Whisky Tea
This is how my grandad makes his cups of tea. He's in his seventies now and drinks whisky like he'll never get hold of it again. This drink is very relaxing and a great way to sedate family members and friends.
WONDERFUL...Soothing...Intoxicating! Who can ask for more? I grew up on Russian Lemon Tea with Milk & Honey so this was right up my alley. A friend from Poland suggested adding Whiskey to a sweet black tea when you have a sore throat or are generally feeling sick. It should be sipped while wrapped-up in a warm blanket with your PJ's, or some other comfortable clothes. An excellent brew for rainy nights by the fire or to serve to company as a winter aperitif when you are out of Swedish Glugg/mulled wine (wink). Skoal!Read More
This recipe tasted very Irish. I'm not into strong bitter tastes though, and I don't like strong coffee, which is what this reminded me of. If I were an old Irish grandpa man I'd probably drink this tea, but since I'm a girl in my mid 20's, I'm not so into something that isn't really sweet at all. It doesn't really taste like tea either. It is probably meant for a cold night, or a morning that you are feeling gruff. I don't know how else to describe it other than to say it reminds me of something the grandpa in the movie, "So I Married an Axe Murderer" would drink.Read More
I was looking for something to drink that wouldn't knock me out (I get drunk fast!), but that used the liquor we have around the house. I love tea, so thought this would be great... I used Nutcracker Sweet tea, only used about 1 oz of whiskey, and used more sugar and cream. AWESOME! :) Thank you!
Very good. This is the first time I have ever put milk in my tea & I have to say it was great! Of course the whisky wasn't bad either. Thanks!
I love this tea. I have had it virtually my whole life as this was my mom's 1950's version of night time cold medicine. She used honey as a sweetener and less whiskey (at least for the kids!) Very comforting.
Absolutely wonderful. I've been making this for years, but as a slightly more alcoholic version. I recommend Twining's Irish Breakfast Tea, Jameson Irish Whiskey, Bailey's Irish Cream Liqueur to replace the milk, and Orange Blossom Honey to replace the sugar. Essentially the same thing, smoother with a little bit more of a kick.
Delicious. I had half a bottle of Bushmills on hand that I've had about a year, but once I found this recipe the bottle was gone in a little over a week. The recipe doesn't specify, but I'd suggest using a dark tea. I love tea and tried a few varieties and favored the Bushmills and spiced chai combo. Great find.
M-AZING! I'm not a super fan of whiskey but I substituted Southern Comfort and WOWOWOW! It's FANTASTIC! and not strong at all! Super recipe!!!! If anyone hasn't tried this yet....YOU WILL LOVE IT!
Your intro and directions are hilarious. And my DH says the tea's not bad either!
I love my tea this way and now i have a really good way to enjoy it. thanks.
LOVE this recipe. I am currently really sick with bronchitis and over the counter meds have stopped giving me relief. I took one sip of this and it was better than any Nyquil, Mucinex, or Theraflu I have ever had. Now I might be able to sleep tonight! Thanks! P.S. Your description was very sweet:)
I only give it 4 stars because I'm not a tea drinker (love my java!). But, I have to say that this was very good. I was worried about getting too buzzy or drunk, but the warmth of the drink really made the whiskey smoooth. I used Equal. Very comforting and toasty.
I generally do this with honey and lemon, as a cold remedy, but I tried it like this, one evening, and it is very relaxing. The milk takes the edge off the hot whiskey, and it becomes a real warmer!
This is exactly how my grandmother used to take her Black Velvet hot toddies every night. Very old fashioned recipe that dates back at least 110 (if not more) years since my grandmother was born in January 1900.
Great way to warm up on such a cold evening. I used a honey vanilla chai tea bag and honey instead of sugar. Comforting, relaxing and is warming me right down to my toes.
Ahh "Whistea"! This concoction got me thru many a cold and flu! Maybe it didn't cure the malady, but it sure made it more bearable!
Wonderful! I will certainly add this to my list of go-to solutions when I or my family is stressed, sick, or cold. I used PG Tips and Woodford Reserve. It's bourbon, but that's what I had on hand. It was either that or DH's Lagavulin. I'm not into scotch and I think the peaty taste would conflict with the softer tastes of the milk and sugar.
My Grandmother and Mother used this. esp with hacking coughs that kept us kids up at night. though grandma used brandy as that was what she had on hand. Really works
Love this! It brings back wonderful memories of my Grandmother fixing this on a cold winter night when any of us (kids and adults) had a cold! It's wonderful and will make you feel all warm, cozy and relaxed!
This recipe is delicious and reminds me of my grandmothers who both drank their tea this way. Thanks for the recipe.
I just tried this earlier today and loved how lax it made me feel. I wasn't thinking of this until I saw this recipe, and I had purchased Irish whiskey just today. Thank you, I will definitely keep using this recipe.
Fantastic.
this is great after a long day at work.... or an easy day at home for that matter ;)
I've made this a few times but I always use Splenda and a little less whiskey! Also works great if you substitute coffee for the tea! Very good after dinner drink!
loved it!
I didn't have regular whiskey so I used Irish Mist. It was the best cup of tea I've had!
Made it and I love it! Waaay better when made with decaf Irish breakfast tea and Irish mist honey whiskey liquor. I made it the traditional way with just the plain whiskey and it’s good but I def love it with the sweeter side.:)
This was way stronger than I thought I would be with the milk and sugar. It’s a nice treat.
Made it with black cinnamon tea. AMAZING.
real real good. you should try it, mike
Love whiskey and tea, I add sugar, a bit of lemon juice, and skip the milk. In the cold winters it will warm your icy body.
My new way of making tea.
Cinnamon whiskey takes this to the next level. Amazing!
Perfect combination of ingredients. I love whiskey and am always looking for a different way to drink it. This was heaven. :-)
I have to say that was the best cup o' tea I have had in a very long time! I'm so going to share this with my friends!
Just tried it and I am making another very good!!
Great idea! I didn't have whiskey, but that old bottle of amaretto in the back of the cupboard did the trick ;) Thanks for the tip
Wonderful! And please tell me grandad wears a kilt while drinking this...it will fully enhance my tea experience.
So warm and soothing! I used a decaf spiced chai tea and honey in place of the sugar. I never cared for milk in tea so instead I added a touch of half-n-half. I felt like I may be coming down with something, but after this, I'm feeling much better! :) Very comforting on a cold, rainy night. Thanks Princey!
If you are a whiskey drinker, and like yours straight up, this tea is up your alley. It's strong, lightly sweetend and a nice end to a day. If, however, you want whiskey tea that doesn't taste like whiskey, then this isn't your recipe. I enjoyed it.
