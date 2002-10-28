Greek Chicken Salad

48 Ratings
  • 5 20
  • 4 20
  • 3 5
  • 2 2
  • 1 1

A Mediterranean classic. Serve, smile and say 'It's all Greek to me!.'

By Lois

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl combine the chicken, carrots, cucumber, olives and cheese. Gently mix together. Add the salad dressing and mix well.

    Advertisement

  • Cover and refrigerate. Let flavors marinate for at least 1 hour. Serve on a bed of lettuce if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
193 calories; protein 20.7g; carbohydrates 4.3g; fat 10g; cholesterol 60.8mg; sodium 471.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022