Baked Honey Mustard Chicken

Rating: 4 stars "Interesting." I can see why other reviewers were disappointed, however, this recipe has potential! I think the problem is the amount of paprika. It overpowers both the honey and the mustard. Try reducing it by half, at least. I used dijon mustard by the way. The chicken was tender (I let it bake the full 45 minutes, gas oven.) This recipe is quick to prepare and tastes upscale for a mid-week meal. I am definitely going to make it again. Helpful (1567)

Rating: 5 stars If you are looking for a delicious,quick and easy chicken recipe this one is it!!! The only suggestion I have is use a small baking dish and cover with foil until you turn and baste, then return to oven uncovered. I found this helped keep the chicken moist and flavorful!!! This is a new family FAVORITE!!! We have even used the sause recipe on Pork - awsome. Helpful (970)

Rating: 5 stars Wonderful recipe. We absolutlely loved it. I would just cook it in a smaller pan so that the juices stay on the chicken, since it has a tendency to spread in the pain. Helpful (607)

Rating: 5 stars Yummy, Yummy, Yummy!! If you love Honey Mustard, this recipe is for you! I marinated my chicken for 3 hours and added more sauce than recommended, which proved to be fruitful for the flavor of the chicken. (Marinating overnight is even better!) I also, like others before me, used 1/2 dijon mustard and 1/2 regular mustard. I also used soft flavor/tasting honey to make sure the mix wouldn't be too sweet. It would be nice to have the chicken taste a bit more tangy and maybe lemon juice would be helpful. My husband and dinner guests gobbled this up! :) Helpful (287)

Rating: 5 stars What a quick and easy way to prepare chicken! My husband is VERY fussy and really liked this recipe. I am going to try the recipe with Dijon, but I found the prepared mustard was just fine. We also tried this chicken in an alternate way - After letting the chicken cool, slice into thin strips and serve in a salad with lettuce, grated chedder cheese, mushrooms, pineapple chunks and honey-dijon salad dressing - a great Honey Mustard Chicken salad!! Helpful (263)

Rating: 3 stars I've been making Baked Honey Mustard for years and suggest 2 changes to this recipe. First off..use dijon mustard instead of yellow. You can also buy prepared Honey Dijon dressing or mustard if you are in a rush. The next tip is to marinate your chicken breasts in the Honey mustard. Its best to marinate overnight but in the morning is fine too. Helpful (246)

Rating: 5 stars My husband and I really like this dish. It makes a very good honey mustard sauce. I definitely recommend using dijon mustard. Also pierce the chicken on both sides and marinade in the sauce for at least 30 minutes before cooking. I poured just a little of the sauce over the stuffing I served with it. This dish would be very good on the grill too. Thanks for sharing this recipe! Helpful (170)

Rating: 4 stars I agree Dijon mustard was better than regular mustard, also I found it to be really sweet, next time I will cut down on the honey, but this is really delicious! and I am will be making this again and again. Thanks Helpful (125)