Baked Chicken Nuggets

Rating: 4.49 stars
1859 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1179
  • 4 star values: 494
  • 3 star values: 132
  • 2 star values: 35
  • 1 star values: 19

A real kid-pleaser! Adults will enjoy this recipe for a tasty appetizer, too! Serve warm with your favorite dipping sauces if desired.

By Teresa C. Rouzer

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
103 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
30 nuggets
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Cut chicken breasts into 1 1/2-inch sized pieces. In a medium bowl, mix together the bread crumbs, cheese, salt, thyme and basil. Mix well. Put melted butter in a bowl or dish for dipping.

  • Dip chicken pieces into the melted butter first, then coat with the breadcrumb mixture. Place the well-coated chicken pieces on a lightly greased cookie sheet in a single layer, and bake in the preheated oven for 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
308 calories; protein 19.3g; carbohydrates 14.6g; fat 19.1g; cholesterol 81mg; sodium 989mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (1880)

Read More Reviews
1859 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1179
  • 4 star values: 494
  • 3 star values: 132
  • 2 star values: 35
  • 1 star values: 19
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
RESALEAPPAREL
Rating: 5 stars
11/02/2006
I learned a great tip to crisp up chicken on the food channel show..Calorie Commando. Place chicken on a wire rack (like the kind you cool cookies on). This allows the bottom of the chicken crisp up as well. I use chicken tenders. I baked 15 minutes at 400, then broil for 5 minutes for extra crispness. Instead of butter if you want to save calories is to add a capful of vinegar to some milk (it is a substitute for buttermilk). This tenderizes the chicken as well and the coating sticks well to it. Then spritz with a light spray of oil and bake. This recipe also works well with Panko or cornflake crumbs. I've used this recipe to oven fry zucchini and mushrooms too. A much more healthy alternative than deep fried and they actually taste better! It's amazing how many calories you can save by using these simple steps. Thanks for the great recipe! Read More
Helpful
(3868)
ALETA14
Rating: 5 stars
09/11/2003
these were great! Very tasty and crisp and much better than fried. I used a beaten egg to get the batter to stick rather than melted butter for a lower fat content. Read More
Helpful
(889)
Peter Bailen
Rating: 5 stars
11/19/2007
Best chicken nuggets that I have ever had. I used some suggestions from the reviews, and they turned out very well. I used skim milk to coat the chicken pieces, instead of butter, before coating with the mixture, and I used the cooling racks on top of a cookie sheet to place the nuggets on, so they would be crisp on both sides. Read More
Helpful
(592)
Advertisement
Jennifer Fox
Rating: 5 stars
07/18/2011
These chicken nuggets were great and easy to make. PLEASE, EVERYONE: IF YOU ARE GOING TO RATE A RECIPE, PLEASE FIRST FOLLOW IT!!! IT IS SO ANNOYING TO READ REVIEWS (ESPECIALLY POOR ONES) AND SEE THAT THE COOK DIDN'T FOLLOW THE RECIPE AS WRITTEN. It is great to make changes and add your own twist but that shouldn't affect how you rate the recipe. Read More
Helpful
(317)
WhatADish
Rating: 5 stars
12/30/2005
These were very good and tender! I didn't want to use all of that butter, so I used two beaten eggs mixed with a splash of olive oil. I was running short on Parm so I used half the amount. Served with Honey mustard dressing- very tasty! Read More
Helpful
(225)
BIANKAT
Rating: 5 stars
11/08/2006
I reviewed this one a few years back...still making these today. Do what a reviewer below suggests and use panko crumbs plus bake on a rack. I turn them 3/4 through for even browning. I also add pressed garlic to the butter for extra yummy flavor. Read More
Helpful
(202)
Advertisement
awesome in tummy
Rating: 5 stars
10/16/2003
These were great! I used 1 1/2 lbs. chicken tenders cut in half. Used only 1/2 tsp.salt Since bread crumbs were seasoned I reduced basil to 1/2 tsp. and also added 1/4 tsp. black pepper. Put all dry ingredients in a plastic baggie and added my chicken after dunking in butter in small batches to coat. Used some of the left over crumbs sprinkled on top and drizzled whatever butter I had left over on top of the chicken. I used fresh grated parmesan and they came out wonderful! I used to pan fry my chicken nuggets and it took forever this is so much faster and easier and the best nuggets I have made so far. Thanks Teresa! Read More
Helpful
(171)
erz2002
Rating: 5 stars
11/23/2008
I was pleasantly surprised by these. Great flavor. I made the following changes: (1) instead of butter, I used about 1/2 T. of vinegar and 1/2 c. milk and soaked the chicken pieces in it for about one hour in the fridge; (2) put all of the dry ingredients in a bag and spooned the chicken pieces in, shaking to coat (no mess!); (3) sprayed with cooking spray for a crispier coating; and (4) baked on a wire rack set on a cookie sheet. Read More
Helpful
(86)
Jodi
Rating: 5 stars
09/28/2006
These were awesome! A lot better than any frozen or fast food chicken nuggets. I made them for my boyfriend with some corn on the cob as a side. We loved the dinner. I recommend flipping the nuggets about 3/4 of the way to make sure one side doesn't get too brown. Read More
Helpful
(85)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022