Apricot Glazed Chicken
A quick and easy chicken dish. Note: you can substitute orange juice or marmalade for the apricot jam to make orange glazed chicken! Serve with rice if desired.
Wonderful! I marinated the chicken in some chicken broth and 1/4 cup of soy sauce for extra flavor. Then discarded the marinade and follwed the recipe. No additional soy sauce. At the end I spinkled with a few toasted sesame seeds. This is a keeper.Read More
This was a good start, but it needed some help. I added ginger, sesame oil, lemon juice, a little cherry preserves, red pepper flakes, and some fresh chopped cilantro. Served with hot chili garlic sauce - excellent. Thanks!Read More
This was really good! I loved the flavor. I diced my chicken first, and served over rice. It had a sort of oriental feel to it, and made a nice light dinner on a warm evening.
I thought the recipe was fantastic! It was easy to make and delicious. I added 2T of the cornstarch and 2T of the water...I liked the glaze a little thicker. It is definitely a keeper!
I only used 4 chicken breasts as they seemed to be a little larger. I pounded them first to make it tender then diced them after I slightly browned them. The sauce seemed to be soaked up by the chicken and tasted great but I ended up making a second batch of sauce since there really wasnt any to pour over the rice. I origionally had all the ingrediants on hand but not enough apricot for a second batch of sauce so I used orange marmalade, it was interesting but next time I'll just stick with apricot. The fact most of the juice soaked up could be because I added frozen broccli which was a terrific addition. Next time I'll just double the sauce from the start. It tasted sort of like sweet and sour chicken. My husband said it fantastic and that he loved it and the kids ate it up too yumming all the way without out having a clue about how healthy it was.
This was nice and easy for a quick weekday meal that everybody liked. I thought the soy sauce was a bit overpowering so I'll leave it out next time.
Tasted pretty good but next time, I would cut the chicken up to smaller pieces, coating all sides. Mine was kind of thick.
A little too sweet for one of my sons, but the rest of us loved it.
Yummy and easy. I cut the chicken into strips before adding back to the sauce, and served over brown rice. Just the right amount of sweet.
I added a little more soy, ginger, pepper flakes, rice vinegar and some thai fish sauce for depth of flavor and YUM! Sweet, sour, salty, umami. I also reduced it a lot before thickening.
Love this recipe! Only thing I did differently is that I dredged the chicken in flour, garlic powder, onion powder and pepper and then sauteed in oil.
Very easy and simple to make. It was ok but not great. I used flour instead of cornstarch. I mixed the flour with a little of the glaze mixture whisked together then mixed in with the rest. overall ok.
This was a great recipe. I added onions and garlic for a savory element. I also dusted my chicken breast with flour and browned them on both sides. Removed them, added the onions and garlic which I sauted then added the broth and the apricot. Added the breast back and let it cook. Everyone loved. Thanks for a great recipe.
Tasted very bitter, had to add alot of extra spices to improve the flavor
Yummy!!! No changes necessary!
Pretty good & easy, too. Not sure my husband liked it though.
This recipe is really very easy to prepare and was tasty. I definately will make this one again
This recipe needed something....it was sweet and bland at the same time if that's possible.
No one in my family liked this recipe. We were not impressed with it in the least.
Very good and easy. The family loved it.
I used apricot preserves and wondered what my kids would think about the apricot flavor. They absolutely loved it. This was a super easy recipe that we'll make again.
Very tasty, easy to make, and economical.
A fairly simple recipe with a bit of zest. I found that as written, the glaze wasn't quite thick enough and suggest at least 2 tablespoons of cornstarch. I was hoping for a stronger flavor and found it to be a bit bland. Cooking the glaze separately for breaded chicken might make this tastier.
Good base recipe. I agree that this needed more sauce. VARIATIONS: -Use 1 pkg of chicken tenders (1 lb) -Use 1 jar of preserves (I used Polaner as it does not contain High Fructose Corn syrup) ADDING VEGGIES: In a separate pan, I sauteed a combination of : -One bag of fresh stir fry veggies from the produce section -A can of pineapple chunks -A tablespoon of soy sauce SPICE IT UP: Dusted adult dishes with red cayenne pepper SERVE WITH: jasmine rice
This did not provide a very flavorful dish. I would look into one of the other apricot chicken dishes before using this one.
I made this for dinner for me and my boyfriend one night and we loved it! I did cube the chicken and followed some of the suggestions of other reviewers. I marinated the chicken in soy sauce and chicken broth for about an hour and a half before cooking. Also added a bit of lemon juice, cayenne pepper and onion powder. I used 1 cup of apricot preserves instead of 3/4 for a little more flavor. Skipped adding more soy sauce while making the sauce. Served over white rice with steamed asparagus. Will definitely make again!
I thought mine came out a little bland so next time I will be adding more apricot and making the sauce thicker.
Quick, easy and delicious!!! I will make this again.
This reminded me of a lighter Sweet & Sour chicken with its tangy yet sweet flavor. Based on the reviews that criticized its "too sweet" flavor, I only used 1/2 cup of apricot preserves and found that it was just sweet enough. I could see using raspberry preserves with this or orange marmalade for a twist. I served this with rice and it was a hit! My husband will probably request this one again in the near future.
I really liked this, but the sweet chicken idea is just not for everyone. My family asked me not to make it again.
This recipe is good if you want to get a quick, easy meal on the table. A nice weeknight dish. I served with rice and green beans.
pretty bland
I'm giving this a five star rating for ease and taste. My grandkids gobbled this up. I used sugar free jam, and they didn't mind that at all. I also used pre-sliced chicken slices I had in the freezer.
This truly is a quick and easy meal! The sauce is very good and good for you too! We will have it again!
This recipe was OK, but could be great with a few modifications. First, I cut the chicken into bite sized pieces. Also, I added red pepper flakes to add a bit of spice. Also, next time I will use more apricot preserves and double the sauce because there wasn't too much left after the chicken finished cooking, and it is nice to have some when serving with rice.
This turned out pretty good - kind of plain. I covered it while it was simmering so it cooked a little faster. If I hadn't I'm sure it would have taken longer than 20 minutes. I doubled the cornstarch and water but the sauce was still a little thin. I will make this again but next time I think I'll double the apricot perserves.
WOW! i was really impressed with this meal. my mom was sick and couldn't cook, so i looked up a good chicken recipe. i'm 16 and haven't cooked in my life, but it was great! i added a bit of extra soy sauce, so it tasted kind of oriental, and a little extra water, which gave the sauce better consistancy. a+, this is definately a new family favorite.
This is an excellant meal. Fast and easy. It is also very good with orange preserves also.
Very good and fairly easy to make. Apricot was a pleasantly different flavor with the chicken. It was sweet. I slightly cooked the chicken just a tad too long so it was a little dry. The cornstarch was a little lumpy so it did not dissolve like I expected. I also used an extra table spoon of preserves, just because I like the apricot flavor. Very good over the chicken
Very good and simple. I was able to cut the recipe down to serve only two and it turned out great.
Maybe try flour as thickener instead of cornstarch -the cornstarch started clumping and made the otherwise yummy sauce gross...
Simple and easy!! Liked this recipe so much that we decided to use it for a catering event for 150 women. They all loved it!!
Very good recipe! I love how quick and easy it was to make. I followed the recipe as written but added one seeded chopped Jalapeño to give it some kick. It wasn't spicy at all, the jalapeño just gave it a kind of sweet and sour effect. I also chopped up the chicken before I cooked it and served it over rice with some chopped up pecan on top. I made my sauce a little thicker by adding more cornstarch. A very tasty healthy meal.
This was great and FAST..i served it over rice. YUM!
This was good, I put garlic pepper salt on the cut up chx brsts about 1 lb. then sauteed in evoo til browned. Mixed about 1/4 cup apricot preserves w/ a few shakes soy sauce, a bit of leftover chix broth, a shake of crushed red pepper and a splash of white wine (that I was drinking :) mixed it together and poured it on the chix... covered and simmered on low while the rice cooked. Instead of the corn starch I just mixed a little Wondra in the sauce (tilt the pan & fork stir it on the side) It was super yummy and the kids loved it! Next time I will finish the dish w/ a little parsley just for presentation. Thanks for the post!
A terrific recipe for a busy day when everyone is hungry and you want something quick but delicious. Perfect with salad and rice. All I had was low sugar apricot jam and it turned out really good. I would try the sesame seeds in this recipe the next time I make it. Thanks for sharing!
Didn't have to change a thing. Very good.
It was good. My 4 and 5 stars are saved for recipes that I am never going to live without! So it was good.
This recipe was okay, but it definitely needed something. It tasted like plain chicken that was slightly sweeter than normal. If I make this again, I will use more apricot, more soy, and less chicken stock.
I used 1 cup of apricot preserves and whole chicken breasts on the bone. I combined all of the ingredients together in a bowl (after browning and draining the chicken) and then added it to the chicken. Because it was a whole chicken breast I simmered each side for 20 minutes. The end result was great. The meat was tender and I used the sweet sauce for dipping each peice of chicken. I would definately use this recipe again! A+
Very good! I cut up boneless skinless breasts before putting in the skillet and served over rice with chow mein noodles and cashews. I will definately make this again.
I used already cooked chicken pieces, I added the soy sauce, apricot pineapple marmalade, and chicken broth. I heated these and then added the chicken that had been refrigerated and cooked for about 5 minutes, then added 3 tbs cornstarch and 3 tbs water, and heated to bubbling for maybe 10 minutes. It was not as saucy as expected, but over rice it was perfect!
I didn't hold out much hope for the sauce as it didn't look very appetising whilst cooking. However, it turned out to be a very tasty, sweet sauce. Good.
This was very easy with few ingredients, and I thought it was excellent! Wish I had made some rice to go with it- but I will definitely make this again!
Very good. Sweet flavor with a bit of an Oriental kick.
Very tasty! Delicious over orzo pasta or rice to help absorb the extra glaze. Thanks for posting the recipe!
This was so easy to make. My whole family enjoyed this meal. I served it over white rice with steamed snap peas. If your looking for a meal that you can make last minute and the kids will like than look no further. I will definitely be making this again.
I really enjoyed this dish! I used Smuckers Orchards Finest Apricot and Peach preserves instead of just apricot because I wanted it to be more sweet. I cut up the chicken beforehand and cooked that through with 1/4 of an onion before I added the sauce. I didn't use any chicken broth (didn't have any) and used water instead when sautéing the chicken and onion together ( it evaporated quickly) and added a little less than a cup of water when making the sauces. I stuck with the amount of soy sauce and was a little wary but it turned out great! I added only a little cornstarch because I didn't want it too thick. Other than those additions I followed the recipe and it was delicious! My family loved it! It was sweet and tangy and tasted close to sweet and sour chicken. Overall a good recipe for a light dinner. I also added a picture of what it looked like when I served it. The sauce was a little darker than most due to the combined preserves. It is the one with broccoli on the side with the darker sauce on top of the rice.
Quick, easy and good! The only substitutions I made were to use regular chicken broth and soy sauce. My kids ate it without complaining.
VERY EASY. I didn't even bother to use the cornstarch. Just continued to simmer until the liquid was reduced. I used 100% fruit spread and the sauce wasn't too sweet for my family.
This was delicious, quick, easy & healthy! The sauce would be great in a stir fry as well, chicken, sugar snaps, onions and even some red pepper for spice and heat. My family was totally impressed with the taste.
Very Good!! Good with boiled potatoes and corn. Very nice flavor.
It was tasty, and will keep for another day. It wasn't too difficult to make.
delicious
Fun to try, but probably won't make it again--but it maybe my personal taste.
This was OK. I would not make again without a few changes. I think that next time I will flour and sear the chicken and then pour the sauce over the top.
Very simple, pretty tasty & doesn't require a lot of ingredients (most of which are probably in the pantry). In the past week I've made it twice and I'm making it again tonight - mixing up the side dishes, though.
pretty tasty savory quick and easy simple recipe. Very sweet tasting, i added some cut up dried apricots as well, and finished it off with some sesame seeds and pepitas as a dressing, served over bulgur. almost all of it was finished off by family grabbing a quick bite throughout the day, everyone tasted it said it was great, even when it got cold.
My husband and i LOVED this recipe!!! The only thing i did different, is i added more apricot jam, because ours had big chunks of apricot, it turend out great!
The combination of sweetness from the apricot jam and soy sauce makes for a very flavorful glaze. I used low sugar fruit preserves in the sauce and served it with brown rice and a salad for a healthy and low calorie dinner. Delicious and easy!
I just made it and it was so moist and tender. It had a great mild flavor
Strongly suggest cutting the chicken into small bite sizes so that the chicken may be covered all over in sauce. The soy sauce should be omitted. Find that it takes away from the sweetness. Otherwise, ENJOY!
I did not like this at all.. it just tasted like boiled chicken without a lot of taste. I was not into it at all, which was disappointing because I was hoping it would be a healthy alternative : /
Pretty good and very easy. There was something missing though, and I'm not sure what. I added extra apricot jam to see if that was it, and while it definitely added to the flavor, it still wasn't "the" thing it needs. I did add some garlic and onion powder when I sauteed the chicken and then added salt when we served. It was good, but not over the top. I'll probably make it again on a day when I need to whip up something that is good and pretty healthy. The recipe itself has very little fat and calories which is great for a main dish. Served with plain white rice and soy sauce on the side.
Great recipe! Tastes wonderful and it's easy to make.
My boyfriend and I made this dish the other night & it's a definite keeper. We decided to use orange marmalade instead of apricot and found we needed to double the quantity on the marmalade to pull the orange flavor through the chicken broth. We also cubed the chicken before cooking it in the wok. Not only did we love it - but it's a "point-friendly" dish for all those Weight Watchers out there!
Based on the recipe it is basic recipe and a bit bland and a bit sweet for me....I added 1/8 ginger 1/8 cardamom 1/2 lemon, chopped 12 dried apricots. soaked in water. Next time use 1/2 cups of preserves.....Thanks and Happy Cooking!!!
Great fast recipe! I made it with whole baby potatoes and the glaze was great to dip them in as well!
This quickly became one of my favorite ways to prepare chicken. I make extra sauce and serve over white rice.
I made this for my husband and 6 yr old daughter.. The only change I made was that I didn't have any soy sauce, so I substituted that with Open Pit BBQ sauce (probably not the best choice sweet-wise) - My family really liked it alot, but since I used the BBQ instead of soy sauce, I think I diluted the sweetness of the apricot preserves. I liked it, but thought it should be just a little sweeter, but like I said, I think that was my own fault.. I made this with baked potatoes and peas.. I will make this again, but will either use a sweeter bbq sauce or the soy.. Thanks for the recipe!
Wonder full dinner! Quick and easy dinner will be making this again!
This was really good and easy to make. All of the kids liked it and so does the husband. (I do not have a sweet tooth, but did not find it too sweet) It was easy to make a lot of, and I will keep this in mind if I have to bring a meal to someone in the future.
I thought this dish was fantastic! It was just sweet enough and so yummy. Super easy to make too. I seasoned the chicken with garlic powder before browning in evoo and also made a little extra sauce. Served with long grain rice. It was delicious and simple and healthy. Can't wait to make this again!
We all liked this.
This is a great recipe. Even for my husband who is picky about having lots of varieties of flavor in his food. We like to add peas to ours which makes it feel complete with a veggie. Absolutely delicious.
I tried making this with orange juice instead of apricot preserves and it turned out horrible. There was not a lot of flavor and what there was, did not taste that great. It could have just been the orange juice though, it might be better with apricot preserves. But it seemed when I added the cornstarch I got little gelatinous blobs floating around and that was VERY unappetizing.
I'm a complete novice, and I thought this was easy to make. I cut the chicken into cubes so it would cook faster. The family gave it good reviews, and I liked it, although I would probably try serving with cashews and chow mein noodles as another person suggested because plain rice with it was a little dull.
Loved this recipe. I didn't have chicken broth so I used water instead. It still turned out well.
Wonderful!
What a delicious dish! Very simple and tasty! We used reduced sugar perserves and the results were amazing!
Not the best chicken I've ever tasted, but definately good enough to be worth the little amount of work required to make it. And it's healthy too!
Everyone loved it! From 5-45! I gave the option of adding raisins and pecan halves to the servings. I also added snap peas to the rice. Very inexpensive meal for a family of seven.
Very good dish. Simple to make. Used little drumsticks as well with thigh meat. All enjoyed.
Turned out great and had a lot of flavor!
Easy to make. Good flavor - not overly sweet. Made great leftovers. Served one riced cauliflower.
I made this last nite and it was great...a wonderful healthy meal with tons of flavor.....will be making this one again....we all loved it
I liked it, but I don't think I'll make it again. It wasn't as good as other things I could have made.
Not spectacular, but good. It was easy enough so I may make this again. My family really liked it.
