Southern Red Velvet Cake

This is an excellent red velvet cake. The only thing I did different is I used about 1-1.5 oz. of food coloring because I like my red velvet cake really red. This cake has a nice light chocolate flavor and great texture. A little chewy without being too dense. For those of you who complained the cake was dry you may being using too much flour. Make sure you are not scooping the flour into the cup but spooning it in and leveling the cup. Keep the flour light by sifting. This also makes it easier to incorporate into the batter without overmixing and thus creating higher gluten levels = overly dense cakes that dry out. If you live in a dry climate add an extra egg yolk and a T. of oil to keep your cake moist. This is a southern cake and it is very humid in the south. They don't worry about anything drying out :) Also, you must really whip the butter/sugar/eggs till they are really fluffy and airy. I add eggs one at a time and then just let it keep going. As for the frosting I must admit I did use all butter and it is excellent. I just kept whipping it until it was not longer gritty. The butter was very soft so this didn't take too long. I also found it to be very thick. I didn't want to use milk to thin it because I wasn't sure if it would make the whole thing colapse. I used 2 heaping tablespoons of sour cream and that make it spreadable. This is an excellent recipe if you have the patience to make it. This is not a 123 cake so please don't try to rush it.

