Easy Chicken Rice Casserole

Chicken pieces and rice baked slowly in milk and cream of chicken soup. A simple, creamy casserole. You can also use a whole (2 to 3 pound) chicken, cut into pieces. The choice is yours so choose and choose well! Then enjoy!
I've made this dish twice. The first time, I followed the recipe, and found that as written, it was much too bland for my taste. I made it again tonight, with the following modifications: Instead of 1 tsp season salt, I used 2 teaspoons of McCormick roast chicken seasoning, plus about 1/2 teaspoon each of dill and thyme. I also added a good dose of fresh ground pepper, and used 1 can each of cream of chicken and cream of mushroom soup. Much more flavorful the second time around - my family loved it. Great basic recipe!
This recipe is quick and easy. Only I wouldn't cook it for 90 minutes. 1 hour seemed to be enough. The liquids really dried out after an hour. If the rice isn't cooked you could add another half to one cup liquid and cook longer. Hope this helps!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/30/2002
I have enjoyed this recipe for years only I add a package of dry onion soup mix sprinkled over the top. It gives the dish the extra seasoning that really brings the whole thing together for a great taste. It is an easy one dish meal. I have added brocoli and/or mushrooms in the past as well.
This was great! Since it is just my husband, myself, and my two year old, a recipe this size would have leftovers. Not this time. My husband went back for seconds and thirds! Having said that, I should let you know I made some changes to the recipe. I switched one of the cans of cream of chicken soup for Campbell's creamy chicken verde soup. I added 1/2 cup frozen chopped onion, and instead of the chicken breasts, I used boneless skinless chicken thighs which I laid on top of the rice mixture. I then sprinkled the entire dish with season all. I also sprinkled about a cup of shredded monterey jack cheese and some finely crushed tortilla chips on top for the last 15 minutes without the aluminum foil. I know that is a lot of changes, but it was yummy! I will definitely make this again.
This casserole is easy to make and uses inexpensive ingredients, but is bland as it is, so I made the following changes to mine. When cooking the chicken, I added minced garlic, coarse ground pepper, and a few dashes of ground red pepper. I substituted 1 cup of the white rice for a 1-cup pkg of seasoned yellow rice mix. I also added garlic powder, white pepper, a few dashes of poultry seasoning, and more ground red pepper into the rice mixture before putting into the oven. Ten minutes before the casserole was done, I added shredded monterey jack cheese with jalapenos on the top. NOTE: It is important that you use the correct size casserole dish to ensure your results are neither too dry nor too wet. With my add-ons, the end result was a very good dish overall. My family prefers dishes with some kick and depth of flavor, and this recipe delivers. There were no leftovers with this! My husband loves this dish and can't wait to have it again.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
03/06/2003
Great basic recipe. In fact the only one I could find that used two cans of cream of chicken soup. (It was the only soup I had on hand and I didn't want to run to the store) Great comfort food. Would be especially good if family was sick or under the weather because of its mildness. I added a few items for flavor including parsley, chives, chopped onion, poultry seasoning, salt and pepper. I also added a small amount of grated cheddar cheese to the top just before I removed it from the oven. It did require quite a bit more liquid than called for. I used two cups milk and two cups of chicken stock (I boiled my chicken and cut in pieces before adding to this recipe) I also cooked it for only one hour. The rice was tender and the recipe was creamy. (hint: read the cooking directions on the bag of rice you are using, some brands of rice call for more liquid than others. My son said "Mom , this one is a hit."
Great base recipe, I took everyones advice and added a few things of my own. I only did a half version of the recipe, and I used cream of mushroom instead of cream of chicken. I added 1.5 cups milk, french fried onions, and about a tablespoon of garlic salt to the mix. I also topped it with croutons and sharp cheddar cheese during the last 15 minutes of cooking. The only thing I will change next time is adding more rice. If you don't like your rice creamy, I wouldn't reccomend this recipe as it currently is. This will be a new staple in our home! If you like to experiment in the kitchen give this one a try! You can't go wrong!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
08/05/2000
Thanks for the original submission as well as the many detailed reviews! As said before, excellent base but imperative to add your own flair to make it really good. My family is big on flavor and this was my first casserole ever so here's what I did. Used 3 cups milk, totally thawed the chicken and soaked in (hot water w/ 2 chicken boullion cubes, seasoned salt, pepper and a steak dry rub I like to use). Used Cream of Mushroom and Cream of Chicken and seasoned with 1/2 tbsp Paprika, 4 tbsp Garlic Salt, 4 tbsp Pepper, 1/2 tbsp Garlic Powder, 2 tbsp Onion flakes. Placed in greased casserole dish then topped off with a bag of Mexican shreaded cheese. After 1 hr pulled it out. The middle was not done (chicken still light pink and rice crunchy). Mixed the whole thing up with an extra 1/2 milk. Then recovered and cooked the remaining 30 mins. Came out *perfect*. Everything was evenly cooked, it wasn't too watery or dry (I hate things that are *too* creamy) and there wasn't a single leftover. Next time I will stir every 30 minutes and might try not topping off with cheese til the last 30 minutes. Good Luck!
Really good and basic; I also made some changes to the recipe. I only used 3 chicken breasts instead of 6, and instead of adding 2 cans of cream of chicken soup, I substituted one of the cans for cream of mushroom instead. I only used 1 cup of milk instead of 2, and added some paprika, chili powder (we like it kind of spicy) and garlic. Instead of baking it for 90 minutes, we only put it in for 60 and it turned out just great. Thanks for the great recipe!
My family loved this recipe, but they are getting used to a little more spice. I substituted one cup of chicken boullion for one cup of milk and also coated the chicken pieces in creole seasoning before baking. The changes went over very well, adding a little spice without changing the overall warm and fuzzies you get from this traditional meal.
I learned this recipe about 25 years ago. Yeah, that's how old it is. Here's the kicker - I made it the way this recipe calls to make it. When I made it the very first time I used the asked for 'regular' rice and it took forever and when I pulled it out at the time suggested it wasn't done the rice was crunchy. Well, to make a long story short (lol) I called the person who gave me the recipe and said, "I cooked that dish for way more than the hour it called for and the rice never cooked" her reply was, "Oh, didn't I tell you that your suppose to use MINUTE RICE not regular rice". It has worked ever since to perfection. Equal rice and milk to each can of cream of chicken (cut into strips) - plus seasonings of choice. Sometimes a extra can of rice for the road.
This was an outstanding dish!! Because of the other reviews that said it was bland I made a few changes. I added paparika and season salt to my chicken breasts and browned them in butter. I also added onion and celery. After thowing it all together I added the Lipton Onion Soup mix that others suggested. I just poured it over the top. And the masterpiece was created!!! This really was exceptionally delicious!! And it was in no way bland!! It was FANTASTIC!! And besides those few little things added, I made it just like the recipe said!!Thank you so much for sharing this recipe and also to the people that added the helpful reviews! I just love this website!!
I used boneless skinless chicken breasts...Hubby's choice....I cut the breasts in chunks...added everything into a bowl...garlic powder...Mrs. Dash Herb and Garlic...French fried onions...(I don't use dry onion soup...too salty)...have used chicken thighs....my favorite...seen water used instead of milk...if that is the case...use chicken broth...makes the rice taste better!! Been making this type of recipe for 10 yrs..
I used minute rice instead of regular so I only had to cook it for 45 mins, I also used 1 can cream of chicken and 1 can cream of brocolli. I added a small bag of frozen mixed veggies and cheddar cheese to the top covered and baked. It came out good with leftovers. I also added garlic powder, onion salt and pepper to give it more flavor.
I thought this recipe was a good starting point. I changed a few things in the recipe. I used 1 can cream of mushroom soup and 1 can cream of chicken with herbs. I used more milk, and it still started to dry out. Each time I pulled it out of the oven to stir, I added more chicken broth to keep it moist. I ended up putting 2 cans of broth in the casserole. I will make this recipe again, though. I will continue to tweak it a bit.
Very easy to make.. took some of the suggestions. Added 2 and 1/2 cups milk to make sure it was moist, added crushed red peppers, cajun seasoning, cyenne pepper, and poultry seasoning to soup mixture before I poured it on top. Topped with cheese the last 20 mins of cooking.. all in all pretty dang good.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
09/09/2001
I cooked this in the pressure cooker and it turned out wonderfully. This will be a new favorite.
After reading all the reviews, I decided to make this recipe easier. I used a whole rotisorie chicken already seasoned, and cooked my rice before hand, season to taste. Then added everything with variations of veggies. Baking it for 45-60 mins.
This is a very good base recipe. I added an extra 1/2 cup of milk as adviced from previous posts. I also added fresh garlic, dill weed, frozen peas and corn. I used 1 can cream of chicken and 1 can cream of broccoli. I will definately make this again but next time I will use already cooked chicken and shred it instead of using chunks, it will cut cook time alot and chicken won't be as dry, I will also add a little more milk, 3/4 cup instead of 1/2 cup. Very good though.
So simple and tasty. I followed another reviewers advice and used a tin of mushroom soup in place of one of the chicken soups. I also added paprika, garlic and chilli powder. Cooked for full 90 mins. Lovely :)
This recipe was BLAND. I even spiced it up with some of my own spices, then to top it all off, the whole top of the thing (cooking at the temp listed and the time listed) burned! Half my rice was black and the other half was bland. It also wasn't very creamy - everything was very dry. I won't be making this again. At least part of it was semi-edible though.
This is a great base recipe. I cooked the rice separately. I added a lot to this because I felt it might be a bit bland as is. I added parsley, a bit of savory, a few shakes of Montreal Chicken Seasoning, some seasoned salt and pepper to the cubed chicken, and cooked it up in a skillet with some olive oil and onion, just browning the pieces of chicken. To this I added some baby carrots, sliced celery and the milk and cream of chicken. I simmered this for maybe 10 minutes and then dumped it all in a baking pan (not sure of the size, but much smaller than 9x13 as I halved the recipe to begin with). I baked this at 350 for about an hour, at which point I shredded up some Cheddar Jack cheese (maybe 1/4 cup) and melted that in. Also added some frozen peas. Back in the oven for about 10 mins, and served over rice. Very very good, will definitely make again, and I will probably modify it some other way next time.
This dish was delicious! I was cooking on a sunday for the week ahead and had about 3 chicken breasts left that I wanted to use up. I got on here to find a casserole using chicken & cream of chicken soup (two items in pantry). I found this recipe and had most of the items, so I quickly whipped this up between my honey mustard chicken tenders and potato soup. My husband and I loved it! It was supposed to be eaten tonight for dinner and he just couldn't wait...dug into it last night! I made a few changes to mine just because I threw a few things together: *I used 3 boneless/skinless chicken breast, cubed. *milk, white rice as called for in recipe *1 can of cream of chicken, 1 can of cream of celery *seasoned salt, chicken poultry season, onion powder, pepper all to taste *about 2 handfuls of shredded cheese added in soup/rice mixture, then when I stirred for the last 30 mins. I added another handful (and a half) of cheese to top of casserole. **I cut baking time down to 60 mins. and 10 mins. uncovered. We will definitely make this again (sooner than later too!!) Thanks alot for the recipe!! I must try!
What a great and easy dinner! I prefer a little more flavor so I substituted the cream of chicken soup with cream of broccoli and added fresh broccoli florets. I also added garlic powder, onion powder and ground black pepper. Adding some cheddar cheese to the top during the last 10 minutes of baking makes it even that much better. Yummy!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/16/2006
Wonderful dish! I also added 1/2 cup extra milk, saute'd the chicken with a chopped onion, used one can cream of chicken and one can cream of mushroom soup, and threw in some peas & mushrooms. Topped it with cheese at the end. It was really good! Great basic recipe that can be jazzed up with whatever your family likes.
This was ok. I only used 2 large chicken breast which was pleanty enough meat. I used 1 can of cream of celery soup, 1 can of chicken soup, I also added other spices like others suggested, pepper, onion powder. I cooked for 60 min like other suggested and it seemed like the rice wasnt done enough and it also need more liquid so I added about another 1/2 c. of milk and cooked for another 10 min. My kids liked it, it was something easy and not bad just ok.
Made this last night for the wife and I so I cut the recipe in half (for leftovers). I took some advice of others, added 1 1/2 cups milk to one can of soup with 1 cup of rice, added a small can of mushrooms, had to bake about 1 hour & 15 minutes then added panko bread crumbs and shredded cheddar cheese for 10 minutes. For spices I rubbed in Old Bay seasoning on the cutup chicken. It was good, but next time I would precook the rice (not totally cook it) on the stove because baking rice leaves it a little crunchy...
A very easy recipe to make. I usually cut the recipe in half for my family of three. I also add a pack of Lipton's onion mix, a bag of frozen peas and carrots and use brown rice instead of white. The recipe only got dry when I didn't cover it well during cooking.
I really liked this recipe. I do agree with several people that is a good base recipe. I really hate dry chicken and rice so I added another can of soup (cream of mushroom) and another 1/2 cup of milk. I also added onions, minced garlic, more salt, garlic salt, cayenne pepper and onion powder. Also, to get some veggies I added some asparagus. Turned out great. Thanks for the recipe!!
Great base recipe. My family LOVES spicy food and I'm rarely able to get the spice up to par. I sauteed the chicken in garlic and yellow onions. I added salt, pepper, cayenne pepper, and a bit of chicken broth. I poured the chicken juices into the rice mixture. I used a few more ounces of cream of chicken soup, and added more milk during stirring when the rice seemed to dry up. Also, because I cooked the chicken before baking, the baking time was only 45 minutes. The rice was perfectly done. During the last 5 minutes, I added garlic flavored bread crumbs and shredded cheddar and monterey jack cheese to the top. It was awesome. My family only had to add a bit of tabasco sauce and declared it perfect.
This recipe just needs a little help and it can be good. Change the plain white rice to some flavored rice, I used Uncle Bens broccoli & cheese flavored, saute some onions, celery and garlic if you like, add some broccoli or other veggies. I did this yesterday, dumped it all in the crockpot, covered it with chedder cheese and my hubby thought it was great!
This was very good! I took the advice from one of the comments and added a packet of onion soup mix which added a very good flavor and I also used brown rice instead of white. I will definitely make this again!
This recipe is so easy. The only changes I made to this recipe was adding a 1/2 cup of chardonnay as well as tossing the chicken with olive oil and 3 teaspoons of McCormicks French Rub for chicken. Other than that, I followed the recipe as it is written...turned out great. Moist chicken, creamy and fluffy rice, seasoned to perfection. And took minutes to prepare!
This is a great basic recipe because from here you can really add what ever you like to make it different each time! I did fallow the others advice and "spiced" it up a little so it wouldn't be bland. My family loved it.
This is a simple comfort food recipe and very tasty. My kids loved it. I did cook the rice first and I also used the meat from a deli rotisserie chicken instead. It was creamy and yummy. Will make again.
This is a good recipe, but I did not cook it for 90 minutes, more like 45 minutes, and then about 10 minutes wihtout the tin foil. My family loves it. If I had Lipton Onion Soup Mix, that'd be a welcome edition.
Love this recipe - I though combine this version with a version my mom made growing up...I actually 1/2 cook the rice first just in the microwave as directed on the rice package. I then add salt, pepper and a few diced-up green onions (scallions), and instead of milk, then use 1 can cream of chicken & 1 can cream of mushroom soups - all in with the rice. Once I have the chicken cut up into pieces, I add the rice mixture and chicken to the baking dish and follow the cooking directions the same way. My husband says it is MUCH more flavorful this way! I agree! :)
It's an easy recipe, but a bit bland. I make it exactly as written, and it could use something. BUT, I will say that if made exactly as written, it's a GREAT recipe for someone under the weather, or craving something simple and comforting.
I also added more milk, broccoli, garlic powder, onion powder, & pepper. I also spinkled cheese on top when I removed the foil. My husband is getting over a bad cold & he loved this. It was comfort food for him :-) He even made sure there were left-overs for work tomorrow.
This was good a added a few items green chilies,onions,white wine,garlic,celery,broccali, sour cream,and swiss&chedder cheese.And put the chicken breast whole on top of the ,mixture and put slices of swiss cheese and it was very good let the top brown up a little.It sounds like alot but it was stuff that I had in my fridge so I looked at the recipe and went from there.It was a good clean out the fridge meal.Thank-You!!
Just how I remembered my dad doing it. Cut up a fryer and worked just as well. Combined cream of chicken and cream of mushroom. Only stirred once at 45 min because my daughter wanted to stir the rice again. Otherwise, I would have left it from the original mixing. Aside from these differences, I loved it.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
09/06/2000
Simply DELICIOUS! It tastes like a Chicken Risotto I once had at a fancy Italian restaurant. Plenty for leftovers too! YUM!
Pretty good and very easy to make. I like to have seasonings added, and would like to see this recipe have add-ins like peas or something. Without these things, the flavor tends to taste too much like canned goods.
Great. I added a lot of cheddar cheese and a tablespoon of onion powder along with some wheat germ just for the health benefits. I used cream of mushroom since I did not have cream of chicken on hand. My daughter, who insists she does not like chicken, ate this up.
A couple different things. Running the oven for 90 minutes would heat the house too much(small) so I cooked the chicken first. It baked for about 25-30 minutes and was perfect. I added a couple extra spices, we always play with them. I also topped it with shredded cheddar cheese and french fried onions before baking.
This is a great recipe. I cut the recipe in half and made it with cream of mushroom soup since I didn't have any cream of chicken. I also discovered that if you do not stir it while it cooks, the rice on the bottom crisps up quite nicely and adds some texture. I sprinkled the seasoned salt over the top of the casserole, which seemed to work nicely as well.
Very easy and good. I put dinner in the oven, cleaned the house and when I was done, so was this dish!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
03/14/2002
My husband really liked this recipe - says it's a "keeper"! He's a tough critic so I'd recommend this recipe. Would, though, add a little extra seasoned salt next time. Agreed with other rater to also add a little extra milk to help keep rice moist...90 mins fine with extra milk and stirring as recommended.
I made this recipe today and did exactly what recipe called for and had to add 2 1/2 cups of milk to keep the meal from burning. Otherwise, every thing was the same. I baked it 60 minutes and the last 15 minutes turned temperature to 175 degrees and placed sharp cheddar cheese on top. It was very good but thought you might like the changes.
I was very concerned about my rice ending up either too dry OR too mushy, so i cooked my rice seperate. I cooked the cut up chicken (seasoned with italian dressing seasoning packet) with 1 can cream of mushroom and 1 can cream of chicken, plus one cup of milk. Added some fresh mushrooms. Also added handful of cheese at the last 15 min of cooking. Poured the mixture over the rice, and it was awesome!
This is a great recipe. I didn't cut the chicken breasts up. I left them whole and they cooked fine. My 2 1/2 year old loved this meal. She is a picky eater. I highly suggest this to anyone out there looking for a quick meal. This left our family of three with plenty of leftovers too.
I followed some of the reviews and substituted one of the cans of cream of chicken soup with a can of cream of mushroom soup and added some seasonings. It was very good and even my picky little eater loved it.
I also changed the recipe a bit after reading the other reviews - I added one can of cream of mushroom instead of 2 cans cream of chicken- I also added some more seasonings (salt, pepper and seasoned salt.) I also changed the baking time from 90 minutes to 60. it turned out great and was a huge hit with my family! We will definately make this again!
i Just made this recipe a while ago after viewing it. i loved it. i liked my rice extra creamy so i added alittle more milk. I used cream of mushroom soup instead cus i didnt have cream of chicken. and it was just as awesome. i definitely would make this again.
Like others have said, this is a good base recipe. I am making this again tonight, but am adding lots of salt, pepper, garlic powder and chili powder. I have added mushrooms and/or onions in the past as well. I highly recommend seasoning the actual chicken before adding to the casserole. Otherwise, the whole thing is too bland for my taste. Not the greatest recipe, but a good start for what could be tailored for your family.
This casserole was very good after I made a couple of adjustments. I added fresh garlic, green onions, mushrooms, sherry and chicken broth. Next time I make it I will cook the rice first as the rice takes all the juice and it comes out pretty dry. I just cooked a couple more cans of soup according to the directions and added it. I also added some cheese in the last 5 minutes of baking.I will make it again. Thanks
So so easy and quick. Family favorite. I did find that I need to add more liquid usually at about 45 minutes into the cooking. I like to add chicken broth but have used water in a pinch. The soups that I like best are Campbell's Cream of Chicken with HERBS and cream of celery. Little if any additional spices are needed with the herb soup. I also add mild cheddar cheese in the last 15 minutes uncovered.
This was a nice, fast, hot base that needed a little bit of doctoring. I followed others' advice and used some garlic powder, one can of cream of chicken soup, one can of cream of celery soup, and at least 2 3/4 cups of milk. I kept checking it about every 30 minutes, and, since I used brown rice, it took quite a bit longer to cook, but it was well worth the wait. My husband and I loved it! Thanks for the recipe! :)
Tried this last night because I was looking for something that quick and would use ingredients I had in the kitchen. I took previous advice and modified this recipe to include roast chicken seasoning, knorr french onion soup mix, one can of cream of mushroom, one can cream of chicken, lots of black pepper, some garlic and herbs, extra milk and I sliced up protabella mushrooms. This turned out pretty well and I am looking forward to trying the leftovers for lunch. I definately agree this recipe needs tweaking for your individual taste and you REALLY need extra liquid for this or I imagine it would dry out and you would end up with crunchy rice.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 2 stars
12/27/2000
Yes this recipe was easy, but the taste wasn't what I expected. Perhaps more salt was needed and more milk than it called for (?). Although it was "okay", I don't think this will be a keeper for my family.
I scaled this recipe down to 2 chicken breasts, which required about 55 minutes of baking. I would recommend increasing the soup, milk, and rice, as the chicken was really dominant. I added onion soup mix and fresh pepper for flavour, and would say this is the minimum in such a bland recipe.
I made this for dinner tonight,followed recipe and added a can of chiles, seasoned salt, pepper and onion. I also added shredded cheese on top last 10 minutes. Thought it was wonderful! Will definately make this again. Real easy.
Nice basic recipe. I saw it and thought it had some potential as a base and nothing more. This is what I did to zap it up. 1 can Cream of Chicken with herbs 1 can Cream of Chicken with mushrooms 1 heaping teaspoon of garlic Broccoli florets Then on top a layer of sharp cheddar I also parboiled the chicken in Garlic and Herb seasoning mix. Came out AWESOME! Family said it was a keeper. Thanks for the basic recipe! I gave it 5 stars because it is a wonderful base.
This was OK - not bad for easy I guess, but just nothing exciting. I don't feel so bad about that considering the other ratings I'm seeing on this page. I see there's been a lot of changes made to this. Yes, it's fairly easy, and it's OK - it's not like it was a waste, just not terribly exciting. As one person said, just good for a weeknight uncomplicated meal. Oh, and I did notice one person mentioning Minute Rice -- I used that without thinking about it much and had no trouble with it getting done. Perhaps instinct told me Minute Rice would work, which really is what you need to use.
I followed this recipe exactly and my rice soaked up all the liquid about 30 min into the cooking process. I had to keep adding more and more milk so that it wouldn't burn. I think there is a mistake in the recipe. I served it for dinner and I was had to apologize to my dinner companion!
I too put my own flair on and it is WONDERFUL!! omitted 1 can of Cream Of Chicken soup, and replaced it with a can of Cambells Cheddar Cheese Soup. I added 1 Large potato cut in to 1/2 in cubes. added paprika, garlic salt, garlic powder, terragon, parsley and season salt... Good Luck
This was very good, but I followed the advice of some & added onion soup mix & thought it was too salty. The 2nd time I made some changes, I only used 4 breasts, 1 can of cream of chicken soup, 1 1/2 c. of milk, added 7 oz of canned mushrooms, whole grain brown instant rice, 1 pkg of Knorr Fine Herb soup mix & left out the season salt entirely. It added a great deal of flavor & was not as salty. My picky son devoured it & we'll continue to make this a lot as I've revised.
I needed at last-minute quick lunch, so I used chicken and rice that I had precooked. I just added enough milk to make it creamy. I tossed in some frozen peas and shredded cheese and popped it in the microwave. Fast and easy. Thanks for sharing your recipe!
I'm writing to you about this exquisite piece of cuisine majesty called chicken & rice casserole. It was easy to make, but fresh, spicy good & delicious in its taste. My class made it for the teachers and they ate it up. Thank you.
This is a recipe that my nephew asks for every time he visits and considering he's a beefy football player....thats a compliment. I also add a 1/2 package of frozen broccoli to get the vegetables in there.
This was my first time to make chicken and rice and we enjoyed it!!! Next time we might try to spice it up a little and not cook it for as long (kinda dry) but I will most definately be making this again!!!
I made this recipe almost exactly as listed (subbed one can of cream of chicken with cream of mushroom because that's what I had) and it was just okay. The kids ate it fine, but I found it pretty bland. I think I will play with this one a bit...
