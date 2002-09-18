Easy Chicken Rice Casserole

This dish was delicious! I was cooking on a sunday for the week ahead and had about 3 chicken breasts left that I wanted to use up. I got on here to find a casserole using chicken & cream of chicken soup (two items in pantry). I found this recipe and had most of the items, so I quickly whipped this up between my honey mustard chicken tenders and potato soup. My husband and I loved it! It was supposed to be eaten tonight for dinner and he just couldn't wait...dug into it last night! I made a few changes to mine just because I threw a few things together: *I used 3 boneless/skinless chicken breast, cubed. *milk, white rice as called for in recipe *1 can of cream of chicken, 1 can of cream of celery *seasoned salt, chicken poultry season, onion powder, pepper all to taste *about 2 handfuls of shredded cheese added in soup/rice mixture, then when I stirred for the last 30 mins. I added another handful (and a half) of cheese to top of casserole. **I cut baking time down to 60 mins. and 10 mins. uncovered. We will definitely make this again (sooner than later too!!) Thanks alot for the recipe!! I must try!