Onion Chicken in Balsamic Sauce

I invented this one night when these were the only ingredients I had on hand. It's the first time my husband ever raved--and I mean RAVED--about my cooking. He was still talking about it days later! Serve over noodles if desired.
I have made this recipe several times now and my husband and I have enjoyed it thoroughly. After the first time, I made some changes and fine tuned it with much success. I did the following: 1)I sauted the onions at medium heat, it takes too long on low heat and they don't soften enough. 2)I covered the chicken/onion mixture with only a drizzle of balsamic and stock, and prepare the sauce while it bakes(is quicker that way) 3)I simmered the sauce until it had reduced by half, then I added 2 tbsp butter and 1 tbsp dijon mustard to thicken. Used a whisk to combine them, and then poured over chicken and baked 5 more minutes. Also, it is great with pork chops as well, and the sauce marries nicely with baked asparagus too! Thanks for sharing!
WONDERFUL!!! What a hit! I changed just a few things just like in someone before post. I used boneless skinless chicken breast just because we prefer these. I made recipe as it said until you put it in the oven. I put the chicken in a oven dish, added HALF the stock and just a drizzle of the Balsamic, covered and put in oven. I put the remaining stock and 1/2 cup of Balsamic in a pan on stove. I boiled until it reduced by half. I then added 2 tablespoons of butter and 1 tablespoon of spicy mustard. You probably could use a dijon like someone else had suggested, its just what i had on hand. I mixed that to thicken it a bit, poured it over the chicken, and let it cook for the remaining 10 minutes. This is a "make'er again", for sure!! Thank you.
I was looking for an onion/balsamic vinegar/chicken dish and found this one to be closest to what my taste buds were looking for. Although I did change it up a little bit. I used chicken breasts sliced into medallions, which I seasoned w/ S&P and coated in flour. I caramelized the onions in one pan and sauteed the chicken in another. Once the onions were done I added the liquids and brought it up to a simmer and added the cooked chicken. Then I simmered everything for 20 - 30 minutes to allow the sauce to reduce. I left out the tomatoes because I didn't have any and my children probably wouldn't eat them. Next time I will add them for flavor and just remove the tomatoes from my children's servings. A final thought, use REALLY GOOD vinegar for best results. I would give it 5 stars but I felt I altered the recipe too much to do so.
This was delicious. Some parts of the recipe did not work out exactly as the recipe explained. For example the chicken took much longer to cook then 20 minutes and the balsamic vinegar/chicken stock mixture never really thickened for me. I added the sundried tomatoes to the balsamic vinegar mixture and they were soft by the time the dish was done. Thank you for a delicious recipe!!
3 words..Oh My God! This recipe is fabulous. The onions and garlic take over the place, but the balsamic vinegar mellows the flavour. Used chicken breast instead of thighs and they were tender and juicy. Two thumbs up!
This was very tasty. I used boneless, skinless chicken breasts and I cut the onions into larger chunks. The sauce helped to keep the chicken moist while it cooked. I used the extra broth mixture to make couscous as a side dish and it was unbelievably good! Good low carb meal too.
This was great. My Husband loved this recipe. I made a few modifications. I added mushrooms at the same time as the garlic. Used chicken breasts instead of leq guarters. The breasts were tender and extremely flavorful. I also used sun-dried tomatoes with basil in them and added the tomatoes to the chicken broth and vinegar. Thank you for the great recipe. I will be making this again.
This dish was very good, a borderline 5. I also substituted chicken breast. Good flavor and texture. Added sliced mushrooms and saute'd them with the garlic. Sprinkled top with some green onion tops and some Parmasaen cheese. Served over egg noodles, to entice the little ones to try it. A little time consuming but still easy to do. Thanks for the recipe. I am sure we'll use it a bunch.
This recipe sounds good from start to finish, and while it isn't a "quick" meal, it isn't incredibly time-consuming, either. I used boneless, skinless chicken breasts sliced in 1-inch strips instead of leg quarters, and they turned out great. My husband isn't a "leg man"! Anyway, the next time, I'll omit the sun-dried tomato, as they remained leathery, even after simmering a while with the onion mixture. My 11-month old enjoyed the chicken, but my 3 1/2-year old was repulsed by the smell of the simmering Balsamic vinegar and wouldn't try the dish!
loved the recipe and expanded on it - add brocolli,toasted pine nuts -when done add it to cooked fusilli pasta and add a dollop of goat cheese-it's fabulous!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Wow, the husband loved this one! Be patient with the stock and vinegar mixture, it takes a while for it to thicken up. Also, I needed to cook the chicken a lot longer, it just didn't seem done in 20 minutes.
I did not have sun-dried tomatoes . so i drained a can of diced tomatoes. Boy what a wonderful taste this is truly a keeper and we will be making this one often. I had to leave while this was in the oven so i turned it down to 275 and was gone longer then i had hoped. but i tell you it was moist n tender what a wonderful flavor. Thank you for sharing. 8)
This turned out ok in the end, but I really had to change the recipe to make it edible. I love balsamic vinegar, but there was simply WAY too much of it in here. It was too overpowering, but I didn't want to waste everything, so I ended up using 3 1/2 cups of broth and adding a small can of petite diced tomatoes to help cut the taste, and using some cornstarch to thicken it. Then since I had so much sauce I threw in some sliced mushrooms, diced up the chicken and served it over pasta like a goulash. That went over really well. My husband actually asked me to make it again but with beef next time. So the meal was a success, but I can only give the recipe 2 stars because I had to radically change it in order for us to be able to eat it. If I try to make it again (not as a goulash) I will cut the vinegar at least in half, if not more.
This was just okay for me, but my husband loved it. My only changes were to use 2 large breasts cut into strips, to do the whole thing in an oven-safe skillet so I didn't have to transfer to a casserole, and then to thicken the sauce a bit with cornstarch. I served over pasta. I thought the vinegar was overwhelming, but I might try again with less.
yummo! i had a whole chicken creeping on its expiration date so i used that instead. i seasoned the chicken with salt and pepper and browned it on both sides (skin-side down first). i removed the chicken into a pan and then deglazed the pan with the balsamic and the stock, added the onions and garlic, and simmered the whole mixture for 10-15 minutes. i added the sun-dried tomatoes to the mix and poured it over the chicken, foiled the pan, and popped the whole thing into the oven for 25 minutes. served it with rice - and it was great! thanks! :)
This was very good. Next time I will use slightly less vinegar and a bit more olive oil. I think this would also be a great marinade for baked chicken.
This was an awesome recipe. I had leftover sundried tomatoes in olive oil and herbs, so I omitted the salt and pepper. My sauce wouldn't thicken so I just kept reducing to about 1/3 the original amount. When transferred to the oven, it did thicken beautifully. I served it with boneless breasts. Will definitely add it to my regular chicken menu rotation.
excellent. Loved this recipe. I added broccoli as suggested just before putting in the oven. I used the same pan for everything without removing the chicken and onion mixture. Served it with roasted potatoes and cooked it for an hour. The chicken fell off the bone. mmm!
SO GOOD! I only changed one thing. Living in a rural small town I just didn't want to spend $4.00 on a tiny jar of sun dried tomatoes, so I used stewed tomatoes instead and cooked them in the oven along with... Excellent!
Although the recipe sounded good in theory, neither my hubby or I liked the flavor. Took a really long time to make because of the sauce reduction, which never really thickened. Also increased baking time to 30 minutes for chicken tenders to cook through. The balsamic vinegar was VERY overpowering. We couldn't even eat the meal. Will not make again. Sorry.
It was good, but the sauce didn't really thicken until after the left-overs were refrigerated. It also took a while to caramlize the onions. Don't get me wrong, it was good, but for as long as it took, I expected it to be a little better. I will probably make it again, but am more prepared for the prep & wait time.
I loved the sauce even though it didn't thicken for me. The chicken on the other hand took much longer to cook and really didn't have a lot of flavor. Next time I'll use boneless, skinless breasts and maybe even cut it up like one of the other users did.
This was sooo good! I made 50% more sauce and served it over penne pasta. I also used boneless skinless chicken and added 2 Tbsp butter and 1 Tbsp spicy sweet mustard to the sauce right before pouring it over the chicken. def will be making this again.
This is a darn good recipe. I took a slight deviation from this and served it over a bed of cooked spinach (a little garlic and butter on them until the leaves wilt makes them great) and also added some four cheese ravioli. I'd be careful about boiling off all of the chicken stock / vinegar, however. The mixture doesn't get quite thick like you'd expect after reading the description, so you'll have to keep an eye on it. I added about 1TBSP butter to this to smooth out the flavor a bit and it worked great. Also, consider adding some stir fried mushrooms as part of the mix. During the bake, all of these flavors come together for a truly + dish!
You and many, many, many thousands of other cooks have "invented" this recipe. To all out there who haven't made this recipe yet, it's REALLY hard to make this taste bad, so experiment with your spice rack and impress your lover, kids, family. Also, one note...the longer you cook it, the better.
To solve the thickening issue, roll the chicken in seasoned flour (salt and pepper), I used chicken breast, cooked in a little olive oil until browned. Remove the chicken and then soften the vegetables, I used green and red pepper as well about 2 tsp garlic, minced. After the vegetables are translucent add the stock and the vinegar (I cut the vinegar in half). I just simmered on the stove top about 15 to 20 minutes. The sauce thickened no problems. Good idea just some fine tuning for me.
I really loved this! I used boneless, skinless chicken breasts and the chicken was so tender. It just fell apart in your mouth. I thought at first the balsamic may be a bit too heavy but it was great. The caramelized onions and sun dried tomatoes made such a great combination with the balsamic sauce. I am definitely making this again!!
Have made this recipe several times, with great success. It's very flavorful, so watch out if you don't like strong flavors: we thought it was perfect! Two modifications (I love to experiment): used sundried tomatoes that were in a jar w/olive oil & spices so may have altered the flavor some. Then cut the meat in medallions & cooked in the pan with the sauce for about 15-20 on the stovetop. Still juicy & flavorful. Also made a full batch of the 'sauce' for only 1 lb. of chicken. Next time will probably reduce it, as I ended up tossing the extra.
This was very good. I wasn't sure what to expect as I can't remember having or cooking with basalmic before. It was a nice change of flavor. Although mine looked nothing like the picture, and it never thickened up but I will be making this again. Thank you for sharing it wiht us. - Update, Balsamic quickly became my new fav. ingredient after this recipe. I made this dish again tonight and I decided to just cook it all in the pan on the stove top even though my pan could have gone from stove to oven, but not the lid. So I was a tad lazy, but it still tasted great :-) It wasn't really looking all that great, but as the chicken was finishing up and the juice was reducing down, it turned out looking great. Probably will make it that way again. Oh, and I never have sun-dried tomatoes either.
I used breast instead of leg and roasted red peppers instead of sun dried tomatoes as my Husband doesn't like them. The chicken was very tender & the sauce thickned up when I took the cover off for the last 15mins in the oven. It would probably be even better with the tomatoes as they would add more of a sweetness.
My husband and I raved about this meal for days! I used boneless skinless chicken breasts and added mushrooms. I also added a few tablespoons of heavy cream to the balsamic reduction to thicken up the sauce. Served over angel hair pasta - sooooo good!
Though we love everything in this recipe and had high hopes, it really fell flat. The chicken was so bland. I actually double checked the recipe after making this, because it seemed as though I must have missed something...but I didn't. It smelled great but needed lots of garlic salt to make it edible. Not a recipe we plan on trying again.
We truly enjoyed this recipe. The flavors merry so well together! Think I might try this atop of rice next time instead of noodles though. Did add the touch of dijon as others recommended and thought it was a good addition as well as half the amount of onion. Definitely found a place in my recipe drawer!
This was fantastic. I used chicken breasts instead of the legs and only 1 cup of chicken broth. I let the chicken marinade in the broth and vinegar and the chicken came out so moist you could cut it with a fork. I am not sure what the person meant saying the sauce would thicken. It doesn't and wouldn't there is no thickening agent. None the less it was good.
This is so good. Also, it is an easy dish to cook.Don't let the balsamic vinegar scare you. This chicken had so much flavor. I did add artichoke hearts and mushrooms but other than that I cooked the recipe exactly as it is written. It really was very yummy. I will absolutely be making this again.
I have to say, I did this dish according to the original instructions, unlike most of the other cooks, and it was not spectacular by any means. It tasted like plain baked chicken... maybe it would've tasted better if I put spaghetti sauce on it.
Oddly enough, the day I read this recipe I too was wondering what to make with the legs & thighs that I thawed out! And i had all of these ingredients except the tomatoes and balsamic vinegar, but I had a whole bottle of red wine vinegar. It came out wonderful. It's perfect for a quick weeknight meal!
Just made this for the first time and we loved it. I used the suggestions of adding mustard and butter after reducing the sauce. I cut the onions in half and then thinly sliced rather than chopping them. Used chicken breasts and thighs. For those who think the amount of liquid should be cut in half, I wonder if their sauces reduced properly. This website has good articles on how to reduce sauces and caramelize onions. Love allrecipes.com!
Oh my God, this is delicious! My parents loved this. I did add some cornstarch to thicken the sauce but it didn't really thicken. I also just added more like a drizzle of balsamic vinegar. I do have to agree with other reviewers -- this makes A LOT of sauce. I used 10 chicken thighs and the sauce was already half-bathing the chicken. Still tasted delicious though, and kept the chicken moist. Thanks so much for this great recipe!
This was ok, nothing special. It really needs something to brighten it, maybe lemon juice and rosemary? I followed the directions and never got the sauce to thicken, so I added butter and dijon. But the sauce still didn't thicken much. In all fairness, I'd doubled the recipe. Even accounting for the extra ingredients, the bake time was way off. With 4 chicken quarters, my bake time was ~45 minutes. We served over rice; noodles would be ok too.
The idea and recipe was great. I went from the reviews and changed it up a bit. I used boneless chkn thighs, seasoned them w/salt and pepper and let them sit while I preapared everything else. I sauteed the onions, garlic, and mushrooms until semi-soft. Remove from the pan and began frying the chkn on both sides until a bit fried. Put cooked chkn in baking dish, topped it with fresh tomatos and sauteed mix. Then I poured the sauce over that. I baked mine at 350 for 30min. I also added brown sugar to the sauce and cornstarch to thicken it. It came out great.
Overall this recipe was ok. It did make the chicken fall off the bone tender though. Fairly easy to make just a bit time consuming browning the chicken and reducing the sauce. My sauce also didnt thicken up as the recipe stated next time I would use a thickening agent. It was also a bit bitter or vinagary for me. after tasting it I ened up adding some brown sugar to the sauce and that gave it just the bit of sweetness that I felt it needed. With those changes I give it 4 stars.
Everyone chowed down on this recipe! I will definitely be adding this to one of my favorites. I did not change it an anyway in terms of ingredients, but my method was a bit different. After sauteing the onions and garlic, I removed them from the pot. I figured to try and brown the chicken along with the onion and garlic would result in the vegetables being burned. I reintroduced those two ingredients when I combined the chicken stock and vinegar. I also added the sun-dried tomatoes at this time because it seemed to make more sense to add them to the sauce, then pour over the chicken. It was great!
Delicious! i loved it and my husband loved it. i followed some of the other reviews and added butter and mustard to try to thicken it up, it never thickened up but it didnt matter it was soooo good. i put it over egg noodles. will make this again for sure.
WOW! What a great recipe! DELICIOUS! I did make a few changes though- used chicken breasts and just pan fried them. Removed the chicken and used the pan to combine garlic, balsamic, chicken stock, a little white wine and Stone Kitchen Balsamic Onions! WOW! Then poured over the chicken. I really think the premade balsamic onions were out of this world...
This recipe was way to strong for my taste. The balsamic colored the whole dish black and was unappetizing. I didn't taste the sun dried tomatoes at all, either. It also took a lot of time to prepare.
I used the chicken quarters instead of breast. Next time I will us the chicken breast. Definetly needs to cook on medium. I cooked it too high and burned the onions. I will try this again though, but with chicken breast.
This recipe is a winner for my family. Very fast and easy to make, we loved the flavor. The only changes I made were to use 2 large chicken breasts, 4 shallots (out of onion),reduced the balsamic to 1/3 cup (my balsamic is strong), and added 1 tbs of butter to the stock and balsamic mixture. I sampled the sauce before adding it to the chicken, soooo good! I didn't expect the sauce to thicken, I let it cook until it reduced to about half. There is a lot of sauce but the more the better! I will make this again and again! Thank you for the wonderful recipe!
I gave this two stars because the sauce was just OK by itself - it was a little too sour with the vinegar. Served over pasta, it was not very good. It was like eating vingar flavored gravy over noodles. I probably won't make it again.
I had some left-over sun dried tomatoes in the fridge and didn't want to do a pasta dish so decided to cook this. I read the reviews beforehand and I'm glad I did. The balsamic vinegar would have been overwhelming if I followed the original recipe. I used 4 chicken breasts, cut it to strips, sprinkled with garlic salt and let it marinate in the fridge for 2-3 hours. Then I browned the onions, garlic and chicken in the pan and transferred them to baking dish. I used 1c chicken broth, 1/4c red wine and 1/4c balsamic vinegar. The sauce didn't thicken for me so I also used some cornstarch to help it along. Transferred to baking dish and baked for 20 mins. Hubby and I loved it. I would probably skip the baking part next time and just let it simmer on the stove. Given that there's too much modification to the original recipe, I'm only giving this 2 stars. It would have been un-eatable as written. Good idea though.
This recipe was okay. The chicken was juicy but no very flavorful. I ended up eating the onions from the sauce and no very much chicken. I enjoyed the sauce very much as did my husband, so I may have to find a way to use it in other recipes.
Just ok - I was looking for a South Beach (phase 1) friendly meal, and thought I'd give this a try. It needs something to round out the flavors. Also, 1/2 c balsamic vinegar was too much, and I found the sauce a bit acidic. I'd like to try again by reducing the balsamic to 1/4 c and adding some spices...maybe rosemary? Thyme?
Loved this one so much, my boyfriend and I had it 2 nights in a row. We didn't have balsamic vinegar, so I substituted garlic vinegar and it was yummy. Also, neither one of is fond of sun dried tomatoes so we left that out. It was still fabulous!
This recipe is amazing. We were trying to figure out if we wanted pasta or rice to accompany this, but after making it the first time slices of french bread are the way to go. It is perfect for soaking up all the left over deliciousness left over. The leftovers were good, just be aware that the longer the sun-dried tomatoes sit the stronger the flavor becomes. We will definitely make this again and again.
At first the sauce wouldn't thicken, then it turned into tar. I followed the recipe exactly except I used chicken breasts. Super bland. I would have added at least SOME herbs had I known! Oh and the smell was awful. I live in an apartment and the entire floor stunk! You could smell it all the way to the elevators and I'm in the back. I've made balsamic reductions before, but for some reason this one smelled uber bad. I'm giving it two stars because after it wasn't thickening at all, I accidentally thickened it too much and well, it came out like tar. It's been really hard scraping it off of my utensils. Anyway, if I ever make something like this again I would add some fresh herbs, or dry herbs, or any herbs! Just something to give it some oomph!
I did as suggested by others, put a drizzle of balsamic and chicken broth over the chicken, baked it and reduced the sauce on the stove. Then poured it on top when chicken was done and cooked it another 5 minutes - fabulous~
I didn't care for this dish at all.Based on other reviewers comments, I tried using chicken breasts instead of leg quarters but, we found the sauce too overpowering and not at all tasty. You really have to love Balsamic Vinegar if you use this recipe -- I don't think I would give this recipe a second try either.
Quite good combo of flavors. I also added some dijon mustard to the sauce prior to adding to the chicken, but it still didn't thicken that much. I was worried that the balsamic would be overpowering, but it wasn't. I used sun-dried tomatoes in oil.
delicious! I served with baked potatoes, and used some of the remaining juice as gravy... after squashing the potatoes on my plate, it tasted as if I'd made a German Potato Salad!! Will certainly make again -- although I think I'll add some additional vegetables to go with it, and/or serve with a salad.
This was amazing!I did add chopped black olives but think it would be better without them.Sounds and looks hard and expensive but is sooo easy and wonderful.Even picky children in my home that night loved it!!Thanks so much!
I wanted to use up the rest of our sun dried tomatoes but my husband loved the dish so much that now I'll have to keep buying the tomatoes! I used chicken tenders and, after sauteeing, simmered them in the sauce rather than baking in the oven. Because I used 5 tenders, there was just the right amount of sauce. We froze the leftovers and reheated in the microwave - delish on the night we cooked it and on leftover night.
This was pretty good but for as much balsamic that was in there, I was suprised it didn't have a ton of flavor. I think it needed to go over mashed potatoes to catch all the flavor. One note - it doesn't say how long this recipe takes - the onions take a very long time to caramelize and the sauce doesn't ever really thicken. I wasn't sure how long I was supposed to let it simmer before it thickened and it was evaporating fast so I gave up after about 10 minutes. I also forgot to cover the dish before it went in the oven so I'll need to try this again - maybe I'll add mushrooms next time. Thanks for an interesting recipe!
This was delicious. I didn't have sun-dried tomatoes, so I substituted dried cherries and it worked like a charm. FYI: The chicken took a little longer in the oven than directed and I also increaded the heat on the onions when they were carmelizing because it was going slowly on low. Would definitely make it again. Thanks for sharing!
This recipe was fantastic. I got many compliments from family members. I made it with white rice and it went well with it. However, I stirred onion and garlic together for 5 minutes and then added chops of chicken to it till the chicken was brown on all sides. I also used chicken breast and it tasted excellent. I am going to cook this later for sure.
The chicken was very tender but the flavor was a bit too sweet for my liking. I had to add some corn starch to thicken the sauce because it was taking too long. Might try again, the sauce seems like it could be pretty good with a few modifications.
This recipe was really good. I had to substitute red peppers for the sun dried tomatoes but other wise that is the only change I made. The sauce never really thickened but it didn't matter it was so good. Thanks for the recipe!
was great, didn't measure but did follow ingredents list
VERY VERY GOOD. I did have to change one thing. I used 1 1/2 cups chicken gravy instead of chicken stock because I did not have stock or broth on hand. This was a fantastic meal. My husband loved it. Thank You
Very good. We used regular chicken breasts instead but it was perfect. Maybe less sauce next time. A little over half what we had this time would be fine. Very rich in flavor. We had mashed potatoes and steamed broccoli on the side. Great sides. Warm and hearty meal. :)
