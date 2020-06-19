Icy Banana Milkshake

Rating: 4.2 stars
80 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 33
  • 4 star values: 32
  • 3 star values: 13
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0

Bananas make this milkshake delicious and nutritious. It is yummy. A kid's favorite.

By mary

prep:
1 min
cook:
1 min
total:
2 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
5 servings
Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a blender, combine the bananas, ice cubes, milk and sugar. Cover, and blend for 2 minutes, or until ice is finely crushed.

Per Serving:
241 calories; protein 8.6g; carbohydrates 42.2g; fat 5g; cholesterol 19.5mg; sodium 101.3mg. Full Nutrition
Most helpful positive review

frodo
Rating: 4 stars
10/20/2005
i tried it and enjoyed it. i even added a twist for my sisters: add 1 pack of pudding to the mix and you've got one sweet treat. Read More
Helpful
(58)

Most helpful critical review

smiths
Rating: 3 stars
10/09/2005
I love banana milkshakes like these but I modify this recipe a little bit to suit my preferences. I made just one serving by using 3/4 cup of milk 1 banana and ice. I don't add the sugar but sometimes to make it a bit more sweet I'll add 1 packet of Splenda. This is a great basic recipe to play with though. Thank you mary! Read More
Helpful
(66)
Reviews:
Marian R
Rating: 4 stars
05/21/2006
Yummy. Instead of using ice cubes I used one frozen banana one cup of milk and one tablespoon of sugar and blended till smooth. I also use other frozen fruits like strawberries blueberries or plums. Read More
Helpful
(48)
fccu_1015
Rating: 5 stars
08/19/2006
The recipie was delicious. I however did not use ice cubes. It worked perfectly. (To make sure that the milkshake is cold use cold milk) My friends loved it!!! (and so did I) Read More
Helpful
(17)
Karen
Rating: 2 stars
01/03/2011
If you're looking for a strong banana taste this is not the recipe for you. This didn't taste bad - but it was kind of like drinking thick foamy slightly sweet milk. Read More
Helpful
(15)
072705r
Rating: 5 stars
10/10/2007
These are the best. I have played with this a lot it is very versatile. I use NO ice cubes but frozen peeled bananas instead. Approx- 2 bananas 1 & 1/2- 2 cups milk blend. I have added vanilla pumpkin pie spice and even chocolate syrup to make different shakes. My family loves them a keeper thanks Read More
Helpful
(13)
Vanilla
Rating: 5 stars
12/27/2010
This was delicious! I added some vanilla extract and a scoop of vanilla ice cream and it was amazing! Read More
Helpful
(9)
CookingTime
Rating: 4 stars
08/06/2008
My family simply loved this recipe. I modified the recipe though. I used frozen bananas as in one of reviewers' modification. I used 1 frozen banana 1 cup of cold milk 1 TB sugar 1/2 ts vanilla extract. It was good enough for 2 cups baby-cup. It seems a little bit sugary but I am going to keep 1 TB for sugar. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Chelsey Wolnowski
Rating: 4 stars
04/24/2006
Very cool and refreshing. Liked these very much. Read More
Helpful
(7)
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/21/2022