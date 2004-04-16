Wild Rice and Asparagus Chicken Breasts

DELICIOUS = ) I took the advice of other reviewers and added a touch of seasame seed oil minced fresh ginger and garlic. My husband practically licked his plate!
This was a great recipe! Nice and quick and easy. Clear instructions and it tasted great. I made it two times in one week already. Really nice. I used string beans and asparagus one time and string beans and carrots the next. Also I substituted honey for the sugar - turned out great.
WOW! Another fantastic recipe from this site!! I followed the suggestions of several reviewers and added carrots and baby corn. I also served it over jasmine rice. It was a big hit with all 3 of us including our 19 month old daughter who is a very picky eater. I will not only add this to my regular recipe rotation but will share it with my family and friends.
Awesome recipe, really easy too. Next time I will add water chestnuts and baby corn even though it is terrific as it is.
it all started when i bought a jar of hoisin sauce for one meal and had about 3/4 of a jar leftover. so i did an ingredient search on here and it led me to this recipe. a really excellent, flavourful and light meal! i really enjoyed the wild rice instead of tradtional basmati rice. i also think that adding some yellow and red peppers would make it even nicer. i'll definitely make this again!
MMMM good! I did make a few changes. I added a little soy sauce white wine minced ginger and garlic to the sauce. I also added a drained can of water chestnuts. Served over jasmine rice and it was GOOD!
I didn't have peanut oil so I used sesame oil instead and added 1 tsp of peanut butter to the sauce. Also I used broccoli instead of asparagus. My 2 yr old LOVED it and even my picky 8 yr old said it was good and he doesn't like anything I make. I have also made this with salmon (I just used a pouch)and the kids still thought it was chicken. I will make again!
This recipe was awesome! I doubled the chicken and the sauce and used vegetable oil instead of the peanut oil and basmati rice instead of the wild rice as I didn't have those ingredients on hand. My husband and I really enjoyed it and will definitely make it again.
This was delicious! I added broccoli and red bell pepper to it so had to double the sauce. I also used frozen asparagus (which I defrosted) and used less peanut oil. We served it with the wild rice as written and it was good and very healthy.