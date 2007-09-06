Gina's Lemon Pepper Chicken

This is a very tasty recipe. It was very simple to make as it took me less than 5 minutes to prepare it. This is a great recipe to make especially if you're short on time to prepare a meal. I put all of the ingredients in a bowl and mixed them up before adding it on both sides of the chicken. Of note, the proportion for each of the ingredients - lemon pepper, garlic powder and onion powder - had to be increased to make sure the chicken was well coated. Further, to ensure the chicken was properly cooked, I put it in the oven for 40 minutes at 400 degrees. Safe to say, this was a very tasty dish and as mentioned, it was very easy to make. I will definitely make this recipe again.