Shrimp Fried Noodles - Thai-Style
Try this very popular Thai dish, good for lunch, supper, or anytime you crave something exotic with a little tang!
The noodles tasted great but turned out a bit dry. So when I made it for the second time, I added an extra tbsp of Ketchup and fish sauce and also a bit more sugar. I love spicy food and so added some chopped fresh chillies as a personal preference.Read More
Pretty authentic thai dish. Next time I will omit the ketchup and put in chilli paste. We like hot thai foods so I added fresh little chillies to spice it up a little, otherwise it would have been too bland. V. easy. I also substituted the shrimp for chicken to be a little more filling!Read More
I made this recipe for a change from noodles + soy sauce combination. (Plus I happened to have many of the ingredients around the house.) but I didnt know what to expect. It was surprisingly good! My husband and I both liked the change. Used chili sauce instead of ketchup like other reviewer suggested (2 tbs.)and cashews instead of peanuts. (I also omitted the bean sprouts.) Easy to make as well...will defintely make again.
I didn't think that this would taste as good as it did! I used Sriracha instead of ketchup and doubled the sauce, SO YUMMY! I devoured the whole thing and my apartment smelt so yummy after!
Do not use 1lb dried noodles, it is way too much. I used 8oz, and had to triple the sauce. Soaking and draining the bean sprouts is unneccessary. This recipe should be rewritten!
I wouldn't really call these fried noodles. In fact, I had alot of problems with the noodles. After soaking for 15 minutes, nothing happened. So I checked the package and decided to boil them for five minutes. The noodles became a huge gummy mess when I stirred them into the sauce. The flavor of the sauce was o.k. but I thought it was too sweet. Interesting to try, but would not make again or recommend.
Turned out great! I recommend this recipe to everyone! I decided to spice mine up with octopus, scallops, oysters, and squid, etc
Very good! I did take the many suggestions to use chili sauce instead of ketchup, and it turned out great!
The recipe was very good with the exception of the ketchup. On my second attempt, I substituted oyster sauce for the ketchup and used thinly sliced Thai peppers for the chili powder. These substitutions made it taste more authentic to me. Thai peppers have a unique flavor and are hotter than chili powder. For the two years I lived in Thailand, I don't ever remember having a local dish with ketchup as an ingredient. However, some people might like it.
This was decent. I made a single serving (about 4 oz. of rice noodles), but I still used the full amount of sauce. I added in some extra chili flakes to kick the heat up a notch.
Very good although I added more sauce before serving. Next time I will make less noodles and more sauce.
