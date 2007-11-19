Easy Baked Chicken

I love the idea of this recipe but I like everyone else did not use French dressing and who eats cornflakes anymore. I have made this twice once with Caesar dressing and breadcrumbs mixed with Parmesan cheese and tonight with a cheese and garlic Italian dressing and again breadcumbs w/Parmesan. I baked at 360 for 40min. Both turned out very moist and had great flavor. Hope this helps.
Easy & quick. The whole family enjoyed it. I must say that I find msot of the reviews for this recipe odd... if you completely change it how can you rate it?
We used ranch dressing and breadcrumbs- Very tasty. I poured the ranch into a ziplock and threw the chicken in and shook it around and hit with a rolling pin a few times- the chicken came out very moist, and there was no mess from 'dipping' the chicken into the dressing. Will make again, even the picky husband loved it- took about 45-50 mins to bake.
I made this recipe to suit my diet. I used 1 cup of non-fat ranch dressing and 1 1/2 cups of non-fat garlic croutons. This was excellent.
Fantastic! Not only is the flavor and crunchiness out of this world but this recipe knows chicken!!!! She bakes it only 25-30 minutes not like other website "chefs" who advise baking 1-1/2 hours! That's TOUGH chicken. Also I had some leftover gravy and stuffing that I mixed together and placed it over the chicken breast halves. This was another alternative!
I've made this without the salad dressing for years and it always comes out crisp moist and delicious. I use the cornflake crumbs or breadcrumbs but always add some garlic powder and occasionally dried oregano to the crumbs. I found that the crumbs will adhere beautifully if the chicken is just damp. A few tiny dabs of butter or margerine on top and bake 350 for 40-45 minutes. I never seem to find the chicken breasts with the wing attached these days but they are delicious that way.
WOW was this easy and really good. I used ritz crackers instead more of a buttery flavor and added some garlic salt and rosemary seasoning in with the crackers--great!!!!! Will make again!!
The Dressing gave a great marinade. I used Italian Dressing and added Italian seasonings to the bread crumbs. It was a hit over rice! Thanks.
I really liked this recipe and so did my husband!!! I read that reviews and I cannot wait to try this with Honey Mustard! I am also going to try to make the "chicken fingers". It's just too simple and too good! THANKS! AGAIN!
I tried this because the rating was so high but had low expectations because of the ingredients. Unfortunately I was right. This just didn't suit our tastes. All as well thanks for the post.