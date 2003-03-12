Kim's Chicken Dip

Rating: 3.43 stars
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This recipe will be sure to be a big hit for summer get-togethers!! Serve with corn chips or tortilla chips if desired.

By Kim

Servings:
10
Yield:
1 1/2 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a small dip bowl combine the cream cheese, chicken, lemon juice and steak sauce. Mix together. Add salt and pepper to taste and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
104 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 1.1g; fat 8.9g; cholesterol 33.4mg; sodium 182.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (8)

Most helpful critical review

~LYNNE~
Rating: 3 stars
12/03/2003
This was really easy & quick to make...guests seemed to like it - none was left by the end of the evening although I wasn't crazy about the tanginess of the steak sauce. I probably won't make it again. Read More
Helpful
(11)
Reviews:
SHANNONTHOMAS1
Rating: 3 stars
07/25/2005
Everyone told me this tasted like tuna and when I told them it was chicken more than one person told me they aren't sure if they like chicken this way. It didn't taste bad but it was a little different. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Darrah Shae Lowe
Rating: 3 stars
11/15/2006
This is a quick and easy recipe. Although I used roasted garlic steak sauce and added a little more than 2 tbsp. It goes well with Ritz crackers. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Laura
Rating: 3 stars
03/01/2007
Try it with hot wing sauce instead of steak sauce. Buffalo Wild Wings sells bottle of their stuff it's great! Read More
Helpful
(4)
bd.weld
Allstar
Rating: 3 stars
03/26/2017
Too much steak sauce. Sorry. Read More
