BBQ Chicken Salad

4.3
153 Ratings
This is a great way to use up grilled chicken leftovers. Serve on a bed of greens.

Recipe by Deborah Noe

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Preheat grill for high heat.

  • Lightly oil grate. Grill chicken 10 minutes on each side, or until juices run clear. Remove from heat, cool, and cube.

  • In a large bowl, toss together the chicken, celery, red bell pepper, onion, and corn.

  • In a small bowl, mix together the barbeque sauce and mayonnaise. Pour over the chicken and veggies. Stir, and chill until ready to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
168 calories; protein 14.7g; carbohydrates 23.6g; fat 2.2g; cholesterol 33.6mg; sodium 473.3mg. Full Nutrition
