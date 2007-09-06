Gina's Lemon Pepper Chicken

4.2
208 Ratings
  • 5 96
  • 4 75
  • 3 27
  • 2 8
  • 1 2

This is actually a very easy and fast dish. I 'came across' this a few years back by just experimenting. Hope you enjoy it as much as I do! It is great with a tossed salad, or with tater tots and a vegetable. Bon Appetit!

Recipe by Gina Filippi Rojas

Recipe Summary

Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place chicken in a lightly greased 9x13 inch baking dish. Season with lemon pepper, garlic powder and onion powder to taste. Bake in preheated oven for 15 minutes.

  • Turn over chicken pieces and add more seasoning to taste. Bake for an additional 15 minutes, or until chicken is cooked through and juices run clear.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
133 calories; protein 24.6g; carbohydrates 0.5g; fat 2.8g; cholesterol 67.1mg; sodium 135.7mg. Full Nutrition
