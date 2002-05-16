Broccoli Chicken Divan
A quick and easy chicken and broccoli dish that all will love!
Well, after giving this recipe a second chance...I LOVED IT. Per previous reviews, I added dashes of lemon pepper seasoning, season salt and a dash of garlic powder while coooking the chicken. I also added a little more broccoli and a little more bread crumbs than what the recipe calls for. I'm glad I didn't give up on this one, it was worth it. Next time, I'm going to have to double the recipe so that everyone gets their fill. This recipe is worth trying...with some minor modifications. SOOO cheesy and broccoli! YUM!Read More
This was a good place to start, but as written very bland. Made a quick fix to the sauce by adding white wine, lite mayo, lite sour cream, curry, garlic and onion powders and black pepper. Topped with fresh buttered bread crumbs and some parm. True comfort food and thanks!Read More
This was very good after I made some changes based on other reviews. I steamed a 14 oz. bag of frozen broccoli florets instead of fresh. My chicken was well seasoned when I boiled it. I used the 98% FF soup. I added about 1/2+ cup sour cream, chicken boullion granules, salt, pepper, garlic powder. I put at least 1/2 cup cheese in the casserole itself then another 1/2 cup on top. I ended up just stirring the broccoli, chicken, cheese and soup mixture all up together before putting it in the dish. I used buttered Ritz crackers on top. It was yummy and still very easy and fast since I keep chopped, cooked chicken in the freezer all the time. I'll make it again!!
I have to double this recipe each time I make it so we can have seconds, and leftovers! This is the only way I can get my 17 month old son to eat broccoli. I've never tried this with cream of broccoli soup, but use cream of mushroom instead. I mix the soup, milk, black pepper, 1/2 tsp corriander, and 1 tsp garlic powder in a large bowl. Then throw in the chicken, broccoli and some cheese to coat. I use more chicken and cheese than called for, use crushed butter crackers instead of bread crumbs, and cook in a 9x13 dish. Thanks Terry!!!!
I definitely wanted to alter this recipe to add more flavor, because as-is, it looked like it was missing a lot. I used Campbell's Chicken with Herbs soup intead of Cream of Broccoli, and added about 1/2 cup (maybe a little more) of sour cream, about a tablespoon of Mrs. Dash Original, about a tablespoon of McCormick Lemon & Herb Seasoning and about a teaspoon of poultry seasoning. Per another review, I also added cheddar to the sauce and doubled the bread crumb mixture. I served it over rice. PERFECT! Will make again and again!
Yummmmmm this is so delicious!!! I pan sauteed the chicken (which I seasoned with garlic powder, lemon pepper, and black pepper) with a whole onion in some olive oil. Once the onions caramelized and the chicken began to brown, I added my frozen broccoli to the skillet, reduced the heat and covered to let the veggies steam. After mixing together the soup and milk, I just poured it directly into the skillet, as well as the cheese. Once I let all of those flavors steep for a while, I put it all into a baking dish, topped with bread crumbs and then baked uncovered. Yep. This one's a keeper for life!!
Update: You can use Healthy Request Soups & 2% milk cheeses as a great alternative. This recipe is low fat/cal/carb as it is... but these changes are even better. I noticed no change in taste. Oh, and I made this today without baking it & have it in my frig for dinner later in the week. It's a great make-ahead dinner that bakes off beautifully. This is such a basic recipe, there are so many ways to enhance it depending on your tastes. I add 2 tbsp of curry (and I don't even LIKE curry) and use mayo instead of the milk. It's a great dish served over rice, my mother has made it for years and it's always been a family favorite. You can use frozen broccoli in a pinch, or freshly steamed is even better. As for the soup... I use whatever flavor I have in my cupboard.
Loved it! I made it a second time and added more broccoli and the 1/2 cup sour cream and cheese as a another emember suggested and enjoyed it even more. Thanks for sharing!
I loved this recipe. I have made Chicken Divan before that require Mayo, and it was horrible. This meal was filling and delicious, without the overpowering taste of Mayo (we really hate mayo). My 2 kids (4yo and 11 month old) devoured this meal. Absolutely delicious. This is the perfect last minute meal. I also tweaked this recipe: I used 1 pound package of frozen broccoli and cooked it according to the package. For the Chicken I seasoned it with Lemon Pepper Seasoning. I put both in an 8x8 baking dish. For the soup mixture, I used part milk and part sour cream. I also added 1/4tsp Thyme, and a dash of garlic powder. I then..combined the chicken, broccoli and soup...tossing it well. then topped it with cheese and the breadcrumb mixture. The breadcrumbs were too mushy for me and I ended up using 1/4 cup bread crumbs to the 1 T melted butter. I also heated it for 20 minutes at 375 degrees.
I really liked this and will do it again. However I would like to make a comment. Why not review the recipe as it is presented instead of making up a new recipe with all your own additions and then posting a review of that? Honestly, if you want to create a recipe of your own do so, but please respect the author of the original. I'm just sayin'
I love this recipe!! It is exactly what I have been looking for. I pretty much followed the recipe except I added lots more cheese and cooked the broccoli longer (My son likes mushy broccoli...don't ask) This will be a regular on our menu! Thank you!
This was my favorite dish that my mother, who passed away when I was 17, ever used to make for us. I never could find her recipe! So, this one looked promising, but when I first made it, following this recipe exactly, it turned out a little bland (reason for the 3 star rating). I took the advice of some other reviewers and tried this again, but cooked the chicken with minced garlic, generous garlic salt, rather than garlic powder, and fresh cracked pepper. Delicious! The soup I chose was Cream of Chicken and Mushroom (but I think most cooking soups would work...I would, however, avoid the Cream of Broccoli and vouch for something more flavorful.) and I mixed that with the milk and a little less than 1/3 C sour cream, as well as 1/2 cup cheese. I then sprinkled a bit more cracked pepper on top of the mixture, followed by a bit more cheese, and was not shy at all with the breadcrumbs (use Parmesan!), which I recommend a double dose of! This turned out FANTASTIC...just like my mom's - along with a few easily made changes, this is a great dish worth trying. I will double the recipe next time. Wish I had more leftovers!
This recipe turned out really well. I served it for dinner at my boyfriend's parents house and got a lot of compliments! I combined a couple of the recipes for chicken divan but used this one (well, more the reviews for this one) as a base. Here was my final recipe: I doubled the recipe and cooked in a 9x13 baking dish at 400 for about 20 minutes. Instead of fresh broccoli, I used 2 bags of frozen broccoli florets. I cooked 6 smaller chicken breasts in bite size pieces with garlic powder, paprika, and a little bit of salt. I used 2 cans of condensed cream of chicken soup 2/3 c milk + 1 c sour cream 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese (doubled for the bigger size but also double what the recipe called for!) 1 tsp lemon juice 2 tsp garlic powder Then for the crumb topping I used a bout 1/3 c bread crumbs & then filled up to the 1/2 c mark with parmesan cheese, sprinkled some extra garlic powder into the topping and spread that over the top. I used the butter spray on top but melted butter mixed in would have been just as good. There was a LOT of filling, but it was so good everyone was using it on the other side dishes. It was very good served over white rice to soak in some of the extra filling.
Made this last night, and it was a hit. I can get my 2 year old to eat broccoli just about always, but surprisingly it's the Chicken I have a hard time getting her to eat. She couldn't finish this fast enough. :-) I added some fresh garlic to the chicken when I cooked it up, and I also added pepper, poultry seasoning, and a cajan spice combo I had to the chicken as well. I added a pinch of salt, pepper, garlic powder (love garlic in our family) and some spike to the brocoli before steaming it. I didn't have any cream of broccoli, so I used cream of mushroom, and we didn't have any bread crumbs, so I decided to crumble up a piece of left over corn bread as a substatute. IT WAS AWESOME!! I would suggest doubling the cheese and I will definetly double the corn bread topping too. :-) It was great! Thank you!!!!!
Really loved this recipe! I have made it several times. Followed the recipe exactly the first time and it was wonderful. Since there was quite a bit of sauce, the second time I made it I decided to make it into a casserole and added 8 oz of egg noodles, increased the milk to 1 cup and added 1/2 cup of sour cream to the mix and put it in a casserole dish and cooked at 350 for 20 min. I've also subed ham (cubed) for the chicken and made ham, noodle, broccoli casserole! Kids love it.
This is my go-to recipe when my evening is running late and I still have to make dinner. I cook the chicken with some rosemary and thyme or lemon pepper or any herb/spice that hits my fancy. The chicken needs a little something more than just being cooked. I normally steam my broccoli in the microwave as opposed to boiling it. I top off the dish with colby jack or mozzarella & freshly grated parmesan and panko bread crumbs. My boyfriend loves this dish and will gobble up 3/4 of the recipe on his own :)
This recipe is great. I did make some modifications as others suggested. I steamed the broccoli, added 1/2 cup sour cream and 1/2 cup onion, additional 1/2 cup shredded cheese, and garlic powder. I had a can of Tyson chicken and used that so I didn't have to cook the chicken (frozen anyway). I mixed all the ingredients together and put in a 8x8 glass pan. I had some Ritz crackers and used that for the topping with the butter mixed with it. It is fantastic and I will make again.
This is such a great recipe, in the respect that it is so easy to customize. Make it first, as written and then play with it going forward. Whether you use cream of broccoli or cream of chicken soup, whether you use fresh or frozen broccoli, milk instead of sour cream...it is still really good. The most important thing to do with this is to season all of your layers with what ever spices your family likes. It is a little bland as written, but I think that is on purpose, because you can use your spice rack accordingly. I seasoned with lemon pepper, seasoned salt (from Penzey's), and a little cajun spice. Also, I used a really good sharp cheddar and ritz crackers instead of bread crumbs.
This was very good-and I usually don't like things made with condensed soup. It was super fast and easy which I appreciated. I took the advice of other reviewers and added salt, pepper, garlic powder, sauteed onions, and substituted the bread crumbs for Ritz crackers. I also added a splash of red wine due to my own experience with cream soups. Next time I will add some earthy mushrooms...more for the texture than anything. My family positively devoured this. My oldest asked for seconds (never happens) and my youngest got all the way to FOURTHS if that says anything about how good it is.
Why oh why haven't I written a review sooner? I make this probably once a month. I do make a few changes (just to the preference of my fam), and here they are: 1) I use either condensed cream of celery, or condensed cheddar cheese. It's already pretty broccoli-y, 2) DEFINITELY add some cooked penne pasta...it makes it so. much. better. 3) add spices for sure - my fam likes it spicy, so I add quite a few shakes of Franks or Sriracha, 4) top with grated parmesan cheese. SUPER fast and delicious recipe! Thanks for submitting :)
This dish was yummy. Steamed the broccoli and cut up a store-bought rotisserie chicken. Added sauteed onion and garlic, then threw in 1/2 teas. lemon pepper and 1/2 cup light sour cream as suggested. Used crushed potato chips instead of bread crumbs and Colby cheese instead of cheddar. Will make again.
This was very good and comforting. My family really enjoyed it. I would give it a 4.5 just because I wanted more sauce but that's easily fixed. I added some spices my family likes and instead of bread crumbs- french fried onions. Served with hot buttered Jasmine rice. Thanks for sharing your recipe!
With a few modifications, this is a five star dish. Added sour cream and shredded mexican cheese blend to the soup mixture- only had cream of chicken on hand. Omitted the cheese from the top. Served over rice- was a big hit with the family- everyone had seconds! great way to use leftover rotisserie chicken.
We love this and I make it often because it's such a family pleaser (yes all my guys love broccoli)... I make my own cream soup (AR's -Cream of soup) because of sensitvity to MSG but it's awesome! I add one tsp. of curry powder to my chicken sauce for a little Indian flare! We serve it over white rice. :)
This was an easy and good recipe. I didnt' find it to be spectacular, though.
Add 1/2 cup sour cream to soup mixture and put garlic powder on the chicken. Substitute frozen broccoli for ease. Can use panko for the topping, but cover first and uncover the last 5 minutes.
This is my favorite "I'm really too tired to cook, but don't feel like takeout" recipe. Quick, easy and tastes great! I use stuffing mix on the top instead of the breadcrumbs. Thanks!
It's pretty hard to mess up Chicken Divan, but the thing I like about this recipe is that it uses cream of broccoli soup instead of other soups. This I had never tried before and it was delicious! I had to spice up my chicken so I added garlic powder, salt, pepper and a pinch of curry powder as I sauteed it in olive oil. I added more fresh broccoli than the recipe calls for because that's my favorite part, and decided to bake bisquits on top instead of bread crumbs. To do this I made up a batch of bisuit dough, cooked up the chicken divan in the oven for about 10 minutes, then as it was hot and bubbly, I took it out real quick, plopped some dough on top and stuck it back in the oven for another 11-15 minutes. The bisquits turned out perfect, and weren't doughy at all! I know the trick is to put it in once the chicken divan is hot and bubbly so it can kind-of cook the bottom of the bisquits. YUM!
Very good, although I did add some seasoning as other suggested.
This was ok but not that good. It was so obvious that a can of soup was used. Maybe good receipe for a biginner cook or someone who doen't have much time to cook. My family didn't really care...
I did change this quite a bit as per other reviewers' suggestions, but it's a good base as written. I added sour cream, onion powder, granulated garlic, lemon pepper, used leftover rotisserie chicken (which already has good seasoned flavor), more chicken, more soup (1/2 can of roasted garlic cream of mushroom in addition to the cream of broccoli), more milk to thin it a bit, and the biggest change of all - cooked egg noodles, so it became a one-dish meal. For the topping I used the butter/seasoned bread crumb topping and added grated parmesan, as I do for mac-n-cheese. Makes a much tastier topping. My 8 year old ate this with much less prodding than I usually have to do!
This recipe has had great reviews, but it just didn't work for us. At 15 minutes, it hadn't even started to brown, so I had to cook it quite a bit longer to get something that even looked appealing. The broccoli seemed disproportionate to the chicken...there was just too much broccoli IMO. I drained the broccoli well, but it continued to release water while baking, so I would say I poured off at least another cup of liquid from the baking dish. It did not have the creamy consistency that I expected. I always prepare a recipe the way it's written the first time, but I see most of the reviewers made many changes. It just may be a matter of taste preference on our part, but I don't think this is worth trying to tweak for us.
Made this last night as directed. I thought it was okay but my family sure did not think it was a keeper. :-( Maybe I'll try again taking other reviewers suggestions of adding sour cream, etc. Thank you anyway!
I ate a dish like this before so I decided to try to make it myself. I was disappointed because it was flavorless and runny. Next time I will have to add more seasonings and mix some extra cheese into the casserole itself instead of just on top. It also needs more breadcrumb topping.
Great and easy recipe but I did add a few ingredients to make it more tasty. I used cream of mushroom soup mixed with 1/3 cup mayonnaise and 1/2 tsp curry. Then I used a box of chicken stove top stuffing on top of the cheddar cheese. Not the healthiest recipe but very yummy!
Loved this recipe!! Doubled the recipe, added 1/2 cup sour cream and 1 tsp garlic powder and baked in a 9x13. Sooo yummy!!!
I, too, found this a little bland. I might give it a second try, but as they say, too many recipes, too little time.
Excellent comfort food. I use 2 chicken breasts, and season them while cooking -- I like Montreal garlic chicken seasoning--. I use one bunch of fresh broccoli, also seasoned. I serve it over rice, and it is excellent stick-to-your-ribs food.
Very versatile recipe... Its very kids friendly but at the same time has a very sophisticated taste for adults. This is great for a quick meal, a meal to bring to someone, a church potluck, or just a weeknight dinner. I baked mine in a 9x13 in glass pan and it came out perfect. The only other thing i did different was add a little more milk to the soup to make the sauce go further since i put it into a bigger pan.
I used crushed Ritz crackers instead of bread crumbs. Yummy!
This was good and very easy if you have pre-cooked chicken. As written, I'm giving five stars, but I did take the advice of other reviewers and spice it up with garlic powder, lemon pepper, onion powder and seasoned salt and that added some good flavor. I will make this again.
Oh I loved this. Didn't change a thing....but next time I might add more breadcrumbs because they were soooo good. There are not many dishes that are better the next day....but this one is!! UPDATE: Ok so I made this again today but changed a few things. Instead of broccoli I used one can of green beans, one can of corn and one can of sweet peas. Everything else I kept the same but put a ton more breadcrumbs on top. It's perfect as written but it's also a good base recipe as well. Oh the possibilities.........
It had a little flavor but not enough very bland. I added a can of Nacho Cheese Soup along with with the Cream of Broccoli soup, Dash of garlic powder, onion powder. 4oz soft cream cheese and a can of Rottel (drained) for some extra zing. And I added some extra sharp cheddar added to the soup mixes. It was great when adjusted as such. I though the Rottel might overpower the original dish but it did not as all. Husband loved it.
Added a few spices (garlic powder, season salt, lemon juice). Great!
Great base recipe but as written was bland. Added garlic powder, onion powder, salt and pepper and it turned out great!
Pretty tasty. I only gave 4 stars because I used leftover chicken. My husband won't eat broccoli so I put a can of mixed vegetables on one half and leftover broccoli on the other half. A quick and easy meal when you don't have a lot of time and you want to use up leftovers.
my family absolutely loved this recipe! the flavors were really great. I used condensed cream of broccoli with cheese soup. I did not find just cream of broccoli without the cheese. the only thing i would do different next time is steam the broccoli instead of boiling it, because even thought i strained it, my casserole was still watery on the bottom.
I thought this was a great recipe. We used cream of mushroom since we couldn't find cream of broccoli and added a little Mrs. Dash Garlic and Herb seasoning to the breadcrumbs. All we had to add was buttered wheat rolls and it made a delicious meal.
Tasty, but I made a couple of changes. I didn't have cream of broccoli soup in the house, so I used a cream of cheddar. It has more of a kick, so I decided to throw some green onion in as well. I also used garlic salt as I cooked the chicken.
Great recipe-- We added about 1.5 cups of rice to the recipe. Cook the rice and then put it in a casserole dish before the broccoli.... absorbs the flavor and slightly reduces the richness of the dish--- allowing for more servings and a slightly healthier meal!
Absolutely excellent! I will definitely fix this one over and over again. It was universally loved by everyone who tried it. I did follow the suggestions of some of the other reviewers and added half a diced onion with the chicken while it cooked, half a cup of sour cream and an additional half cup of cheese to the sauce. Yummmm!!!
Tried this tonight, and it was fabulous. I changed it a little, using cream of chicken soup and adding some salt, garlic, and onion powder in the bread crumbs. I also pan-cooked the chicken in grapeseed oil with salt and pepper. Just the two of us almost demolished the entire thing, and we most decidedly WILL be eating this again. VERY tasty.
My husband LOVES this recipe, but I did change up things a little, it was a little too runny for us. Instead of milk I used mayo, thickens it. I also used frozen broccoli (saves time) and I added almost a TSP of curry. If you're not a big broccoli fan like me, then you can use cream of chicken soup instead. Serve OVER stuffing and it's great!
Yummy, yummy. This was very easy and everyone enjoyed it. I didn't have cream of broccoli, so I substituted cream of celery and added some cheddar cheese soup. It was delicious comfort food, served with rice.
This definately needed something else... there was very little taste and my boyfriend ate very little of it.
This recipe is awesome, I would highly recommend it because it's so quick and easy to make. 1.5 cups of cooked chicken turns out to be about 2 chicken breasts and for a pound of broccoli I used one big bunch from the grocery store. The only change I made is that I added about 3T of breadcrumbs instead of one to give it a little more topping. This recipe is not soggy whatsoever, it's very delicious
This recipe gets 5 stars from me (and I don't hand them out easily!) because not only is this dish really delicious, it's reasonably healthy and super quick to make. I cooked 2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts with some seasoned salt and used that. I also added a dash of Worcestershire sauce to my sauce . The only change I will make next time is to add 1/2 cup milk (instead of 1/3) as I found the sauce a little too thick. All in all, a really good, satisfying meal.
I used cream of potato soup since that's all I had on hand. I added an 8oz. block of softened cream cheese to the soup/milk mixture. I sprinkled some salt, pepper and chicken flavor instant bouillon (to taste) on the top instead of the bread crumbs.I have to say, this dish was exceptional! My kids loved it. Next time I'll double the recipe so we can have leftovers.
Really gross :(
This recipe was great, my 1 year old who is going through the pick phase even ate it. I cooked closer to 2.5 cups of chicken and used frozen broccoli that I steamed. I also used Cream of Chicken soup. It worked out great. The only thing I had issue with was the bread crumb topping - it seemed to be too little and too paste-like. Next time I will either make more bread crumb topping or decrease the amount of butter mixed with the bread crumbs.
We liked this but found there was a fair amount of liquid in the bottom of the dish. It may be due to an off brand of soup we had on hand. Followed another reviewers suggestion and used panko crumbs and some crushed french fried onions on top. Delish! It's worth another try.
The family loved it and it was easy to make, good way to use up leftover chicken!
As with MOST recipes on this site (and others) I am appalled at the number of people who rate the recipe when they completely changed it from the original. We don't even know if the recipe is good or not because usually the changes were so drastic the original is completely obliterated. Why not just post your OWN recipe and let people rate it? ...oh because it will get changed to something else too! So, my suggestion is: TRY the recipe as it's posted here THEN rate it. That is the ONLY way the rest of us who haven't tried it will know if it is worth the trouble.
We loved it!! I added 3 T. of white wine to the sauce mixture, and also 1/8 C. of swiss cheese with the cheddar. Delicious!!
My family LOVED this recipe. My mom makes a similar dish, but when I tried this recipe, my dad loved it so much he offered to do the dishes! Everyone from my father to my one year old son gobbled it up :)
I give my rendition a 5 star. I omitted the butter & crumbs. I added 1/2 c. sour cream, garlic salt, ritz crackers, doubled the cheese, cream of chicken soup instead of broccoli. Very good!
I ate it, but I was the only one. The cream of broccoli was too much. It may be better with cream of celery or cream of chicken. I'll give that a try next time.
So yummy, what a great recipe. I used gluten free cream of mushroom soup instead of cream of broccoli. I also used gluten free bread crumbs. I followed Patty's suggestions (look under most helpful reviews) and I mixed everything together and put into the baking dish. Awesome dish!
As other people have mentioned, this is a great base - here are the changes I made. I used a condensed soup substitute recipe to control sodium, I used 1/2 lb broccoli and 1/2 lb cut red and yellow peppers for some colour, I added thyme to the sauce for flavour, and I added 1/2 cup grated cheddar to the sauce as well. I also left off the crumbs, as my family is not keen on that. I baked at 400F for 1/2 hour and it turned out great - even the fussy 5 year old ate it.
My grocery store didn't carry Cream of Broccoli so I went with the Campbell's Broccoli soup instead. I normally make this recipe with 2 cans of Cream of Mushroom and it was a little drier than my normal recipe but still tasty. I could say to maybe use 1.5-2 cans of the soup + milk mixture if you want it more casserole-y.
Uh.... well, see I have been telling my wife that some things need to be on hand like basil, beer and cream based soup. But when I went to try this recipe there was no soup in the house... and very little milk. Instead, I substituted a jar of Alfredo sauce and it turned out rather well. I sauteed the chicken pieces in butter with some garlic salt, a sprinkle of cayenne for a subtle nip, Montreal seasoning and those little skinny onion looking things. The fresh broccoli I steamed in the microwave. Instead of cracker crumbs I used the French onions and spread that over the cheddar. All in all it was surprisingly good. I had thought the Alfredo would be too dominant but when all was said and done the flavors were well balanced. Now I call it ABCD for Alfredo Broccoli Chicken Divan. I can't give it less than 5 stars since I didn't follow the recipe.... exactly.
I did not expect this to taste that great but it really did. I shredded the chicken instead of cubing it and I used cream of celery soup because I couldn't find broccoli. I used frozen broccoli instead of fresh and it tasted fine. I also added an extra half cup of cheddar cheese that I mixed in with the broccoli.
This is SO easy! You can make it early in the day and keep it in the fridge until ready to make! We like to use more than the suggested amount of bread crumbs so that the entire top has a tiny bit of crunch! Tastes great!
Wasn't a big hit. It also was a little dry with the recommended amount of soup/milk.
My Dh did not care for this at all. And my kids weren't thrilled with it either. I thought it was edible but not great. Then my MIL came over the next day and sampled the almost untouched casserole in the fridge and she raved about it. She thought it was absolutely delicious. (This from a woman who makes everything from scratch, and yet I never see her eat anything but yogurt and fruit. So that she liked it was particularly noteworthy!) I gave the rest of the leftovers to my mom & dad and they also thought it was pretty good. Therefore three stars because while I wasn't a fan, some that tried it were. YMMV!
Pretty good. Slightly lacking in flavor, but simple to make.
Good recipe. If you want to add a little more flavor ... add a tablespoon of curry powder to the soup and milk mixture. I also add the cheese into that mixture. Season the chicken with lemon pepper.
LOVED IT with a little alteration. THIS IS THE RECIPE I WAS LOOKING FOR!!!! Easy, fast, healthy, economical, and Delicious. I read the other comments so I altered it slightly. I added a tablespoon Parmasan cheese and to the soup (Campbell's FAT FREE brocolli cheese that has nearly identical recipe on label)milk, and for the chicken I cooked two chicken breasts with 2 tablespoons chopped green pepper and some seasoning salt. I mixed half of the cheese in with the brocolli and chicken and mixed it all together. I also added one fourth cup Cooked instant Rice and ONE SLIGHTLY BEATEN EGG to milk/soup mixture because I was afraid I would end up with a runny soupy mess without these additions and my husband HATES sauces. It was a big hit. My husband who hates veggies and trying new things loved it. I had three helpings. I will definately use this again. I tried but couldn't find a chicken recipe I liked.
I gave it 4 stars because I didn't think the sauce was enough for this recipe, so I added a can of table cream, a little more milk and cheese. Delicious! My husband said it was the best chicken meal I had ever made!
This is one of my family's new favorites. My husband asked me to double the bread crumb mixture next time.Tastes great with rice.
Excellent! I followed the advice of other reviewers as well as my own inclinations. I pretty much doubled the recipe, but disproportionately increased the amount of broccoli and chicken because I knew we wanted a more hearty dish. I also used plain Greek yogurt instead of skim milk to add some depth/flavor as well as increase the protein content (zero fat). I omit the butter altogether because I did not find it necessary. As others suggested, I added some seasoning to the chicken (I boiled it and sprinkled some Cookie's brand seasoning on after I drained the chicken). I used rice a roni wild grain rice pilaf on the bottom, and assembled it as instructed. I also added some Parmesan cheese to the top (and mixed cheddar both in with the soup as well as on top as suggested). In addition to seasoned Italian bread crumbs, I crunched up some whole wheat saltines in a bag to give the topping a little more crunch. We enjoyed every bite and will definitely make this again!
for a healthier (lower calorie & fat) version I eliminate the bread crumbs and cheese and my family likes it just the same. A classic, easy dinner.
This was very good. I made it tonight, and it was easy to go for seconds. Added sour cream with the milk, which was a good addition.
I added some garlic salt and crushed red pepper and used cream of chicken instead of cream of brocolli. I also added 2 more T of bread crumbs to the melted butter. This recipe was really great. I will definately make this again. thanks!
Very good. But the additions are necessary. I used yogurt instead of sour cream. My husband LOVES this meal.
This was a great recipe. I seasoned 4 chicken breasts with garlic salt and baked them at 350 for about 40 mins to start with. Also, I didn't have bread crumbs, so I toasted some bread and crumbled it into the melted butter. It turned out GREAT! Husband RAVED and baby liked it too. Thanks for sharing!
I really enjoyed this recipe. I added some sliced cooked carrots and some garlic powder and thyme. It was delicious!
Great recipe I made pretty much as written except added some onion and garlic to chicken while it was cooking and also added some fat free cream cheese to the cream of broccoli soup which was good except I think that I added a bit to much of the cream cheese made the recipe a little rich otherwise very good will make this again..
This is a really good recipe. I browned cubed chicken breasts with some onion and celery and added fresh mushroom at the very end of the browning time. I used fresh buttered bread crumbs instead of dried bread crumbs as well as the cream of chicken soup instead of cream of broccoli. Very yummy, can't wait to make it again.
Following some of the other reviews I steamed the broccoli then cooked cut up chicken in garlic powder, poultry seasoning and roasted garlic seasoning (what I had on hand). I didn’t have any cream soups available – so made rue, added chicken billion powder, made a gravy with milk and almond milk – added a little sharp cheddar cheese too. Then combined chicken and broccoli to the sauce – put in a baking dish – topped with shredded cheddar and bread crumbs (did not add butter to bread crumbs – we don’t need extra calories!) baked at 350 for 10 minutes – this took a little less than an hour from beginning to end. My picky husband had two platefuls!
very good! Cooked it as is...we enjoyed it!
I cooked 2 chicken breast steaks along with some sauteed onion and garlic, then chopped it up. I also used almond milk and didn't bother to mix the bread crumbs and butter before putting on top. Otherwise, I followed the recipe - very delicious!
Very basic recipe. I felt that it needed some more seasonings--especially the chicken. I will make again but I will probably spice it up a bit.
I followed another reviewer and added sour cream and seasonings and used cream of chicken and mixed it altogether. Also doubled butter and bread crumbs. Came out so yummy
Was very good, I added noodles to it, with garlic bread crumbs and a pitch of salt. Need more soup, going to try ckn soup next time.
I did not care for this recipe.
We really enjoyed this! But I did add a 1/2 cup of sour cream, garlic powder, onion powder and poultry seasoning to the sauce. I also mixed the sauce with the chicken before adding it so my 9x9. As long as you have the chicken cooked ahead of time, it a super fast dish to make on a week night!
This was great! I followed the other reviews and added sour cream and more bread crumbs. I also sauted onion, celery, and mushrooms and added cream of mushroom soup. It was a big hit.