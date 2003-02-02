Cranberry BBQ Chicken

A very pretty chicken; you can use a whole chicken cut up, or pieces. I generally use Country Legs (thigh & drumstick) as that is the cheapest chicken available.

By Dierdre Dee

Servings:
5
Yield:
4 to 6 servings
Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a large skillet brown the chicken in butter/margarine. Season with salt and pepper. Remove from skillet and place in a lightly greased 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • In the drippings (in the skillet), saute onion and celery until tender. Add cranberry sauce and barbecue sauce. Mix well.

  • Pour cranberry mixture over chicken and bake in the preheated oven for 90 minutes, basting every 15 minutes.

Per Serving:
743 calories; protein 42.6g; carbohydrates 53.9g; fat 39g; cholesterol 182.5mg; sodium 1013.4mg. Full Nutrition
