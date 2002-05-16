Broccoli Chicken Divan

This was my favorite dish that my mother, who passed away when I was 17, ever used to make for us. I never could find her recipe! So, this one looked promising, but when I first made it, following this recipe exactly, it turned out a little bland (reason for the 3 star rating). I took the advice of some other reviewers and tried this again, but cooked the chicken with minced garlic, generous garlic salt, rather than garlic powder, and fresh cracked pepper. Delicious! The soup I chose was Cream of Chicken and Mushroom (but I think most cooking soups would work...I would, however, avoid the Cream of Broccoli and vouch for something more flavorful.) and I mixed that with the milk and a little less than 1/3 C sour cream, as well as 1/2 cup cheese. I then sprinkled a bit more cracked pepper on top of the mixture, followed by a bit more cheese, and was not shy at all with the breadcrumbs (use Parmesan!), which I recommend a double dose of! This turned out FANTASTIC...just like my mom's - along with a few easily made changes, this is a great dish worth trying. I will double the recipe next time. Wish I had more leftovers!