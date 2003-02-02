Cranberry BBQ Chicken

This was good but nothing over the top. My kids did not care for it at all. I thought it was a nice change from regular bbq sauce. I used a cut up chicken that I skinned and it was a major pain. Would be so much easier and healthier to use skinless chicken breast. And all the pieces would cook to the same doneness at the same time. There seemed to be a lot of mixed reviews as to covering the chicken with foil or not. So, I started out with it uncovered and wish that I left it that way. The sauce was nice and thick and stayed on the chicken. But, I was worried about it drying out so I covered it about half way through. The condensation of the steam made the sauce too watery and also made it slide off, which some reviewers have complained about.