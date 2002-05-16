Broccoli Chicken Divan

A quick and easy chicken and broccoli dish that all will love!

By TERRY C

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C).

  • Place the broccoli in a saucepan with enough water to cover. Bring to a boil, and cook 5 minutes, or until tender. Drain.

  • Place the cooked broccoli in a 9 inch pie plate. Top with the chicken. In a bowl, mix the soup and milk, and pour over the chicken. Sprinkle with Cheddar cheese. Mix the melted butter with the bread crumbs, and sprinkle over the cheese.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 15 minutes, or until bubbly and lightly brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
186 calories; protein 15.5g; carbohydrates 12.2g; fat 8.5g; cholesterol 44.3mg; sodium 440.2mg. Full Nutrition
