Teriyaki Chicken Wings

4.5
204 Ratings
  • 5 141
  • 4 48
  • 3 8
  • 2 3
  • 1 4

These delicious teriyaki chicken wings are a hit at every party! I made 10 pounds of these wings for a recent get-together, and not one wing was left at the end of the night.

Recipe by Amy Powell

Gallery
45 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
24 wings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk water, soy sauce, sugar, pineapple juice, vegetable oil, garlic, and ginger together in a large glass or ceramic bowl until sugar has dissolved. Add chicken wings and toss to evenly coat. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and marinate in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease baking dishes and set them aside.

  • Remove chicken wings from marinade; shake off excess and place the chicken wings into the prepared baking dishes. Discard the remaining marinade. 

  • Bake chicken wings in the preheated oven until chicken is cooked through and glaze is evenly browned, about 1 hour. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).

Editor's Note:

Nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of marinade ingredients. The actual amount of marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
202 calories; protein 9g; carbohydrates 19.3g; fat 10.1g; cholesterol 23.8mg; sodium 1226.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/22/2022