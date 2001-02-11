Easy Garlic and Rosemary Chicken
A simple flavorful baked chicken, specially created for my husband! This is great served with rice.
My husband and I loved this, although I completely agree with others who said that the recipe calls for too much rosemary. We used less, especially since it's strong. To keep the chicken from drying out, I used a little more lemon juice and some foil over the top halfway through baking.Read More
This recipe was very nice but it turned out rather dry. Also, the recipe called for way too much rosemary so I'd suggest people use their judgement on that and sprinkle as much on each piece as they want with their fingers.Read More
My husband and I loved this, although I completely agree with others who said that the recipe calls for too much rosemary. We used less, especially since it's strong. To keep the chicken from drying out, I used a little more lemon juice and some foil over the top halfway through baking.
This was SO amazing, it really tasted like it was from a restaurant. To combat dry chicken I poured 99% fat free chicken broth into the bottom of the baking dish, just enough to cover. I set the chicken in this, covered it with the lemon juice, rosemary, and garlic. Then I placed 2 thin slices of lemon on each breast... pretty, tasty, and provided a little more moisture. I did cut the rosemary back to 1 tablespoon, per others' suggestions. Very, very good... thank you!
I used 1/4 cup rosemary instead. Also, covered pan with tinfoil and added about 1/4 c. fat-free chicken broth. Used lemon-pepper in addition to lemon juice and thought it gave it just the right zip. Served with wild rice. A healthy and tasty meal overall.
Great, easy recipie...if you want to take a short cut though, use the garlic that is in a jar...it's so much easier and just as good. I also used fresh rosemary!
Fantastic recipe. I added about 1/3 cup of white wine just to give some additional flavor and it turned out great. I made it with the Italian Peas from this site and it was a meal I will definitely be making again.
This recipe was very nice but it turned out rather dry. Also, the recipe called for way too much rosemary so I'd suggest people use their judgement on that and sprinkle as much on each piece as they want with their fingers.
I used fresh rosemary since I hate the sharp leaves of the dried rosemary you get in the spice aisle, and added some stock as other reviewers suggested. Covering with foil would have worked also. Nice flavor.
This was very good. I used less rosemary and more garlic then the recipe called for per others' suggestions. I also put chicken broth in the pan and some extra lemon juice. We tend to like a lot of flavor, so next time I'll use more rosemary. It was very juicy and tender and so healthy!
I love rosemary and garlic together, the smell alone while cooking is amazing! After reading through some of the reviews, I made a few modifications to this recipe and it turned out very delicious. I used 4 fresh minced garlic cloves, and two sprigs of rosemary, finely chopped. In a small bowl I mixed the garlic and rosemary along with the lemon juice. I added 1 teaspoon of kosher salt and 1 teaspoon of freshly ground black pepper, and 1 table spoon of extra virgin olive oil. I then took this mixture and spread it evenly on the chicken. I used chicken tenders since that is what was already defrosted :) . To prevent dryness and to add flavor I poured ¼ cup of dry white wine in the pan. I cooked for 20 minutes uncovered, and then topped the chicken with bread crumbs and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese and adjusted the setting to broil for 3 to 5 minutes. The chicken was perfect! Great quick and easy weekday recipe!
I also used fresh rosemary, and a lot more lemon juice. It was excellent, everyone enjoyed but could use more garlic next time.
I used 1 tablespoon of rosemary. We enjoyed it!
Used this to marinade 4 chicken breasts for about 3 hrs using mixture of 4 tbsp olive oil, 1 tbsp rosemary, 1 tbsp garlic, juice of 1 lemon and about 2 tsp of lemon-pepper spice blend. Also sprinkled garlic salt on each breast prior to baking. Baked for about 40 mins and used foil last 15 mins. Chicken turned out to be delicious, moist and tender!
I prefer to use skin-on bone-in chicken breasts because they hold the juices in & don't dry out. I also combine olive oil with fresh rosemary, garlic & lemon juice and rub it under the skin as well as on top so the flavors cook into the chicken. It does need to cook about 15 min. longer. Sometimes I make extra olive oil mixture & mix with cubed potatoes & place them around the chicken to roast. YUMMY!
this was bland i will not make it again
So good! I soak my breasts in plain white vinegar for about 15 minutes beforehand to make then juicier. Then I did as the other reviewers suggested and added enough chicken stock to the pan to cover the bottom. This is important I think because it keeps the breasts from drying out. My very picky 6 year old meat eater LOVED it - and he won't even eat a chicken nugget! Total bonus that this is a very low fat dish.
Not sure what it was about this that didn't work so well. I followed the reviews and poured about a quarter cup of chicken broth in the baking dish (enough to coat the bottom), cut the rosemary down by more than half (more than enough!) and doubled the garlic and lemon juice, but something still didn't turn out quite right. The chicken was a little dry and the flavors just didn't stand out. If I do try this one again, it will need some substantial tweaking.
This was delicious! I followed the advice of others and put chicken broth in the pan - the chicken was incredibly moist once done. Also, used minced garlic from a jar and fresh rosemary from our backyard.
Simple and delicious. I cut back on the rosemary to about 1 T. I squeezed 1 whole lemon over the chicken to help prevent it from drying out in the oven. The dish came out flavorful and was very EASY to make. Next time I will try making this with fresh rosemary as some others have suggested.
Delicious
Simple and easy.
Delicious! I brined my chicken for 1/2 hour before preparing and putting it in the oven, and used less rosemary than originally called for. Absolutely moist and delicious! Thank you!
This recipe rocks. Tastebuds are still wanting more even an hour after dinner is over. Will keep this one on file for future use
This was delicious! It is quick and easy to make - perfect for those days when I get home late from work. To keep the chicken from drying out, I drizzled a bit of olive oil on top prior to sprinkling with the garlic, rosemary, freshly squeezed lemon juice, salt and pepper. Since many of the reviewers mentioned that the portion of rosemary indicated in the recipe is too excessive, I used only 1 tablespoon of minced fresh rosemary from my rosemary plant. The house was quite fragrant while dinner was cooking! My husband and son both liked it, so this is a recipe that I will definitely keep in my repertoire.
This was just ok. Will keep as a base recipe and tweak.
I made the chicken like the recipe instructs. The chicken was good, but there was nothing exceptional about it.
Sorry to give such a poor review, but we were so disappointed with this recipe! After having McCormick's Mesquite seasoning on grilled chicken, nothing else can compare. I just don't have anything good to say about it.
I would have rated it 5 stars but I made several changes. I marinated the chicken for approx 4 hours in olive oil, garlic, lemon juice, sliced onions and fresh rosemary. I pan fried the chicken before baking it and kept the dish covered with tin foil for most of the time. This recipe is really easy and everybody loved it, will definately make again!!
Too bland for our taste...did not enjoy this. I followed the advice of others & cooked the chicken in chicken broth & I added extra lemon juice & it still turned out a little dry.
Needs a lot more seasoning, but other than that the foundation for a great tasting chicken is there. I used red pepper, lots of salt and pepper, and italian seasoning, plus double the garlic.
A great twist on this recipe is to use it like a chicken salad on Rosemary foccacia. Cube the chicken into small pieces, and cook in olive oil in a frying pan. I ommitted the lemon, and let the rosemary cook in the olive oil a few minutes before adding the chix to soften it. I also used a little garlic salt for some extra flavor. For the sauce, do about 1\3 parts dijonaise for every one part mayo depending on your taste. I spread it directly on the bread, and don't mix it into the chix. It is delicious! I make alot of this and keep it in the fridge all week to pull out for lunches. Just be sure to warm up the bread so it's nice and hot. The contrast to the cold chix is wonderful.
I love the seasoning in this recipe. I don't really measure so my amounts were different. I used fresh rosemary and marinated the ingredients in a ziploc bag for about an hour and then cooked it in a pan rather than baking it. The bits of garlic and fresh rosemary browned up beautifully and tasted delish!
Excellent dish, and healthy. The second time I madfe this I rubbed a Tbsp of Extra Virgin Olive oil on the breasts; they turned out more moist. I served it with a Baked Sweet Potato and Broccoli.
This was good. I had some chicken quaters that I needed to use so I used those instead and they worked great. Will make with the chicken breasts next time. I added 1/4 cup of chicken broth to the bottom of the pan and I placed lemon slices under the chicken. Gave it a great flavor. I had to cook my chicken a lot longer since I was using the quarters. I cooked it covered and uncovered it for the last 15 minutes so the skin would brown.
next time, i would use a little less rosemary, i'm glad i used more lemon than was called for. otherwise, the flavors were great and the chicken was really moist! for how fast and easy it was to throw this together, this will be a regular weeknight dinner!
Easy and very good. I paired with Proscuitto wrapped Aspargus
Fantastic. I heeded everyone's suggestion and put chicken broth and a tad less rosemary in and it was fabulous! Would totally make this again. Really broke up the monotony of our dinner repertoire.
This was okay at best. I doubled the garlic, halved the rosemary, covered it in foil, covered the chicken with chicken stock, and still it's only okay. I don't like the crunchy feeling of the rosemary leaves, so if I ever make it again, it will be with fresh rosemary. And, even though I used broth and foil, the chicken was very tough.
Good, quick and easy but you can't taste garlic at all, even though I added garlic powder as suggested by other reviewers. This is a good recipe for Rosemary Lemon Chicken.
I thought it was very juicy and tasty. I sauteed onions and garlic in 2 T of evoo first then mixed chicken and rosemary plus sprinkled with cajun seasoning. Covered with foil and cooked for 25 minutes. It had a good flavor.
My husband and I LOVED this chicken. Super easy and very yummy! I used way less rosemary though, I used about 2 tsp. and that way plenty. Definitely something I will make again.
I love garlic and thought this recipe would be an excellent addition to my rotating chicken dishes I serve each week. Boy, was I disappointed! This was bland. The only thing I changed in the recipe was that I added a lemon slice on top of the chicken & a little white wine in the dish to keep the chicken moist. I would never make this recipe again. I'm sorry.
Great recipe! Cooked as is and there is just TOO MUCH rosemary. I would put less rosemary and maybe a bit more garlic, though if I did less rosemary, maybe I would be able to taste the garlic better? Not sure. I'll have to try it again!
This was such a simple recipe! I tweeked it a bit though because I used chicken tenders instead of breasts. They were awesome! Very lemony but probably could use a bit more garlic. I know this for next time. I also added just a bit of basil on the chicken as well.
Good. I added pats of butter before baking.
This was fresh, juicy, and flavorful. I took a number of the comments below and used; 2 teaspoons of Rosemary (can't even imagine it with 2 tablespoons) Added a little chicken broth to the bottom of the pan Baked with lemon slices on top Served with Roasted Garlic Lemon Broccoli and simple wheat pasta with Parmesan. Will definitely make again.
Great dinner for 2. I make it on the Foreman, sometimes with fresh garlic and sometimes with garlic powder. So easy and so good!
I loved it, and so did my spouse. I did't have any garlic cloves...so i used garlic powder. It worked well and I loved the flavor. I will be making this again.
This was quick and easy, and tasted okay - just didn't wow me. I made it exactly as written, except that I cooked it for 30 minutes (chicken was fairly thick). Certainly worth trying, though.
this was a quick and easy recipes. I didnt have any lemon juice but i used lime juice instead and i used fresh rosemary instead of dried. I also used a bit of chicken broth at others suggestions. It came out juicy and moist. i wasnt entirely sure if it was done or not because it doesnt brown very well. I think next time i will brown before putting it in the ove...overal it made for a quick and healthy meal
Too much rosemary on the chicken
Good idea....I modified it a bit. Used jar garlic which is mixed with a bit of olive oil for freshness. Mixed the jar garlic with fresh rosemary (more than called for in recipe) to make a paste. Salt & pepper chix & then cover top with "paste". Pour lemon juice carefully over chicken. Bake...mmmm!
Made this for dinner tonight & my husband, myself AND my mother in law all loved it. Cooked some rosemary asparagus on the side & served with a simple salad. I didn't measure out the rosemary, I just eyeballed it and it was perfect. I put extra lemon juice just to prevent it from drying out, but next time will cover with foil.
I loved this... easy and quick. My husband loved it too. I had fresh rosemary and cut it up. Perfect.
Very good, but I thought there was alittle too much rosemary. I will definitely make this again! It was easy and tasted great!
So I used fresh rosemary and fresh garlic and the garlic turned blue/green.
I think it was good , the only changes I've made is I made chicken kabob and marinated them over night in the fridge then I broiled them .I also added olive oil
I thought this chicken was excellent. I did cut the rosemary in half though. Also about 1/2 way through cooking I thought it was getting dry so I added about a tsp of oil to the top of the chicken and it came out wonderful. Next time I would add the oil with the garlic-lemon mixture.
Served with Parmesan brown rice and a side salad topped with balsamic vinaigrette. All in all, tasty, easy to prepare, and very healthy, however it didn't tickle my fancy all that much. Understanding no breast size was specified (chicken breast that is) and that ovens may differ, the recommended cook time was about 10 min shy, which may also be due to the addition of a 1/3 cup of white wine that I added due to many of the reviews indicated the chicken turned out on dry side. As for other modifications, I find rosemary to be rather strong so I halfed the specified amount, and was generous with the fresh lemon, lemon pepper and salt. No regrets, am more of a griller though and keeping indoors during the winter months, onto the next recipe.
A nice, easy dish that doesn't take a lot of ingredients or time. I took the advice of other reviewers and added a little bit of chicken broth to the bottom of the pan to keep it moist, which did the trick. This a good, simple dish but nothing too terribly special about it one way or the other. If I make it again I will probably put a lot more lemon juice and some additional spices on it.
Pretty tasty! I added quite a bit more lemon juice, some coarse sea salt and less rosemary (as per people's suggestions) and it came out great! It did take about 45 minutes in the oven rather than 25 as the chicken was pretty thick. Yum! Thanks! :)
Tasty, but lacks a bit of oomph. Used chicken broth and extra garlic as per others suggestions, also fresh rosemary.
This was yummy. I did use bread crumbs.. I seasond the bread drumbs with leamon pepper and added lemon juice in the beated egg. dipped chicken in egg then covered with the bread crumbs and baked... Yummy
This was delicious. I didn't measure the garlic or rosemary, I just seasoned the chicken breasts and it turned out delicious!
A good weekday recipe. Easy and ready in 30 minutes.
This was a very good recipe. As other reviewers noted, I added chicken stock and a little extra lemon juice just enough to cover the bottom. I also covered the chicken with foil to seal in the juices, and then uncovered it for the last 10 minutes or so to let it brown a little. Next time, I will add some Ms. Dash's Garlic and Herb seasoning in conjunction with the salt and pepper to add a little more flavour. I also added two slices of lemon to each breast which was the perfect touch and added more flavour. I will definitely be making this again! Good job:-).
I'm not a professional - but I think it has way too much rosemary. I took the chicken to work and even coworkers were laughing at it. But it was good.
Maybe I did not put enough garlic, but the chicken seemed a little plain. It was good but not anything I would make again.
Omit the lemon juice, and try rolling the breasts in extra crispy shake and bake after rubbing with garlic, salt, rosemary and pepper. DEEEEELICIOUS!
I liked this chicken a lot! I did as others suggested and used just enough fat-free chicken broth to cover the bottom of the pan, used a little less rosemary and a little more lemon than the recipe called for and I cooked the chicken with a slice of lemon on each breast. Also, I used fresh rosemary, just because I had some on hand. It was great! My husband loved it, too.
I followed the recipe ingredients using fresh Rosemary. Except I combined all ingredients with some italian dressing and marinated the chicken overnite. Used some of the marinate in the pan like some of the others suggested using broth. Turned out excellent nice and moist.
Very good! I used extra garlic, because we like a lot of garlic. Also, after squeezing lemon juice on top, I put thin slices of lemon on top during baking for extra citrus flavor.
Very easy and delicious. I used garlic powder and I used a little olive oil on the chicken before the other ingredients. It was moist and very good. I don't ever measure anything, and I love rosemary, so I can't testify to the amount of rosemary the recipe calls for.
Pretty good. I had to cook it for 40 minutes, the only thing I'd suggest is to put the lemon juice on first!
I have to agree with the other who posted on this recipe. There was way too much rosemary in this recipe. It smelled excellent while cooking but the rosemary did not mix well with the rest of the ingredients, which made the taste somewhat unpleasant.
Yummy, easy, simple, few ingredients. I also used fresh rosemary, lots of garlic, and lots of lemon juice. I also added some chicken italian seasoning. Also, I covered it with foil. Thank you for such an easy simple meal!
Too much rosemary.
very simple and good chicken. really great flavor for such few ingredients. i've made this both as a baked dish and sauteed in a saucepan and it's eqaully good both ways.
Wow! This recipe was great melt in your mouth chicken. I did not have any rosemary, so I used 2 tbsp of fresh dill, juice of one lemon and 3 tbsp of margarine to keep it moist. I served it with french green beans and roasted baby potatoes YUMMY! Thanks for the wonderful dinner! Joyce
Great recipe! We have Rosemary growing in our very first veggie garden and thought it was about time to start using it, since it's getting a bit bushy. I have used (dried) rosemary before on chicken but it's been a while so this was a good simple recipe to go on. Only thing because I was using fresh rosemary and others had said it is strong I didn't use much just in case, it was still flavorful, although next time I will use a bit more. And I did let it marinate in fridge for a few hours. One last thing, I think I will also try adding some chicken broth, it wasn't necessarily dry, but it could of used a bit more moisture. Overall excellent recipe, will definitely do again! :)
This recipe was pretty standard, nothing too special. The rosemary kind of felt like chewing tea leaves, though. I would have preferred fresh rosemary instead of dry, or less dry rosemary. But all in all, easy and pretty average.
Good!
It was good for the first bite, but then afterwards the rosemary was so overpowering! If you doubled the garlic and got rid of the rosemary it might be good...I will not be making this again.
I thought it was great. Be sure to salt and pepper it . It compliments it well. I used about half of the rosemary it calls for and put some lemon juice in the bottom of the pan to keep it juicy and covered it about half way through. Came out great for the first try and is soo easy to make.
I made some changes according to the reviews, I added 1/3 cup of Sherry and added 3 cloves more of garlic (fresh pressed) and used fresh rosemary. It was very moist and delicious. I also made Green Giant peas in butter sauce with a dark green salad with an apple cut up as well.
It was too dry even after I poured broth into the pan and covered it with foil. Like other reviewers, I halved the amount of rosemary and thought that was about right. I used a bit more than the stated amount of garlic and still couldn't taste it much.
Wonderful! will make again.. Thanks for the recipe!
Simple and good. I baked it in a bag for extra flavor and moisture. It turned out nice. I definitely wouldn't use as much rosemary as suggested, it dries out the chicken.
I just made this for dinner, and it was fantastic! As per other members' suggestion, I put less rosemary and added a few tablespoons of fat-free chicken broth at the bottom of my baking dish. The chicken came out so tender and full of delicious flavors! It didn't even need added salt. I did, however, sprinkle some pepper before cooking. I will definitely make this again!
I didn't care for this recipe. Ruined my entire meal.
This chicken was very simple and tasty, quite healthy too. I did not have any lemon, so I just added a little bit of buttered pam to the baking pan. I also did not have garlic cloves on hand so I used garlic powder to taste, and it was still great. I only like a little rosemary, so I only put about a pinch of dried rosemary on each breast, and it was perfect for me. I also oovered the dish with foil and the chicken was incredibly tender and juicy. I paired it up with the roasted new potatoes recipe found on this site, and it was a great meal.
This was pretty good, but the lemon juice was a little overpowering. Try adding something to cut the juice. Very light and easy!!
You definitely need to add a some chicken broth to the bottom of the pan. Adding a few slices of lemon to the top of the chicken also defiantly keeps it juciy and won't let it dry out. The rosmary was really strong so use a little bit less on the chicken. I made it for my mom, dad, and little sister and they all loved it!
SO FAST and super easy. I added some lemon juice - basted it onto the chicken before grilling.
very nice. simple, yet tasty. It makes the house smell nice, too. I'll make this again.
Surprisingly tasty. Added some onion salt to give a little extra taste, and that worked well. A brilliant, easy low-fat meal.
This chicken would be better on the grill. The rosemary needs to be charred a bit.
great quick alternative for chicken
My six year old ate three small servings and said it was "sooo good, how did you know to cook that?!" This is the first chicken breast recipe that I will make again. For once, they weren't dry. I'll admit that I just used the rough recipe. Made a marinade with vegetable oil, couple of squirts of lemon, approx tsp of ground rosemary, and close to a tablespoon of chopped garlic. I let the breasts marinate in the fridge for a couple of hours. when I put them in my stone roaster I added about 1/4 c of water. Baked in the oven with the lid.
I made several of the suggested changes, putting in chicken broth and covering with foil, and it still came out too tough. It was easy to make, but we probably won't have it again.
