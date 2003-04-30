Apricot Glazed Chicken

142 Ratings
  • 5 63
  • 4 58
  • 3 13
  • 2 5
  • 1 3

A quick and easy chicken dish. Note: you can substitute orange juice or marmalade for the apricot jam to make orange glazed chicken! Serve with rice if desired.

By M. Burton

Recipe Summary

Servings:
5
Yield:
4 to 6 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Spray a large skillet with nonstick cooking spray. Brown chicken in heated skillet.

  • Add chicken broth, jam and soy sauce. Simmer for 20 minutes or until chicken is done (no longer pink in the center).

  • Remove chicken from skillet. Add 1 tablespoon cornstarch and 1 tablespoon water to sauce to thicken (equal amounts more of each if you like it thicker). Return chicken to skillet and turn to coat thoroughly with sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
296 calories; protein 33.7g; carbohydrates 35.1g; fat 1.9g; cholesterol 83.1mg; sodium 226.8mg. Full Nutrition
