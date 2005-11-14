Chicken Soup Casserole

4.1
44 Ratings
  • 5 22
  • 4 14
  • 3 4
  • 2 1
  • 1 3

This is Grandma's chicken casserole recipe. It's all in the family!

Recipe by Jami

Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
  • Preheat oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl combine the cream of chicken soup, cream of celery soup, chicken soup with rice, mayonnaise, onion and chicken meat. Mix together well. Pour mixture into a 10x10 inch casserole dish. Sprinkle crushed cracker crumbs over the top.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 30 to 35 minutes or until it starts to bubble.

  • To Microwave: Put in microwave for 20 minutes.

Per Serving:
510 calories; protein 11.2g; carbohydrates 22.4g; fat 42g; cholesterol 43.6mg; sodium 1442.2mg. Full Nutrition
