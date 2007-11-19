Easy Baked Chicken

Rating: 4.06 stars
152 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 63
  • 4 star values: 54
  • 3 star values: 21
  • 2 star values: 9
  • 1 star values: 5

One of the easiest chicken recipes I know and always a hit!

By R.A.S.

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9x13-inch baking dish.

  • Place the dressing in a shallow dish or bowl for dipping. Do the same with the cornflakes crumbs or breadcrumbs (see Cook's Note). Dip the chicken breasts, one at a time, in the dressing, then in the breadcrumbs to coat.

  • Place chicken breasts in prepared baking dish. Bake in the preheated oven for 25 to 30 minutes, or until an instant-read thermometer reads 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).

Cook's Note:

You can used crushed cornflakes instead of breadcrumbs, if you prefer.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
498 calories; protein 25.2g; carbohydrates 19.4g; fat 33.8g; cholesterol 67.2mg; sodium 690.2mg. Full Nutrition
Most helpful positive review

a.gibson
Rating: 5 stars
11/19/2007
I love the idea of this recipe but I like everyone else did not use French dressing and who eats cornflakes anymore. I have made this twice once with Caesar dressing and breadcrumbs mixed with Parmesan cheese and tonight with a cheese and garlic Italian dressing and again breadcumbs w/Parmesan. I baked at 360 for 40min. Both turned out very moist and had great flavor. Hope this helps. Read More
Helpful
(312)

Most helpful critical review

Momof2
Rating: 3 stars
06/04/2004
I tried this because the rating was so high but had low expectations because of the ingredients. Unfortunately I was right. This just didn't suit our tastes. All as well thanks for the post. Read More
Helpful
(22)
Susan
Rating: 4 stars
04/24/2008
Easy & quick. The whole family enjoyed it. I must say that I find msot of the reviews for this recipe odd... if you completely change it how can you rate it? Read More
Helpful
(219)
A. Pups
Rating: 4 stars
07/17/2007
We used ranch dressing and breadcrumbs- Very tasty. I poured the ranch into a ziplock and threw the chicken in and shook it around and hit with a rolling pin a few times- the chicken came out very moist, and there was no mess from 'dipping' the chicken into the dressing. Will make again, even the picky husband loved it- took about 45-50 mins to bake. Read More
Helpful
(175)
TALCOTT
Rating: 5 stars
03/29/2008
I made this recipe to suit my diet. I used 1 cup of non-fat ranch dressing and 1 1/2 cups of non-fat garlic croutons. This was excellent. Read More
Helpful
(90)
gghaupt
Rating: 5 stars
12/10/2007
Fantastic! Not only is the flavor and crunchiness out of this world but this recipe knows chicken!!!! She bakes it only 25-30 minutes not like other website "chefs" who advise baking 1-1/2 hours! That's TOUGH chicken. Also I had some leftover gravy and stuffing that I mixed together and placed it over the chicken breast halves. This was another alternative! Read More
Helpful
(69)
June G.
Rating: 4 stars
04/14/2008
I've made this without the salad dressing for years and it always comes out crisp moist and delicious. I use the cornflake crumbs or breadcrumbs but always add some garlic powder and occasionally dried oregano to the crumbs. I found that the crumbs will adhere beautifully if the chicken is just damp. A few tiny dabs of butter or margerine on top and bake 350 for 40-45 minutes. I never seem to find the chicken breasts with the wing attached these days but they are delicious that way. Read More
Helpful
(64)
Jennifer
Rating: 4 stars
04/15/2007
WOW was this easy and really good. I used ritz crackers instead more of a buttery flavor and added some garlic salt and rosemary seasoning in with the crackers--great!!!!! Will make again!! Read More
Helpful
(40)
NICOLEKR
Rating: 5 stars
04/23/2003
The Dressing gave a great marinade. I used Italian Dressing and added Italian seasonings to the bread crumbs. It was a hit over rice! Thanks. Read More
Helpful
(38)
Mary
Rating: 4 stars
12/08/2007
I really liked this recipe and so did my husband!!! I read that reviews and I cannot wait to try this with Honey Mustard! I am also going to try to make the "chicken fingers". It's just too simple and too good! THANKS! AGAIN! Read More
Helpful
(26)
