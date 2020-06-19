Shrimp Fried Noodles - Thai-Style

Try this very popular Thai dish, good for lunch, supper, or anytime you crave something exotic with a little tang!

Recipe by hot_spicie

Credit: Meredith Food Studios

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place the noodles in a large bowl, and cover with hot water. Soak for 15 minutes. Soak bean sprouts in cold water. Drain just before using.

  • Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the garlic, and fry until fragrant. Add the shrimp; cook and stir for about 3 minutes. Mix in the sugar, fish sauce and ketchup. Pour in the eggs, and stir for a minute. Add the noodles; stir-fry until they are coated with the sauce. Mix in half of the bean sprouts, and fry until soft.

  • Place on a serving plate. Set remaining bean sprouts, cilantro and lemon wedges on a separate plate to top individual servings as desired. Sprinkle the noodles with dried shrimp, peanuts, and chili powder. Top with green onion.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
642 calories; protein 20.1g; carbohydrates 103.3g; fat 15.6g; cholesterol 175.4mg; sodium 646.9mg. Full Nutrition
