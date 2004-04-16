Wild Rice and Asparagus Chicken Breasts

Rating: 4.5 stars
147 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 90
  • 4 star values: 44
  • 3 star values: 11
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 2

Stir-fried chicken breast with asparagus served over wild or long-grain rice. Quick and tasty.

By VISTACO

Gallery
13 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cut asparagus into 3/4 inch to 1 inch pieces, discarding tough bottoms of spears. In a small bowl, mix together the hoisin sauce and brown sugar and set aside. Prepare rice OR reheat cooked rice and keep warm.

    Advertisement

  • Heat wok over medium high heat. When hot, dribble 1 tablespoon of oil around the rim. Stir fry asparagus for approximately 2 minutes. Remove from the wok and keep warm. Heat wok to high heat.

  • Heat wok to high heat. Add 2 tablespoons of oil and the chicken pieces and stir fry until the chicken is no longer pink. Add the reserved asparagus and hoisin/sugar sauce and stir fry all together until pieces are coated with sauce. Serve over the hot rice.

Cook's Note:

This works best during the spring when fresh asparagus is in season. There's no reason you couldn't substitute snow peas or another vegetable; just don't fry them for more than a couple of minutes on the first go-round. This was my dinner tonight. I hope you enjoy it as much as I did.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
635 calories; protein 37.1g; carbohydrates 56.6g; fat 30g; cholesterol 69.2mg; sodium 473.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (156)

Read More Reviews
147 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 90
  • 4 star values: 44
  • 3 star values: 11
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 2
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
MYLITTLEBELLA
Rating: 5 stars
04/16/2004
DELICIOUS = ) I took the advice of other reviewers and added a touch of seasame seed oil minced fresh ginger and garlic. My husband practically licked his plate! Read More
Helpful
(34)
TOKYO KAREN
Rating: 5 stars
12/03/2003
This was a great recipe! Nice and quick and easy. Clear instructions and it tasted great. I made it two times in one week already. Really nice. I used string beans and asparagus one time and string beans and carrots the next. Also I substituted honey for the sugar - turned out great. Read More
Helpful
(29)
Anne Westeen Greasley
Rating: 5 stars
03/05/2005
WOW! Another fantastic recipe from this site!! I followed the suggestions of several reviewers and added carrots and baby corn. I also served it over jasmine rice. It was a big hit with all 3 of us including our 19 month old daughter who is a very picky eater. I will not only add this to my regular recipe rotation but will share it with my family and friends. Read More
Helpful
(26)
Advertisement
BZERBE
Rating: 5 stars
10/09/2003
Awesome recipe, really easy too. Next time I will add water chestnuts and baby corn even though it is terrific as it is. Read More
Helpful
(15)
devilsdancefloor
Rating: 5 stars
11/24/2004
it all started when i bought a jar of hoisin sauce for one meal and had about 3/4 of a jar leftover. so i did an ingredient search on here and it led me to this recipe. a really excellent, flavourful and light meal! i really enjoyed the wild rice instead of tradtional basmati rice. i also think that adding some yellow and red peppers would make it even nicer. i'll definitely make this again! Read More
Helpful
(12)
BEBOC
Rating: 5 stars
01/31/2004
MMMM good! I did make a few changes. I added a little soy sauce white wine minced ginger and garlic to the sauce. I also added a drained can of water chestnuts. Served over jasmine rice and it was GOOD! Read More
Helpful
(11)
Advertisement
Julie
Rating: 4 stars
07/12/2008
I didn't have peanut oil so I used sesame oil instead and added 1 tsp of peanut butter to the sauce. Also I used broccoli instead of asparagus. My 2 yr old LOVED it and even my picky 8 yr old said it was good and he doesn't like anything I make. I have also made this with salmon (I just used a pouch)and the kids still thought it was chicken. I will make again! Read More
Helpful
(10)
Crystal Schmidt
Rating: 5 stars
12/03/2003
This recipe was awesome! I doubled the chicken and the sauce and used vegetable oil instead of the peanut oil and basmati rice instead of the wild rice as I didn't have those ingredients on hand. My husband and I really enjoyed it and will definitely make it again. Read More
Helpful
(9)
trooworld
Rating: 5 stars
04/01/2010
This was delicious! I added broccoli and red bell pepper to it so had to double the sauce. I also used frozen asparagus (which I defrosted) and used less peanut oil. We served it with the wild rice as written and it was good and very healthy. Read More
Helpful
(7)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022