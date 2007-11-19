Easy Baked Chicken

1 of 151

Rating: 5 stars I love the idea of this recipe but I like everyone else did not use French dressing and who eats cornflakes anymore. I have made this twice once with Caesar dressing and breadcrumbs mixed with Parmesan cheese and tonight with a cheese and garlic Italian dressing and again breadcumbs w/Parmesan. I baked at 360 for 40min. Both turned out very moist and had great flavor. Hope this helps. Helpful (312)

Rating: 4 stars Easy & quick. The whole family enjoyed it. I must say that I find msot of the reviews for this recipe odd... if you completely change it how can you rate it? Helpful (219)

Rating: 4 stars We used ranch dressing and breadcrumbs- Very tasty. I poured the ranch into a ziplock and threw the chicken in and shook it around and hit with a rolling pin a few times- the chicken came out very moist, and there was no mess from 'dipping' the chicken into the dressing. Will make again, even the picky husband loved it- took about 45-50 mins to bake. Helpful (175)

Rating: 5 stars I made this recipe to suit my diet. I used 1 cup of non-fat ranch dressing and 1 1/2 cups of non-fat garlic croutons. This was excellent. Helpful (90)

Rating: 5 stars Fantastic! Not only is the flavor and crunchiness out of this world but this recipe knows chicken!!!! She bakes it only 25-30 minutes not like other website "chefs" who advise baking 1-1/2 hours! That's TOUGH chicken. Also I had some leftover gravy and stuffing that I mixed together and placed it over the chicken breast halves. This was another alternative! Helpful (69)

Rating: 4 stars I've made this without the salad dressing for years and it always comes out crisp moist and delicious. I use the cornflake crumbs or breadcrumbs but always add some garlic powder and occasionally dried oregano to the crumbs. I found that the crumbs will adhere beautifully if the chicken is just damp. A few tiny dabs of butter or margerine on top and bake 350 for 40-45 minutes. I never seem to find the chicken breasts with the wing attached these days but they are delicious that way. Helpful (64)

Rating: 4 stars WOW was this easy and really good. I used ritz crackers instead more of a buttery flavor and added some garlic salt and rosemary seasoning in with the crackers--great!!!!! Will make again!! Helpful (40)

Rating: 5 stars The Dressing gave a great marinade. I used Italian Dressing and added Italian seasonings to the bread crumbs. It was a hit over rice! Thanks. Helpful (38)

Rating: 4 stars I really liked this recipe and so did my husband!!! I read that reviews and I cannot wait to try this with Honey Mustard! I am also going to try to make the "chicken fingers". It's just too simple and too good! THANKS! AGAIN! Helpful (26)