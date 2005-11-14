Chicken Soup Casserole
This is Grandma's chicken casserole recipe. It's all in the family!
Everyone who tried this LOVED it. It was so good. I did add about a half cup of cooked macaroni, 1/2 teaspoon of onion powder instead of onion, and some cheddar cheese. Outstanding. I will definitely make again.Read More
This was OK...my husband said it tasted just like Chicken a la King. We made extra rice and were glad we did. Leftovers were better than fresh!! Probably wouldnt make it again.Read More
This recipe is GREAT...I originally tried it because I had a couple of cans of Chicken Rice soup I wanted to get rid of. Well, I used up the Chicken Rice soup and now can't wait to buy some more Chicken Rice soup so I can make this recipe again! I threw in a cup of frozen carrots and peas hoping to get a picky husband to eat some vegetables...and it worked. This recipe is so good that he ate it with the veggies and came back for more. Thanks for sharing :)
Just made it and it came out pretty good. I too cubed the chicken and browned it first. Because other reviewers said it came out too soupy I added some slightly cooked elbow macaroni since pasta tends to be absorbant. Threw in some frozen peas and carrots and a pinch of paprika. I didn't feel like chopping onion so I added a little bit of onion powder. Served with Minute rice and both my husband and I enjoyed it. It's a great warm, homey-type meal for a lazy or busy day.
Everyone had seconds on this one! ALL those soups sounded way too much vs the substance required. Therefore, I added apprx 1 lb cooked shell noodles and a jar of diced pimentos. Mixed it all together and baked. VERY GOOD! Thanks Jami!
My family loved this recipe! I'm usually not a fan of any recipe with cans of soup as an ingredient, but this was amazingly delicious! Rather than shredded chicken, I cubed about 4 or 5 chicken breasts (I think one cup would not be sufficient) and browned the cubes in a skillet. Delightful, fast, and easy for working parents!
Doubled up on the chicken and added a 1/2 cup of milk. Also obmitted the onions and chicken/rice soup. It was awesome served over chicken stuffing :)
WOW!!! I really liked it, and so did my husband :o) We actually substituted the cream of celery for cream of broccoli (we aren't fond of celery) but it tasted GREAT... Next time we are going to try mixing some crackers into the dish as well as on top, I bet that will taste even better... You GOT TO TRY THIS :o) Thank you to whoever posted this one *****
This dish is absolutely delicious! I will make it again and again. I have already shared it will several people. The next time I make it I will add mushrooms. I also would not consider this a casserole because it is so, well soupy! It is an excellent soup for guest. They will think you went all out to make it. It is a nice hearty soup for a cold winter's day, but is good for whenever you want a good soup for the soul! Two thumbs up and a second bowl please!
Instead of using shredded chicken meat, I used whole boneless chicken breasts and put the ingredients over the chicken in a casserole dish. After they had baked for awhile and were tender enough, I took them out of the oven just long enough to cut them into chunks. Then I put them back in the oven for the remainder of the baking time. I also added a little bit of cheddar cheese to the top for the last five minutes of baking. We ate the cut up chicken pieces and sauce over baked potatoes. Was really yummy. Thanks for the recipe!
Had a wonderful flavor, but needed to be served over rice or add extra rice in the recipe. Not what I would consider a "casserole".
We absolutely loved this recipe. It was so easy and quick. I added vegetables to mine and it made it a complete meal. We poured ours over white rice. This recipe is delicious. Thankyou for sharing it with this site.
This is a new favorite for us! I used 1 lb. cubed chicken and added a package of frozen mixed vegies. This was so delicious everyone had seconds.
This is a delicious recipe that is perfect for the entire family. I have three picky eaters and they loved this casserole. It is great for me because it is so quick and easy to prepare! I added a can of mushrooms to this recipe for a finishing touch.
SUper easy to make and very delicious! I think I added a bit too much mayo (i tried to eyeball it and failed!) I added some spices and cooked rice to this and sprinkled bread crumbs on top. I served it over more rice with biscuits. I've now gained about 1000 pounds but it was wonderful! Thank you!
This was a good basic casserole recipe. I omitted the onion. The ingredients were fine except that it needed far more chicken to balance the soup mixture. I used 4 cups instead of 1 cup, and kept the other ingredients the same. I prepared it ahead of time and refrigerated it. Later, I heated the casserole in a large casserole dish with crushed crackers (put in a ziploc bag and roll with a rolling pin until fine) @350 degrees for and hour or more until bubbly. I would definitely make this again. I also served this over rice.
Easy & delicious, a new "favourite" in our house.
Easy and quick dinner. I used about a cup or so of Schwan's diced chicken breast meat and heated that up briefly in the microwave with about 1 1/2 cups of Schwan's Mini Bow Tie Pasta and Vegetable Blend. I don't work for Schwan's --- I just love their products. I used 1 can of Campbell's Cream of Mushroom and 1 can of Cream of Potato. Mixed that altogether and put it in a casserole dish that I sprayed with Pam. I crushed the cracker crumbs and mixed it with a little garlic salt and oregano. Casserole was creamy but had substance with the extra vegetables and the pasta. Definitely falls under the category of comfort foods.
I tried this recipe for my husband and I we are both chicken lovers......but this recipe was awful very creamy not what I would call a casserole by an means I even added more onion and a little salt and pepper to the chicken for flavor but this was very bland and way too creamy. I wont make this one again Lori
Very good, especially considering how EASY it was! I added a bit of garlic powder and onion flakes...don't know if it made any difference but it was good...served it over biscuits...
mayo flavor in recipe was way to strong. if i was to cook this again probably would leave mayo out.
this was the best chicken recipe ever! all of my kids loved it! i will make this again. great recipe, thanks!
'One of those recipes that really doesn't need a recipe, but we flollow it - or not since it's so flexible - anyway. :) I had 4c leftover turkey. Added cream of chicken(only it), almost a cup sour cream, half can milk, 1/2t onion powder, a cup of cheese, cup of frozen peas & maybe 3c cooked egg noodles. I also had 2 - 3T spicy honey mustard left from "Kickin' Turkey Burgers ... " I mixed that in, too; & topped with chow mein noodles & a sprinkling of oregano. I honestly don't "go" for this type food (homey, cream of soup, comfort, etc) too much, but the spicy mustard helped. The kids, 12 & 14, even had seconds. They didn't ask for more, but got it & ate it - minus the peas, of course. :D
My family really enjoyed this casserole. It tastes great and it's easy to prepare. The only slight change I'd make is to use reduced sodium soups.
I left out the mayo, because I didn't think it needed it and it didn't. It turned out fine and the hubby liked it.
Great Ckn Recipe! This is avery versatile recipe. I served it over white rice the first night and over whole-wheat rotini the next day for lunch. Both ways were good, but I am partial to the rotini. I will definitely make this recipe again.
It was very delicious but was soupy like other reviewers mentioned. I made the recipe again and cut out the cream of celery. I didn't have chicken and rice so I used chicken noodle. It came out very good. I also added some carrots and peas. My son loved this!
This recipe was great! I added just a touch of thyme and some shredded cheese!! Very tasty and quick to make! Loved it!
Substituted 98% fat free cream of chicken, 1/2 cup red. fat mayo, a whole sleeve of red. fat crackers mixed w/ 1/3 cup zero-trans fat spread, 12 oz cooked mixed veggies, and 2 lbs. of shredded chicken. Sorry for all the changes, but the end result was YUMMY!
My husband and I really liked this recipe. I took the advice of other reviewers and left out the mayo. I did add about 1/2 cup of milk and also some garlic powder. I served this over biscuits. Will definitely make again!!
I have made a recipe similar to this for years and it is a family favorite. I use 1 cup of sour cream instead of mayonaisse and I also occasionally add 1 can of Veg-all (drained) to make it a little healthier. You can also crush regular saltine crackers, then drizzle with 1 stick of regular butter. Great when you're in a hurry.
What a great recipe!! I did add some rice based on other reviews, but other I made it as is! My husband adored it! Thanks so much!
My kids LOVE this! I made some modifications though. I use cut Tyson fajita stips, used 1 cup sour cream instead of the mayo and add 1 cup of cheddar cheese. No leftovers!
