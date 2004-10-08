Chinese Noodle Chicken

1 of 136

Rating: 5 stars Fantastic!! A great homemade teriyaki for this dish is 1 T. cornstarch, 1 T. cold water, 1/2 c. sugar, 1/2 c. soy sauce, 1/4 c. cider vingar, 1 clove minced garlic, a dash each of ground ginger and ground black pepper (according to taste). Simmer all together, stirring regularly til thickened. Toss in with the noodles. Enjoy! It is wonderful!! Helpful (260)

Rating: 5 stars Absolutely wonderful. My husband and I loved this! Even while it was cooking he danced around the kitchen in anticipation b/c it smelled fabulous. I added a bit more teriyaki sauce than the recipe called for - just to coat the noodles more thoroughly - and it was delicious. Thanks so much for this recipe. I will definitely make it again! Helpful (63)

Rating: 3 stars Very Nice! A simple basic chicken noodle stir fry, i cooked it for myself (1 serving) for lunch and it went down a treat. I think that with these adaptions, this would be perfect: 1. Use more oil, otherwise there is not enough oil to cook the chicken and vegetables properly 2. At stage 2, you should cook the vegetables for 5 minutes- not 2.! At 2 minutes, the onions and broccoli are still basically raw! You also do not have to cover the skillet/wok. If you use enough oil, and stir fry properly- you will get cooked, and flavourful meat and veg. 3. You can't add the noodles completely dried- They should be cooked or if using thin noodles- at least soaked. Otherwise the noodles will not cook correctly. You should add the partially cooked noodles, a little bit of water, DOUBLE the teriyaki sauce and stir fry for 2 more minutes, and then the dish is ready. Some advice there. This is a lovely recipe enjoy!!! Helpful (51)

Rating: 5 stars I went out to a restaurant and was served a dish very similiar to this one. i have been looking for a recipe just like this one. it really hits the spot. highly recommended. a one dish dinner. what could be better? i used a little more teriyaki sauce then was called for. heaven! Helpful (46)

Rating: 5 stars If you want delicious Teriyaki use Trader Joe's version--loaded with flavor (garlic ginger etc.). The person who complained about this being spicy must have had a high salt teriyaki--there isn't any flavor of salt in the recipe itself. What is missing is specific indication of what kind of "Chinese Noodles" to use. Ramen is NOT in my opinion a good choice! I used 1/2 rice vermicelli & 1/2 bean vermicelli asian noodles--soaked briefly to soften & then let the steam cook them to clear. Also cut chix to long strips first (best for family). VERY GOOD! Helpful (24)

Rating: 5 stars This is my favorite recipe. I love pancit noodles. Mine turned out ok but I think I should've let the noodles get softer. I usually make enough to take left overs to work. Helpful (20)

Rating: 5 stars Yum! I made this one vegetarian so I omitted the meat. I also used the teriyaki sauce from the Baked Teriyaki recipe (doubled) on this site. I used 5 packets of ramen noodles cooked them and drained them. I sauteed the snow peas 2 cans of baby corn and carrots. I threw the noodles in and added the sauce. SOOOOOOO GOOOD! thanks! Helpful (13)

Rating: 4 stars This recipe couldn't have been any easier or quicker with the help of frozen stir fry vegies and leftover barbeque. I actually cut the meat off of the spareribs we had Sunday night and it was great. I used the cheapy (20 cents a pack) Ramen noodles boiled them up and then threw them into the mix. With the addition of garlic and onion powders black pepper and a bit of red pepper flakes this dish was so very tasty. Wonderful hot summer evening dinner that my family practically inhaled. Thanks Sylvia! Helpful (11)