Onion Chicken in Balsamic Sauce

This turned out ok in the end, but I really had to change the recipe to make it edible. I love balsamic vinegar, but there was simply WAY too much of it in here. It was too overpowering, but I didn't want to waste everything, so I ended up using 3 1/2 cups of broth and adding a small can of petite diced tomatoes to help cut the taste, and using some cornstarch to thicken it. Then since I had so much sauce I threw in some sliced mushrooms, diced up the chicken and served it over pasta like a goulash. That went over really well. My husband actually asked me to make it again but with beef next time. So the meal was a success, but I can only give the recipe 2 stars because I had to radically change it in order for us to be able to eat it. If I try to make it again (not as a goulash) I will cut the vinegar at least in half, if not more.