (I grated them in a hand grater). These have a different texture, so there was no problem with the cheese melting out. Next time I might try a mixture of regular mozerella & string cheese to see if I can get the perfect consistancy. Also, I didn't add the sauce to the chicken till close to the end and only spooned a little over the chicken. The rest I served over the chicken and egg noodles. Even the kids liked it.
I loved it. This wil make it into my regular rotaion. Chicken does not have to be boring.
A family favorite!
I can't believe how well this turned out. I made this for a dinner party of 35. Lots of work for that many but well worth it
This was sooo delicious!!! I followed the recipe exactly, but I accidentally opened a bottle of Pinot noir. What the heck, I used it anyway. It was sooo great!!!
Really good recipe, but a little too much wine in it. I made half with chicken broth and half with wine (separately) because I was cooking for people that don't drink wine. I actually liked the chicken broth one a little better. I think next time I'll make it with a mix of chicken broth and wine.. that would taste best. I had to use shredded cheese.. which was a little too messy. Next time I'll buy the cheese slices like it said to. Thanks for the recipe!
Any meat dish my daughter will eat gets a 5 star from me! This was easy to make, although I had to use a rolling pin, I don't own a meat hammer, or whatever they are called. I used chicken broth like someone else had suggested. This was delicious, definately I will make it again for my family.
I left out the sauce because I thought it would be too rich. Even without the sauce, it was. It's not something I'll make again, but that's only because of my tastebuds, not because it's a bad recipe.
This recipe is just out of this world! I only needed 2 servings for me and my husband, so cut the recipe down to 2 chicken breasts. I used Land of Lakes spreadable butter (didnt measure.. just put it on to coat the chicken!) and fresh mozzerella. For the bread crumbs, I used Progresso Parmesan bread crumbs. I also put in extra garlic (4 cloves) b/c we love garlic. Lastly, I used chicken brother rather than white wine. This recipe is a keeper. Takes a lot of prep work, but well worth it.. will makes this time and time again!
This recipe was so easy and delicious! I will be making it for guests as well as family!
I added alot to mine, just uploaded the pic. It was delicious nontheless. Good recipe but add more and it could be even better!!
Delicious!!!! My hubby gave it a 9.7 out of 10! I served the chicken with roasted sweet potatoes. Yum, yum!!!
I LOVED this! Unfortunetly, my husband doesn't love baked chicken, so he did not. Very good recipe! Next time, however, I would probably only use about a half cup of wine. I think the wine was a bit too "present" in the overall taste.
This was soooo goood! Highly recommended and easy to make. I used fresh mozzarella, and you should too : )
delicious! definitely a keeper!
Surprisingly good!!! I didn't have enough wine so I used half wine, half chicken broth. I also used shredded mozz cheese because that's all I had. Kept everything else the same. Some of the reviews says this is labor intensive but it was super easy to make. I didn't pound the chicken. I just sliced my chicken breasts in half to make for a thinner piece of chicken. Literally took just a few mins to make and so tasty.
super yummy. The sauce is a classic beurre blanc - no way to go wrong with that, could drizzle it over styrofoam and it would taste delicious. I implore you not to change out the wine for chicken broth as some have done, the sauce is really what elevates this from a kind of basic chicken parm ( no real need to roll the chicken unless you feel like it) to something extra tasty.
Followed Directions exactly. Just added a few spices to the bread crumbs. (salt, pepper, garlic powder)
Loved this!
Another great chicken dish! I used grated mozzarella and added garlic powder, season salt, and onion powder. My wonderful boyfriend came back from the store with colored toothpicks so needless to say this dish was tastey and quite colorful!
Unbelievable! Used Panko brea crumbs, and stuffed with combo of provolone and mozzerella. Didn't make any other changes. Completely awesome and easy. This is also the kind of recipe that is so versatile, next time I might try a combo of goat cheese and fresh basil, or mozzerella and asparagus tips, etc. Really, really good!
Loved this! I passed along the recipe to my sister too and it was a hit in her family. For all of you omitting the wine in the recipe you are missing out - the sauce really makes this recipe what it is! If you want a healthier version of this use less margarine and low fat cheese - do not omit the wine or garlic!
This recipe is incredibly easy to make and delicious!!! I substituted chicken broth for the white wine, I skipped buttering the chicken breast as there is enough melted butter. I added crushed almonds to the breading (this was a HUGE hit) and also layered spinach, roasted peppers and a tiny bit of feta cheese for flavor in the center. You can also omit the flour as the breadcrumbs and almonds stick to the chicken with the egg. My boyfriend and I both loved this!!!!
omg this came out so good...my fam loved it
Delicious but hard to get the cheese to stay inside! the combo of flavors was great though
This dish was amazing!!! Really moist - everything was great! We used White Zipfandel wine with our sauce and it turned out great! Also...the 3 1/2 cups of flour (we adjusted the dish for 7 people) is a bit too much. You can definitely get away with less flour than the recipe asks for. Great dish. Will make again! :)
This recipe was really not that great. Kind of plain, my boyfriend liked it but I was disappointed.
My recipe calls for 1 bag of frozen unbreaded chicken tenders. Place in a glass baking dish. Add a tsp of minced garlic to the top of chicken. Cover the chicken with 2 jars of spaghetti sauce and 1- 16 oz. bag of mozzarella cheese, shredded. Throw in the oven at 350 for 1 hour. When chicken is done, place over cooked spaghetti and top with Parmesan cheese. Very simple, quick and everyone loves this. Nothing to do once it gets put in the oven, just remove after 1 hour.
I love cheese and I love chicken, so this recipe was perfect for me! I really liked the cheesy garlic flavor. The first breast that I used was way too big, so if possible I would recommend using smaller breasts for this recipe. Also, I left out the wine and just drizzled a butter garlic sauce on them before baking. I have made this twice already.
This was delicious. I didn't rub butter on the inside (why do that?), rather sprinkled garlic powder lightly. I was out of fresh garlic, so I simmered the sauce with Two Sister's Outrageous Garlic, using a Chardonnay. YUMMY!
I enjoyed the chicken, I cooked for an hour to ensure a crispy crust and also used panko crumbs. Instead of bread crumbs. Husband didn't like the wine taste, said it overwhelmed the chicken. Would probably reduce amount of wine next time.
Bland, definitely needs salt or more spices. ALSO do not believe that the chicken would be done in 30 minutes, it was more like 45-50 minutes.. for me anyway. I didn't pound the chicken, I sliced them in half (to make half the thickness) and rolled them. Took them out at 30 min and they were still very pink. Everyone else liked it, the saving grace was the SAUCE, my version of it, and the fact that I added cheeses to the top before baking. Without the sauce and the cheese, would have been a bland nightmare. I made the garlic/wine sauce, but I felt when I put it over the chicken before placing in the oven, it was too watery and washed off some of the breading. So I used a VERY small amount on the chicken before baking. I knew it wasnt going to work, so I just mixed a bottle of Prego in with the mixture, to make a thinner marinara sauce. It turned out really good. I drizzled a little over the chicken before serving. I only gave it 4 stars because everyone else loved it, I didn't. And I had to improvise, A LOT.
The photo does not match the ingredients. My family rated this recipe 2-3 stars. The recipe seems to mirror a mock chicken parmesan.
This was So good and Easy too. My husband is very picky and he loved this.
For such a simple recipe, my two young girls say awesome, will you make it again tonite. Didn't change a thing, served it with a side of spaghetti and garlic bread. Thanks Ms. Lazier
Easy to make, and my husband complimented on how fancy it looked and tasted! I followed the recipe exactly, but cut the chicken breasts in half. They cooked in 30 minutes.
Love this chicken! Followed recipe. The only thing I did differently was used italian bread crumbs and added parmesan cheese to the breading. Used seasoned salt and a little onion powder.
My family loved this recipe! The sauce was a bit thin, but it did not take away from the taste. I will make this again often.
It's really good, I have made it twice the first time I made it it was ok I didn't like the cheese. So the second time I made it I used provolone chesse I also put 3 slices in one chicken, and for the bread crumbs I used garlic and herb and OMG yum. I also used buttermilk and not the egg. I gave it 4 because I changed things to make it better.
I skipped the sauce and it was still very tasty.
Easy and quick! Very Tasty my Husband loved it!!
I'm a newlywed and made this for my husband and parents-- everyone loved it!!!! It's amazing!!! I added procuitto. It's amazing. The wine just gives this an amazing flavor!! Will make again for future dinner parties! :-)
Just ok - not a whole lot of flavor but if you want mild and easy this is for you. Be sure to use a drinkable white wine. It is true that a wine's flavor concentrates when cooking. Bad wine = bad flavor. But this recipe is a good base recipe to play with. Next time I make it I might use Fontina cheese, Italian seasoning and maybe some chicken stock and cream with the wine sauce. I'd also probably just roast the chicken separately then pour the sauce over it.
Great dish!!! I had to change dinner plans last minute and found this recipe. I didn't have white wine so I used beef broth (all i had) and I used shredded Mexican Queso Quesadilla cheese instead of the sliced mozzarella. My husband was sooo impressed!! I served it with pan fried yellow squash (thinly sliced, seasoned with salt and pepper, then pan fried in some butter and olive oil till nice and tender and slightly browned) and white rice. I pored the sauce of the chicken over the rice and it was the perfect combination. Thanks so much for posting this recipe!!! It saved the night and I will definitely make it again!!
Delicious!!!!! First meal I made living with my boyfriend and I impressed myself :)
My family & friends loved this dish. I thought the wine sauce was delicious. I used toothpicks while breading the chicken, then switched to bamboo sticks cut in half when I actually baked it. Although this dish has many steps it is well worth it.
I used sherry instead (what I had on hand). Everyone loved it. Served it over rice with some mixed veggies. Thanx 4 the recipe.
I agree with using thin sliced chicken fillets instead of messing with pounding out regular breasts. I used half the amount of sauce so the bottom of the chicken wouldn't get soggy in the pan. Next time, I might add a little flour to the sauce to thicken it up. But overall, this was really good and worth the effort!
Easy and So good! Instant hit for dinner!
This was delicious! Even my picky 15 year old brother enjoyed this dish!
Very very good! Made it for myself and my fiance and he liked it! Will def make again. I did make a few changes. I used Italian style breadcrumbs and think it added a good taste. I also too advice of others on here and used the sauce as dipping sauce because i didnt want it to be soggy. When i got it out of the over i put about 2tbs over the chicken and used the rest to dip. Next time i will puund the meat a little more so i can wrap it better so the cheese doesnt melt out and make less sauce. I also used swiss cheese instead of mozzerala... Was very good!!
This was by far the best meal I have ever cooked! I followed the recipe although I had the butcher fillet my chicken so i could easily roll it with the cheese inside I also used string cheese in the middle. The white wine really made this dish special. My fiance' was amazed def a family fav!
Excellent and i loved that I did not have to pan fry it before putting it in the oven. I also added a slice of Prosciutto with the cheese.
Wow! This is probably the best chicken I've ever made! Instead of pounding and rolling the chicken I cut it in half and put sliced mozzarella in between the two halves. There was no need for toothpicks or floss to hold it together, I just set it in the pan. Also, I baked it for 30 mins. and then broiled it for an extra 3 mins. to give it a little crunchiness and a beautiful golden brown color. A huge hit with my family! A+ on taste and presentation! Next time I'll leave out the salt though (there's enough in the bread crumbs alone).
Nice, easy, simple.
Not bad, but certainly nothing to write home about. Overall, it was bland. I picked the recipe because it sounded similar to one that I make with Monterey Jack cheese and cilantro in the middle and rolled in a mixture of corn meal and taco seasoning. I guess I was spoiled by that recipe.
Very good and easy chicken. I followed the same recipe. I will make it again.
I liked this recipe quite a bit, as did my family. I used shredded mozzarella as that is what I had on hand....next time I will use mozzarella slices - easier to roll up!
My husband and I enjoyed this recipe very much. I used a smoked provolone instead of mozzarella, and it was delicious!
I made this for dinner last night and was a little nervous because I've never rolled up chicken....it was wonderful and it was so easy! I used shredded mozzarella instead of slices because that's what I had on hand...next time, I'll try the slices..."Yummy" was the opinion of my family.
excellent! used fresh mozarella seasoned with basil and salt, seasoned my own bread crumbs with pasta seasoning,pepper,and parsley, used 1/2 cup of white wine added shallots to sauce....baked chicken for 20 min then poured over the sauce...crispy and delicious!
It was a HIT with the whole family!
This is a great way to dress up the everyday chicken breast. I substituted fresh mozzarella and also added some prosciutto and basil to the stuffing. A new regular in our house!
I used the original recipe and the only complaint I got was it was too wine tasting, so next time I'll use chicken broth like others have suggested
Very tasty. Pounding the chicken made it so tender, and the combination of the mozzarella, garlic, butter, breadcrumbs were terrific. Will definitely make this again.
the best that I ever made. Easy to make and delicious!!!
This was good but i think i ate part of a toothpick.they were hard to find. Think i will lay chicken flat and then the cheese and top with other breast next time.Also use Swiss cheese and mozzarella. I used a med. white sauce and garlic,kinda bland,but ok.
I thought it was great! I made it tonight. I added half a cube of vegetable boullion to the sauce. I served it on a bed of egg noodles and ladled a bit of the sauce on top of it and had it with biscuits. Delicious!
Even though a bit of a pain to stuff (I used boneless, skinless thighs pounded flat) this was very good. Will make again.
Excellent! I kept it pretty much the same, just added garlic powder when I salted and peppered, and used shredded mozz instead of sliced. I baked it 30 minutes, then put it in the broiler for a few minutes to crisp it up. Everyone loved it and there were no leftovers. Will surely make it again!
This recipe was fantastic!!! I received rave reviews from the rest of my family too. Instead of dry white wine, I used red cooking wine which gave it an authentic Italian taste. Great recipe to use when wining and dining!
I've had this multiple times now, it's excellent flavor.
This was good, but had a definite wine taste to it. It lost some flavor when reheated.
It was really good and easy to make. I changed a few things, i added more cheese which made it harder to close the chicken and pin it down with the toothpick and I also used less butter, alot less. I cooked it for 40 mins and it came out very juicy.
Not bad, but needs to be tweaked. It needs a little more flavor. I added a little lemon juice to the sauce, and subbed chicken stock for the wine. Some hints: Use thin-sliced chicken cutlets. They stay rolled w/o toothpicks. Buttering the chicken before adding the cheese does nothing. Skip it. Add a little garlic and/or fresh basil to the cheese. When I make it again, I want to try making the sauce thicker and maybe adding more garlic. Or using half wine, half chicken stock.
I liked this recipe; it had a good flavor. I used and Italian blend of cheeses instead of Mozzarella. It turned out good.
This recipe is a little time consuming but well worth the work. My daughter requested it again, I have a feeling it can be a weekly dinner if she had her way.
Awesome! I've made this one so many times! My husbands favorite meal. Thanks!
This was fantastic! My husband and I agree this recipe is a keeper. I think this is a great recipe for special occasions as well as for everyday! Amber, thanks for sharing!
This was great! Everybody loved it and couldn't wait to dig in because it smelled so delicious, and it even tasted better than it smelled. This is a new family favorite! I can't see how anyone thought this wasn't flavorful, maybe they should have added more garlic, I used 3 good sized cloves, and I didn't have the wine so I used apple juice instead. It was bursting with flavor! This was so fast and easy to make, and you are bound to have all the ingredients in your cupboards. I would suggest it to everyone.
This recipe has fast become a family favorite. I use a little extra mozz cheese, but other than that I follow the recipe exactly. The only thing I've noticed is to make sure the wine you use isn't too strong or it over powers the dish. I make this dish about once a month for my crew!
This chicken was amazing!! I was using leftovers from an italian restaurant we went to last night as a side dish so I made this chicken. Instead of the sauce I waited til the chicken was pretty much done and topped the chicken breasts off with some spaghetti sauce and a little piece of mozz. cheese so it was similar to chicken parm. Hubby said this was one of the best dishes I've ever made. :) Thank you so much for the recipe.
This is was an easy dish to make and was extremely tasty. I served it over white rice and followed the recipe to a T. I would highly recommend!
This was awesome, my boyfriend is begging me to make it again... I substituted chicken broth for the white wine and it still came out great. I definitely recommend it to anyone who is sick of boring old chicken.
I did as some others and used shredded mozzarella and also substituted chicken broth for the wine. It was the most moist baked chicken ever. Great flavor. We loved it and will definitely have again. Thanks for a great recipe.
