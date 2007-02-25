Chicken Piccata II

Lemony flavored chicken with a heavenly coating. Prepare this dish and get ready to have your tummy 'touched by an angel'!

Recipe by Terry

15 mins
30 mins
45 mins
4
4 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small bowl, beat the egg together with 1 tablespoon of the lemon juice. Set aside.

  • In a shallow bowl or dish mix together the flour, garlic powder and paprika. Dip the chicken in the egg/lemon mixture, then in the seasoned flour.

  • In a large skillet, melt butter/margarine and brown the coated chicken pieces.

  • Dissolve the bouillon in the boiling water, then add the remaining 2 tablespoons of lemon juice. Pour liquid into skillet. Cover and let simmer for 20 minutes, turning chicken pieces after 10 minutes, until chicken is tender. Garnish as desired and serve.

276 calories; protein 25.9g; carbohydrates 7.6g; fat 15.4g; cholesterol 138.5mg; sodium 539.3mg. Full Nutrition
