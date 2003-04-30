Apricot Glazed Chicken

I really enjoyed this dish! I used Smuckers Orchards Finest Apricot and Peach preserves instead of just apricot because I wanted it to be more sweet. I cut up the chicken beforehand and cooked that through with 1/4 of an onion before I added the sauce. I didn't use any chicken broth (didn't have any) and used water instead when sautéing the chicken and onion together ( it evaporated quickly) and added a little less than a cup of water when making the sauces. I stuck with the amount of soy sauce and was a little wary but it turned out great! I added only a little cornstarch because I didn't want it too thick. Other than those additions I followed the recipe and it was delicious! My family loved it! It was sweet and tangy and tasted close to sweet and sour chicken. Overall a good recipe for a light dinner. I also added a picture of what it looked like when I served it. The sauce was a little darker than most due to the combined preserves. It is the one with broccoli on the side with the darker sauce on top of the rice.