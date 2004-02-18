Cream of Chicken Breasts

This baked chicken with cream of chicken soup is made with boneless chicken breasts or chicken tenders covered with cream of chicken soup. Chicken, creamy chicken, everywhere! If desired, serve over egg noodles. You may substitute cream of chicken, half-and-half, or water for milk if desired.
This is one of our family's new favorite meals. I use a can of the cream of chicken & mushroom soup. I also spray a frying pan w/ Pam, season the chicken and quickly cook the chicken about 2-3 minutes on each side to help cut down on the oven time. (only needs about 30 minutes in the oven) Oh my! It tastes great. Thanks for this recipe. Even though I didn't follow exactly as you said, it's a nice place to start.
Very tasty, VERY quick & easy, which is the best part. Used 1 can each of cream of chicken & cream of celery, used water instead of milk. Seasoned chicken with seasoned salt & garlic powder. Put rice in bottom, mixed with part of soup mixture, then layer of fresh mushrooms, then chicken and rest of soup on top. Covered & baked. Family loved it. Left me time to work on the next night's dinner!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/10/2005
Made this recipe, only I used 2 cans of cream of chicken w/2 cans milk.I put in some mixed veggies, and I poured stove top stuffing over the top and poured some more soup over the stuffing, its a good idea to use low fat milk, milk does make a thicker soup. if you dont like stuffing than a can of biscuts over the top and you have a pot pie.
OMG! I tried this recipe last night with chicken breast and it was soooo good. I took on of the users suggestions and browned it so the cook time was not as long,I had something else cooking in the oven with it so I cooked it on 400 about 40 minutes. I also used a can of cream of chicken and cream of mushroom soup as a user suggested. It looked beautiful and tasted yummy. I put my own seasoning on it tweeked it a little to my liking, it turned out wonderful, I highly recommend this recipe, you cant go wrong. I'm having leftovers tonight and can't wait to get home =))
Seasoned the chicken with poultry seasoning, seasoning salt and garlic powder. Added broccoli and covered with tinfoil. It was delicious!!! Update: I made this again using 4 small boneless breasts, 1 can of cream of chicken, 1 can of cream of broccoli, 1 can of milk and a couple handfuls of broccoli. I seasoned the sauce with onion powder and the chicken with garlic powder, poultry seasoning and seasoning salt. Covered with tinfoil and baked for 1 hour then served over egg noodles. Yum!
Very moist and tasty. I used cream of celery soup and cream of mushroom. I seasoned the chicken with seasoning salt then poultry seasoning. I used all milk and no water with the soup and topped the casserole with French's Toasted Onion toppers. Though I used two cans of soup, their wasn't enough sauce so next time, I would add water to the milk.
I actually just joined this website to review this recipe. I changed the recipe a bit, I used a can of cream of chicken and a can of cream of mushroom, 1-1/4 cup milk, half a bag of frozen broccoli and salt and pepper in the sauce. I seasoned the chicken with italian seasoning and adobe, poured the mixture, and let it cook for 50-55 min at 375F. Served with pasta. It was absolutely delicious. The mix of flavors was perfect. I will be making this again very soon!
This recipe came out great (photo added)! I did follow some tips I read from reviews and added 1 can of Cream of Mushroom, stabbed the chicken with a fork several times on both sides, used 1/2 a bag of American Beauty Extra Wide Egg Noodles (which I undercooked prior to adding to the pan...about 5 mins), and added half a bag of frozen broccoli. However, in the middle of baking, I noticed the noodles seemed to be drying so I added about 1/2 a cup of water which really made them nice and fluffy. Next time, I'll definitely add more milk. Can't wait to make this again! :-)
to Sarah F- I make something similar to that as well, except, I think you might enjoy it more if you layer that differently. Put a small layer of soup on the bottom of your dish, then the chicken breasts, the rest of the soup mix of that then a layer of shredded cheese (i normally use the mexican mix) and then the stove top stuffing. That way, your stuffing gets a nice crunch and underneath, your chicken cooks great. i ususally do 400 degrees for about an hour or so. Have to be careful because there really isn't a good way to check the doneness with so much overing it. I hope this makes your dinner spectacular! Or anyone else that wants this! lol =]
this is a fantastic quick & easy meal for my household. I add veggies [broccoli, cauliflower, carrots] to the cream sauce, and well as whole & minced garlic. about 5 minutes before it's done cooking, I take it out & add parmesan sprinkles to the top to create a tasty crust!
I have made this before and everytime it has always been great. The first time I do a recipe I do it as written, the second time I made this I used 2 cans cream of mushroom w/ roasted garlic, plus one can cream of chicken because I wanted more sauce. I will definetly make again.
Good recipe! I browned the chicken 3 minutes on each side as mentioned by a reviewer. Make sure to season to your taste. It will come out bland if you do not. I served with rice and stir fry vegetables. My picture is the fourth. Enjoy!
It doesn't get much simpler than this - and good over noodles, rice, whatever you have. I found that I flipped the chicken halfway through and it only needed 60 mins to be tender and thoroughly cooked. Thanks for a simple idea!
Rule of thumb...always have Cream of Chicken soup and Cream of mushroom soup around. This dish was great because I mixed 1 Can Cream of Mushroom, 1 Can Cream of Chicken, 1 Can Milk, 1 Can water and THEN I added RICE, FROZEN CORN, GREEN ONIONS, and a touch of GARLIC. Watch the rice to make sure there is enough water so it doesn't come out hard. I also covered it in tinfoil. Next time I would cut chicken into pieces and cook more like a casserole. It was heavenly. A full meal.
I tried this tonight as we eat a lot of chicken breast and just try to have different ways to prepare it. To keep this dish from being bland I seasoned my chicken breast with Tony Cachere Creole Seasoning and I also substituted chicken broth for the canned milk and my chicken came out juicy and delicious. I served it with rice. This will most def be added in my regular rotation now. Thanks!!!
The recipe is a great base to work from. I made a few changes including cooking the chicken in a skillet first before sticking it in the oven. I seasoned the chicken with salt, pepper and fresh garlic. I used one can of condensed cream of chicken, 1/2 can of milk, and 1/2 can of chardonnay to add flavor. Chicken was moist and the sauce tasted great! I would definitely season the chicken more next time. Served the chicken with brown rice and asparagus. My girlfriend and I loved it!
This was very very good. I was feeding a crowd so I made 6 chickens and put two cans of cream of celery and one can of cream of chicken and one can of milk. It turned into this amazing gravy that went great with Rice A Roni Make sure that You season the chicken very well. I used extra poultry and paprika, salt and pepper. This dish can end up a little bland if you dont season well. Everyone ate the whole pan!!! So good. And make sure you try it with chicken flavored rice!!
So so easy. I was only cooking for one, so I only used one can of cream of chicken - did not add the milk. The juices from the chicken thinned it out and made it into a really tasty gravy; I seasoned the chicken to taste and then served with instant rice and veggies. This recipe is basic and requires you seasoning otherwise it could easily be bland.
This is a good base. Usually don't like to write changes but here goes. I pounded chicken breast with italian dressing mix and then sauteed some onions in fry pan and then browned chicken breast. Took out chicken breast after browned and deglazed pan with white white. Mixed a can of cream of chicken with herbs, 1/2 cup sour cream and 1/2 cup half and half and a little garlic powder and then added to pan, put chicken back in and simmered on low. Came out really good. A little more work but came out really tasty. Only used 2 chicken breast because only two of us. If using four would double recipe for sauce.
This was easy and fantastic. I followed the direction to the tee, I only used cream of chicken,can milk a little water.I took others advise and seasoned well. I also used chicken breast strips, it was SO tender done in about 50 min. This is a Keeeeper.
This recipe is wonderful. I added a few things... First, I didn't have cream of chicken so I used 2 cans of cream of mushroom diluted with 1-1/2 cans of milk. I also added more mushrooms, 2 cubes of chicken broth, some onion powder, garlic powder, 2 - 3 shakes of poultry seasoning, and ground pepper to the soup mixture. I browned the breasts in a 12" skillet, poured the soup mixture over it, and cooked on the stove, covered at a low-medium setting for about 30 minutes. I served it over mashed potatoes and made a side dish of lemon asparagus, also on this site. This sounds like a lot of changes but it really isn't. We had a fabulous dinner. Thanks so much for sharing this!
I changed this up. I put a packet of dry italian mix and garlic powder in a plastic bag, dropped the chicken in and shook it around until well coated. Then transfered the chicken to a hot pan of olive oil, browned the chicken and then placed it in the dish. I choose two cans of cream of chicken and 1 can of milk. Along with that I added 1 tbsp of Mrs. Dash (Table) Seasoning to add more flavor. Poured it over the chicken and cooked for 1 hour. While my bowtie pasta was cooking I cut up the four chicken breasts. Drained the pasta, returned it to the pot, added the sauce, some cheddar cheese and the cut up chicken. I let it blend together on low heat while my veggies were cooking. It turned out really good and my family loved it. There were no leftovers!
This recipe is so simple but it really works. Like most other folks I too tweaked it a bit. First off I used chicken breast tenderloins. Second I seared the chicken in my cast iron pan with just salt and pepper. Third I loosely covered the pan after adding soup mix. Into the oven and thirty minutes later, oh my what a terrific dinner. We ran out of gravy so next time will double soup mix.
I add Durkee onions to the top about 10 minutes before it is done.
lisadee
Rating: 4 stars
10/07/2018
I made it and love it! Like a few others I pre-cooked chicken in a pan (cooked in olive oil and crushed garlic) for 2 minutes per side before putting in the oven. Also, to avoid blandness, the trick is in pre-seasoning before cooking. I added seasoning to the chicken while pre cooking (I added fresh squeezed lemon juice, poultry seasoning, garlic powder, oregano, and rosemary). I also added a pinch of seasoning to the cream of chicken and mushroom soup (which I mixed in 1/2 can water, 1/2 can chicken broth) an sprinkled parmesan cheese over it after pouring the soup mixture over the chicken. It came out tasty and juicy, served it over rice.
very good! I used 2 cans of soup and milk. My grandsons loved it. Served it over rice.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/30/2005
Want a recipe that's easy to make and chicken that is tender enough to cut with a fork? Then this is the recipe for you! I followed directions to the T and made a side of whole grain rice to go with. I think next time I may try to add a few capers for zip.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
03/25/2001
Good basic recipe.I added fresh garlic and some hot peppers for some kick
This recipe is simply delicious. I made a couple of changes, though. I used 1 can of cream of chicken soup and 1 can of cream of mushroom soup, then squeezed lemon into the mix. I love the flavor of the added lemon. I didn't use chicken breasts, I used chicken thighs and drumsticks, which we prefer.
Like the earlier posts, this recipe is a good beginning for spectacular finishes. I seasoned and browned the breasts in a non-stick pan. I used Chicken & Herbs soup from Campbells. I also added shitake mushrooms that I had sautéed in white wine and 1 tsp of unsalted butter. The final dish was so awesome that I served this to my boss and his wife. They are begging me for the recipe :)
I am a novice cook and this was my choice for my first time baking chicken. Yummy. My fiance and I loved how moist the chicken was! :) I read the reviews and made sure I put in a lot of seasoning: onion powder, ground pepper, lemon and pepper seasoning and seasoning salt. I also used 1 can used 1 can of cream of chicken and 1 can of cream of celery and water instead of milk. I cooked it for exactly an hour, but since I was pressed for time I put it on 400 degrees.
I first seasoned the chicken with garlic and onion powder, season salt and paprika along with the pepper. I used a sharp cheddar cheese instead of swiss and I have to say that this recipe is a keeper. Oh I used cream of onion soup since I did not have any cream of chicken soup, that was a great substitute. It was fantastic! It was moist and delicious. The best part (lol) is the breading and sauce that was cooked onto the bottom of the pan. Yumm... usually that is the best part.
Recipe was a little bland, but quick and easy. The sauce didn't thicken up as much as I thought it would. Next time, I would add some flour and more seasoning. I'll also put the casserole dish on a pan, because it boiled over in the oven. :/
I made this recipe using the exact measurements and ingredients. My family found it to be very bland and tasteless. It is easy to make and should I try it again I will add the two cans of soup, more seasonings and perhaps sliced carrotts and or celery to give the meal some color. I will still serve over noodles.
A very simple recipe, but I added a few extra ingredients. For example, I used a can of Cream of Chicken AND a can of Cream of Mushroom, seasoned chicken with chicken bullion and onion powder, added a little 1% milk, and then topped with about 1 cup of cheddar cheese. Turned out juicy and delicious!
Good recipe. I had to use one can of cream of mushroom and one can of cream of chicken. I put some spices to our liking and browned the chicken in a little olive oil first which cut down on oven time. Served with mashed potatoes, green beans, and biscuits. Would be really good over rice or noodles. We enjoyed it!
For what it is...this meal is super delicious. Very simple and fast. I seasoned the chicken with garlic, salt, and pepper to make it a little more flavorful and used 2 cans of soup with 1 1/2 cans of milk to make it thicker. I initially made it with noodles on the side...but we tried rice too which my husband liked better.
This recipe is great. Although I did make a couple of changes. I used chicken thighs bone in and I seasoned with some rosemary salt and garlic power and a bit of pepper. I also used 4 strips of bacon. I crisped that up first and then I browned the chicken on both sides. I added about 1/4 cups of almond to let it toast in the fat just for extra flavour before adding the cream mixture. Finally in the oven at 350 for about 30-40 mins. Very easy recipe I love it
Great starter recipe! I use 2 cans cream of chicken, chicken broth, seasonings and a container of sliced mushrooms. So tender and delicious! I usually serve it with rice or mashed potatoes. Very simple, yet super satisfying.
This chicken was so great!! I did what some of the other reviewers did. I added the cream of chicken soup and the cream of mushroom soup but instead of adding milk...I added heavy whipping cream (just because I had some) sprinkled a little garlic and onion powder on top and added cut asparagus to the soup. Covered and cooked for 1 1/2 hours. My husband loved it (very picky eater). I will make this again!
I used the theory of browning meat when cooking so I browned the chicken in some butter and olive oil, half a white onion chopped up and coked till semi translucent and some fresh parsley. I added the spices there then transferred the chicken into the bake dish and added 1/4 cup buttermilk; and some more salt and pepper. I also took the trimmings from the browning of the chicken and mixed it in the soup / milk mix. Spices I used where salt; pepper; cyan pepper; basil; and herb salt-less spices. Oh and instead of canned milk I used the 1/4 cup buttermilk and 1 cup heavy cream. I think it helped spice up an otherwise simple hunger curbing meal. Oh and I added one can of whole mushrooms cause I love mushrooms :) And lastly, I was unsure if I was supposed to cook it covered in the oven or open, so I did half and half. If the original recipe maker reads this, which is correct? Covered or not covered when cooking in the oven?
This recipe is pretty good. But a warning for anyone watching their salt content (and that should be everyone), unless you are using low sodium soups, you should be careful of how much seasoning you use on the chicken.
I have used this recipe for years but mine had one more ingredient. You liberally sprinkle poultry seasoning over the chicken pieces and can use not only chicken breasts but legs and thighs if you want. The gravy is so good from the cream of chicken soup that I always make mashed potatoes to go with it. This is one of the easiest and tastiest meals ever.
I had no idea what to do with my thawed out chicken until I found this recipe. I didn't have poultry seasoning, so I used garlic salt, rosemary, and thyme, and it worked out great. Made it as written and served over egg noodles. My only suggestion would be to maybe double the sauce if you want enough to spoon over noodles or rice. Also, it is a tad on the bland side, which I don't mind, but you might need some garlic or Tabasco or something to give it some kick.
Ok this is good and is very quick. Not much creativity. Maybe while most kids that like chicken like it. Well for those adults, add a pinch of dill, garlic, oregeno and (possibly gargonzola) and it now has become an adult meal you pay high dollar for in a restuarant.
This was an excellent and EASY meal for our family. I did a bit of tweaking however....because my husband had a hearty appetite and my 9 yr old son is going through a huge growth spurt, I knew that 4 breasts would not be enough for our family. I used 8 chicken breasts instead of 4....then 2 cans of cream of chicken, and 1 can cream of celery (mushroom would've worked too). I doubled everything else and baked a little bit longer. I also made rice and it worked nicely atop that. My son loved it!!!
Meals start with recipes like these, after the basics use your imagination. I added various seasonings, a box of Au Gratin potatoes, and a bag of mixed vegetables to make it into a casserole. I mixed everything together in the casserole dish, stirred it up good, and then added the chicken below the sauce mixture making sure the top of the chicken was covered with a enough mixture to absorb while cooking. Covered and cooked for 1.5 hours, delicious.
Made this recipe as written, but with a little more poultry seasoning and some black pepper. I also used frozen breasts. I didn't find it that special. I would make it again, but spruce it up somehow - maybe with an additional can of soup of a different flavor, or seasoning the chicken specially and browning it first.
Very easy recipe. I few changes I made. 2 cans of creamed soup and 2 cans of Milk. Cooked in oven for 45 minutes. Topped with Mozzarella cheese and cooked for another 10 minutes. Chicken was very moist and tender. Family loved it.
I mentally put this recipe in the "decent grub" category. It has few ingredients, is quick, and isn't offensive to eat. I seasoned the breasts with seasoned salt and added sauteed mushrooms on the casserole. I used 1 can cream of mushroom, 1 can cream of chicken and 1 can milk for the sauce. The gravy was a little runny/soupy for me and I'm curious what it would be like without adding any milk at all. I served it with mashed potatoes. I wouldn't go out of my way for this recipe, but it does just fine in a pinch if you've already got the ingredients around.
Good stuff! I was searching for something similar to my Mom's dish she made occasionally. She loosely wrapped the chicken with Armour Dried Beef. What a homecoming with this little change. Thank you for this recipe!
I made this with a can of cream of asparagus soup rather than cream of chicken, and added fresh mushrooms to it before cooking. Used just 1 can of milk. Surprisingly tasty! Served it over rice with a side of veges. It was yum!
This receipe is amazing. But i did change it some.... I used 1 can of cream of chicken and 1 can of cream of mushroom; I also used lipton onion soup mix. I mixed it with the soup and the milk. I also did what some of the other reviews said browned the chicken on both sides and used a fork to poke holes in the chicken. When the chicken was done i added some cheese on top and some sour cream. It was amazing and super easy.
OMG this was the simplest recipe ever but tasted like I had been slaving in the kitchen for hours...I followed the recipe exactly....only seasoning the chicken with seasoning salt, pepper and lemon pepper...baked in the oven for 45 min and voila...the chicken was so tender and juicy.....my 3 year old even asked for more and she has only done that about 4 times in her life....if I could give it more than 5 stars I would.
Very bland. There was basically no flavourings for taste. Had to add minced garlic, mixed herbs, freshly ground black pepper, increase chicken seasoning and add cornflour at the end to thicken. I used water with the soup and added some cooking cream prior to serving. Cooked this dish in the slow cooker. After changing recipe to suit, it tasted lovely. I will make this again with my additions and may add some diced bacon and onion.
I loved this recipe but I made some changes after reading the reviews, like most people did. I added black pepper, Adobo seasoning, and pepper flakes to season the chicken. Used 1 can of cream of chicken soup, 1/2 can of water and 1/2 can of milk. I cooked all of this plus 1 bag of mixed veggies for 8 hrs on low in the crock pot. Came out great. There was plenty of sauce so if you want it thicker just use half can of water or milk. Thanks for the recipe.
This recipe is great if you want something quick and cheap! When I first tried it, I was concerned about the other reviews saying it was bland and the sauce was soupy. My sauce was a little thin but still tasted great. I really enjoy Cream of Chicken soup, so for me this was a recipe I was looking forward to trying. I, usually, don't change recipes; however, I didn't have a choice. I did not have any poultry seasoning so I just grabbed whatever was in my cupboard. I ended up using a mixture of paprika, cayenne, basil, and black pepper. It gave the chicken a nice kick while the Cream of Chicken soup helped balance it out. The chicken was also really nice and tender. I only had to cook it for 45 minutes, but I only cooked 2 small chicken breasts. I ate mine with a Knorr's Pasta Sides (Chicken flavored) and a side salad. This is a good meal that costs almost nothing and takes no real work. Great for after work or on days you just don't feel like cooking. I will make this again.
I used Goya's Adobo for seasoning. And Evaporated milk (diluted 1:1). Ohh!, and I used a can of french cut green beans about 10 minutes before timer expired and mixed them with the cream. Turned out great ! The chicken was so tender and moist. Thank you for this recipe.
Quick and easy to prepare and everyone loved how it tasted. The extra can is nice to make a gravy for the side dishes. Will definitely make again. For the chicken seasoning I used Mrs. Dash for chicken seasoning.
