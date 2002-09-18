Easy Chicken Rice Casserole

3.8
426 Ratings
  • 5 127
  • 4 184
  • 3 65
  • 2 25
  • 1 25

Chicken pieces and rice baked slowly in milk and cream of chicken soup. A simple, creamy casserole. You can also use a whole (2 to 3 pound) chicken, cut into pieces. The choice is yours so choose and choose well! Then enjoy!

Recipe by VET2B01

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
12 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl combine the milk, rice, soup and seasoned salt if desired. Mix well. Pour mixture into a lightly greased 9x13 inch baking dish. Add the chicken pieces.

  • Cover dish tightly with aluminum foil and bake in the preheated oven for approximately 90 minutes or until rice is done, stirring every 30 minutes. Uncover the dish and bake for another 15 minutes to allow the rice to brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
517 calories; protein 34.3g; carbohydrates 67g; fat 10.7g; cholesterol 81.8mg; sodium 910.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022