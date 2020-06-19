Teriyaki Chicken Wings

This recipe is OK. You definitely need to make modifications to it though. If you follow all these crazy steps below, I promise you 200% it is worth the hassle. You will have the best teriyaki wings literally ever. If you have time, marinate it for longer than 1 hour (overnight) so more flavor can seep into the wings. I only marinated it for 1 hour and the flavor did NOT seep into the wings. The wings looked regular. If you’re short on time or just impatient (like me), marinate for an hour and toss those puppies in the oven. 350 degrees for the first half hour, 375 for the second half hour. While the wings are in the oven, make a second batch of sauce. Add double the requirement for citrus, and a bit more sugar OR honey (I suggest honey for a more contrasting, rich flavor), and lessen the water intake to just 1/4 a cup (you don’t want your sauce to be diluted. You want pure flavor). Then, season to taste. DO NOT ADD SALT. If your sauce is too sweet, balance it out with citrus, soy sauce, and vinegar. (You seriously need to be tasting the sauce after you add any amount of any ingredient. This is key. You will be rewarded.) I say citrus (not pineapple juice) because if you DONT have pineapple juice, LEMON and ORANGE JUICE (fresh squeezed) work perfect as replacements!! You can’t even taste the difference! Garnish sauce with cilantro. (Totally optional, but this step kicked my chicken wing’s booty up to the next level. It adds another flavor at the end. It’s just pure