Cream of Chicken Breasts

4.3
186 Ratings
  • 5 94
  • 4 65
  • 3 21
  • 2 5
  • 1 1

This baked chicken with cream of chicken soup is made with boneless chicken breasts or chicken tenders covered with cream of chicken soup. Chicken, creamy chicken, everywhere! If desired, serve over egg noodles. You may substitute cream of chicken, half-and-half, or water for milk if desired.

Recipe by Allrecipes Member

Gallery
21 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
1 hr 35 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Place chicken in a 9x13-inch baking dish; season with poultry seasoning.

  • Mix together condensed soup and milk in a bowl. Pour soup mixture evenly over chicken.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until chicken is no longer pink in the center and juices run clear, about 1 1/2 hours. An instant-read thermometer inserted in the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
237 calories; protein 31.6g; carbohydrates 9.1g; fat 7.4g; cholesterol 80.6mg; sodium 607.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/05/2022