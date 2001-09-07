Potato Chip Chicken Casserole

This is a chicken casserole with a crispy crunchy potato chip topping. It is easy to make and tastes wonderful.

By PAULADONNIELLE

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl combine the chicken, rice, soup, mayonnaise, onion, celery, water chestnuts, lemon juice, water, salt and pepper. Mix well. Spread this mixture into a lightly greased 9x13 inch baking dish. Cover with cheese, then potato chips. Bake in the preheated oven for 20 to 25 minutes or until the potato chips are lightly browned.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
639 calories; protein 23.7g; carbohydrates 35.8g; fat 45g; cholesterol 72.5mg; sodium 851.6mg. Full Nutrition
