Mozzarella Chicken

This is a great change from the usual chicken.

By Amber Lazier

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place chicken breasts between 2 sheets of wax paper. Pound each to 1/4 inch thickness. Spread butter/margarine over the inside, then add salt and pepper to taste.

  • Place slice of cheese on breast, roll and close with toothpicks. Repeat with each breast. Dip rolled breasts in flour, then egg, then breadcrumbs. Place coated breasts in a lightly greased 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • To Make Sauce: In a saucepan, melt 1/4 cup butter and add garlic. Add wine and simmer all together. Pour sauce over chicken and bake in the preheated oven for 30 to 45 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
810 calories; protein 46g; carbohydrates 70.1g; fat 32.2g; cholesterol 193.9mg; sodium 633.2mg. Full Nutrition
