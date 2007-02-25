Chicken Piccata II
Lemony flavored chicken with a heavenly coating. Prepare this dish and get ready to have your tummy 'touched by an angel'!
This was Terrific! I made a few changes based on other reviews: Pounded the chicken, then floured it lightly (with plain flour), dipped it in the egg mixture then dipped it into the flour mixture. I browned the chicken in butter and olive oil until done and placed them on a cookie sheet in the oven (250 degrees to keep warm) when they were done. While they were in the oven, I made the sauce. I doubled the recipe, brought it all to a boil (I added a little sugar, 1 tsp... helps cut the sour of the lemon), then added a little bit of cornstarch mixed with water to help thicken it. I added the chicken right before serving... just long enough to coat it. That way the breading didn't get soggy. Everyone raved... it tasted like the one I order at my favorite restaurant! Thank you Terry!Read More
Just a quibble, but the dipping in egg first makes this dish "chicken franciais" and not "chicken piccata". It's a minor change, but hey - it's cooking. Chicken piccata is dredged in flour - no egg.Read More
The first bite my wife took she looked at me and said ‘oh, you will be making this again’! This came out just fine. I modified the original some however. I added lemon zest to the flour mixture. I fried the chicken medallions (I cut the breasts in half) in olive oil and butter. I also decided to use low sodium chicken broth instead of the bullion granules. I added 1 cup of white wine (doubled the sauce recipe) to the broth as well. After adding the sauce mixture to the chicken, I used a bulb baster to siphon some of the sauce/broth off so the chicken was not completely submerged. I simmered this extra sauce in a separate pan, also adding some lemon zest and cornstarch to thicken it (remember to mix the cornstarch in a small bowl w/cold water before adding to the hot liquids – otherwise the cornstarch will just pill/ball up and not dissolve). I also added some to the chicken pan as well. I added some capers to both the chicken pan and the saucepot too. Finally, before serving I sprinkled some lemon zest on each of the medallions. It was just great! Many of my modifications were from other suggestions found here. This is a great recipe to try. Since you are zesting the lemon, try to use the fresh squeezed lemon juice. Nothing compares!
This is a good recipe, but, it would have been better if a Pinot Grigio wine was used with a good chicken stock and 2 tablespoons of capers were added. Chicken should be removed from pan and kept warm, then added back to sauce until thickened.
This was a basis for a great meal and with the suggestions of many others it came out a five-star meal! I doubled the flour mixture and dipped in the dry mixture, then wet and dry; fried the chicken in olive oil; added a half cup of white cooking wine to the broth mixture; and then added about 2 tbl. of capers while simmering. I also used the reduced sodium chicken bouillon powder to cut down on the salt. Absolutely fabulous!
I thought this was great and will definitely make it again. I too refrigerated the chicken in the breading for about a half hour as some suggested it helps the chicken keep it's coating. I also added fresh chopped basil to the top as a garnish and it really helped the flavor. I put in a clove of garlic into the sauce and doubled the sauce to poor over the pasta. The dish was a bit bland, but still very good. May try some other variations next time. Awesome on angel hair pasta!
The reviews for this recipe were very helpful, and the final product was delicious. I pounded the chicken breasts, then floured lightly with AP flour, dipped in the egg mixture, then in the flour mixture before sauteeing, After the chicken was cooked, I kept the breasts warm in a 250 degree oven. I doubled the sauce recipe as others suggested, and added 1 tsp. sugar, and 1 tbsp water mixed with 1 tsp cornstarch to the sauce. I added the warm chicken to the sauce in the skillet just before serving - not soggy at all. Good recipe, great reviewer suggestions.
OH MY!! YUM!! I made this for dinner last night and my boyfriend and I LOVED it! I am not a big chicken breast lover but these came out so tender! I used the chicken bouillon (some have tried the broth but I had it in my kitchen) but almost tripled the sauce recipe because I served it with angel hair on the side. I double coated the chicken with the flour as others suggested and even added slivers of fresh garlic to the pan while the chicken cooked (omitting capers because not a fan). To make the dish a little healthier, I cut down on the butter and used some cooking spray. To keep the chicken from sticking, I gradually spooned the sauce to the pan. This dinner was light, easy, and YUM!! I am definitely making this again and again!
Man was this good ! I followed the recipe exact. This was really good. It made a gravy that would go perfect with some mashed potatoes I made mines with fried rice . great recipe!THANKS for sharing
Super yum! This was FANTASTIC. As far as piccata goes, this is probably the BEST I've ever made! Having said this, I did make a few "tweaks" which I feel enhanced the outcome. To start, I generously seasoned each chicken cutlet (I used thin cutlets instead of breasts) with s&p. In addition to the seasoned flour called for, I first dredged my chicken in plain flour, then dipped it in the egg / lemon wash and finally in the seasoned flour. I sauteed my chicken in a couple T of EVOO on medium-high heat and then set it aside (no oven) while I made the sauce. I deglazed my pan with 1/4 c. Pinot Grigio and to this, I added the juice of 2 lemons (FYI, a medium-sized lemon yields ~ 2-3 T juice - I used 5 T total), 2 T (drained) capers, 1/2 c. chicken broth and 2 T unsalted butter. To finish, I added my chicken, covered my pan and simmered on low for 20 minutes as directed (NOTE: the floured breading will help thicken your sauce, but you need to get past the ever so slightly soggy texture to allow it to work it's magic). Looking back, my only regret is not doubling the sauce. It was SOOOO incredible!!! I was literally lickikng my plate, hoping more would magically appear. :) Served with oven roasted red potatoes (Donna Lasater) and crusty Italian bread, this was an AWESOME meal. Thanks for sharing, TERRY! :-)
This was FABULOUS!!!!! With just one bite, my family was already asking me to make this recipe again. I did add a little white wine to the broth. I served it with pasta, and wished there was more sauce. I think next time I will double the sauce ingredients and reduce half in a separate pan so not to boil the chicken with too much liquid. This is very flavorful without being overpowering! Thanks
This was wonderful! I pounded the chicken to make it thin, and doubled the flour and egg/lemon to "double dip". I also added 1/2 cup of white wine to the sauce and doubled the sauce recipe. To reduce saltiness, I used reduced sodium chicken broth rather than the bulion. I added all of the sauce to the pan, then used a baster to remove enough sauce to keep the chicken from being completely submerged and simmered it separately. This allowed the butter to be mixed into all of the sauce. I also added capers and mushrooms during the last five minutes. I used the sauce in the separate pan over angel hair pasta and added the mushrooms and capers that I cooked with the chicken. I'll definitely be making this again!
This was super easy and quick to make, and the guys who normally don't say much made sure they knew what it was called so they can request it. Very good! Thanks for a great easy recipe!
Delicious . . . and some great modifications! As suggested by others, SUBSTITUTES: I used wine instead of water, chicken broth instead of the chicken cubes; ADDITIONS: added capers, sliced mushrooms, and artichoke hearts; COOKING MODIFICATIONS: ensured my chicken was well coated with the flour mixture, added a bit of italian seasoning to my flour mixture for extra flavor, and added corn starch to thicken the sauce. DON'T OVERCOOK CHICKEN: my mistake was overcooking the chicken a bit. When I cook this again, I'll take out the chicken breasts while I cook the mushrooms, capers, and artichoke hears then put it all together for about 10 minutes at the end.
To make this a 5-star, I made a few small changes. I added grated lemon peel into the flour mixture, and also pressed a small amount of grated peel into the coated chicken just before frying. This added a wonderful lemon flavor. Like other reviewers, I "double dipped," and had no problems with the coating coming off. Most importantly, remember to pound the chicken thin, about 1/4 inch, and even. I added a few tablespoons of white wine and also a small amount of water -- thought the liquids were a bit too salty otherwise. Delicious!
Awesome recipe. Easy and fairly quick to make too! Had to increase the amounts for the breading as original wasn't enough once the egg started to get it wet and it stuck in the dish. Didn't have any problems with it staying on with only single dip. Thanks Terry!
My husband and I loved this recipe. I listened to many of the reviews and they all helped make our supper tasty so thanks to everyone! I doubled the flour but not the bouillon mixture. I should have because the chiken started to stick to the bottom by the end of the cooking period. I also floured then dipped then floured again so the mixture would not fall off the chicken when boiling. Lastly, refrigerated the chicken before frying it to cover all my bases. I don't know which suggestion helped the most. All I know, the chicken was scumptious!
Had a good Flavor but It came out soggy & the breading didn't stick?? I followed this to a T. I also did the dry wet dry per other reviewers. I too had to add cornstarch to thicken & leave lid off @ the end because it was soggy & the breading was everywhere.
This was too salty for me. (I had to do the "raw potato chunks trick" to soak up the excess salt). I suggest using chicken "broth or stock" instead of the boullion powder & water. Also, if I am going to eat a battered food;I like it crispy-which this was not,after covering for 20 minutes. Will bake the chicken after browning, while making the sauce. Will add some fresh garlic, pepper, white wine & drained capers(at the end), to give more flavor. Also, will double the "sauce" to have to pour over rice
Excellent sauce--I pound out the chicken first, and add capers and artichoke hearts while it simmers. Fantastic with fettuccine alfredo on the side.
When I printed this out, I didn't notice that the recipe didn't call for capers or mushrooms. So, I pounded my breasts REALLY thin, added way more fresh lemon, and put in the capers and fresh sliced mushrooms in during the simmer. Yum. Next time I will double the sauce. I served it with lemon wedges (my hubby LOVES lemon!) and fettucine. Defintately a new regular for my family!
I had asked my daughter what she would like for dinner, and she requested, "Lemon Chicken”. I do have a simple recipe, but I wanted to try something new, so off to allrecipes.com I went. I had to try this one just because of the mixed reviews received, and here’s the skinny on what I think. The breading is the problem! It gets real soggy and is quite gross. If you omit the egg/lemon, and just coat the chicken (which I pounded first) with the flour mixture, then that will take care of that problem. Being that I did have this soggy stuff to deal with, I knew I had to come up with something to salvage the meal. First off, I used a whole cup of a good quality dry white wine (instead of the water), with the 2 teaspoons chicken bouillon, and I used 4 tablespoons of lemon juice, mixing them all together. When the chicken was done simmering in the wine mixture, I removed it and then transferred to a warm platter. I mixed 2 tablespoons of cornstarch with a whole cup of 1% milk (it’s what I had on hand) and slowly added that to the liquid in the pan, cooking until thickened, and then pouring the sauce over the chicken. The presentation was gorgeous and she was in heaven from the first bite, and immediately gave the recipe a 5 star rating. Because of the doctoring I had to do, and changing the sauce altogether, I’m only giving 3 stars, even though it turned out to be 5. (Go figure!) Thanks for sharing all the same!!
Absolutely fabulous! Great flavor~my husband said it was better than a restaurant. I added mushrooms and capers as suggested and it was wonderful. I also pounded the breasts flat and they were really tender. I also added seasoned bread crumbs to the flour to give the coating a little texture. I doubled the sauce and after removing the breasts to a serving plate and scooping the mushrooms over I poured the remaining sauce over angel hair pasta. Just delicious! Will serve it again and again!
Yummy! I love chicken piccata, and this is a good recipe. I'd recommend dipping the chicken into the dry ingredients twice, though (into the dry, into the wet, and into the dry again) because the breading just doesn't want to stay on otherwise. Be sure to ladle some of the yummy pan drippings over your chicken! Mmmm...
We decided to bake this dish instead of cook it in a pan and it still turned out great! It gives a good flavor to the chicken without being overpowering. And the butter/lemon juice made the chicken very tender which made for an all-around great meal!
This recipe is excellent tasting and easy to make. I followed the suggestions of others, including pounding the chicken, sauteeing in butter and olive oil, double dipping and refrigerating, deglazing with wine and doubling the sauce with canned chicken broth, finishing with capers and sauteed mushrooms. This would be a great recipe for company...it is restaurant quality. It will definately be in our regular rotation. My husband can't stop talking about it. Thanks for sharing.
eh, not the best chicken I've ever made, but it wasn't horrible. I recommend taking the chicken out of the skillet BEFORE adding the sauce, so that the breading doesn't become soggy. I also recommend low sodium bouillon, or chicken broth instead. It was a little on the salty side for me, and I like salt.
This is fantastic. My husband is not fond of citrus with poultry but he has asked for this several times. Per personal preference and reviewer recommendations I made a few changes. I used 3 boneless chicken breast which I butterflied and cut in half, I dredged in AP flour, diped in beaten egg whites then dregded again, shaking off any excess. I cooked the chicken in butter/olive oil till brown and crispy. Keep the chicken warm after removing from the pan. To the pan I added 1/2 cup lemon juice, 1/2 cup chicken stock, 1 cup white wine (not sweet). I let this reduce till slightly thickened. The flour from cooking the chicken and the brown bits on bottom of pan are enough to thicken the sauce. At the end I whisk in about 1 tbl butter and add 1/2 cup capers. I do not return the chicken to the pan rather I plate the chicken and spoon on the sauce. This retains the crispiness of the chicken.
This recipe was delicious and sooo easy! I did double the sauce ingredients and substituted 1TB Olive Oil for the butter. I also added mushrooms and capers. It was great! Thanks Terry!
Don't judge this recipe by the picture. I followed other's suggestions and added mushrooms and artichokes and omitted the capers. I also added the white wine. Very light and delicious.
This is the most flavorful chicken ever! I use more lemon juice (1/4 cup) it creates such a fantastic flavor. This is a request always in our house. The kids and my husband LOVE it. Since I have been making this recipe for a long time,I also cut the chicken breast into 3 pieces for quicker cooking.
This was pretty good, but I made some changes: 4 skinless, boneless chicken breasts, pounded and each cut in half (or pork cutlets, pounded); 1 egg; 3 Tbsp lemon juice; 1/2 cup AP flour; 1/2 tsp garlic powder; 1/4 tsp paprika; 1/8 tsp AP seasoning; 1/8 tsp onion powder; 1/4 cup butter; 1/2 cup chicken broth; 1 garlic clove, minced; Pinch of sugar. Optional: 1 Tbsp cornstarch; Parsley to taste. 1) In a shallow dish, beat the egg and 1 Tbsp of the lemon juice together. Set aside. 2) In another shallow dish, mix together flour, garlic powder, paprika, all-purpose seasoning, and onion powder. Dip the chicken in the flour mixture, tap off excess. Dip into egg mixture, then again in the flour mixture--coat well. 3) In a large skillet, melt butter over medium-high heat and brown the coated chicken pieces. NOTE: If the chicken is finished cooking before the sauce is ready, place them in a 250ºF oven to keep warm. 4) Meanwhile, heat chicken broth, and then add the remaining 2 Tbsp of lemon juice and a pinch of sugar. Once sugar is dissolved, add minced garlic and stir for at least 30 seconds. NOTE: If serving with angel hair pasta, double this sauce, reserving 1/4 cup cool chicken broth. Add 1 Tbsp cornstarch to cool broth and stir until dissolved. Add mixture to sauce just after garlic and stir until slightly thickened. 5) Pour sauce into skillet (or add chicken to sauce) and coat chicken. Sprinkle on dried parsley or minced fresh parsley to taste. Serve immediately.
I have never had Chicken Piccata before...and I decided to try it out. This was very good. I did put the lemon in the egg to tone it down like another reviewer had suggested. Thank you for such a fancy dish that I feel comfortable serving to guests.
An excellent, easy dinner! The lemon was the perfect amount of flavor. I can see how some of the coating would fall off and I might try the suggestion made by another reviewer by "double dipping" the chicken (which, ofcourse would require doubling the egg/flour amts). But, most if it stayed on the 5 breasts I used. I might add some mushrooms during the last 5 minutes next time I make this. Thank you Terry!!
This is added to my "favorites" from this site. This recipe was soooooooo good!!!!!!! I thought it was restaurant quality. Here's what I did a little different - I browned the chicken in the butter and then removed the chicken-since I doubled the recipe I had to cook it in 2 batches because my pan wasn't big enough for all of it. When all the chicken was finished browning - I scraped all of the bits from the bottom of the pan - those bits make the sauce sooooooo tasty!!! I then added the chicken back into the pan - some pieces overlapped - but all of it fit - I then poured the lemon/broth mixture over the chicken and put the cover on and simmered for 10 minutes......I then rotated the chicken pieces - (the pieces on top I put on the bottom and the bottom pieces I put on the top) and I simmered for another 10 minutes. The sauce thickens as it cooks. When It was finished, I took all the chicken pieces out and put them in a deep platter and then again, with a wooden spoon scraped up all the brown bits on the bottom of the pan, stirred and then poured it over the chicken. I absolutely loved this recipe and would give it 10 stars if I could......I HIGHLY recommend this.....This goes AWESOME with Rice Pilaf - and have some crusty bread handy for the dipping.......oh so good! Thank you for this recipe!!!!!!!!
I have just made this again ( I LOVE THIS RECIPE) and i added muhrooms and onions and capers. this is such a great method. thanks so much!!!
I made this for 12 guests over the weekend. Of all of the dishes I was making (eggplant parmesan, braciola, bruschetta, tiramisu, and chicken piccata), this was by far the easiest and most praised dish. Definitely a keeper! :)
Loved Loved Loved this recipe!! I did change things like past reviewers though. I thought 1/4 cup of butter was a bit much considering I'm trying to eat healthier, lol. So I used olive oil to saute the chicken. I also addes freshed minced garlic and of course a bunch of capers. My son had never had these and said, mom I like these little green round things :) I added two whole squeezed lemons into the recipe, if it's suppose to taste like lemon mine sure did and it was yummy!! I totally forgot to add the mushrooms :( But I will for sure next time! This is a keeper!!! Thanks!
Excellent! I doubled the sauce & flour mixture per others suggestions, and cooked the chicken & sauce separately. Added 8 oz. of sliced mushrooms (sauted first), and 3T. of capers to the double recipe of sauce. Served the chicken, topped with sauce on a bed of thin spaghetti noodles tossed with fresh garlic & olive oil..steamed asparagus on the side. Beautiful presentation.. this one is a keeper!
This is a really good recipe. I did alter a bit from an older recipe I had. I added a cup of white wine to 2 cups water and 3 chix boullion in a small pan and reduced for about 20 min. Then after frying the chicken (skipped the egg dip and just used flour) I poured my reduction into the fry pan, to deglaze and added 3 tbsp of lemon juice and half a stick of butter. Placed the chicken back in the pan for about 10 more min., turning once. This recipe is lick the dish good! LOL
This recipe is delicious, but is not healthy. No egg is needed. Dredge in seasoned flour. Saute in 1/2 butter & 1/2 olive oil. Thicken lemon/water mixture with 2 tablespoons of cornstarch. Cook as directed.
Chicken was nice - some suggestions though, no offense. Definitely want to pound and season the chicken, then flour, egg, and flour again. No need to season flour or else will burn in pan. Use olive oil/butter mix to fry chicken. Remove chicken, add lemon juice and chicken broth to pan, and add chicken. Simmer. Don't flip chicken over or you're bound to lose the coating.
Extremely tastey. One of our favorites and very easy! I pounded the chicken breasts out which help decrease amount of time you had to saute in butter. Will be making this one again!
I originally printed this recipe up in 2006. I have been making it ever since and my husband and I love it. We don't make it too often as it isn't the healthiest, but it is good. Two things I do - I remove the chicken from the simmering sauce and then dump cooked egg noodles or angel hair pasta noodles in so they are good and coated before plating. After I plate the food I sprinkle capers over the chicken and noodles.
I put off making this for quite a while after finding the recipe because most of the Piccata recipes I've tried haven't been great. This was very, very good, though. It's very easy, and simple and the whole family loved it. I doubled the ingredients for the sauce, though, so that I would have a little extra to serve over some fettuccine.
I followed other reviewers' suggestions and dipped the chicken in flour, egg, then flour again, which meant I had to double the flour mixture & egg mixture ingredients. I also added about 1/4 c of chardonnay to the bouillion mix. I've always had chicken piccata with capers, so I tossed in a few capers at the end. We liked this dish, but I think we'll stay with my old standby recipe. Thanks so much!
I made a few of the revisions others suggested and this turned out great. All the leftovers were eaten! I used a combo of chicken broth and white wine in place of the bouillon. Increased the amount of flour mixture and dipped the chicken in the flour mix, then egg mix, then flour mix again. I thought it created a nice coating this way. Also doubled the sauce recipe and added 1 tsp. of sugar as other suggested then put a little basil and oregano because I like the seasonings so well. I think cornstarch and water mixed in with the sauce it a must to get it to thicken a little. As suggested I kept the chicken in the oven while making the sauce because I didn't want it to get soggy. It turned out just fine this way. I will make this dish often! Thanks!
Took other reviewer's advise and double dipped the chicken. Sauted mushrooms in a little olive oil and set aside. Added extra chicken broth and a little white wine. Used lower salt chicken broth in place of chicken grandules. Added the muchrooms and the sauce from the chicken on top of white rice and mixed it in. Loved the recipe as did my guests. Also served the roasted vegetables from this site and a chopped salad.
This Chicken Piccata has the potential of being a gourmet meal! But, this recipe need to be altered a little. After you coat the chicken, refreigerate it for 30 minutes. Brown it then keep it warm in oven. While it is staying warm, that is when you make the sauce. Also, the sauce needs too be doubled. Another thing is that I used thin chciken cutlets and it turned out absoultly amazing. My whole family was surprised how good this turend out and called it an "easily 30$ gourmet meal at a resteraunt!". I served this with noodles, chopped parsley, and mixed vegtables. It was incredible!!!
Once again, a five-star recipe that is....good. The taste is quite good but the breading needs help. I suggest skipping the breading altogether and simmering the pounded breasts in the juice of a lemon, a 1/2 cup of chicken broth, a splash of white wine and adding a few minced cloves of garlic. Towards the ends of the cooking time (20 minutes) add a tablespoon of capers in juice. Thicken to a sauce consistency and pour over.
This was excellent and easy! I did take previous reviewers advice and dipped chicken in flour, then egg mixture and then flour again. I then refrigerated it for 15 minutes before adding it to the skillet for browning and my coating stayed on perfectly. A few other small adjustments: I substituted white wine for the boiling water and added sliced mushrooms and capers while simmering. I will definitely be making this again!
Im glad I read the reviews first! I decided to cut the chicken breasts in half to make them thinner. I did a thin layer of flour prior to dipping them in the egg and flour mixture. Also, I put them in the oven while I made the sauce and they stayed crispy. If I wouldnt have cut them in half they wouldnt have been cooked thoroughly. The sauce was great but only enough for 2 chicken breasts. Served over linguine and it was delicious!
I love this dish! I also made some changes based on previous experience. I added some lemon zest, lemon pepper and garlic powder to the flour before dipping it in the mixture. After the chicken is dipped in the egg and flour mixture, i put it on the fridge for a half an hour. This make it so much easier to cook in a pan! It makes it so crispy too! I cook the chicken first and then put it in the oven to finish off while making the sauce. I add a little flour/water (2tbs flour to 1/4C water) mixture to the sauce to thicken it up. Everyone in the house loves it!
I followed some others' advice and pounded the chicken, added 2Tbs capers, and added lemon zest. I had no pinot grigio to add, as suggested, so I splashed some Marsala into the pan (I didn't add too much, though, because I know this isn't Chicken Marsala!). I didn't use any extra flour on my pounded chicken breasts, and I think that's why I didn't have the problem others had where the breading separated from the chicken. A lighter dusting doesn't fall off and my chicken was brown and crispy, too! As suggested, I removed the sauteed chicken from the pan, made the sauce, and tossed the chicken back in at the end. PERFECT!
The idea was good for this recipe, but it really lacked in flavor. After I fried the chicken, I removed the chicken and set it aside. I then added mushrooms and some garlic finely chopped. When the mushrooms were done, I added 1 tablespoon of flour and mixed it in and picked up all the fried bit. I then added 1/4 of white wine, 1/4 cup of lemon juice and the bouillon mixture. After it started to thicken I added the chicken back in for about 10 minutes. I garnished it with italian parsley and some chives. Taste again for salt and pepper. It was delicous.
Excellent recipe. I did make a cream sauce with the juice. I used canned chicken broth 14 oz. instead of bullion and water. I made a roux with 4 tbls of butter and 4 tbls. of flour. Cook for just a few minutes added the broth and kept addind remainder of chicken broth to desired consistency.poured it over the chicken really yummy. Great sauce for pasta. Overall a really good piccata recipe. Try it with veal "really good"
Wow this was so good!! I had never had capers before and some friends (WC) convienced me to try them. For this I double dipped the chicken (flour-egg-flour), fried it in EVOO, used chicken broth (1 cup) , half a cup of white wine, and added 8oz of sliced mushrooms and 2T of capers. It was so good. Even my 3 year old ate it up!! Thanks for the recipe. And thanks Ladyjaypee for the recommendation!
This was sooo delicious! I did change a couple things. I browned the chicken in butter and olive oil, I followed the suggestions of other reviewers and placed the chicken in the oven after browning, I sliced some onions and fried them in the butter/olive oil before adding the chicken broth. I also didn't re-add the chicken to the broth. I thickened up the broth with cornstarch mixed with milk and made a sort of gravy to put ontop of the chicken. It was soooo yummy!
I LOVE THIS RECIPE, I HAVE MADE IT SEVERAL TIMES AND FOUND THAT THE COATING IS PERFECT IF YOU DO NOT!! USE A NON-STICK/TEFFLON PAN!!! JUST DON'T SKIMP ON THE BUTTER CUZ YOU'LL NEVER GET IT OUT OF THE PAN!!
I didn't have any problem with the coating sliding off because I first dried and lightly floured each chicken breast. However I had to make several changes to make this truly a five star recipe, therefore I had to give this a 4 star. I added summer savory for added taste boost and used chicken stock that I had made previously and frozen instead of the too salty boullion. I did like the fresh lemon and think that it added to the final tastiness of the recipe.
I made this tonight, and I thought it was excellent! Definitely would make more sauce next time, though. The flavor was great, and I am sure adding wine, mushrooms and/or capers would be good with it too. I didn't have a problem with the coating falling off, but technically you should dip in flour, then egg wash, then the coating for best results (I am in culinary school - this is a basic). I will make again because this was good and very simple!
My family and I LOVEED this..I tweeked to our liking..added more lemon, made a roux at end, then added the juice back to pan to make thicker..OMG!!! It was scrumptious!!!A definite keepr! I am from a NYC Italian family..have made different versions many times..this is 1 of the best!!!East too!!!
All i can say is, WOW. This tasted just like the version at my favorite italian resturaunt. It was also probably the best and easiest thing i have ever made. Messy, but easy. I made a few changes, as i read the reviews and decided to double the liquid, altho i must say, if you like the sauce i would triple it next time or even quadroupal it. The recipe as is, is basically no sauce, and i felt doubling it, didnt make enough sauce either. I used thin chicken cutlets and marinated them in white wine, fresh lemon juice and fresh garlic cloves for about 6 hours before flouring, egging, and then seasoned flouring. Then i sauted them in butter and olive oil for about 2 mins on each side (they were VERY thin) they browned beautfifully, and then i placed them in the oven at 250' just to keep warm until i was done making the sauce. After the sauce was bubbling and tasting delicious, i added the chicken cutlets and let them simmer in the sauce about 1-2 mins before serving. We ate this with angel hair pasta as some suggested. My husband LOVED it and i LOVED it MORE!!!!! Just a PS tho...you wont like this dish if you dont like lemon flavor. Next time i may experiement and add some fresh herbs and maybe try it with rice next time.
Very Good Very Moist. I did add some additional lemon juice, because I love the flavor and a little white wine. I also added some capers and wow wee, a great meal. Thanks for sharing.
Just made this tonight and I thought it was delicious. I used three thick chicken breasts and cut them in each in half to make 6 thinner breasts. I doubled the flour mixture and the water/bouillon mixture (otherwise there definately wouldn't be enough). I floured the chicken, then into the egg, then into the flour again. My chicken wasn't soggy at all and my coating stayed put. I think it's because I browned it pretty well first in the butter, then I took the lid off the last five minutes of the simmering time, which helped thicken the sauce. I added fresh mushrooms, capers and a little white cooking wine and let that simmer the recommended time. I served it with white rice and it was excellent! I'll definately be making this again.
The flavor of this chicken was phenomenal, but we were a little turned off by the way the coating on the chicken got soggy by simmering in the sauce. My daughter and fiance have asked me to make this again, but we all agree that the chicken should be browned in the butter and then set aside and kept warm while the sauce is prepared, then briefly dipped in the sauce and served with extra sauce on the side or drizzled on top. The only changes I made to this were to add about 1/2 cup of white wine to the sauce (I doubled the sauce so we'd have enough to put over our rice) and I added the zest from the lemon to the sauce as well. I also added just a touch of salt to the seasoned flour before breading the chicken. I served this with French cut green beans and Slow Cooker Risotto (a personal recipe from an AR member).
I have lost all faith in what other people say about a recipe. It is a sogy version of shake and bake. Smelled good because of the garlic, but give me a break
Really great but a little bit salty. Next time I will use 1 cup of water because it will cut back on the salt and it will give more sauce. I added capers too which are delicious. I took someone elses suggestion and put the breaded chicken in the refrigerator for a bit and the breading seemed to stay on. I also browned the chicken in a combo of 2 TBS butter and 2 TBS olive oil. And you will have to double the flour mixture - you'll have some left over but it's easier when there is more rather than less.
I used twice as much broth.
This was a treat to the taste buds! I doubled the sauce and realized during cooking that it was a bit too sour. I modified it by adding more water, more chicken stock, and more butter. I also thickened the sauce by using some corn starch and added capers before serving. Yum! Served with spiral pasta and hot buttery garlic bread! Also makes a good dipping sauce for the bread!
Very good recipe but I also tweaked it a bit. I found that when I made it the first time it came out soggy and breading didn't stick and I always dip flour, egg, then flour. So now I cook the chicken til done and add sauce about 1 minute before serving. I add a little cornstarch to thicken the sauce a bit and I also add fresh sliced mushrooms in the sauce and right before serving, capers. I also added double the spices to the flour, a pinch of tex mex and some bread crumbs.
Great flavor. I made according to the recipe for the first time, except for using 2 chicken breast instead of 4, and the flavor was amazing! Will definitely make again, but this time I will follow reviews and place chicken in stove while making the sauce to keep if from getting soggy.
Beautiful!! I double recipe for flour, Added wine and a couple of slabs of butter in sauce, but fried in only olive oil. I simmered for only 10 minutes, any longer the flour coating on chicken may begin to fall off. I microwaved slices of lemon and placed them on last minute for presentation.
I made this using turkey breasts and 1/2 cup of organic chicken broth intead of the bouillon powder and water. It turned out to be the best piccata I have ever tasted! The turkey was so incredibly tender (the cuts were thin), we almost didn't need to use a knife. The flavour was incredible. I also substituted parsley for paprika. I will use this easy recipe for turkey and chicken all the time!
This was pretty good! Next time, though, I am going to remember to add some capers -- which I love in my Chicken Piccat!
I should have listened to the recommendations that others gave, by doubling the recipe and double coating the chicken. It started to crumble off a bit while I was cooking it. It still tasted mouth watering wonderful, that is why I gave it 5 stars.
Loved this! Eight minutes per side is plenty. I added 1/2 C. chardonnay. Thickened with corn starch. Next time will flatten chicken or use medallions. Easy and good. Will definitely make again.
This dish was just yummy! Very easy to prepare. I added some fresh mushrooms, capers and a bit of white wine to the sauce. I will definetly make this again!!!
I used this recipe and the reviews and some of my own ideas to make a "wow!" dinner. I pounded the chicken breasts to 1/4" thickness. I used m2 eggs, 1 cup of flour, add italian seasoning, garlic salt and lemon pepper for the breading. I used butter and olive oil to fry them over med high heat till browned and crisp, then put them in a 350 oven to keep warm. Made a gravy base using 1/4 cup flour and 1/2 cup chardonnay. Combined 4 teasp chicken bouillion & 1 cup boiling water. Poured 1/2 bouillion water in skillet with drippings. Slowly added 1/2 of the wine/flour to a runny thickness. Added four tablespoons of snipped green onions & 1/2 cup fresh mushrooms. Poured in the rest of the wine/flour and the bouillion water and thicken to taste. Added the chicken and spoon gravy over it. Sprinkled with lemon pepper and served immediately. Good with peas and angel hair pasta. This was to die for good!
delicious! i am learning to cook real meals, instead of just sweets, since i plan on moving out soon. this was the first chicken dish i have tried. i ran out of the flour mixture half way through, so i strongly suggest doubling that. other than that i have no complaints. WARNING: if you think that you are going to have crispy chicken, you are mistaken. mine was not soggy, but it was not crispy at all. if you want crispy chicken, may i suggest making the broth/sauce seperatley and then pouring over right before serving? if you do not mind non-crispy, simply yummy chicken, make as stated in the recipe.
Wonderful flavor and texture!
It's been a long time since I cooked meat, so I'll assume the dryness was my fault.
YUM YUM YUM! I have made this with Veal and Chicken - both times delicious! I do have to flatten the chicken before coating and I still have to master keeping the breading on the chicken while cooking - but the taste - FANTASTIC! I loved it, my husband loved it - even the kids loved it!
This review/rating is based on the changes suggested by other reviewers. However...this was awesome!!!! Double the sauce, use chicken broth instead of boullion cubes, use chicken cutlets, remove chicken while making sauce and add sugar to sauce. I was eating the sauce up with a spoon! Also, served with angel hair and summer squash.
Yummy!! I followed a few of the other recommendations - pounded the chicken flat, refrigerated it after the egg & flour coatings, doubled the flour and sauce ingredients, added capers and white wine, etc. When the chicken was done I removed it to a plate and put my angel hair pasta right into the sauce, tossed, then served in a bowl topped with the chicken. Even my kids loved it - my 4 year old gave me a thumbs up half way through dinner!
This dish is very very tasty. I had one problem----the chicken browned very nicely in the butter after I added the water and put the lid on the pan all of the nice browning fell off and was soggy. Any suggestions.
My family loves this recipe. I didn't change anything the first few times. It was terrific, but my husband asked for me to add some capers. That made it even better!!!
This really requires more flavor. 1 TBS capers, an additional garlic clove or 2 will help. It's also lacking in salt. 1/2 tsp is suggested.
This was awesome! A good recipe for company. I pounded the chicken breast first. Added garlic, Chardonnay and capers. My husband once had a bad Chicken Piccata dinner at a restaurant and hasn't eaten it since. I didn't tell him what this was called until he finished his second helping! He loved it as did our 18 mth old and finicky 3 1/2 yr old. I served it over rice. I'll definitely be making this one again.
This was pretty good, but a little bland.
Excellent
I made and froze this recipe for 50 people. I received so many compliments and so many wanted the recipe. It is easy to make, doesn't take alot of time, and it freezes very well. I froze the sauce separately. I garnished it with fresh lemon slices. It looked and tasted like a gourmet entree.
This recipe is delicious and easy. The first time I made it I did not turn it over halfway through cooking, and it yurned out fine. I pounded the chicken breasts to about one half their height before coating. The end result is tender and very yummy! This is one of the best chicken recipes on this site.
make more sauce, add white wine
Awesome! I did double dip/dredge the chicken. I cooked it in cast iron, and it came out well. I also added more liquid plus some sherry. Yum.
Made this last night for the family. It was just OK. Served it over pasta. Followed a lot of the suggestions. Pounded the chicken thinker, and doubled dipped the flour, doubled the sauce, added capers etc. I did not cook the chicken in the sauce as I can imagine the breading trouble. I poured some sauce in the pasta and the rest over the platter of chicken. If I make it again, I'll have to play with it a little. To much work for too little flavor.
Danielle liked it much more than I did. I thought it was ok.
This was really good. Very simple to prepare. My two and four year olds ate it too. I added a splash of dry white wine to it (maybe 1-2 tbsp.) just because all the piccata recipes I've tried have included it. I followed the recipe as stated and didn't have any problems with the coating coming off. Will definately make this again.
