Sour Cream Broccoli Casserole

I thought this was a good recipe. It tasted a bit bland (I used healthy versions of the condensed soup) so I seasoned with salt pepper and garlic powder. I also used one can cream of chicken and one can cream of celery soup. I took the advice of using milk instead of water also. I also used Stove Top Savory Herbs stuffing mix as my topping (a great addition). Try this recipe...you'll like it!
Delicious comfort food. I cut the chicken into chunks (used 2 full breasts) and used turkey stuffing on both the bottom and top of the casserole as suggested. I used a touch more sour cream (to finish off a package) and I added some pepper dehydrated onions and garlic powder. This is really easy to put together and I will definitely make this again! (extra note: I assume that it's a type in the 2nd part of the directions and we are to COVER the dish for the 1st 30 minutes-- not sure we can uncover something that's not covered ha. That's what I did anyway and it worked out fine.)
Added more broccoli sour cream fresh cracked black pepper and garlic powder. Used turkey stuffing on top as well as on the bottom of the pan before I put the other ingredients in the pan. A little bland however. Next time I would added some diced onions for a little extra flavor. Overall this was comfort food and the more I ate the more I liked it.
My husband and I really liked this recipe and I'll definitely make it again. I used 4 chicken breast halves rather than 3 and I cut the chicken up into bite size chunks rather than leaving whole. I used milk rather than 1 1/4 cups water to make it a little more creamy. The only things I might change the next time I make this is to add a layer of stuffing on the bottom and a sprinkle of cheese on top. May also add a little more broccoli and sour cream. I thought this was a pretty good recipe...Thanks!
i did not like this recipe. I felt like it was missing something maybe rice or noodles or something. I will not make this dish again.
I added a couple more tablespoons of sour cream 1tsp of chopped garlic 1/2 tsp of Italian Seasonings to the sauce. I also used milk instead of water. I cubed the chicken into bite size pieces and I covered the bread crumbs with grated marble cheese...was very good! Definitely will be making it again!
Found this recipe while browsing for something to cook for dinner. It was a real hit at my house! I did add a bit more sour cream after reading previous reviews. I had a bit of leftover rice which I put under the chicken so it made it more of a "one dish meal.". I used "garlic and herb" seasoned bread crumbs. This one's a keeper for a quick and easy dinner. Recipe does need some corrections in specifying "chicken breasts" and to "cover" for first 30 minutes.
This was wonderful...The only alteration is that I used a little more sour cream..
Great recipe... my daughter enjoyed eating her broccoli in this dish. I used Chicken and broccoli soup. Found the bread crumbs made it alittle dry but when all mixed together was great. cook time is not 10 mins though. i baked it for 1hr. great recipe!