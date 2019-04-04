Broccoli with Lemon Butter Sauce
A fast and zesty take on frozen broccoli. Can also use fresh broccoli. Great summer dish. Can be served hot or cold.
My husband and I both really enjoyed this recipe. It was a nice change to broccoli with cheese sauce. I used two crowns of fresh broccoli that I steamed. While it cooked I melted 1/4 cup of light butter (it has a large water content anyway so I figured it evened out. I then juiced one lemon, added a little cayenne, salt, pepper and garlic. I let this simmer until the water was gone from the butter. I poured this over the broccoli and sprinkled with about a tablespoon of parmesean cheese. The broccoli has a very light lemon taste and was perfect. I will remember this and make again in the future.Read More
Using frozen broccoli, I ended up with a very soggy, limp vegetable. Maybe it would have been better with fresh.Read More
My husband, 17 year old son and I liked this- and we're not big broccoli eaters. I used fresh broccoli, steamed it until just done, and then poured on the sauce, stirred, and let it sit for a few minutes. I did not use the full 1/4 tsp cayenne, and I added garlic salt.
I didn't use cayanne pepper, instead I used lemon pepper. I cooked both carrots and fresh broccoli. It was very zesty and good.
Simple and excellent. I had a large lemon, so only used half of its juice - which was a good decision. It was a perfect balance of flavors. A new favorite (except with my 8 y.o. daughter who likes broccoli plain).
This was pretty good. I, too, used fresh broccoli, steamed it and poured the juice over the broccoli. It still needs a little bit something, but I don't know what that is. Maybe I just didn't use enough salt. I can't help thinking a creamy lemon sauce would be good, but I don't know how to make one.
So good...a nice twist on plain old broccoli. A quick and easy way to add some delicious color to your plate.
This did not go over well with my family. A little too sour for us. Nobody would eat after their first piece. Sorry
Like Nance, I steamed my broccoli just in water and then poured the sauce over. Everyone loved it and thanks!!
This wasn't very good. The flavors didn't mingle well. My husband took one bite and refused to eat anymore of it.
Steamed in lemon water and then tossed with butter and seasoning...very good!
Very good - took the advice from other reviews and used fresh broccoli which I steamed for about 4 minutes; made the sauce in a small saucepan and poured over top. I also, on the advice of a previous reviewer, used about a tbsp of RealLemon Juice in lieu of a fresh lemon. My husband poured the leftover sauce over his rice as well - it's a great, versatile sauce that can be used for almost any veggie!
I tweeked this a bit...I used fresh broccoli florets that I steamed first. Then I added the amount of butter and lemon juice, the cayenne and salt. Really good!
Not over the top, extraordinarily delicious and unique, but good, especially if you don’t go crazy with the lemon juice. A respectable squeeze is all you need. Omitting the cayenne pepper for Hubs did not hurt at all – in fact I, too, preferred it without . For Hubs and me, Lawry’s Seasoned Salt (and fresh broccoli spears) was all this needed.
What a nice sauce! The flavors went so well together. I took the advice of others and steamed my fresh broccoli for just a few minutes till bright green. I used a fresh lemon and organic unsalted butter, coarse salt, fresh ground pepper and just two dashes of cayenne pepper (less than 1/8) as this spice can pack a lot of kick. I had some extra minced garlic so I added just a touch of it to the lemon butter mixture. It was right on. I poured the sauce over the broccoli. I will definitely make this sauce again. Thanks for a great recipe!
This had a nice flavor. I did use fresh broccoli as another reviewer had suggested and it came out fine!
Quick and tasty twist on a side veggie!!
This is an easy way to make broccoli for my son that doesn't involve loading it up with cheese! He really likes the taste. Great for a quick every day dinner!
We did did this but steam our frozen Broccoli first , and used only water when need to keep from sticking. It Came out So much crisp and tasted wonderful my kids love it. Goes well with any Italian dressing style marinated meat's really blends the Flavors.
This was delicious but the water was unnecessary & prevented the butter from coating the broccoli well. It was pretty spicy too, so the cayenne pepper should be reduced to taste. That said, it was delicious & a big hit at the potluck where I brought it.
This was pretty good. I used fresh broccoli instead of frozen. Next time I will leave out the water.
I really liked this recipe. I used fresh broccoli and I think that probably makes a difference. I enjoyed the tartness of the lemon in the sauce. The sauce really isn't a sauce - more like a flavored bath. I will be making this one again.
Just steam the broccoli and pour some melted butter or margarine with lemon over it. Use fresh broccoli.
Very good. My husband and I do not like broccoli and in a spirit of aiming to eat our five veg a day, we each got a good amount down thanks to this recipe! Not recommended for kids though (too bitter) and I would cut down on the lemon a bit next time or try lime.
Great recipe. Nice and tangy. yum! :)
This is definitely one of the best broccoli recipes I've ever had! I couldn't even taste the broccoli, just the seasoning. I will definitely be making this again!
Amazing flavor! My husband and I loved this!
I love this recipe! I make it quite often. The only thing I did differently was not add water.
It wasn't bad, but we didn't care much for it either. The kids wouldn't touch it because it was too spicy, and they normally like brocolli and tolderate spicy stuff.
It has been some time since I consumed this sauce (over the Salmon, Rice and Fried tomatoes recipe, which was Yummy!) so I cannot recall specifically what we did not like about it but neither my wife nor I cared for it at all. Usually if a recipe sounds good I can tweak it to my liking if it's not quite what I had hoped but with this one I doubt I will bother.
Amazing. I used fresh broccoli and I didn't use the water. I thought it had enough liquid with the butter and lemon juice. Broccoli and lemon are a match made in heaven!
Nothing special. My husband liked it, but I found the flavors clashed.
Yummy. What an easy way to turn a mainstay side dish into something special! My whole family loved it--evey my 9, 5, and 1 year old children!
I followed this recipe exactly as indicated except used fresh broccoli and a little garlic. I liked it but the lemon taste was a little too overpowering. It tasted great, but I felt like I only wanted to taste it a few times before it was too much. I will keep this recipe and definitely make it again but I will use the juice of 1/2 a lemon as opposed to a whole.
I enjoyed the cayenne pepper, but the lemon was a little over powering. A little too sour, like some others said. It probably depends on how much juice you get out of the lemon. Mine was extremely juicy. Might try it again with less lemon juice.
Well,I used the lemon sauce with baked chicken. It was a huge hit at my house. I poured it over the chicken as soon as I pulled it out of the oven and it was perfect.
Not good at all...like other reviews, flavors did not mingle
Delicious and easy side dish.
I served this hot, and it was the best broccoli I have ever had. I think I somehow divided by zero and got an eight year old to eat it. I hope others can understand that.
OMG! This is too good!! I actually had to give a four year old a second helping!! Absolutely use FRESH broccoli. And, I just used "ReaLemon" juice - probably about a TBS. I didn't cover it while cooking. TRY THIS ONE TONIGHT! It's AWESOME!
I've made this dish before with the cayenne pepper and this time without. Honestly, I prefer the dish without the cayenne. I don't cook the broccoli for the full 10/15 minutes at the end because I like broccoli al dente. All hail the crunch! Great side dish.
I made this dish for a dinner with a few of my girlfriends. I bought a big bag of fresh broccoli florets to use. I started by melting 1.5 sticks of butter and sautéing some minced garlic. I think squeezed a lemon into the butter. I added some fresh ground pepper and sea salt. I then added the broccoli. I noticed that the lemon started to turn the broccoli a brown color rather quickly. My friend's really enjoyed the flavor though....I think next time I may steam the broccoli and cook the sauce separately, then pour the sauce over the broccoli and toss right before serving, so it doesn't turn so brown.
a lovely but not to over powering way to dress up broccoli. We all loved it and there was not any left overs of our veggies with this meal. Our 2 year old had thirds and our five year old had fourths.. 5 stars from everyone in this house.
I wasn't a big fan on this recipe. Although I will say I didn't have any lemons, so I used lemon juice, but I used a little and the suggested amount of water. It was pretty sour, but it did give a variation from usual broccoli toppings. Probably won't try it again though.
Was a little watery. Will steam the broccoli, rather than boil, next time. Also reduce water a little in the sauce and determine if it needs a thickener such as for flour/starch.
good recipe good flavour
This was ok, but nothing outstanding. The flavors didn't work as well as I hoped. Thanks anyway.
At first, my broccoli looked fine but unfortunately, over the course of just a few minutes, the sauce turned my broccoli a nasty shade of brown. It tasted just okay to me. My kids tried it but didn't care for it at all. Appearance is a big part of a dish's overall appeal and success. I wish I knew what I could have done differently to prevent the "browning" of my veggies.
I love this recipe. I've made it a few times but always use fresh broccoli and it comes out great. The combination of spice and lemon is perfect. I will make this often.
The lemons added a new twist to broccoli.
Made it for Christmas dinner and it was great!
Broccoli comes alive...Great recipe. A great combination of zest, from the lemon juice and pepper. Topped off with the rich buttery flavor. Good Eats
I loved this recipe!! Finally a great way to use frozen broccoli that was easy and fast. Next time i will try and substitute the butter for olive oil. Thanks for the recipe!
Will never make again!!!!!!
I wanted something a little different for a nicer dinner of filet mignon and potatoes with caramelized onions. This was PERFECT! The butter, of course, made the broccoli so savory and the little bit of cayenne gave it just the best flavor. Not spicy at all. I will definitely be making this again with no changes.
Decent. Nothing very special.
I love this!! I use less butter though.
the recipe was ok...the broccoli had a bit too much lemon for my taste but for the most part it was ok
After reading some of the reviews, I cut the amount of lemon juice down to a tablespoon. Like other reviewers I found it sort of bland so I added a couple shakes of garlic powder and some salt after tasting it halfway through cooking. I think the garlic really helps unite the taste of the broccoli and lemon.
I don't really love broccoli however, this recipe was super easy and delicious. I did add some white wine and a few cloves of garlic. I will absolutely make this again!!!
Followed the recipe exactly. The lemon taste was overpowering--try half a lemon instead.
I would maybe add a little less cajun if you have sensitive guests...but it was good, and easy!
Fantastic
awesome! few changes...I steamed broccoli and made the butter sauce in a pan. I minced one clove of garlic and I served the butter on the side so people could put as much on as they wanted. It was so delicious!
Yes, I'll make it again. I found the cooking time was closer to 7 minutes than the listed 10-15.
This was good and went well with my honey mustard chicken dish! I didnt have cayanne pepper so I used red pepper. Turned out fine. Most of all, I like that it was quick. It was done before my croissants were finished!
Loved it!
I used this to dress riced broccoli and it was a hit with my family.
LOVE the butter sauce - but I pour it over fish fried with cornstarch and cauliflower rice. 5 stars for the sauce over fish!
instead of using water try for the lemon butter sauce, use heavy whipping cream. reduce it down and then kill heat when adding butter slowly. then add lemon and return to heat for broccoli.
This was a nice spin on broccoli that pleased my roommates and I immediately. Will definetly make again...cheap and easy!!!
I finally found a healthy way that my daughter likes broccoli!
So good! It was a bit tangy but my husband and I like it that way. Also added some garlic. I was afraid the frozen broccoli would be soggy, but it was all I had and it was still good. I will definitely use fresh next time, though.
Let me tell you, I turned into a pig and ate all of it in one setting.
I thought this was fantastic! It was lemony and a little spicy. I served it with wild rice. I think I will try adding cauliflower to it next time just to experiment.
Had a good lemony taste. We didn't have any cayenne pepper, so I subsitutted it with lemon pepper. Very good!
I used a bog of frozen broccoli and cauliflower an dit was great!
This was delicious and easy...so sick of making broccoli and cheese for kids..they loved this version. Sprinkled with parmesan...yum!
I really liked this recipe, I didn't add as much butter or cayenne required. This way of cooking broccoli is a nice change from the normal everyday salt and pepper.
I doubled the ingredients for the sauce except I only used one large lemon and used fresh broccoli and it turned out great! Will make this again for sure!!!
Taste was good but I think the frozen flowerets take away from the recipe.
Ok but did not come out as expected
Did not like this recipe. I thought the sauce was really bland and lacked any flavor at all.
I made it as is and put a few drops of sesame seed oil to accompany the asian salmon that also uses seseme seed oil. My husband said it was his favorite way to eat broccoli. My 11 yr old twins who don't eat broccoli, ate it too. We will make it again.
I used fresh broc and lemon....well I think the combination of lemon and cayenne pepper left the broc with a funny bitter taste. Maybe I did something wrong??
Very tasty and nice easy to make. The family loved It!
Zesty goodness
Used fresh broccoli and added garlic powder. Delicious!
Easy and full of flavor. I did make two changes. I did half butter-half olive oil for health. I also added ? c. toasted almonds. Excellent!!!
a tad too tangy, but otherwise very good. i upped the cayenne a bit and added a bit of garlic for a kick.
I used an orange instead of lemon and added the orange zest. Turned our very nice.
This was great! Even my 15 month old inhaled it! Quick and easy especially if you use that steam in the bag broccoli. A keeper for sure!
This was quick, easy, and has a zesty spicy zing. I made it with all fresh and organic ingredients in about 15 minutes.
This was a good recipe. I steamed fresh broccoli instead of using frozen. I then followed the rest of the recipe and it came out great! Thanks!
Followed instructions per recipe...waaaay to lemony, next time would add lemon at end of broccoli cook cycle and maybe try juice of 1/2 lemon
Made it as posted, would be good on most any veggie, in my case, I used this on Baby Carrots this time and it was great. Will definitely do with broccoli also, and I bet would be lovely on fresh spinach!!!! Uses are endless, thanks for sharing.
I've made this broccoli several times now. It's good but definitely use only half of the amount of lemon juice this calls for otherwise it's just too lemony.
Not very good. Too much lemon juice. Odd blend of flavors. Will try with 1/4 to 1/2 lemon next time. Was looking for someting like the butter/spices used at longhorn steakhouse. The quest continues.
It wasn't as thick as I wanted it. I ended up skipping the water and adding a tablespoon of flour to the butter and lemon and then adding almond milk ( I imagine regular milk would work as well) We like a lot of lemon flavor and since my lemon was quite small I ended up adding some lemon pepper to it as well. The milk took away the sour taste of the lemon and made the sauce nice and creamy like I wanted.
