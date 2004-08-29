Korean Chicken

4.2
20 Ratings
A savory soy sesame delight! Serve over shredded cabbage if desired.

Recipe by Cheryl Stark

4
4 servings
4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Using a sharp knife, remove all chicken meat from bones. Cut into 1/8 inch thick, 2 inch square slices. Put chicken in a medium bowl and add soy sauce.

  • In an iron skillet heat sesame seeds until they begin to swell up and pop. Put the seeds in the bottom of a wooden bowl along with the salt. Using the back of a large spoon, crush the seeds as finely as possible. Add the pepper, onion, garlic, oil, sugar and monosodium glutamate. Mix together. Stir the chicken and soy sauce into this mixture and let stand for 30 minutes.

  • Put chicken mixture in previously used skillet. Cover and cook over low heat until chicken is tender (if it becomes too dry during the cooking time, add a little water).

794 calories; protein 65.3g; carbohydrates 6g; fat 54.7g; cholesterol 255.4mg; sodium 1338.2mg. Full Nutrition
