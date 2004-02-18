Cream of Chicken Breasts

This recipe is great if you want something quick and cheap! When I first tried it, I was concerned about the other reviews saying it was bland and the sauce was soupy. My sauce was a little thin but still tasted great. I really enjoy Cream of Chicken soup, so for me this was a recipe I was looking forward to trying. I, usually, don't change recipes; however, I didn't have a choice. I did not have any poultry seasoning so I just grabbed whatever was in my cupboard. I ended up using a mixture of paprika, cayenne, basil, and black pepper. It gave the chicken a nice kick while the Cream of Chicken soup helped balance it out. The chicken was also really nice and tender. I only had to cook it for 45 minutes, but I only cooked 2 small chicken breasts. I ate mine with a Knorr's Pasta Sides (Chicken flavored) and a side salad. This is a good meal that costs almost nothing and takes no real work. Great for after work or on days you just don't feel like cooking. I will make this again.