Greek Chicken Salad
A Mediterranean classic. Serve, smile and say 'It's all Greek to me!.'
A Mediterranean classic. Serve, smile and say 'It's all Greek to me!.'
Very nice! I cubed three chicken breats. Used 1/2 cup of italian dressing and one container of feta. I made this for a party and many of my friends enjoyed it. Next time I will try the Pita idea.Read More
This was ok (my husband liked it better than I did). It wasn't *bad* but it didn't taste really Greek to me. If I were to do it again I'd double the feta, use Greek salad dressing instead of Italian, and Greek olives instead of just black olives. Then I'd serve it in a pita pocket instead of on a bed of greens.Read More
Very nice! I cubed three chicken breats. Used 1/2 cup of italian dressing and one container of feta. I made this for a party and many of my friends enjoyed it. Next time I will try the Pita idea.
I cut up my raw chicken and sauted in greek dressing. Then tossed everything together using Ken's Greek dressing while the chicken was still hot. This helped wilt the veggies. When it was a bit cooler,I added 2 cups of Feta Cheese which melted slightly over all. Refrigerated it over night and got RAVE reviews.
This was ok (my husband liked it better than I did). It wasn't *bad* but it didn't taste really Greek to me. If I were to do it again I'd double the feta, use Greek salad dressing instead of Italian, and Greek olives instead of just black olives. Then I'd serve it in a pita pocket instead of on a bed of greens.
We love this recipe. I often use this for taking lunch to teachers. The recipe is always requested.
I made this and a Greek salad last night at 11 pm for my boyfriend and I. IT WAS FANTASTIC! I whipped it up and it was refreshing and crunchy and very satisfying. I followed the recipe exactly as it said, and found maybe just a tad bland. I think a touch of chili or paprika would really boost it up to 5 star worthy! Overall though, GREAT!
This is yummy. My changes: omitted the olives (husband hates them), increased the cucumbers (too many from the garden!), doubled the feta, added about 3 Tbsp of mayo, a dash or 2 of dill, and used Gazebo Room greek salad dressing instead of italian. Tastes great in whole wheat pitas!
I don't know if this is Greek enough but tasted good to me. Hubby took leftover to lunch. I marinated the chicken and stir-fried them in a little bit of Italian dressing to cook them. Then I marinated the salad overnight and served them in pita pockets. I think the key is to marinate longer, cos when I tasted right after I made it, it was kinda bland. Am planning to make this for a picnic soon.
I did not like this at all. It was salty and vinegary.
Tasty and lite... a little mayo makes it even better!!!
Fantastic - with a few tweaks. I marinated the chopped chicken breasts (2) in Ken's Greek dressing for about 30 min. or so, then sauteed in a skillet. Drained and added julienne carrots, chopped cucumbers, chopped kalamata olives, Marinated artichoke hearts, Mediterranean feta, and the Greek dressing. Chilled for about 2 hrs. Served in pitas and it was absolutely delicious!
Great recipe! Very tasty. I make it without the carrots and its great. Tried it with a Greek salad dressing with Feta and that made it even better!!
Good. Easy. Healthy. Enough said.
Delightful and different. Added mayo and dill to taste. Served in warm pita bread pocket with provolone and garlic pesto. Delicious!
Excellent and super easy! My mom and sister both loved it! I marinted my chicken in Italian dressing overnight, then broiled it, and shredded it - it was delicious and juicy! I used cucumber, feta cheese, and black olives and mixed with light Italian dressing. I will be making this for years to come!!
Pretty good. Sliced carrots & cucumber as called for, but think they would have been better julienned. Also, didn't have olives, but sliced some canned artichoke hearts into it, and used liberal amount of italian dressing. Would recommend the hearts added to the recipe. Served with "Peppy's Pita Bread" from site, and really enjoyed tonight's dinner.
I thought this one was So good. Hadn't tasted anything so good and It was so easy to make. Wouldn't change anything.
I made this in an attempt to get a few more veggies in. I added shredded romaine lettuce and chopped tomatoes to the mix, and let it marinade for an afternoon. I also used Newman's Own light italian, and put it on some pitas I got at Whole Foods. As it turns out, I think I ate this for 3-4 days and ended up losing a few pounds. Quite tasty!
This is great for left over roasted or store bought rotisserie chicken. I rolled mine into wrap-sandwiches and used a little extra dressing...oh and how could you not add onion? Very tasty.
Meh. It's lacking something and I can't quite put my finger on what. I probably won't ever make it again, so good luck to whoever figures it out. :)
Loved this served on pita bread-
I'm going to try this tonight and I thought that I could add somethings to make it even better.I'm thinking about adding onion and maybe lettuce.
I joined to review this. It's ridiculously perfect for me! I used green olives instead of black because I like 'em better. Added dill as suggested, and a wee bit of sour cream (to make it a bit like cucumber salad). I used shredded/matchstick carrots. Looking forward to the next batch!! Thanks for the recipe.
This is a nice fast recipe that is a good way to use up leftovers in the fridge. I added extra feta and olives and it was pretty good. I like tomato in my Greek salad though so just felt like something was missing.
nice and easy! boiled chicken leg/thigh with salt/bay leaves. a lot of different textures / flavours...but they work well together.
Fantastic! Hit the spot. Made it twice in one week. Used Athenos Greek salad dressing,used feta cheese with garlic and herbs and omited the carrots. If you like all the ingredients for this you will love it. However, my husband wouldnt even touch it. Its a keeper in my recipe book.
I made this with English cucumber, and I julienned the carrots. Also threw in some shredded bok choy that needed using. Good stuff. Thanks, Lois!
Great recipe fish came out pretty moist, and very juicy. I never liked fish but with this recipe it made me appriciate it now. i would recommend this especially if you are trying to lose some weight. Very lean and healthy.
This is a super chicken salad recipe! I don't care for mayonnaise, so I normally don't eat chicken salad or tuna salad. i saw this recipe and decided to make it for a easy and quick supper one night. My husband loved it so much he asks for it every couple of weeks. We used pita bread instead of regular bread, and it's great!
VG, I agree that it a little bland. I used mayo only and added 1 tsp. of Dill and wow, PERFECT.
Excellent!! I didn't have shredded carrots but I did have that broccoli slaw mix (which has carrots in there). Very good recipe and thanks for sharing!!
I followed everything exactly how it was printed (minus the olives) & my salad looked nothing like the picture. Its was still good, but didnt look like that.
Yum! I left out the carrots and added about 1 T. of pepper mayo and 1 t. of dried minced onion, and even without chilling, it's great! Can't wait to see what the hubs thinks when I serve it over salad tonight. Thanks for a great recipe for using leftover chicken!
Eh, wasn't that good and wasn't that bad either. The salad dressing gave it a slimy consistancy which turned me off completely.
Enjoyed this recipe, made it exactly as described. I felt something was missing though, so I'll probably add dill, green onions, and diced tomatoes next time and substitute Greek dressing in place of the Italian. Also plan on using pita bread next time.
It's fine for salad with chicken but the only thing Greek about it is the Feta cheese, even uses ITALIAN dressing instead of Greek! Change the name and I'd give it a higher rating.
07.09.17 ~ Made this without the olives as we are not fans, using leftover chicken. The flavor was good, but the texture was a little off for me. My DH liked it better than I did and carried the leftovers in his lunch for a couple of days. I think for me it was using the Italian dressing in place of a creamy dressing. I'm not sorry I tried it as we like trying new things.
I did make changes so the salad was a more authentic Greek salad (I'm from Greece). Carrots aren't in our salads, tomatoes and green peppers are. I also added Cavendar's Greek seasoning and Greek salad dressing (or a balsamic vinaigrette dressing would do too). Don't jump down my throat because of these changes, you are allowed to adjust a recipe to your liking and I did give it 5 stars!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections