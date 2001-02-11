Easy Garlic and Rosemary Chicken

Great recipe! We have Rosemary growing in our very first veggie garden and thought it was about time to start using it, since it's getting a bit bushy. I have used (dried) rosemary before on chicken but it's been a while so this was a good simple recipe to go on. Only thing because I was using fresh rosemary and others had said it is strong I didn't use much just in case, it was still flavorful, although next time I will use a bit more. And I did let it marinate in fridge for a few hours. One last thing, I think I will also try adding some chicken broth, it wasn't necessarily dry, but it could of used a bit more moisture. Overall excellent recipe, will definitely do again! :)