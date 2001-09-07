Potato Chip Chicken Casserole

This was an excellent week-night meal. My kids loved it because it had potato chips on it. Next time, I will leave out the rice and just add more chicken, onions and celery, since I'm controlling my carbohydrate intake. I did use half a large onion this time, and chopped it rather than grating it. I left out the water chestnuts at my hubby's request and substituted light sour cream for half the mayonnaise, which gave this an great flavor and saved some fat calories. I also used oregano and basil (both dried) in the sauce/chicken mixture. A little hot sauce would have been good too. I may add in mushrooms next time. Great recipe. UPDATE: I made this for supper again last night, and substituted diced zucchini for the rice. It was heavenly! By the way, if you saute your veggies along with the chicken, you don't have to worry about your celery not being completely cooked. Everything is more flavorful that way.