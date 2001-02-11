Easy Garlic and Rosemary Chicken

3.8
228 Ratings
  • 5 72
  • 4 88
  • 3 40
  • 2 16
  • 1 12

A simple flavorful baked chicken, specially created for my husband! This is great served with rice.

Recipe by Karen Hefner

Gallery
11 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Cover the chicken breasts with garlic, then sprinkle with rosemary, lemon juice, and salt and pepper to taste. Place in a 9x13 inch baking dish and bake in the preheated oven for 25 minutes or until done and juices run clear (baking time will depend on the thickness of your chicken breasts).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
147 calories; protein 27.6g; carbohydrates 3.7g; fat 2g; cholesterol 68.4mg; sodium 78.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022