Sour Cream Broccoli Casserole

Rating: 4 stars I thought this was a good recipe. It tasted a bit bland (I used healthy versions of the condensed soup) so I seasoned with salt pepper and garlic powder. I also used one can cream of chicken and one can cream of celery soup. I took the advice of using milk instead of water also. I also used Stove Top Savory Herbs stuffing mix as my topping (a great addition). Try this recipe...you'll like it! Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars Delicious comfort food. I cut the chicken into chunks (used 2 full breasts) and used turkey stuffing on both the bottom and top of the casserole as suggested. I used a touch more sour cream (to finish off a package) and I added some pepper dehydrated onions and garlic powder. This is really easy to put together and I will definitely make this again! (extra note: I assume that it's a type in the 2nd part of the directions and we are to COVER the dish for the 1st 30 minutes-- not sure we can uncover something that's not covered ha. That's what I did anyway and it worked out fine.) Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars Added more broccoli sour cream fresh cracked black pepper and garlic powder. Used turkey stuffing on top as well as on the bottom of the pan before I put the other ingredients in the pan. A little bland however. Next time I would added some diced onions for a little extra flavor. Overall this was comfort food and the more I ate the more I liked it. Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars My husband and I really liked this recipe and I'll definitely make it again. I used 4 chicken breast halves rather than 3 and I cut the chicken up into bite size chunks rather than leaving whole. I used milk rather than 1 1/4 cups water to make it a little more creamy. The only things I might change the next time I make this is to add a layer of stuffing on the bottom and a sprinkle of cheese on top. May also add a little more broccoli and sour cream. I thought this was a pretty good recipe...Thanks! Helpful (5)

Rating: 1 stars i did not like this recipe. I felt like it was missing something maybe rice or noodles or something. I will not make this dish again. Helpful (4)

Rating: 4 stars I added a couple more tablespoons of sour cream 1tsp of chopped garlic 1/2 tsp of Italian Seasonings to the sauce. I also used milk instead of water. I cubed the chicken into bite size pieces and I covered the bread crumbs with grated marble cheese...was very good! Definitely will be making it again! Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars Found this recipe while browsing for something to cook for dinner. It was a real hit at my house! I did add a bit more sour cream after reading previous reviews. I had a bit of leftover rice which I put under the chicken so it made it more of a "one dish meal.". I used "garlic and herb" seasoned bread crumbs. This one's a keeper for a quick and easy dinner. Recipe does need some corrections in specifying "chicken breasts" and to "cover" for first 30 minutes. Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars This was wonderful...The only alteration is that I used a little more sour cream.. Helpful (3)