Southern Red Velvet Cake
This is a delicious red velvet cake recipe that was taught to me by my grandmother. Made with a light and buttery frosting instead of the usual cream cheese. It's a little time consuming but totally worth the effort!
This is an excellent red velvet cake. The only thing I did different is I used about 1-1.5 oz. of food coloring because I like my red velvet cake really red. This cake has a nice light chocolate flavor and great texture. A little chewy without being too dense. For those of you who complained the cake was dry you may being using too much flour. Make sure you are not scooping the flour into the cup but spooning it in and leveling the cup. Keep the flour light by sifting. This also makes it easier to incorporate into the batter without overmixing and thus creating higher gluten levels = overly dense cakes that dry out. If you live in a dry climate add an extra egg yolk and a T. of oil to keep your cake moist. This is a southern cake and it is very humid in the south. They don't worry about anything drying out :) Also, you must really whip the butter/sugar/eggs till they are really fluffy and airy. I add eggs one at a time and then just let it keep going. As for the frosting I must admit I did use all butter and it is excellent. I just kept whipping it until it was not longer gritty. The butter was very soft so this didn't take too long. I also found it to be very thick. I didn't want to use milk to thin it because I wasn't sure if it would make the whole thing colapse. I used 2 heaping tablespoons of sour cream and that make it spreadable. This is an excellent recipe if you have the patience to make it. This is not a 123 cake so please don't try to rush it.Read More
Maybe I did something wrong but this didnt really taste like what I was expecting. It was a bit off and kind of dry. I just wasn't into it. Maybe it was because I didn't have any butter extract. I tried to use butter flavor shortening to make up for it whenever I could but that didn't do much. Actually, I think that's what made the frosting taste kinda gross. Shortening in frosting?? Is that normal?Read More
This is a beautiful and delicious cake. MAKE SURE you let the flour,salt, milk mixture for the frosting COOl COMPLETELY!!! before you add the remaining butter etc. or it will curdle. Done right this frosting makes the cake.
Wonderful recipe. The frosting absolutely makes this cake!! If you don't have butter flavored extract, don't make a special trip to buy it because I didn't think it added anything to the cake. I also used paste food coloring (comes in little jars, made by Wilton, buy at a hobby shop) because liquid can affect the taste. Make sure you only mix the cake ingredients until just mixed together, overmixing will dry it out! Beat your frosting for a while, it needs to be whipped very well to get the right consistency. Finally, I always make my own buttermilk by adding a teaspoon or so of white vinegar to my milk, and let it sit for about 10 minutes.
I have been making this recipe for many years, and it great. The version I have varies in that the flour mixture for the frosting cools to just barely lukewarm, instead of cooling completely. It's tricky, but it helps avoid small pasty lumps.
So much better than the cream cheese icings that other recipes on here use!! The icing on this cake is what makes the cake! The icing is tricky but if you simply let the mixture completely cool as stated it turns out great!
This was an exceptional cake. I am learning to use fondant, and you need a dense cake to hold up... at least I do, to the fondant application. You also want a great tasting cake. This one fits both the requirements. I dirty iced with a buttercream then used a home-made marshmallow fondant, and it was spectacular! The buttercream and fondant seal in the moistness of the cake, and it stay wonderful for some time. I made this one into a Sheet cake for a grooms cake. You will need to double the recipe if you want a single layer sheet cake from a 12"x16"x3" pan. To use a 9"x13"x2" pan, calculate for 24 servings or 1.5 times the amount for the ingredients listed. I used a Wilton cake leveler (not the exact name for it) to make the top nice and level for top layer to sit on. I like thick layers so the 24 serving recipe is a single 12"x16"x2"-2.5" layer. Wilton Cake release (no-stick spray) is a must. Many Walmart's now carry a great line of Wilton cake products!
Hi all...I just made this cake this morning for my son's boyscout bake sale. This cake is awesome and so easy! The frosting is one of the best I've ever tasted...I didn't have any problems with it at all. I totally recommend the cake and frosting!
The frosting makes the cake. It was the same cake my mother made for me every year on my birthday. I took a short cut and used the Red Velvet cake mix and no one knew, delish
Southern? This recipe comes the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York.
The cake was delicious! I made it several times. I used apple cider vinegar instead because that was all I had on hand. The frosting, on the other hand, was gross. Maybe it was because I used butter-flavored shortening. I used cream cheese icing the second time aorund.
When I made my red velvet cake, I used a different recipe, what caught my eye was t he frosting part of this recipe. The frosting alone is what I am giving 5 stars to. In the past, I had always used a cream cheese and butter based frosting for red velvet cake, not anymore! This is the frosting for me !
This is an exceptionally moist and tasty cake that I liked even better than the red velvet cupcakes at our most esteemed cupcake shop in town. I really think that the success lies in the method... follow it exactly and it will turn out. I read the other reviews and made sure to really cream the butter and sugar well (adding air helps with leavening) and was very careful not to over-mix once I started adding flour. And that vinegar and baking soda combo... loved it. But you have to work fast! The frosting was a very interesting change from cream cheese frosting... I like both, so whatever suits your mood and taste. Again, though, the method was critical, and it took me 10 minutes of beating the butter and sugar together to get rid of the grainy-ness. The result, however, was worth it!
This icing is a variation of my grandmothers: 1 cup butter or margarine, 1 cup sugar, beaten until light and fluffy. Cook until thick 5 Tablespoons AP flour and 1 cup milk. Cook completely. Add cooled four mixture to creamed butter and sugar. Add 1 teaspoon vanilla. Beat until stiff, about 5 minutes.
This cake was very dry and not what I expected out of a red velvet cake, which to me a red velvet cake is a very moist, rich cake. The only thing that saved this was the "basic cream chess frosting" from this website.
I made the recipe exactly according to the recipe, except maybe not enough red food coloring, since I didn't measure that. This was my first time making red velvet cake. The cake tasted fine - nothing great. It was kind of hard around the edges. Note the batter is quite thick, which took me a little by surprise, but is as expected according to my google search. The frosting too was fine - nothing great. It had kind of a gritty texture and wasn't as thick as I would have liked.
We used the frosting recipe since there was a (gasp) box mix in the house. We will make this cake from scratch next time, and try letting the flour/milk cool all the way. I think it took a lot of creaming to get the frosting de-lumped because flour/milk paste was not all the way cooled.
I only used the recipe for the frosting/icing...I used the frosting/icing for the Strawberry Cake from Scratch ( from Allrecipe). Had rave reviews from family!!!
I thought the cocoa was a little much so I used 2 tablespoons instead of 3. I used cream cheese frosting. My husband said they tasted great. I normally use oil instead of crisco and 1 tablespoon of cocoa.
This cake is good, but it's not very moist (and I prefer a moister cake). I did make a few substitutions though which could have caused the texture change such as using skim milk in place of buttermilk. I also was able to make 27 cupcakes out of this recipe (bake at 350 for about 22 minutes). I also used a slightly different cream cheese frosting recipe (1 brick of cream cheese, 1/2 stick unsalted butter, 4 cups powder sugar, 2 tsps vanilla, and 2 tbsp skim milk) My co-workers thought that they were delicious.
I give this one a 3 because after all the prep time, which was very time consuming...it turned out dry & the icing was just too "greasy". Everyone liked it but even sealed up from the air, it got even drier the next day.
I made this cake and it was dry. I baked it in two 9" cake pans and left out the butter extract. I had to bake it a little longer than directed. I also don't think there is enough red coloring in it. The frosting was really good. I probably won't make it again.
The cake was good but my family did not care for the frosting. Still looking for the perfect Red Velvet cake recipe
The cake was delicious. My husband insisted on cream cheese frosting (it was his bday cake) but next time I will definitely try the frosting in the recipe.
Not a bad cake but I'm not a fair judge of this one. I don't care for Red Velvet cakes but my family does. They really like this one. The frosting will lump if you aren't careful and I find it takes 1 1/2 frosting recipes to adequately cover the cake.
The best red velvet EVER. 5 stars are not enough.
Although I followed directions to a tee... the cake came out very dry.. I read in another reciepe to substitute the shortneing for a cup of oil and it would make the cake moist. The flavor is diffinately there just too dry. Also the frosting I believe could use less of the buttery taste kinda tastes greasy. I think that it could have used a little less shortning and/or the butter extract.
THE BEST! ive never made a red velvet cake before so i searched until i found the best, and i found the best!
This was ok. The actual cake part was really good, and it was pretty moist, but I followed the recipe exactly, and the frosting came out really watery. The cake just absorbed it and it ended up soggy. Not pretty.
It was a huge hit.
The cake was good but the frosting was so runny. The flavor of the frosting, however, was great. I tried to add powder sugar but it didn't help.
What makes an exceptional Red Velvet Cake is the frosting.This is what makes the cake,not a cream cheese frosting ( which by the way I love) So if you see a recipe for the R.V.C. with cream cheese for the frosting, run hard and fast!! This is the ONE!
My son requested red velvet for his birthday. I searched several recipes and ran across this one. YUMMY!! We decorated with white chocolate shavings. Everything was delicious - cake was moist, icing was not your typical sweet-icky. Will definitely make this again!
I think the butter flavoring threw it offand it wasn't as moist as I would have liked.
Wow! This brings back so many memories. My mom made this exact recipe for my dad every year for his B-Day, it was his favorite cake. I never got the recipe from her, so I knew when I read this, this was it! After she made the icing I always got to lick the beaters, the icing is what makes this cake. Thanks so much for sharing this recipe.
Very bland and dry.
Soooo disappointed!!!! The frosting looks like oatmeal and yes I thoroughly chilled and whipped it. I was able to salvage it by adding about 3 cups of sifted powdered sugar and 3/4 cup of sifted dark cocoa. The positive is that my family said it was very creamy frosting!
This is the first red velvet cake I have made. I made it for my husband's birthday and was hoping for a great cake. Unfortunately, even after adding in some oil, since a lot of reviews claimed it was so dry, it was still dry and dense. The tops and edges were a bit hard/crunchy. I cooked it at a little lower heat and did not overcook. Not sure what went wrong here - if it was the recipe, or me. Also, I think it has too much of a chocolate taste. It is basically red chocolate cake. Something is missing for the true red velvet taste.
Yes.
i like it
Best Recipe
Personally I was not a Red Velvet cake fan until I made this cake. I made the cake for a friend at work who loves Red Velvet cake. The contributor is absolutely correct, it might take time but it is totally worth the time it takes and I am sold on the butter cream frosting. It was a hit at the office! Thank you for sharing.
I have been looking for this recipe since my mom died. I'm going to make it today. I just hope its taste like my moms.
I made this cake this evening for my husband's 60th birthday. I omitted the red food coloring. Baking this cake was easy.
I'll let you know tomorrow what my family thinks of it.
