BBQ Chicken Salad

I'm a verrrrry picky vegetarian and I was trying to find a main dish to cook for me and my parents that we could both enjoy. I'm so glad I found this! It's a salad with very few ingredients, so whatever I didn't think I'd like, I could change and it had meat so there was protein and was more filling. I made this as a salad, used 1 can of corn and almost an entire bag of romaine lettuce. I cut up the red onion but didn't use too much because I'm not a fan. I forgot to buy a pepper so that never made it in. I got the cheapest Lite Mayo Kroger had to offer and used the Jack Daniel's BBQ sauce we had at home. As for the chicken, I bought Morning Star's grilled chicken. For some reason I put them in the George Forman which made them kind of crunchy yet tough---so I would suggest being way smarter than me and just microwaving them. As suggested, I added store bought tortilla strips and those reallly made the salad. The only thing I didn't like was how overwhelming the bbq sauce was---it was good, but I lost some of the other flavors in it.