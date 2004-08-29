Korean Chicken
A savory soy sesame delight! Serve over shredded cabbage if desired.
As a native Korean, I knew that it's not an authentic Korean recipe, but enjoyed the taste! To make it more Korean, you could put the chicken with bones and add Dangmyun (noodles made of sweet potato starch) and fresh green chilies cut into small pieces.Read More
It was pretty good. I feel like the sesame was a bit overpowering for some reason, but I enjoyed it anyway.Read More
This was good. I added extra garlic, used boneless skinless breasts, omitted MSG, and at the end I added crushed red pepper for more kick. Also grew tired trying to crush the sesame seeds so left them mostly whole. I liked this a lot, served over rice, would make again.
I loved this. My variations: didn't have MSG, and used 2 lbs of boneless skinless chicken instead of a 3 lb. bird. Fantastic and delicious!
your recipe was very good except i tried it using boneless breast which was still very good.
I also skipped the MSG and used boneless chicken breasts. We all enjoyed this and my son gave it 5 stars.
this is a very good meal with rice. I changed nothing but brown sugar for white sugar. very good and quick dinner.
This chicken came out great!
this was great!! I used the same amount of "stuff" but with just three boneless chicken breasts. Also left out the MSG and didn't really crush the sesame seeds. My husband is Korean (I'm not) and he said "this really tastes Korean... but I don't know why!" REALLY yummy. I might make even more sauce next time to pour over the rice.
The chicken was very flavorful and moist. We'll be making it again.
This is good. I put honey instead of sugar for my fatty husband.
i added a little extra garlic
