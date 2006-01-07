BBQ Chicken Salad
This is a great way to use up grilled chicken leftovers. Serve on a bed of greens.
Wow, what a great salad! I used a leftover chicken breast from Southwestern Grilled Chicken with Lime Butter, used frozen southwestern blend veggies (corn, chopped poblano peppers, black beans, red peppers & roasted onions)instead of canned corn, only used one rib of celery & added a chopped green onion. I did serve it on a bed of coarsely shredded lettuce & I garnished w/ crushed tortilla chips. This is wayyy good...will make over & over again!Read More
I added extra bbq sauce to spice up the taste, and one more chicken breast than the recipe called for. But this was more of a side dish than a main dish in my opinion. Since it was a cold dish, it didn't seem like "dinner"... it was more like lunch. But it did taste good!Read More
This was is awesome stuff! I mixed all ingredients together, added hard boiled eggs, monterry jack cheese, and romaine lettuce, and then used the mayo/bbq (I used Bob Evans Wildfire BBQ sauce) mixutre as a salad dressing. To make matters simpler, instead of cooking the chicken and cutting up I used Louis Rich grilled chicken strips. YUMMY!
My husband really liked this when I made it last night for his lunch (I had him try it to make sure it tasted okay). He complained that it didn't do well in his lunch box though. It got watery overnight. I would suggest not making until right before you are going to serve. I used a left over bbq chicken breast I had and just added the rest of the ingredients in.
I thought this recipe was great! I love the crunchy texture! Instead of eating as a salad with greens I tried it 2 ways; as an open faced sandwhich (toasted) and for filling inside lettuce wraps. Thanks for the great recipe! :)
This is a wonderful chicken salad. I served this with Baked Tortilla chips, also from allrecipes. Wow.. very tasty meal. I do recommend making this the day before as one other poster mentioned. This tasted even better refrigerating this overnight. I will be making this again
My husband and I really enjoyed this recipe, and the simplicity made it a quick lunch or dinner favorite around our house. I've also added toasted pine nuts and apples to mine and wrapped it in spinach lined tomato basil whole wheat tortillas. Excellent!
This was an excellent recipe! I added 1/4 cup walnuts and 1/4 cup raisins. It tasted great! Thanks for a wonderful recipe!
Really good and easy to make. Good for showers and get togethers because you don't have to keep it warm.
During all the hot & dry weather we've been having - I knew I wouldn't want to cook for supper so I made this in the morning and let it chill almost 9 hours before we had a bite. GREAT stuff! Very unique but very good. It was even good rolled in a flour tortilla with lettuce. A keeper for sure! Thanks a bunch Deborah!
This wasn't too bad. I sprinkled the chicken breasts with s&p and a little cayenne and quickly sauteed in a pan to cook. I took some others advice and instead of the full amount of Mayo, I used half low fat Dukes mayo and half low fat ranch dressing. We ate ours in a whote wheat wrap and it was a tastey dinner. I ate left overs on a bed of lettuce but didn't quite like it as much that way.
A nice break from taco salad. Only change was to top with sliced avocado and I used Bulls Eye brand bbq sauce (no high fructose corn syrup).
easy and good-wil fix again.
This is great! I added monterrey jack cheese, lime, and tortilla strips. I also sqeezed some fresh lime juice on before serving. I did leave it all in the fridge for about an hour before serving... I think that really helped the flavors meld. Yum!
Excellent salad, very versatile and it is simple to change this to fit your personal taste or to be able to use whatever is in the cupboard. I used chicken breasts cooked on my george foreman and diced, green bell peppers, frozen corn niblets (thawed and drained), croutons and some red onion. Also, for a good kick I mixed ranch dressing and bbq sauce, 1C ranch with 1/3 C. BBQ sauce. Served on a bed of iceburg lettuce. Delicious!
Tasty recipe. I made it the night before and then added thawed (and drained) frozen corn, cucumbers and chopped cherry tomatoes to it the morning before I served the salad. That ensured it didn't get too soggy, and the texture was great! A nice, quick, simple recipe.
Substitute ranch dressing for the mayo for a great taste!
This was great! Fabulous tasting. I sauteed chicken tenderloin pieces in some olive oil with fresh minced garlic. I added fresh ground black pepper as well as seasoning salt and fresh cilantro. Didn't serve on any bed of lettuce. Also didn't have any red peppers so I omitted. I used KC Masterpiece BBQ sauce and added more than the recommended amount because I didn't want it to be bland. We enjoyed this greatly. I am going to make this again and serve the salad in homemade tortilla bowls.
deelicious
"Wonderful use for leftovers! Easy to throw together, and is a great cool meal and the little ones loved all the cruchy things!!! Fast last-minute maker that guests will drool over."
This recipe is wonderful - flavor beyond belief!
This is a very good and healthy recipe and a wonderful way to use leftover grilled chicken. I like the idea of the Stubs BBQ Sauce (my favorite) and for Weight Watchers, one serving is 2 points! Thanks so much.
Tastes really good, just like a favorite salad I always get at a resturant. I added some blue cheese crumbles and cherry tomatoes that I had in the fridge.
Wonderful! We did alter the recipe a little by adding more corn and BBQ sauce than called for. We also mixed in a bag of packaged salad mix as well. Very easy and very tasty. Thnaks for the keeper!
Excellent for leftover barbecue chicken! I didn't have any red onion, and it was still sooo yummy. Great quick recipe, thanks!
This is a very, very good salad. Put on a bed of lettuce for a heartier meal.
Really tasty & different! I also added green onions. My husband didn't like as much, but I think it's because I over grilled the chicken and it was too smokey
I made this yesterday for lunch. It was very good!!
Followed the recipe exactly and it turned out great. My husband took the leftovers for lunch the next day.
Fabulous, Wonderful, Delicious!! Do cut down on the onion just a little.
This is a different and very good way to use leftover chicken. I made it using Stubb's Spicy BBQ sauce. The tanginess of this sauce greatly enhanced the other ingredients. I don't think I'd have liked it as well if I used a sweet BBQ sauce. As for "kid friendly", my 13 year old nephew looked at it and refused to even try it. It's not the most pleasing to the eye dish that I've ever made but it is very tasty. When it's too hot to cook, this is an excellent dish to serve when you're tired of the same old chicken salad that Mom used to make.
Yummy!! An easy way to have a healthy meal. This would be great stuffed into pitas! I made extra sauce to toss with it once I put it on top of green leaf lettuce.
One word. Three syllables: A-MAZ-ING!
Wonderful! I used Dinosaurs habanero bbq sauce (Wango Tango) which made it really spicy which blended well with the other flavors.
Yuck. This had too many ingredients that needed to be at different temperatures to taste good, and the overall flavor was pretty bland- like eating corn and celery and chicken that tasted like corn and celery.
I'm giving 5 stars after the changes I made, which were just to suit the tastes of my husband and myself. I used ranch dressing 2/3 cup, bbq sauce 1/3 cut (plus a little extra on top). Omitted the celery and added a can of rinsed, drained black beans. I didn't need the extra crunch and liked the flavor of the beans as opposed to the celery. Also, we ate it on 6-in. flour tortilla as sort of a wrap. It was delicious and easy. We just ate some leftovers!!
Very easy and good! I used light mayonnaise instead of fat-free, as that was all I had on hand. Wonderful! Thanks for the recipe!
This salas was soooo good!!! I loved it!! I cooked it exactly like the recipe called for, but instead of sweet corn I used Shoepeg corn. AND, I had an avacado that was about to go bad so I cut it up and sprinkled a little garlic salt on it and just kind mixed it in with each bite, SO GOOD! I will make this over and over again! New summer Fav!
The only thing holding me back from giving this recipe 5 stars is that I found it to be a bit bland. Adding more BBQ sauce helped quite a bit. I could see experimenting with this recipe with different spices. I love the crunchy texture of the veggies! This is an awesome low-cal recipe for any diet :)
I made this with some left over chicken and it was awesome. So easy and really good. I think I may have added a little more cayenne...we like things spicy. Thanks!
This was very good. I followed the directions exactly except that I left out the celery. Not a fan. I ate mine on a pita. Turned out great.
I threw this in a whole wheat tortilla with a little shredded cheese and it was delicous. Next time I will cut the celery and onion in half, add black beans and a little seasoning to the bbq sauce to kick it up a notch! Thanks for a great recipe!
I'm a verrrrry picky vegetarian and I was trying to find a main dish to cook for me and my parents that we could both enjoy. I'm so glad I found this! It's a salad with very few ingredients, so whatever I didn't think I'd like, I could change and it had meat so there was protein and was more filling. I made this as a salad, used 1 can of corn and almost an entire bag of romaine lettuce. I cut up the red onion but didn't use too much because I'm not a fan. I forgot to buy a pepper so that never made it in. I got the cheapest Lite Mayo Kroger had to offer and used the Jack Daniel's BBQ sauce we had at home. As for the chicken, I bought Morning Star's grilled chicken. For some reason I put them in the George Forman which made them kind of crunchy yet tough---so I would suggest being way smarter than me and just microwaving them. As suggested, I added store bought tortilla strips and those reallly made the salad. The only thing I didn't like was how overwhelming the bbq sauce was---it was good, but I lost some of the other flavors in it.
I love this recipe! I'm only sorry I didn't find it earlier in the summer. I used fresh cut corn and steamed the veggies before tossing the salad. I also served it warm over romain lettuce for dinner. Fabulous crunch and tang!
This was pretty good. I used leftover grilled chicken cut up into cubes. Great change for a chicken salad lover!
A very good salad. The only change I made was that I used roasted red peppers instead of a fresh bell pepper and we loved how the flavors mixed!
What to do with that leftover grilled chicken or that almost-empty bottle of BBQ sauce taking up space in the fridge? Make this salad, of course. While I made mine meatless using black beans in place of the chicken, I used leftover grilled chicken (which was marinated in 'Marinade For Chicken') for the rest of the family's salads. Topped the salads with crushed tortilla chips for a colorful and delicious meal. Thanks!
Gotta love it! Very refreshing and tasty. I used cut up rotisserie chicken from the grocery store instead of grilling my own and it worked beautifully. Yupyup, this recipe is a keeper.
This recipe is great! I only added a half can of corn and I did not add as much celery and onion as the recipe suggested. It tasted great on toasted bread.
Yummo. Tastes like our local Back40BBQ restaurant - with adjustment. I add black beans (drained and rinsed), sliced jicama, cubed monterey jack cheese and crushed tortilla chips. Dressing is BBQ sauce and lo cal ranceh 1-3 ratio. Great summer main course salad
This is tasty!! You have to try it if u r in bbq prugatory
Loved this, quick and easy to make!
This was easy, quick, and filling. I subbed the celery, peppers, and onions, for lettuce and avacado for the vegetables. I kept the corn the same and the dressing ratios. When cooking the chicken I sauteed them in olive oil and sprinkled heavily with Penzeys bbq 3001 seasoning, keeping within the same flavors. I mixed all of the ingredients as suggested, but kept the bbq dressing on the side. I have never made a bbq flavored salad. It was pretty good. ty
Very good salad, I put on a bed of lettuce that was mixed with grated cheese and crushed tortilla chips. I did double the dressing recipe, made it much creamier and didnt need any extra dressing to go along. Also instead of celery I cut up a tomato and added to the mixture, sliced up avocado and served on top as well.
This was the best salad..I'm on a diet and this fits great..I made it the night before and let it set overnight to let the flavor mingle together ....thanks Deborah it a nice change from plain ole' chicken..........Dinky
If your cooking for someone that doesn't like to try new types of food combinations this may not be for them.. Though I thought this was great, really different. Endless possibilities what you could use it for.
The mixture of mayo and bbq sauce was unappealing. I tried a few different varieties but it just didn't work out.
This was good! I used low-fat mayo and added some black beans, shredded pepper jack and tortilla chip bits on top. Thanks for the recipe!
Good. Even my kids liked it. I agree, it did get watery the longer it sat.
Very tasty! I left out the corn (didn't have) and added chopped red roasted peppers and a small amount of shredded cheddar cheese. I used A Very Popular BBQ Sauce recipe from this site for the BBQ sauce.
WON 1ST PLACE IN CHICKEN SALAD CONTEST at church with this. Changed a few things: did not use the celery, dressing was 1/2 Famous Daves bbq sauc 1/2 mayo and added fresh ground black pepper & italian basil in blender. Quadrupled recipe. Chopped veggies like I wanted them in the salad and smoked each veggie for one hour with hickory wood in their own container tossed with canola oil, salt and pepper. Onions, 3 colored bell peppers and vidalia onions also had a sprinkle of sugar. Used wood (Traeger) grill and cooked seasoned chicken breast (marinated 24+ hrs)on high for 40 min. Chopped the chicken into small bite sizes and tossed together and chilled for several hours. Comments were: taste was so complex and they all worked together, delicious, two thumbs up, never tasted a salad like this, fabulous, and more...just don't want to brag :) Will definitely do this again.
i did this a little differntly. Since I used an apple butter bbq sauce, I added a little liquid smoke, and chipotle for kick. Omitted the celery ribs for celery salt and instead of corn I used a corn salsa that I have as well. Also added about 1/4c of sour cream. Its perfect. Gonna see how it is tomorrow after it sits overnight!
I liked the idea of this recipe, and I had croissants leftover from Mother's Day dinner (Butter Crescents from this site) that I wanted to use up. We had this chicken salad on the croissants for dinner tonight. I just thought it should be a little thicker- so it would hold together better, whether on a roll or on a plate. I omitted the celery (had plenty of crunchiness with just the onion and pepper) and most of the corn (only had a few frozen kernels left). I also added a roasted red pepper and two hard boiled eggs to make it a little thicker/creamier. I added a tiny bit extra mayo, too. I personally added a little sea salt to mine, but my husband thought it was fine as it was. I'll be making it again- it was easy to change it just enough to make it something we really loved.
I used leftover bbq'd chicken and followed the recipe as given. It was very good! My husband doesn't usually like chicken in a salad for some unknown (even to him) reason, but he liked this and wants to have it again. Thanks, Deborah!
We really enjoyed this. We only used a quarter of the onion so it wouldn't be overwhelming. Also I would do half a can of corn next time it seemed a little to much. We will surely have this again.
This was a nice change. I made with canned chicken because that is what I had on hand and fresh corn cut off the cob. Wonderful flavor and goes great with tortilla chips and a crisp salad.
really delicious way to use up leftover chicken. fab in sandwiches.
This recipe was great! I love salads, but this was a great way to get ideas and use a new dressing. It reminded me of a California Pizza Kitchen Salad. I added olives, baby corn, cheese on the top, orange peppers and calliflower. I only took out the celery.
Absolutely wonderful! It is a perfect summer salad. I added mandarin oranges & walnuts. I also baked breaded chicken strips & cubed them which made it easier. Jackie
Restaurant flavor. I should have doubled the dressing as I served it over an entire head of green lettuce. I added 1 bunch of radishes, chopped and 1 cup sliced carrots to give it crunch without tortilla chips like someone had suggested. I think the chips would have been better. Thanks, Deborah, for the recipe. It's a keeper!
I thought this was great, and easy, too! I only used 2 grilled chicken breasts, left over sweet corn on the cob, and celery, and I made the sauce with reg. mayo and Sweet Baby Ray's bbq sauce. enough for my hubby and I with some left over for his lunch. Very original recipe and handy when you don't have a lot of ingredients :)
Yummy taste sensation. Used Miracle whip instead of mayonnaise. Added 2 cloves of garlic minced to the pan and a little evoo and pan fried the chicken. Can't wait to try this with real grilled chicken when the weather warms.
Very tasty salad. It's good as a sandwich or wrap filling too.
This was good. I steamed the vegetables like someone else said, but next time I will do it for a shorter period so they are still nice and crunchy. I also added about 2 tsp Lowry's seasoning salt because I felt like it needed salt when I was finished.
Wow, this was great! We didn't have as much bbq chicken left over as I thought so I had to improvise by adding canned chicken mixed with some barbeque sauce. I also used the nonfat mayo to make it a bit healthier. My three boys loved it and asked for seconds, my husband said "Wow! This is GOOD." We'll definitely be making it again!
I used my George Foreman Grill to cook the chicken breasts, and chose to omit the corn (something I've hated since childhood). Pretty good, and perfect for hot summer days! Thanks!
This was extremely simple and tasted great. You can tinker with the amounts and types of veggies to fit your taste. I added some diced carrots (great with the BBQ flavor), used 1/4 of a red onion, and cut down on the red bell pepper a little. I found it kept it from overpowering the chicken.
Very easy to make. Great way to use up left over bbq chicken. Filling and cool on a hot summer day. I would eat this for lunch with a hearty roll.. wonderful.
This was really good! Chicken salads are very versatile as the "most helpful" reviews will attest. I used leftover BBQ chicken from our Memorial Day cookout with the neighbors. Two recommendations, a splash or two of lemon juice and cut the celery down to two ribs (four is just way too much).
Very good on pita bread with fresh spinach as a sandwich.
omg this recipe was phenomenal!!! i didn't change a thing other than using over a pound of baked chicken and sort of eyeballing the mayo and bbq sauce. FABULOUS! thanks for the great recipe!
Very yummy recipe. I used two cans of shredded chicken in water instead of cooking and dicing chicken to cut down on time and it came out very tasty. Will definitely be making again. Thanks!!!
This recipe was a refreshing change. We have made it a couple different ways. First, we made it just like the recipe and it was a great salad. Then, we altered it slightly. Instead of cutting up the chicken, we grilled the chicken breasts, poured the sauce over the chicken and used the veggie mixture like a salsa. This made more of a full meal versus just a salad. Now depending on our mood and our needs, we have two great options in one recipe. Enjoy!
This was a yummy thing to do with leftover chicken. The only thing I changed was I eliminated the corn...due to my husband trying to be lower-carb.
Love this. It is great, easy and customizable. I really appreciate that I can have barbecued chicken for dinner one night and barbecue chicken salads for lunch the next day. How easy is that for a busy working mom? Thanks!
I wouldn't use as many onions as the recipe calls for, but my husband and I really enjoyed it. We also ate it over a bed of lettuce and used the sauce as dressing.
I added salt and pepper. It was GREAT. Perfect for out door partys
This was really good. I think this is what I will bring to my next bbq!!
Very very good. Quick and easy for a weeknight meal! I loved the homemade salad dressing!!
This was really tasty!! I added a little extra onion and one green bell pepper. And I actually forgot to add the corn and it was still a big hit! Everyone loved it. Will definitely make this again!
This did pretty good at a potluck. Not your usual chicken salad, but a rather refreshing change if you're tired of the same old, same old. The BBQ sauce gives an interesting flavor.
It was good but I thought it was kind of weird without rice or pasta.
This is an awesome quick salad to serve either as a main dish or a nice salad to go-with. We served this recipe (multipling the quantity) to our 30 guests at our recent wedding. It was a HIT! When all was cleared, there was maybe 1 serving left of this salad. Of all of the foods served, this was the least amount of leftovers remaining. I was not to sure about the recipe, but glad I tried it!
Eh... this was just okay...
This was exactly what I wanted. I saw it and thought it would be easy to adjust to a spreadable salad for sandwiches; it was. Thanks for the recipe.
very tasty and a great meal for a hot day! i used the regular bbq sauce but next time I will try thr honey based bbq sauce.
I followed the recipe and served it to my book club group. It was very bland and boring. Very disappointing. I'm not keeping this one. Sorry.
Talk about E A S Y. This was so yummy! I doubled the dressing recipe and put the BBQ’d veggies and chicken over a tub of organic spring mix. This fed all 5 of us. Really yummy. I used Chris and Pitt’s hickory 1949 recipe and “just Mayo” mayonnaise. I was told this was a make again!
