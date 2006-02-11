Baked Chicken Nuggets

1 of 1880

Rating: 5 stars I learned a great tip to crisp up chicken on the food channel show..Calorie Commando. Place chicken on a wire rack (like the kind you cool cookies on). This allows the bottom of the chicken crisp up as well. I use chicken tenders. I baked 15 minutes at 400, then broil for 5 minutes for extra crispness. Instead of butter if you want to save calories is to add a capful of vinegar to some milk (it is a substitute for buttermilk). This tenderizes the chicken as well and the coating sticks well to it. Then spritz with a light spray of oil and bake. This recipe also works well with Panko or cornflake crumbs. I've used this recipe to oven fry zucchini and mushrooms too. A much more healthy alternative than deep fried and they actually taste better! It's amazing how many calories you can save by using these simple steps. Thanks for the great recipe! Helpful (3868)

Rating: 5 stars these were great! Very tasty and crisp and much better than fried. I used a beaten egg to get the batter to stick rather than melted butter for a lower fat content. Helpful (889)

Rating: 5 stars Best chicken nuggets that I have ever had. I used some suggestions from the reviews, and they turned out very well. I used skim milk to coat the chicken pieces, instead of butter, before coating with the mixture, and I used the cooling racks on top of a cookie sheet to place the nuggets on, so they would be crisp on both sides. Helpful (592)

Rating: 5 stars These chicken nuggets were great and easy to make. PLEASE, EVERYONE: IF YOU ARE GOING TO RATE A RECIPE, PLEASE FIRST FOLLOW IT!!! IT IS SO ANNOYING TO READ REVIEWS (ESPECIALLY POOR ONES) AND SEE THAT THE COOK DIDN'T FOLLOW THE RECIPE AS WRITTEN. It is great to make changes and add your own twist but that shouldn't affect how you rate the recipe. Helpful (317)

Rating: 5 stars These were very good and tender! I didn't want to use all of that butter, so I used two beaten eggs mixed with a splash of olive oil. I was running short on Parm so I used half the amount. Served with Honey mustard dressing- very tasty! Helpful (225)

Rating: 5 stars I reviewed this one a few years back...still making these today. Do what a reviewer below suggests and use panko crumbs plus bake on a rack. I turn them 3/4 through for even browning. I also add pressed garlic to the butter for extra yummy flavor. Helpful (202)

Rating: 5 stars These were great! I used 1 1/2 lbs. chicken tenders cut in half. Used only 1/2 tsp.salt Since bread crumbs were seasoned I reduced basil to 1/2 tsp. and also added 1/4 tsp. black pepper. Put all dry ingredients in a plastic baggie and added my chicken after dunking in butter in small batches to coat. Used some of the left over crumbs sprinkled on top and drizzled whatever butter I had left over on top of the chicken. I used fresh grated parmesan and they came out wonderful! I used to pan fry my chicken nuggets and it took forever this is so much faster and easier and the best nuggets I have made so far. Thanks Teresa! Helpful (171)

Rating: 5 stars I was pleasantly surprised by these. Great flavor. I made the following changes: (1) instead of butter, I used about 1/2 T. of vinegar and 1/2 c. milk and soaked the chicken pieces in it for about one hour in the fridge; (2) put all of the dry ingredients in a bag and spooned the chicken pieces in, shaking to coat (no mess!); (3) sprayed with cooking spray for a crispier coating; and (4) baked on a wire rack set on a cookie sheet. Helpful (86)