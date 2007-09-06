Gina's Lemon Pepper Chicken

This is actually a very easy and fast dish. I 'came across' this a few years back by just experimenting. Hope you enjoy it as much as I do! It is great with a tossed salad, or with tater tots and a vegetable. Bon Appetit!
!!!AWESOME!!! I made this recipe last night for dinner. My husband, two children and I loved this recipe. I washed the chicken and then I pan seared it with extra virgin olive oil and Promise butter and then I poked both sides of the chicken with the fork while they were cooking. I then took a fairly large lemon and coated the bottom of my pan and then I added the lemon pepper, garlic powder and onion powder on each side of the chicken breast. Before I put them into the oven I added a dab of butter to each chicken breast and then squeezed the remainder of the lemon onto the breast. I then baked them in the oven @ 350 degrees for 20-25 minutes. You will not be disappointed. A family favorite
I LOOOOOVE Chicken, I usually havent found a chicken I don't like. This looked good but was VERY bland and I even used real garlic! and it just had a very bizzare flavor. I also think there is too much onion. I won't be making this again.
I came across this recipe one night when I absolutely had nothing on hand and needed a good quick meal. I never measured any of the ingredients, I just sprinkled both sides of the chicken breasts with the spices and then browned them on both sides in a large skillet with some white wine, lemon juice and butter. Then I baked them in the oven to finish them for about 20 minutes at 375. The white wine really made the chicken juicy and tender, and the lemon juice and butter helped give it a creamy sauce to pour over the chicken when serving.
This is a great easy recipe, but it takes a good deal longer to cook in the oven than the recipe calls for.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/05/2006
I made quite of bit of changes but over all still lemon-pepper chicken. I put frozen chicken breast in oven to thaw for 10 min, this made its owen juice. I sprinked italian seasoning and some Mrs. Dash. Squarded about tsp of real lemon juice in the juice. Cut up two cloves of garlic and scallions and put right on top with pepper. Creates a great fresh aroma. The last ten minutes added minute rice (soaked in water in a cup to make soft so it cookes througly) into the dish and covered with tin foil. Fantastic creamy lemon,pepper,garlic,herb,onion chicken and rice.
Recipe great. I used fresh onions and served all on a rice pilaf. Also used more lemon pepper than the recipe calls for. I have been making this recipe for a long time with both fresh onions and the onion/garlic powder. I have also used some roasted garlic in place of the garlic powder in the past. The flavors of the lemon pepper, garlic, and onion all meld together nicely for this chicken. Only thing I can add on the review is that it seems to take longer to bake in the oven, but that could be just my oven too.
Last evening I took some short cuts with this recipe, and it was very tasty. I put 2 Tblsp margarine, 2 Tblsp chicken broth and a dash of Real Lemon in a medium frying pan with 9" base. Tenderized two breasts so they would cook faster. Sprinkled them with lemon pepper and garlic salt, as others suggested. Browned them well on both sides and put them in the oven for 15 minutes while I prepared some vegetables. This will definitely be added to my favorites.
This chicken is fabulous! We seared the chicken in butter and olive oil, and added lemon juice to the baking dish. Our whole family loved it.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/18/2001
This has got to be the easiest way to make this type of Chicken. The only hard part is waiting for it to cook so you can sink your teeth into something good. Goes good with Stuffing with Chicken gravy.
This recipe was an excellent start to nice juicy chicken. I took the advice of several below and seared the chicken in 1/2 tablespooon of olive oil. Then I added 1/4 cup lemon juice and 1/4 cup white wine and let simmer for approx 3-5 minutes. You could even use less liquid if you wanted to. Once the chicken was browned and the liquid reduced, I placed the chicken in a lightly greased oven safe dish and then put the spices as per this recipe. I topped the chicken with more lemon juice and white wine. I added about 1/4 cup each, BUT found this was too much. I would do this again and only add 1/4 cup of lemon juice and white wine together (NOT each).... Baked the chicken in the oven for 45 minutes and turned half way through. Delicious! So tender and juicy it was awesome!
This is a very tasty recipe. It was very simple to make as it took me less than 5 minutes to prepare it. This is a great recipe to make especially if you're short on time to prepare a meal. I put all of the ingredients in a bowl and mixed them up before adding it on both sides of the chicken. Of note, the proportion for each of the ingredients - lemon pepper, garlic powder and onion powder - had to be increased to make sure the chicken was well coated. Further, to ensure the chicken was properly cooked, I put it in the oven for 40 minutes at 400 degrees. Safe to say, this was a very tasty dish and as mentioned, it was very easy to make. I will definitely make this recipe again.
I needed a quick chicken recipe and this one fit the bill perfectly. I only made 3 breasts, but used the same amount of spices, after reading reviews that it was a little bland on taste. I also baked the chicken in a dish with 1 TBL of melted butter, 2 TBL of lemon juice, and a couple sprinkles of garlic salt. I added a dot of butter to the top of each breast and baked it as called for in the recipe. It was amazing, very juicy and tender. I used the leftover breast and cut it up for chicken wraps for lunch..YUM! Thanks for a great recipe.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/12/2002
Great recipe, We threw it on the B-B-Q for dinner tonight. It turned out beautifully. Thank you.
I absolutely LOVED this recipe! I didn't follow the recipe as directed though. I did follow fellow reviews and browned my chicken first, then I baked it for about 25 minutes. I used lemon pepper, garlic powder, and a tad bit of garlic salt. I also squeezed some fresh lemon juice on my chicken when I was browning it. This was such a flavorful recipe! I served it over pesto pasta. DELICIOUS!
Love it!! I didnt measure seasonings but I used a ton more than called for. I also added sesoning salt and more back pepper. I put a dollop of canola oil on each piece of chicken. Also I cooked it in a greased glass baking pan. Make sure to cover the pan with aluminum foil to keep the chicken moist and flavorful. It's super easy n super flavorful!!
My family loved this recipe. I covered the chicken with extra virgin olive oil, then kosher salt, lemon pepper, garlic powder and onion powder. It did take 20 min. per side to cook all the way through. Very tasty. Roasted garlic potatoes are a great side to this dish.
Simple and tasty! I wanted to top a Caesar salad with some chicken and this was perfect. I butterflied and pounded the chicken breast first, pan-seared it with a bit of olive oil and finished it off in the oven. I only made one breast and seared it on medium-high heat for about 2 minutes on each side and baked @ 350 for 12 minutes. Will make again!
DELISH!! Seared the chicken in a little white wine and chicken broth first, then baked them for about 40 minutes with lemon pepper, onion salt and garlic powder, as well as a little more wine and broth.
My boyfriend LOVES lemon pepper chicken, so I make it frequently. I actually cook the chicken breasts first in the skillet to brown on the outside (about 7 minutes each side, seasoned) and then bake for about 15-20 minutes in the oven. I also like to drizzle the chicken in EVOO, lemon juice and some extra seasoning to allow for it to make a small amount of sauce in the dish. Great served with rice.
My whole family loved this meal, the chicken was so juicy and trust me when it comes to me cooking breast there always dry,, thanx they want me to cook it again, and believe me I have 4 kids and 2 are picky,
I just made this recipe for dinner. With in the first 10 minutes the whole house smelld great. So I was very let down when we finally ate it. I baked with the skin on (for my boyfriend) so when I took the skin off to eat it, the chicken had no flavor. Maybe next time I will bake with the skin off so the seasonings penetrate the meat....
I used Gracie's idea with the lemon juice and this came out amazing. Even my 7 year old daughter who hates meat ate it and has requested it again. Delicious! Thanks! The recipe as written is an excellent starter recipe to play with as well. Thanks!
My boyfriend and I both love this recipe.We can easily change it to suit our tastes or the amount of chicken breasts.I also used Garlic salt rather than powder and covered the chicken breasts in extra virgin olive oil.This recipe is one that will stick for quite awhile!
I didn't use exact measurements, but the ingredients were kept pretty much the same (I used lawry's garlic salt as opposed to garlic powder and lots of black pepper) I seared the chicken in butter and olive with with some garlic and shallots and then baked the chicken for a half hour or so. I got lots of compliments from my husband and my sister. great recipe :)
It was very good. I did make a few changes because I did not have chicken breast, only chicken thighs and they worked amazingly. I also seared the chicken in the frying pan with some butter to crisp the outside, and then put the chicken in the oven for 25 mins instead of 15 due to the thickness of my chicken. I will use this recipe again.
This was amazing! My fiance's trying to get in shape for bootcamp, so I decided to give it a try. It was absolutely perfect. The chicken literally melted in your mouth. It was even soft enough for my baby to eat. My fiance is still raving about it, and I will definitely be making this again.
This was my first time using lemon pepper on chicken will be using again. Wonderful dish flavorful and tender. I did not have any onion powder, so i used dried onions. I also used more than 1 teaspoon of lemon pepper and more than a pinch of garlic powder.
I made this chicken tonight, and I thought it came out really bland. I even added some real lemon juice to make it more flavorful as suggested by some reviewers. I think next time I will use much more seasoning, and bake it in a foil pack so it won't dry out. I may even make a little butter-lemon pan sauce to add extra flavor kick. Overall, it needs more pizazz for my tastebuds to be happy.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/04/2004
Instead of baking, tossed it on my george foreman grill for 2 minutes Came out juicy and tasty! Very very good! and so easy!
An excellent recipe, enjoyed by all. Added more lemon pepper, also very lightly,drizzled meat with Extra Virgin Olive Oil. This will become one our favorite meals. Served Couscous and mixed vegetables with meal.
Delicious! I took other reviewers advice and added lemon juice and browned them in a skillet first with the lemon juice and also broiled it for 5 minutes after it was cooked. Definately will make again! DH says 4 stars I say 5 so 4 1/2 :p
Great- just great! I used the lemon juice as well, like other reviewers. I made this for 2 people so there was room in the dish...I added a bag of frozen cauliflower/broccoli arranged around the chicken, seasoned with garlic salt. Cooked perfectly in the time allotted. Quick, easy, light, and delicious. Thanks!
Really good recipe! The only thing I changed was a put some lemon juice on the bottom of my dish before I put the chicken in. It gave it a little extra lemon taste. My husband, 3 year old, & 10 month old all loved it!!!!
I made this for my dad and my boyfiend, I'm trying to prove to my boyfriend that I can cook, or at least follow a recipe. They both loved it. I actually liked it too, I wasn't too sure about the lemon pepper, cause I'd never tried it before, but it was great!
This recipe was SO easy and flavorful. I used chicken breast tenders, which are smaller, and baked 15 minutes on one side, and only 10 on the other. Used salted lemon pepper, and applied the seasonings generously. It was delicious!
This was fine, but it needed a little more zip. Next time I will add extra seasonings and be sure to brine the chicken first. Also, I don't know if it's just my oven or what, but I had to cook the chicken breasts almost twice as long as recommended before they were cooked through. If I make this recipe again, I'll be sure to cut this into filets or nuggets first, which I think might add more seasoning all the way through, and would make this cooking time more accurate.
We are on a lowfat/calorie diet so I was looking for a recipe like that. I had a bag of raw chicken breast tenders that I wanted to use. I added some olive oil to a skillet and went by the recipe but used Lemon herb seasoning. I was SHOCKED at how flavorful it was!! It was really good!! I made lemon rice and red leaf salad with garlic and herb dressing and every bit was gone!!! We LOVED it and there was no guilt afterwards!! If you cook your chicken in Olive oil the lemon herb seasoning sort of makes its own gravy. It was very juicy and tender!! Thank you for the recipe!! We will be using it often!!
I also used more spice than the recipe calls for, browned the chicken and then baked, covered with foil for 30 minutes at 350. I did not need to turn the pieces that way. I served with pan gravy, baked potato, and spinach.
I very much liked one reviewers idea of mixing everything up in the same pan you cook the chicken in (saving an extra bowl to clean), I halved the honey, used minced rosemary and oregano, lemon-flavored olive oil and then covered the pan for half the baking time. This trick produces a lot of liquid in the pan and cuts way back on the number of times you have to baste. Once the chicken was cooked (which took me an hour because the breasts were on the bone and HUGE) I sliced it and tossed the meat with some of the baking liquid. This ratchets the flavor up enormously.
Very good, very tasty, but I made a few changes. I used boneless chicken breasts that I cut into strips. I browned the chicken in butter about 3 minutes on each side on med. high, removed the chicken and made a quick sauce with the pan dripping, 2/3 cup of chicken broth, 3 tablespoon of honey and one tablespoon of lemon juice, then reduced it, taking about 5 minutes. I poured it over the chicken and baked it in the oven @375, making the sauce into a wonder dark spicy sweet sauce, which I drizzled over the chicken before serving. Served with rice with apples and walnuts and roasted brussel sprouts.
I followed the recipe to the T. Wish I would have read everyones reviews before cooking it but there was no time as we were running REALLY late for dinner. It tasted okay and it only took the 30 minutes to cook the chicken but the flavor didn't really soak into the chicken.
I made this last night for dinner when I was in a rush. Although I had to cook the chicken longer than the recipe said it was still good. It was alot faster than maranating the chicken overnight and dint come out dry in the least bit. Thanks for this quick recipe!
This recipe is great. I added some lemon juice to the baking pan to really bring out the lemon flavor, and I added a little salt and pepper as well. It goes great with egg noodles sprinkled with garlic powder and melted butter :)
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 2 stars
02/23/2006
Found this recipe to be rather dry. I even brined the chicken prior to cooking.
this recipe is so fast and easy! it's also really good the next day in a salad. the other thing i do is boil the chicken for approx. 12 min. first-i'm trying to eat a little better and this takes out some of the fat-thanks for this yummy recipe! bettycrocked1
Easy and good, though I don't think 1 teaspoon would be nearly enough for that much chicken! In addition to what the recipe calls for, we used extra lemon pepper, some freshly grated pepper, and baked the chicken with a fresh slice of lemon on top. I'm on a diet and dishes like this make it seem effortless. Thanks Gina.
The Earth moved at the dinner table tonight....my entire family loved this chicken!! (This never happens!!) Thank you for sharing a healthy, easy, & delicious recipe :) The only change I made was to sear the chicken in some olive oil & white wine before baking as suggested by some other reviewers.
