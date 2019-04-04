Broccoli with Lemon Butter Sauce

A fast and zesty take on frozen broccoli. Can also use fresh broccoli. Great summer dish. Can be served hot or cold.

Recipe by MARDI1030

Credit: naples34102
Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large skillet, combine the butter, water, lemon juice, cayenne pepper, salt and pepper. Bring to a simmer over medium heat. Add the broccoli to the pan, stir to coat, and cover with a lid. Cook for 10 to 15 minutes over medium-low heat, stirring once, until broccoli is tender but still bright green. Serve warm, or refrigerate and serve cold.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
137 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 8.4g; fat 11.9g; cholesterol 30.5mg; sodium 109.8mg. Full Nutrition
