Cranberry BBQ Chicken
A very pretty chicken; you can use a whole chicken cut up, or pieces. I generally use Country Legs (thigh & drumstick) as that is the cheapest chicken available.
A very pretty chicken; you can use a whole chicken cut up, or pieces. I generally use Country Legs (thigh & drumstick) as that is the cheapest chicken available.
I adapated this recipe for my crock pot--which was super easy and pretty good. I used two pounds of skinless/boneless chicken thighs, and cut them up a bit. I put them right in the pot with the other ingredients, and included two cloves of minced garlic. Cooked on low for six hours. I added about 1 cup of frozen peas just a few minutes before serving, and served it with white rice. Very nice with a tossed salad!Read More
This was okay. My kids ate it without comment as did everyone else. I didn't cover the dish while cooking and there was plenty of sauce, maybe too much. It's a great way to use up that leftover whole cranberry sauce from the holidays and that is likely the only time I might make this again. If I did make it again I would add something, not sure what yet, but something.Read More
I adapated this recipe for my crock pot--which was super easy and pretty good. I used two pounds of skinless/boneless chicken thighs, and cut them up a bit. I put them right in the pot with the other ingredients, and included two cloves of minced garlic. Cooked on low for six hours. I added about 1 cup of frozen peas just a few minutes before serving, and served it with white rice. Very nice with a tossed salad!
The smell alone while this was in the oven should be an air freshener. 90 mins don't seem like a long time but when it smells that good it seems like eons. This was awesome chicken! We had it two days in a row and wasted nothing! Even my picky 5 year old thought it was the greatest chicken he ever had. The only chicken he liked prior to this was in nugget form. I followed the recipe exactly as stated. As I said, it smelled great, looked pretty and tasted wonderful. Never thought of using cranberries for anything but cranberry sauce. Served it with corn bread muffins and buttered asparagus. This will be the way I bake chicken from now on. I am really thinking about trying the sauce on ribs. YUMMY!
The whole family loved this one! I used 6 skinless, boneless breast halves and just salt and peppered them and put them in a 9x13. Then sauteed the onion, celery, 1/2 c. chopped green pepper and 2 cloves minced garlic until everything was softened. Added the cranberry sauce, bbq sauce (and a dash of tabasco). Baked uncovered for about an hour, basting twice. It was extremely yummy :).. I know I'll be making this one often.
This was very good. If you cover the pan with foil, the sauce doesn't burn and you don't need to baste.
Just made this for 15 of my family members! They loved it, including 4 kids! Please, follow the directions exactly as written, using whole cranberry sauce and using the veggies. I took the advice of another user and got a spicy BBQ sauce to balance out the sweetness of the cranberry sauce. I also sauteed 4 cloves of garlic with the onion and celery. 5 star, all the way.
My kids gobbled this up! I used a spicy bbq sauce by accident and it toned down the spice a lot! In my opinion, do not cover this dish with foil. If you do the sauce does not get as "sticky" and "gooey" as it needs to. It caramelized so nicely on top of the chicken and if I would have used foil on top I know all that yumminess would have slid right off. I didn't use the onion and celery because it didn't appeal to me. Try this, it's great!
I add a 1/2 cup more BBQ sauce (Sweet Baby Ray's), use boneless skinless breasts, and cut the cook time to 45 minutes. Because you brown the chicken first, the 90 minute cooktime is too long and will dry the chicken out. I have made this several times and it's Mountain's fave :)
Delicious chicken!! Everyone LOVES this chicken. I did alter it though. I cut out the celery and just put onion rings underneath. I also cut out the step of browning in butter. I just place it straight into the pan, spice it (I also use paprika) and then pour the sause combo. over. Thanks for a great chicken recipe!
i have been making this recipe for years and it is one of my absolute favorites. the mixture of whole berry cranberry sauce and BBQ sauce is lovely. you can make it without the celery, but it is much lovelier with.
i've never seen my husband wolf food down like that. he just kept saying, "good chicken. good wife."
I knew when I saw this recipe that I would love it and I was not disappointed! This was a yummy dish; the chicken was really tender and the sauce was delicious. If you arent wild about sweet dishes this probably isnt for you, but I really enjoyed this and will definitley make it again and again. (I didnt have the veggies on hand the first time I made it; just cooked the chicken w/ the cran and bbq alone and it was still excellent).
I am not a big fan of anything that calls for jarred sauces but this recipe was a big hit, especially with my 14 year old. She rarely comments but tonight she went all out to make me understand that this was a good dinner. The combination of flavors and textures made for a truly interesting change of pace. I poured off the excess fat after frying the chicken and found that it was done after 60 mins. We served it with rice and a salad.
This was okay. My kids ate it without comment as did everyone else. I didn't cover the dish while cooking and there was plenty of sauce, maybe too much. It's a great way to use up that leftover whole cranberry sauce from the holidays and that is likely the only time I might make this again. If I did make it again I would add something, not sure what yet, but something.
Excellent! Made this recipe just as written, and don't feel the need to change anything.
most delicious and easy to prepare. yum
Very good!I used only 3 chicken breasts and put them in a 8x8 dish so the sauce covered the chicken completely. I still baked it for 90 mins and it was SO TENDER and yummy. As another person mentioned, I also used spicy BBQ sauce. Delish!
This was a wonderful dish! I didn't have the celery on hand but have to imagine it would have only made it better. I used a spicy BBQ sauce and the cranberry toned it down just enough so it was not over powering and just enough zing. We roasted some root veggies to go along with and everyone cleaned their plates.
It was lovely! My Other half and I LOVED it! I used cheapy bbq sauce (was in the cupboard), cranberry sauce, chicken breasts, peppers, onions, garlic puree and mix of seasonings (included dried peppers, chillies, garlic etc) . I put foil over it for the first 30 mins and then cooked uncovered for a further 60 mins. The chicken was moist and the sauce reduced and went very sticky and yummy. Had with chips, roasted parsnips and broccoli.
You can use this sauce for almost any kind of meat... I've been using it on pork, meatballs, and pot-roasted chuck or brisket for several years. Definitely five-star - anyone who eats it loves it. If your family or guests say they "hate" cranberry sauce, use the jellied version and don't tell them - they'll never know and will love the finished dish.
Kids loved it - which always helps!
This is great, especially when you're pressed for time. I make a homemade BBQ sauce that calls for dried cranberries, so this is really close to what I make. Good job.
do not make again
Hubby loved it, kids didn't..strange as it was so sweet. I just did it stove top...very moist and yummy and done in no time with little prep
Very good. The cranberries adds a nice mix of tartness and sweet savory flavory to the spicy barbeque. This was good and I will definitely make it again.
Mercy! This dish is a gift from the Gods!! I followed the instructions exactly except that I basted every 30 minutes. The meat fell off the bone.
This was pretty good. A basic sweet bbq sauce flavor.
The BEST and easiest chicken bake. My family almost got sick of having it, because I made it so many times after I found it. LOL It is now a lovely regular in our meal-plan.
We all enjoyed this recipe. Even our daughter, who doesn't really care for bbq said it was pretty good. Will be making again and again! Extremely easy to make. Instead of basting, I turned the pieces upside down every 15 mins. Great recipe!
A truly excellent recipe. It's very simple to make--mostly just the cranberry, BBQ sauce, and onion (I hate celery, so I left that out)! The only part that's a bit tedious is the basting every 15 minutes, but it's worth it in the end. I've made this chicken twice so far, and have had guests and family raving over it. I think my Dad's hooked on it...I'm hoping I can find another chicken recipe that will live up to the success of this one! Thanks so much for a wonderful, delicious recipe--this one is a real keeper.
This was delicious!! I made it for a few friends, and it disappeared so quickly! The cranberries really made this BBQ chicken recipe something to remember, and it will be made over and over in my house!! I made just as the recipe dictated, just left out the celery.
Yummy! I added a little cayenne and garlic powder to spice it up as others suggested and was really glad I did. The result was a delicious thick, sweet, and spicy barbecue sauce.
WOW!!! This is amazing! I used Jack Daniels spicy original sauce and it was great. The cranberry makes the sauce thick and it sticks to the chicken-yummy yummy. I used chicken legs instead of a cut up chicken and they worked great. I did not cover with foil as some reviewers mentioned and I did baste every 15 minutes. I am very happy I discovered this recipe and will make regularly. It was really delicious and makes your whole house smell SO good!
My family loves this chicken! We like the mixture of sweet and spicey so I used extra spicey bbq sauce. It couldn't be easier to make. I even adapted the ingredients to make a sauce for cocktail weenies. They were a big hit over the holidays.
Yummy! I made this using boneless/skinless chicken breasts and it worked out fine - no basting necessary. My boyfriend even liked this one and he hates cranberry sauce! This dish is even better on the second day as leftovers, since the chicken has had time to marinate in the sauce.
Very good. However, I will admit I made in my slow cooker. I found this recipe, essentially the same in my slow cooker cookbook. I actually cooked too long in slow cooker. I used bone-in chicken thighs, skin removed. Cooked on low for 7 hours. For the sauce, I did add a hefty dash of garlic powder. Only had jelly cranberry sauce, not whole berry kind, so I added a small palm-full of frozen cranberries. Sauce was amazing! I think the whole dish would have been great had I not overcooked my chicken. Funny, cause my grandma and husband made a gravy/sauce sandwich with sauce on top of bread after dinner. (Yup, that's how good it is!)
This was a huge hit with my crowd! I had several people ask for the recipe, and it was so easy. I did take a short cut on it, and used individually frozen chicken breast tenderloins. I just put them in the pan frozen and instead of cooking the onion and celery in the chicken drippings, I just used butter. I poured the sauce over the frozen chicken and baked it. It worked beautifully!
Made this recipe exactly as written using chicken drumsticks and it was absolutely delicious!
This was good but nothing over the top. My kids did not care for it at all. I thought it was a nice change from regular bbq sauce. I used a cut up chicken that I skinned and it was a major pain. Would be so much easier and healthier to use skinless chicken breast. And all the pieces would cook to the same doneness at the same time. There seemed to be a lot of mixed reviews as to covering the chicken with foil or not. So, I started out with it uncovered and wish that I left it that way. The sauce was nice and thick and stayed on the chicken. But, I was worried about it drying out so I covered it about half way through. The condensation of the steam made the sauce too watery and also made it slide off, which some reviewers have complained about.
Simply delicious and extremely easy to make!! The smell alone was phenomenal. Thank you for sharing this recipe.
My kids loved the chunky celery and onions with the cranberries. I loved that I didn't have to buy special ingredients for this recipe. I had everything in my pantry and freezer. I was suprised that it retained the saucy texture even though it cooked so long.
I simply LOVED this recipe! The cranberries didn't "take over" the dish, and the barbecue sauce was oh so tasty. I was very surprised at how juicy the chicken was, considering that you don't cover it to bake. Even my friend, who doesn't like cranberries, asked for the recipe so she could make it!
This is a tasty way to jazz up regular bottled sauce, not to mention it uses up that random can of cranberry sauce lurking in the pantry. I used olive oil instead of butter and Sweet Baby Ray's sauce for 3 large bone-in chicken breasts. Served with Honey Roasted Potatoes and roasted asparagus... very good. Thanks!
This recipe was a wonderful change from the regular ordinary chicken dishes. I was really surprised at how tender the chicken was considering the baking time. The sauce was a added bonus. Great recipe and I will cook it again. Thanks
I used leftover cranberry orange from the refrigerated section, and the recipe was fantastic. Even the two picky kids ate this! Not a flavor I would want every day, but definately tasty and a great way to use up leftover cranberry sauce!
Yummy sauce! The BBQ sauce, cranberry sauce, and onions are wonderful combination. Took others’ advice and lined pan with foil. Also, I covered pan with foil, so no basting necessary. However, I do think this prevented sauce from sticking to chicken (if it was supposed to). No problem, though--when chicken was ready, there was a lot sauce in the pan to put in gravy bowl and pour over chicken at the table. I was in a hurry, so cooked chicken (boneless, skinless breasts and thighs) at 375 for one hour. Next time will try cooking as directed in recipe.
ABSOLUTLY YUMMY!
My entire family loved this recipe!!! To cut out some calories, I substituted pam cooking spray for the butter. I also removed the skin from the chicken, too. I eliminated the celery, as I do not like it. I took advice from other members, and lined the dish with foil for an easy cleanup. I also did not baste the chicken every 15 minutes. Instead, I took the advice of another member and covered the dish with foil. The chicken turned out yummy and tender. Can't wait to make this again!
This one is a keeper for us! Very tasty and sticks well to the chicken. A lot of flavor and the left overs are just as good. I cover with aluminum foil so they don't dry out.
As mentioned by others, the sauce slid off the chicken and never thickened. Bummer! Also, the flavor combination didn't WOW me like I expected. The leftovers sat around.
my meat & potato boy gave me weird looks as i was putting this together & asked that i just make something normal! rating the final product, he gave it a 9 out of 10! yum, yum!! i used 3/4 can of whole cranberry sauce and approx. 3/4 cup of bbq sauce. i omitted the celery. served with mashed pots and broccoli! delicious!
This chicken was awesome!! I was afraid that my DH wouldn't like it as he is not a big cran-fan, but he loved it. I didn't bother with the sauteing bit, but just chopped an onion fairly small, pressed a couple of cloves of garlic, mixed everything up and poured it over the chicken. I used legs and boneless breasts and I was astonished at how juicy the breasts were! I lined my dish with non-stick foil so clean up was a snap. This is so easy to put together and it is definitely going in my "keeper" file. Thanks, DeidreDee!
My husband really liked this one.
Very easy, different, great with some good garlic toast or rice to soak up extra sauce.
Made this tonight. DELICIOUS! I didn't brown the chicken, used 6 boneless breast and put them in a 13X9, sauteed everything plus garlic then poured it all over the chicken and baked uncovered for 90 minutes. I will make again, for sure!
Save yourself some money and some work....use only the chicken and the bbq sauce and you'll have the same flavor as if you chopped up the veggies and added the cranberry. It's ok, but it's just barbecued chicken cooked in the oven.
This a wonderful recipe. Nice change of pace. Sauce is also good over pork chops.
This was a good interesting dish and easy to make. I will make it again.
The sauce was great! I used all drumsticks because they were on sale. Next time I make this I will try boneless skinless breast as it seems to be what my family prefers. Great recipe though...thanks!
Very good. I omitted the celery and onion and used celery seed and onion powder instead due to family preference. Served over rice. Would recommend highly.
This was a great, different dish! I wasn't sure how it would turn out given the unique ingredients, and my husband was especially skeptical. But it turned out really good, I followed the recipes, except I used boneless, skinless chicken breasts and cooked for a little less than 90 min. It's a repeater!
My family loved it! I used boneless chicken breasts and jellied cranberry sauce. I skipped the second step and just sautéed the veggies in olive oil instead. I baked it about 1 hour covered. I will try the whole berry next time just to see if it is as good.
Amazing dish. I recieve nothing but rave reviews everytime I make this dish. I have even had it requested on numerous occasions. I actually cooked it without the celery and I only baste every 20-30 minutes. Excellent.
awesome! I used chicken breasts instead of full chicken and it turned out great! next time I might add seasoning to make it more spicy.
We loved it!!! Thanks so much for sharing hour recipe!
Just delicious. We left out the celery...just don't care for it. I served it with white rice and asparagus. Yum, yum!
I put everything (except the celery, which I left out) into the crockpot and cooked it on low for approximately seven hours. I used four boneless, skinless chicken breasts and added about a teaspoon of minced garlic. I thought it was pretty good and very easy to make.
I'm giving this 3 stars as I thought it was quite tasty but my husband thought it was way too SWEET. If you (&/or your family) like entrees that are sweet (like recipes with pineapple or marshmellows), you'll love this. If not, don't bother.
Wow - this chicken is so easy to make and tastes great! I will make often.
This was an outstanding version of BBQ Chicken. I used skinless/boneless breast and they were very tender and juicy!! I will never go back to plain bottle BBQ Chicken again! Thanks for the recipe!
Used boneless/skinless chicken thighs, and covered w/foil as another person did: No basting. Placed foil on bottom of dish to avoid the scrubbing others had commented upon. My boyfriend doesn't like cranberries, and I'm not fond of bbq sauce--the combo was very tasty with neither ingredient overpowering the other. However,next time I'll cut back to 3/4 cup of bbq sauce due to overall sweetness, and omit the celery (didn't notice any of that flavour). I don't think you can overcook this dish (w/dark meat, covered). Baked at 300 for two hours, then it sat in warm oven for 30 minutes: Extremely tender, and not needing to dine by a certain time, due to an entree's cooking period, was great!
Oh my god! To die for! My roomates are licking the plate every time I make this. (They are tough critics as well.) Everyone gathers around the oven and breaths in the sauce smell and sighs in anticipation of dinner time! We have a big serving bown with the extra sauce frrom the pan we drench the rest of our food in, it's that good!
this was sooooo tasty. I love it. At first i thought, cranberry and bbq??? hum... odd combination, but it came out tasty!
I omitted the celery since I didn't have any and deglazed the pan with a little chicken broth after sauteeing the onions to get all the goodness from the bottom of the pan. Used regular "Bullseye" bbq sauce. Boyfriend told me THREE times how good it was! He is "Mr. Sauce" and absolutely couldn't get enough! I am definitely going to make this recipe with ribs next time!
AWESOME!!!! I usually use french dressing instead of BBQ, but this was superb!!! Thank you so much for sharing. God bless!!!!
My husband and I give this recipe high marks! In fact, he raved about this chicken all during dinner. It has just the right blend of tangy/sweet. My only problem with it was that 90 minutes cooking time may be too long for my oven, as there was a little burned sauce. However, I caught it in time and nothing was ruined! This one is definitely a keeper! Next time I may even serve it to company!
Soo good. I cut chicken into strips and put everything in the crockpot. I added garlic and half a bag of fresh cranberries. Boy did it look festive over rice. The berries also added an extra zing to it. 5 Stars
Five stars for ease of use and taste. Like others, lined pan w/foil, topped with foil so no basting. Used breasts and served to six easily in one pan. Husband and especially kids (yeah) really liked it!
Easy, different, and yummy! Thank You!
Very good and nice change. I used boneless, skinless chicken and my own cranberry sauce (no onions or celery). I also covered with foil so no basting.
I made it using wing parts, it was so delish, my hubby couldnt get enough. It was fast and so simple to make. The cranberry sauce gave it a thicker consistency (sauce).
This was pretty good. There was a lot of sauce left over that I put in the freezer to add to another dinner when I'm running low on time. Used whole-berry cranberry sauce and I think that really added to the "personality" of this dish...
First time making, I made with boneless chicken breasts, and baked for about 40 min in a dish where the chicken was 75% covered by the sauce. Fantastic! Second time (days later) I made again and baked in a smaller dish where the chicken was completely submerged. This time, the sauce was too thin. Flavor was still divine but I enjoyed the thicker sticky outcome of the first so from now on, I'll be sure to use a larger dish for baking. Could be my newest favorite chicken!
This recipe was really good! I used chicken breasts and didn't bother cutting them up. I also added some hot sauce to it. The breasts got to temperature in less than an hour. It reminded my husband and me of some kind of asain food (the sweet with the salty). It makes a lot of sauce.. will serve over rice and add some chopped carrots to it next time.
good
I thought this chicken tasted pretty good..... followed recipe but used boneless/skinless chicken instead. I will make again.
This was a very good recipe. The only change that I made was I pressure cooked the chicken to make it tender. It is a very sweet dish!
this was a little too sweet for me, added the juice of one lemon and it was very good.
Used boneless skinless chicken breasts cut in half lenght wise (very large), reduced cook time by 1/2 and covered with foil. Good but needed to reduce the cook time by maybe 10 more minutes, chicken was slightly over cooked. However super easy and very tasty.
Love it! Very easy to make and delicious too! Excellent when you want more than your traditional barbecue chicken!
Pretty good, but I wouldn't buy cranberry sauce or barbecue sauce especially for this dish. Good if you have leftovers though - use 'em up. :)
This was very good. I think I expected it to be an interesting flavor combination, it just tasted like bbq chicken though. I used a spicy bbq sauce. Didn't bother using a whole chicken, just a package of chicken legs. After cooking, I put the sauce back in the skillet and reduced it to a better thickness. I didn't like biting into the whole cranberries, if I made it again, I'd just use jellied.
Easy and tasty! Bound to become a "regular" in our house.
Good recipe, a little bit sweet...might need something to take down the sweetness. Goes great served with mashed potatoes.
amazing! every time i make food for people for the first time, this is what i cook. everyone LOVES it!! great with mashed potatoes... the sauce is amazing on top :)
It is fantastic. I made too much sauce however it exceeded my expectations. FABULOUS.
Awesome - not as sweet as I thought that it would be. Kids loved it too!
Good, quick, sweet sauce. I substituted bell pepper for celery and basted cheap bone in chicken while BBQing. Excellent.
The chicken was very juicy however wished I could taste the bbq sauce more..It didn't soak up the sweet and tangy flavor as much as I thought it would..
Made this for Christmas and did not make any change to the recipe. Delicious! I recommend bone-in chicken breasts (not boneless) as they make the chicken even more juicy. Will make again!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections