Onion Chicken in Balsamic Sauce

I invented this one night when these were the only ingredients I had on hand. It's the first time my husband ever raved--and I mean RAVED--about my cooking. He was still talking about it days later! Serve over noodles if desired.

By GYPSY-WITCH

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add onion and reduce heat to low. Allow onion to caramelize, stirring only enough to prevent sticking and to be sure that all sides are fully cooked. Add garlic and saute briefly.

  • Increase heat to medium. Add chicken hindquarters to skillet and brown on both sides. Remove chicken, onion and garlic and place in a 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • Combine the stock and vinegar. Deglaze the skillet with this mixture, then bring to a boil and continue to simmer, stirring occasionally, until the mixture has thickened. Pour mixture over chicken and stir in the sun dried tomatoes. Cover dish tightly and bake in the preheated oven for 15 to 20 minutes, or until chicken is done and juices run clear.

Per Serving:
439 calories; protein 33g; carbohydrates 25.4g; fat 22.5g; cholesterol 102.9mg; sodium 129.6mg. Full Nutrition
