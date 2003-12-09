Sour Cream Broccoli Casserole

Rating: 3.74 stars
46 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 14
  • 4 star values: 17
  • 3 star values: 7
  • 2 star values: 5
  • 1 star values: 3

Easy meal, large enough for a big family! Substitute milk for water if a more creamy consistency is desired.

By Marsha Timblin

prep:
5 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Combine the soup, water and sour cream. Mix together. Pour mixture into a 9x13 inch baking dish. Add the chicken and broccoli and cover top completely with bread crumbs.

  • Bake uncovered in the preheated oven for 30 minutes. Remove cover and bake for 30 minutes more.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
200 calories; protein 15.1g; carbohydrates 18g; fat 7g; cholesterol 35.1mg; sodium 637.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (46)

Most helpful positive review

LADYVOLFAN
Rating: 4 stars
09/12/2003
I thought this was a good recipe. It tasted a bit bland (I used healthy versions of the condensed soup) so I seasoned with salt pepper and garlic powder. I also used one can cream of chicken and one can cream of celery soup. I took the advice of using milk instead of water also. I also used Stove Top Savory Herbs stuffing mix as my topping (a great addition). Try this recipe...you'll like it! Read More
Helpful
(13)

Most helpful critical review

Lacey R.
Rating: 1 stars
05/05/2009
i did not like this recipe. I felt like it was missing something maybe rice or noodles or something. I will not make this dish again. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Reviews:
Sola
Rating: 5 stars
03/20/2005
Delicious comfort food. I cut the chicken into chunks (used 2 full breasts) and used turkey stuffing on both the bottom and top of the casserole as suggested. I used a touch more sour cream (to finish off a package) and I added some pepper dehydrated onions and garlic powder. This is really easy to put together and I will definitely make this again! (extra note: I assume that it's a type in the 2nd part of the directions and we are to COVER the dish for the 1st 30 minutes-- not sure we can uncover something that's not covered ha. That's what I did anyway and it worked out fine.) Read More
Helpful
(11)
JDVMD
Rating: 5 stars
01/09/2005
Added more broccoli sour cream fresh cracked black pepper and garlic powder. Used turkey stuffing on top as well as on the bottom of the pan before I put the other ingredients in the pan. A little bland however. Next time I would added some diced onions for a little extra flavor. Overall this was comfort food and the more I ate the more I liked it. Read More
Helpful
(10)
TRENNI
Rating: 5 stars
02/24/2004
My husband and I really liked this recipe and I'll definitely make it again. I used 4 chicken breast halves rather than 3 and I cut the chicken up into bite size chunks rather than leaving whole. I used milk rather than 1 1/4 cups water to make it a little more creamy. The only things I might change the next time I make this is to add a layer of stuffing on the bottom and a sprinkle of cheese on top. May also add a little more broccoli and sour cream. I thought this was a pretty good recipe...Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(5)
Lacey R.
Rating: 1 stars
05/04/2009
i did not like this recipe. I felt like it was missing something maybe rice or noodles or something. I will not make this dish again. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Nicole
Rating: 4 stars
09/30/2006
I added a couple more tablespoons of sour cream 1tsp of chopped garlic 1/2 tsp of Italian Seasonings to the sauce. I also used milk instead of water. I cubed the chicken into bite size pieces and I covered the bread crumbs with grated marble cheese...was very good! Definitely will be making it again! Read More
Helpful
(4)
Maryscookin
Rating: 5 stars
01/01/2009
Found this recipe while browsing for something to cook for dinner. It was a real hit at my house! I did add a bit more sour cream after reading previous reviews. I had a bit of leftover rice which I put under the chicken so it made it more of a "one dish meal.". I used "garlic and herb" seasoned bread crumbs. This one's a keeper for a quick and easy dinner. Recipe does need some corrections in specifying "chicken breasts" and to "cover" for first 30 minutes. Read More
Helpful
(4)
JENNIFER2001
Rating: 5 stars
01/23/2003
This was wonderful...The only alteration is that I used a little more sour cream.. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Kimberly Clark
Rating: 4 stars
10/09/2005
Great recipe... my daughter enjoyed eating her broccoli in this dish. I used Chicken and broccoli soup. Found the bread crumbs made it alittle dry but when all mixed together was great. cook time is not 10 mins though. i baked it for 1hr. great recipe! Read More
Helpful
(3)
