Baked Honey Mustard Chicken

Rating: 4.24 stars
3050 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1520
  • 4 star values: 982
  • 3 star values: 366
  • 2 star values: 123
  • 1 star values: 59

Quick and easy to prepare, and the kids love it too!

By Mary Annthipie Bane

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Sprinkle chicken breasts with salt and pepper to taste, and place in a lightly greased 9x13 inch baking dish. In a small bowl, combine the honey, mustard, basil, paprika, and parsley. Mix well. Pour 1/2 of this mixture over the chicken, and brush to cover.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 30 minutes. Turn chicken pieces over and brush with the remaining 1/2 of the honey mustard mixture. Bake for an additional 10 to 15 minutes, or until chicken is no longer pink and juices run clear. Let cool 10 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
232 calories; protein 25.6g; carbohydrates 24.8g; fat 3.7g; cholesterol 67.1mg; sodium 296.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (3138)

Most helpful positive review

DMM104
Rating: 4 stars
08/25/2003
"Interesting." I can see why other reviewers were disappointed, however, this recipe has potential! I think the problem is the amount of paprika. It overpowers both the honey and the mustard. Try reducing it by half, at least. I used dijon mustard by the way. The chicken was tender (I let it bake the full 45 minutes, gas oven.) This recipe is quick to prepare and tastes upscale for a mid-week meal. I am definitely going to make it again. Read More
Helpful
(1567)

Most helpful critical review

KATSPROGIS
Rating: 3 stars
08/25/2003
I've been making Baked Honey Mustard for years and suggest 2 changes to this recipe. First off..use dijon mustard instead of yellow. You can also buy prepared Honey Dijon dressing or mustard if you are in a rush. The next tip is to marinate your chicken breasts in the Honey mustard. Its best to marinate overnight but in the morning is fine too. Read More
Helpful
(246)
Reviews:
Kylan Craig-Streno
Rating: 5 stars
06/10/2003
If you are looking for a delicious,quick and easy chicken recipe this one is it!!! The only suggestion I have is use a small baking dish and cover with foil until you turn and baste, then return to oven uncovered. I found this helped keep the chicken moist and flavorful!!! This is a new family FAVORITE!!! We have even used the sause recipe on Pork - awsome. Read More
Helpful
(970)
KIRALYNO
Rating: 5 stars
02/05/2004
Wonderful recipe. We absolutlely loved it. I would just cook it in a smaller pan so that the juices stay on the chicken, since it has a tendency to spread in the pain. Read More
Helpful
(607)
Madame.D
Rating: 5 stars
02/05/2004
Yummy, Yummy, Yummy!! If you love Honey Mustard, this recipe is for you! I marinated my chicken for 3 hours and added more sauce than recommended, which proved to be fruitful for the flavor of the chicken. (Marinating overnight is even better!) I also, like others before me, used 1/2 dijon mustard and 1/2 regular mustard. I also used soft flavor/tasting honey to make sure the mix wouldn't be too sweet. It would be nice to have the chicken taste a bit more tangy and maybe lemon juice would be helpful. My husband and dinner guests gobbled this up! :) Read More
Helpful
(287)
JenF
Rating: 5 stars
06/10/2003
What a quick and easy way to prepare chicken! My husband is VERY fussy and really liked this recipe. I am going to try the recipe with Dijon, but I found the prepared mustard was just fine. We also tried this chicken in an alternate way - After letting the chicken cool, slice into thin strips and serve in a salad with lettuce, grated chedder cheese, mushrooms, pineapple chunks and honey-dijon salad dressing - a great Honey Mustard Chicken salad!! Read More
Helpful
(263)
Creed
Rating: 5 stars
01/23/2003
My husband and I really like this dish. It makes a very good honey mustard sauce. I definitely recommend using dijon mustard. Also pierce the chicken on both sides and marinade in the sauce for at least 30 minutes before cooking. I poured just a little of the sauce over the stuffing I served with it. This dish would be very good on the grill too. Thanks for sharing this recipe! Read More
Helpful
(170)
MRSWHOOP
Rating: 4 stars
01/23/2003
I agree Dijon mustard was better than regular mustard, also I found it to be really sweet, next time I will cut down on the honey, but this is really delicious! and I am will be making this again and again. Thanks Read More
Helpful
(125)
CSANDST1
Rating: 4 stars
01/23/2003
This is surprisingly tasty. I didn't think the lemon flavor would come through but it did. I added some dill to the sauce for color and next time I think I'll add grill marks to the chicken and then bake. If you're a sauce lover, I'd double the sauce ingredients as there was just enough sauce for hubby and me. Read More
Helpful
(99)
