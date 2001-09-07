Potato Chip Chicken Casserole
This is a chicken casserole with a crispy crunchy potato chip topping. It is easy to make and tastes wonderful.
This was a decent recipe. Not enough rice. I added a full cup more. Also, for kick, I added a tsp of mustard powder, dill and garlic powder. Would have again. VERY easy to make low-fat/lo-cal by using no-fat mayo/miracle whip, reduced fat cream of chicken soup and the fat-free Wow! potato chips. I've tasted both versions and they are identical!
44 grams of fat/serving,62% of the nutrients comes from the fat.....yikes!!call 911 someone has just had a massive coronary!!!!!
I've made this recipe for years but always called it Baked Chicken Salad. To give it great flavor and keep the chicken moist I buy a cooked roasted chicken from the grocery store and take the meat from it for the recipe (Sam's Wholesale Club in my town has the most meaty and jucy roasted chickens I've ever eaten).
I substitute waterchestnuts with hardboiled egg sliced and I clean up the fridge using old mushrooms and green onions in this as well. Delicious and good to freeze and serve. A family favorite, I can't get enough of it. One of the few things where the leftovers don't sit around!
I made a few changes to the recipe like broccoli instead of water chestnuts and cream of celery soup instead of mayo. I also added some white cooking wine(just a splash), garlic powder and sauted onion. It was a hit! Two teens and a husband whose mom is an awesome cook ate it up. Only enough leftovers for his lunch the next day. Great recipe!
Holy moly. It may be tasty, but recipes has Way too much fat! Cheese, mayonnaise, AND deep-fried potato chips in one dish? I do like the option that some people show of not using the mayo. It helps a little, at least.
O.K., so even tho I added extras to make this dish more flavorable, I'm still giving it a four because a three really sounds like it's garbage and the recipe really had good bones. I used two cans of soup (mushroom and celery) added a lot more seasonings and because I had leftover chicken marsala from our party, I used that with some of the sauce. That alone added a ton of flavor. Used a garlic cheddar, leftover chips and leftover fried onions for the top. I don't even like rice, yet I and my family really loved this. Daughter Ashley's boyfriend went back three times to pile up his plate. Again Paula, this was great but it I felt it did need a little extra umph. Thanks!
Recipe as is, is a bit bland. I simply added spices, and it was wonderful.
Easy & a bit different. Overall, not a bad recipe, but it could use a little more flavour. I added some cayenne & tabasco for a little more kick. Will try it again, but make some adjustments. Thanks!
You can make this recipe lowfat and add nutrients by substituting cornflakes (5 c. slightly crushed, melt 2 tbs marg, shake in ziploc bag together). I also add 1/2 c. slivered almonds to cornflake mixture to give casserole more crunch. Use lowfat mayo and BROWN rice. Yum!
Our family enjoyed this recipe. However, as a matter of personal tastes, I would make a few changes the next time. I found the amount of chicken was fine, but like a previous reader, might add a little more rice. More veggies. Also, next time I will double the soup and use a double of a mixture of mayyonaise and miracle whip. Maybe some curry? Just a little something to kick it up a notch. Also, I would like to try some different cheese on top. I wouldn't bake the potato chips but add them last.
Great meal for a cold night. Left out the mayo. Added more cheese and a bit more water and used ruffle chips. A keeper.
Alittle bland. If I make this again, I'll probably prepare it with Miracle Whip instead of mayo.
Changing my rating - I've made this recipe now several times and with a few changes, it's among one of the favourites in my family. So I'm changing from 4 to 5 stars. -replaced mayo with 1 can condensed broccoli soup -replaced celery with chopped broccoli -didn't bother with the onion and put in a little onion powder, and garlic powder -used a 8x8 baking dish to make a thicker casserole (needs to bake a little longer -I also usually buy one of those rotisserie chickens from the deli, then de-bone it and use the whole chicken.
I made a few changes to this recipe just to fit family tastes and availability of ingedients, but it was very good. I used 1 1/2 c rice, mushrooms instead of water chestnuts, and ritz crackers instead of chips (we only had barbecue) but it still turned out great. We will make this again:)!
While definitely not one of the healthiest recipes that I have made, my family loved it. I did use almond slivers and used one can of Cream of Chicken and another of Cream of Celery. I also followed another reviewers advice and doubled the rice. One cup is definitely not enough. I will make this one again.
very good recipe. added a little garlic salt for our taste. very easy
i was pleasantly surprised by this recipe. i considered mixing the cheese into the casserole, but didn't, and i'm glad - i think it keeps the chips on top from getting soggy, they stayed nice and crisp. i'm a little scared of the nutritional value to this recipe, but i did use the lighter soup and light mayo - hopefully that helped some!!
This was great! It doesn't HAVE to be fattening - just sub for lower fat ingredients like the cheese, mayo, and soup. Very creamy with lots of crunch. Certainly satisfies the gooey casserole cravings we all get once in awhile!
I have been making this recipe from this site for years and just realized that I never reviewed it! I made this originally because of my daughter who loves potato chips. I use low fat cream of chicken soup and Helman's mayonnaise and I usually skip the water chestnuts and the celery. I did used to put in the water chestnuts but they really only add crunch to the dish. I didn't notice any difference without them so I just leave them out now. Tasty and good comfort food but lots of calories!
Easy and delicious! I used Baked Potato Chips and Olive Oil Mayonnaise to reduce the fat and make the dish a bit healthier.
I thought this was really good stuff and the kids loved the potato chips on top! The inside turned out nice and creamy, despite that I forgot the water. I had to substitute the soup because the MSG gives me headaches. I used a jar of chicken flavored gravy. The only other thing I changed was adding some sliced almonds and I couldn't imagine this without them!
Good--I thought it was a little bland, but the boyfriend loved it, so I'll probably be making it again. I made it as is, but added a hefty dose of garlic pepper while I was mixing everything together, and also sauteed my chicken with a splash of white wine to boost the flavor.
Loved this recipe...the sharp cheddar cheese gave it a distinct taste. Not a good "diet" recipe!
This was an excellent week-night meal. My kids loved it because it had potato chips on it. Next time, I will leave out the rice and just add more chicken, onions and celery, since I'm controlling my carbohydrate intake. I did use half a large onion this time, and chopped it rather than grating it. I left out the water chestnuts at my hubby's request and substituted light sour cream for half the mayonnaise, which gave this an great flavor and saved some fat calories. I also used oregano and basil (both dried) in the sauce/chicken mixture. A little hot sauce would have been good too. I may add in mushrooms next time. Great recipe. UPDATE: I made this for supper again last night, and substituted diced zucchini for the rice. It was heavenly! By the way, if you saute your veggies along with the chicken, you don't have to worry about your celery not being completely cooked. Everything is more flavorful that way.
I added some more rice cajun chicken sausage to it as well for a bit more flavor, it was wonderful.
This wasn't bad at all. I made it with lite mayo, low sodium cream of chick soup, and sour cream and chive flavored chips. If I were to make it again, however, I would saute the onion and celery. Thanks for a quick, easy and inexpensive meal!
I loved this recipe, it was very easy to make and tasted great. My fiance did not like the water chesnuts so next time Im going to try broccoli instead. Overall, it was a great, easy dish to make.
LOVED this dish!!! Granted, not the most exotic, but easy and a little addictive!! Don't make if you're trying to diet!
This was so good that I made it last week and this week as well! YUMMY! The whole family likes it. Very easy to prepare. I served this with a tossed salad. Thank you so much for sharing. Lynne
I tried this recipe last nite, but substituted the water chestnuts with 1 cup bean sprouts to make it more nutritious. Did not make it with rice but used instead pasta noodles as we dont eat rice at nite meals, and used half the amount of mayonniase with used yoghurt for the other half, also a liberal sprinking of lemon juice makes the casserole more moist, tasty and nutritious. We cut up all the salt called for in the recipe.
Dee-lish. I used fried turkey since we had some frozen from turkey day. And I put in more than the called for amts of rice, celery and onion (mostly because I don't measure) The whole family loved it. It was also great as leftovers for the next days lunch.
My family loved this dish! The only thing I did differant was in place of white rice I used yellow rice with saffron. This can be purchased at any grocery store. It was very good!
My family loved this dish! The potato chips made an excellent crucny type crust!!
This was very bland and didn't go over very well, not even with my three kids. If I was to make this again it would certainly need doctoring up and I would probably change it to cream of mushroom soup as I found the cream of chicken gave it an off taste. As other reviewers said I would either omit the celery or cut it up super small as it never seemed to cook and was still crunchy after 30 minutes. Overall this recipe didn't seem worth it for the amount of fat and calories we ate in one serving.
very tastey
My husband & I really enjoyed this recipe. I took some other's reviewers advice and added some spices like oregano, poultry seasoning, lots of paprika, some parsley and chopped garlic. We liked the crunchiness of the water chestnuts! They added a nice texture. I used baked Lay's instead of regular chips and used much less than the recipe calls for, and it was plenty! Easy! Will definitely make it again. Thanks!
I've made this recipe for years and call it Hot Chicken Salad, but make it with a topping made with cornflake, almond, and a little butter heated in a skillet.
This was a good way to use up left over chicken. We omitted the mayo, lemon juice, and water chestnuts. We added red bell pepper, diced, and garlic. I substituted Velveeta for cheddar and used left over cooked rice, so I didn't add the water either. It was tasty for sure, but I wish I had saute'd the veggies a little before adding them to casserole. I also used cheddar sour cream potato chips for the topping, though as an after thought I could have used Cheese Nips and had a slightly stronger cheese topping flavor.
While definately not one of the healthiest recipe that I have made in some time, this was exactly the kind of comfort food that I was craving. I did use low fat soup and used one can of Cream of Chicken and another of Cream of Celery. Also cut the mayo in half and used low fat instead of regular. I also followed another reviewer's advice and doubled the rice. One cup would definately not have been enough. Next time I will use fewer water chestnuts and will chop them up. They sort of overwhelmed the recipe. With some tweeking, I will make this one again.
This is a great recipe. Easy to fix and so tasty. I've tried several knds of chips on top, the best being jalapeno potato chips. I also put cheese mixed with the other igredients as well as on top.
Had a great flavor! Great change from a traditional cream of chicken soup casserole. The mayo gave it a richer flavor. I will definitely make it again.
Loved it!!! Thanks for a great recipe!! I have pasted it along to many friends!!!
I amended the recipe per previous reviewers suggestions, using 2 cans of soup, less water chestnuts and extra rice. I also added about a 1/4 cup of white wine. For all the fat this recipe has, the casserole wasn't all that tasty. Very rich. Fine for a first time try but not sure I'll make it again.
Awesome!!! I didn't have enough chicken, but I added more rice and put it in a smaller casserole dish. Everybody loved it in our house!!!!!
The kids and I loved it, husband not so much. I'll probably fix it again, though. Very tasty! I used 20 oz canned chicken, 1 tsp onion powder, and left out the celery and water chestnuts.
I would have given this recipe five stars, but because of all of the fat content, I was forced to figure out how to make this healthier. Here is what I came up with: I used low-fat cream of mushroom soup, 1/2 cup of lite Miracle Whip, ommited the water chestnuts (no one here like's them), added Lay's Baked Potato Chips, some cayenne pepper to give it a zing, a dash of Lea and Perrin's Worcestershire sauce, and low-fat sharp cheddar cheese. It came out amazingly good, and is something I can now prepare on a regular basis, instead of just once every five years!
Very good! I even threw in sliced mushrooms too!!!
recipe needs lots of spices to make it flavorful. Next time I will add a can of chicken broth and soups. I also put in more chicken and 2 cups of rice.
We loved this recipe;it has great comfort food appeal. We thought that it would also be good with a small can of fried onions sprinkled on top instead of potato chips.
Too many calories and fat so I sub. w/: lowfat mayo, lowfat cheese (also cut down amount), brown rice, organic bran flake cereal (instead of chips), threw some spinach (cooked for 1 min or so), and snuck in some finely grated zuchinni (cooked) and flax seed to enhance the nutrition level. Very good both ways since my family loves the high fat version just as much! Very flexible recipie if you want to make it healthier.
This is one of my favorite recipes. I add 1/8 cup grated carrots and some parsley for color. I also use kettle cooked black pepper and sea salt potato chips which really enhances the flavor!
If you hate the taste of mayo, then don't eat this. I put in less mayo than it called for and I still thought that it tasted strongly of mayo. I did not like this at all. My husband thought it was ok.
We really liked this, but I only gave it 4 stars because we had to add some spice to give it some flavor. I sauteed the chicken with about 1/2 cup diced onion, butter and EVOO. Then added salt, white pepper, cajun spice (very little for some "bam" factor), oregano and garlic. I also used half sour cream and half mayo.It was fantastic! Also, my hubbie suggested next time we use chedder/sourcream potato chips! Yummy!
My husband loved this dish, and it was super easy to make. I loved it, but it was too rich for me to eat a large serving of. Definitely make a good, plain side dish to go with it.
I also added some slice almonds, fresh garlic and mixed in some extra shredded cheese to the mixture...not so many chips.
Good recipe. I had more chicken and rice so I used a can of cream of celery soup and put in a little sour cream and extra cheese to make the cream enough for the other ingredients. I also substituted 2 cups frozen mixed veggies for the water chestnuts. It made a whole meal and the family loved it!
I added onion soup mix and it came out wonderful!!
Nice recipe. Kids loved it. Will make it again.
I used cream of celery soup instead of cream of chicken since I didn't have any celery at hand. Both my kids (6 & 14 yrs) liked it.
My boyfriend hated this, but he is very picky. I thought it was OK. Not very flavorful and I added extra spices. I made it for my boyfriend so I won't be making this again.
Not my favorite, but i don't like mayo so that's probably what ruined it for me. My company said it was good. My hubby said it was okay but wouldn't ask for it again. Thanks for something new to try, but not a repeat at our house.
My husband really liked this recipe. I wish there was a little more color to the dish. It was good and very filling.
Made according to directions using leftover smoked turkey DH made and homemade cream of turkey soup, again using leftover smoked turkey. For the rice I use Uncle Ben's Basmati Medley Savory Herb from the AR & Sponsor Share package. It really added a nice addition of flavors and texture. I bumped up the grated cheddar cheese to 2 cups per our personal taste. Rich, decadent and can absolutely be categorized as Comfort Food. Next time I make I'll add broccoli, asparagus or frozen peas.
I loved it. Definitely needs to be served with a veggie.
Good taste, easy prep, & also provides a way to use up leftovers! My husband took two helpings -- & that is something I watch for when trying a new recipe. My only changes: I used bread crumbs on top (as I had no potato chips) and I used Campbells "Southwest Pepperjack" soup. I will leave out the mayo next time to save calories, as I figure it won't be seriously missed. Thx, Paula, for the post.
This is a great "clean out the fridge" recipe. I had left over chopped broccoli and onion from a stir fry and I mixed that in. Another time it was green peppers and green onions. It's not a casserole the family goes crazy for but they eat it and the leftovers are an easy lunch the next day.
Delicious, but extremely heavy.
The water chestnuts yuck!!! If I were going to ever make this again I would not include the water chestnuts they took away from this whole dish. Sorry but this did not go over well with this family.
Really good. I would serve it to company. Easy to make. I just used 2 chicken breasts.
Several reviewers have noted the fat content of the recipe. Here are some ways to trim it a bit: Use reduced-fat cream of chicken soup, substitute plain Greek yogurt for the mayo, and use reduced fat (2%) cheddar cheese. Then top with crushed baked potato chips. I've made this recipe through the years and always omit the water chestnuts. To me they do not add much flavor and will turn soft and 'sour' when you try to re-warm the casserole as leftovers.
Great meal....did use others advice and added a few extra seasonings. High in both calories & taste, but everyone has to splurge some times.
Very tasty recipe. The whole family liked it. The potato chips give it a nice crunch.
This is really an awlsome "cold night" dinner! My whole family enjoyed this meal. I also doctored it up after reading that the org. recipe didn't have much flavor. I chopped my chicken up with a food chopper. The spices I used were a tiny bit of McCormicks Garlic with Extra Virgin Olive Oil, curry (since we are huge fans of curry powder), 1 sliced hard-boiled egg, salt and pepper. I also used 2 cans of the cream of chicken soup and added French Fried Onions on top along with the pot. chips and cheese. When it came out of the oven, it almost smelled like a crab dish! I also used the Rippled potatoe chips. We will definitely have this again....but not too often....very fattening but dee...lish!! Gotta try it! I will pass on to my other family members and friends! Thanks for the recipe!
My husband and I loved this recipe. The only thing I changed was chicken broth for the water. I will make it again, but will follow Karenve suggestion and use Jalapeno potato chips. This also freezes well.
This whole casserole went to waste. Me. the kids, or the hubby did not care for this. Will not make again.
Not a fan. My husband and I didn't like it. Our one year old who eats ANYTHING didn't like it. Won't be making it again.
Very easy to make and the family loved it.
Ok, so it's not exactly healthy, and it's not exactly "fancy". But it was easy, and it was delicious. Good comfort food here.
I put my own twist to it. I Par boiled the rice in sone chix stock. And with the left over water was my quarter cup for the water,I omitted the celery, onion, and lemon juice.I also mixed the cheese in with the chicken mixture. I crushed the chips with some garlic salt for some extra flavor. And I cut the chix up and cooked it in the casserole. I loved it! Will definitely make this again!
Very tasty recipe, usually have some cooked chicken around that needs a home. Found one now. This recipe is something like a hot chicken salad. Deffinatly a keeper. Fast to put together, got it together and in the oven. Made afast salad and dinner was ready. I did cut the calories some by using low fat mayo and cheese. Didnt have the sharp but still tasted great. Guess you could still cut more by useing baked chips and spraying the top with oil spray. But just don't seem the same.
It was a hit!
Wonderful! Loved this caserole!!!
This was very good - cheesy. I left off the celery - picky child. My family liked it. Next time I will make it with more rice.
I made this last night and it was delicious. I used tomato basil potato chips and they really added a lot of flavor.
My family really liked this recipe. I omitted the water chestnuts and added a little more celery. Next time I will halve the amount of chips on top. It was too much and made the dish too salty. Other than that, it was great!
I used to make this recipe years ago and loved it and i was thrilled to find it again here. I made it last night and it was just like i remembered it and the whole family loved it. There was plenty for leftovers and it was just as good cold as it was hot. I used a bit more chicken than it called for but it made no difference in the taste, so many different textures..very interesting.
Great way to use the left over Chicken that I roasted. Did not have cream of chicken, used cream of onion that I had on hand. Didn't have water chestnuts and if I make it again I will leave out the celery or chop even smaller. Too much of a texture difference for me.
This was pretty good. I added an extra can of cream of celery soup, brocoli instead of water chestnuts, and milk instead of water.
this tasted pretty good, I didn't make it but my husband did and his only complaint was that it had many steps and seemed a bit time consuming...but the end result was yummy! (next time I won't add the celery 'cause the kids didn't like that, maybe just celery powder...)
A great comfort food... family enjoyed it.
I nailed it on this one! This dish was first introduced to me by my aunt linda at thanksgiving dinner. I just remember how much the men in our family loved this dish, and so tonight I made it for the hard working men in our family who are remodeling a rental and eating only Mexican food everyday?? inspired to change it up a bit.
This recipe was very good for us. Thank you for letting me see it.
I agree with the other reviewers. This recipe needed more flavour. I added three cloves garlic and fresh pepper. I also added more potato chips after reheating, before serving. Substituted cream of celery for one of the cans of cream of chicken soup. These changes added more overall flavour to the dish.
Love it!
tasty!
This is so delicious! It is easy too!
Great recipe however I added a lot more rice( total: 3 cups cooked rice) and I substituted light sour cream instead of mayo.......much better taste in my opinion. Family loved it!
sorry... we just didn't care for this. Not much taste - just kinda blah. Will not be making again.
