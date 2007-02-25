Chicken Piccata II

I had asked my daughter what she would like for dinner, and she requested, "Lemon Chicken”. I do have a simple recipe, but I wanted to try something new, so off to allrecipes.com I went. I had to try this one just because of the mixed reviews received, and here’s the skinny on what I think. The breading is the problem! It gets real soggy and is quite gross. If you omit the egg/lemon, and just coat the chicken (which I pounded first) with the flour mixture, then that will take care of that problem. Being that I did have this soggy stuff to deal with, I knew I had to come up with something to salvage the meal. First off, I used a whole cup of a good quality dry white wine (instead of the water), with the 2 teaspoons chicken bouillon, and I used 4 tablespoons of lemon juice, mixing them all together. When the chicken was done simmering in the wine mixture, I removed it and then transferred to a warm platter. I mixed 2 tablespoons of cornstarch with a whole cup of 1% milk (it’s what I had on hand) and slowly added that to the liquid in the pan, cooking until thickened, and then pouring the sauce over the chicken. The presentation was gorgeous and she was in heaven from the first bite, and immediately gave the recipe a 5 star rating. Because of the doctoring I had to do, and changing the sauce altogether, I’m only giving 3 stars, even though it turned out to be 5. (Go figure!) Thanks for sharing all the same!!