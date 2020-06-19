Teriyaki Chicken Wings

We loved this recipe. I used the suggestions of other reviewers: 1/4 cup water, 1 cup pineapple juice, and while the wings were in the oven I boiled the marinade to reduce it and thickened it with corn starch. Once the wings were done I tossed them in the sauce reduction and they were very flavorful. (I can see how these wouldn't have much flavor if you ate them after being cooked, without tossing them in the sauce.) Lots of flavor....maybe a bit too sweet. Will probably put in less sugar next time. We will definitely be making these again.
These were okay. They had great aroma, but not a ton of flavor like I was expecting form the smell that produced. If I make them again I will try to make the sauce thicker by using less water and maybe using brown sugar instead of white sugar.
These were a big hit at my football party tonight! I made 3 lbs of these and 3 lbs of buffalo wings, but I should have made all of the wings this way. They disappeared fast! Other reviewers suggested using more pineapple juice and less water, so I used 1/4 cup of water and a full cup of pineapple juice. I also used only 3/4 cup of soy sauce (all I had left) and a few shakes of ground ginger rather than a full tablespoon of fresh. I marinaded the wings for about 3 hours. They came out superb!!!
I use no water at all, more pineapple juice, and no oil. I dredge in flour then fry my wings. I omit white sugar and use brown sugar... gives it more of a smoky sweetness, rather then just sugary sweet. And I also cook down the marinade, then toss the wings to coat after being fried, and broil in the oven for 10 minutes.
HOLY CHICKEN WINGS BATMAN!!!! I was a little nervous on making this recipe, because I really dont like the taste of pineapples. But man oh man, I am glad I did. I marinated for the hour and then while the wings were cooking, I made more of the marinade, excluding the veggie oil, and simmered it on the stovetop, reducing it by half or until thick. And then tossed the wings, in it, once they were done. I will definitely make this with more wings the next time, because everyone in my house gobbled up more than they said they would!!!!
These are my go-to for the IndyCar races--it's become a tasty ritual. I generally use frozen wing pieces, thawed, and marinated overnight, but whole wings also work very well. In fact, I've done nearly every part of the bird with great success. Just adjust the cooking time for bigger bit. A lot of the time I'll put the remaining marinade in a saucier and boil it down while the chicken is baking and toss it in the blender to make a smooth sauce. It's just too good to waste. With about twenty minutes left, drown the chicken again. This makes eating a bit messy, but it tastes out-of-this-world.
I made these wings for a New Years Party. I followed some of the other reviews and switched the amounts of pineapple juice and water (e.g. 1 cup juice, 1/4 cup water if you had 3lbs of wings). I also used extra garlic, for our personal tastes - but not needed for others. I also kept the marinade and reduced it by half and added corn starch. When I took the wings out of the oven, I put them in the sauce for 5 minutes. My guests agreed, they were absolutely delicious. These will definitely become a staple for my parties.
This recipe rocks! My family loved this especially my daughter's! This is going to be one of our weekly entree's for sure! I did change the recipe alittle bit by adding less water and more pineapple to juice to make up for the water. This was great!
This recipe is awesome! I used chicken drumsticks and I let it marinate for about 6 hours. I baked it in the oven uncovered for about 45 minutes. The chicken was a beautiful brown color and the chicken had just enough flavor. I would definitely serve this to company, and will make this again! It is very easy. Oh, I did add 1/4 c more of pineapple juice and 1/4 c less water.
Save about 1/3 or 1/2 the marinade and use corn starch to thicken on the stove. Then brush the sauce over wings during last 15 minutes of bake time. Extra delicious!! (Using all the marinade I ended up with 4 C. left over sauce--too much!!)
You cannot go wrong with this recipe. Although I love deep fried wings and drumettes, I try to stay away not being that healthy and all. This recipe rocked! Easy and unbelievable flavor. I followed the same process of cutting the water and using more pineapple juice. I am not a fan of using marinade that has had raw chicken soaking in it so I just made some more to sauce the chicken when done cooking and wowza. Really great.
Half the wings, water, soy, sugar (used brown). Used whole amt of pineapple juice and added in a hand full of titbits. Heaping on the garlic, forgot the oil. Ran it thru the blender. Marinated 2.5 hours. Boiled the leftover marinade, dumped half, (salty) added back some water and brown sugar. Reduced then thickened with cornstarch slurry for dipping sauce. Good! Gotta watch these towards the end of bake time or they will burn. Used non stick foil.
Followed suggestions and upped the pineapple juice and lowered the water. Didn't have fresh ginger or garlic, so substituted dry. Reduced it on the stove to coat wings with after cooking and it was incredibly salty and bordered on inedible. Probably would not make again.
These were great! Next time I'm going to let them marinate for 3-4 hours to absorb more of the flavor, I marinated them for a little over an hour and they were real good but would be much better stronger
Love, love, love this!! I reduced the soy sauce, only by a little amount. I upped the pineapple juice to 3/4 cup and a few chunks or pineapple ended up in the sauce and it was perfect. I will make this again, but next time I won't add any of the vegetable oil at all. Thanks for sharing.
Excellent recipe! I used House of Tsang's Ginger Flavored Soy Sauce because I didn't have any ginger. It definitely came out too salty so I may use a reduced sodium soy sauce next time. I baked the wings an extra 10 minutes to achieve a nice dark color. While the wings were in the oven, I reduced the excess marinade by bringing to a simmer for 15 minutes and added onions which I sauteed in butter in a separate pan to soften them. I also added corn starch to thicken the marinade. I drizzled the sauce on the wings and deeeeelish!
this was really good! everyone loved it. including myself. i didn't have the pineapple juice or garlic on hand but im sure if i did it would have came out more than really good. Awesome recipe!! thank you
This marinade is the BEST! I left out the pineapple juice because I didn't have it and left OUT the water too. In place of the white sugar I used brown sugar (I packed the measuring cup). I seasoned the chicken with salt and pepper and then placed in a ziplock bag. Then I added the marinade and made sure to coat it by flipping the bag over a few times. I sat in the fridge for an hour and then I broiled for 35 minutes (10 minutes each flip and then a final flip for 5 minutes). A must try!
Made these for Superbowl. They were pretty good, used pineapple juice as did others. I initially boiled the sauce and simmered it to thicken it a bit. I'd like to next time get the skin a bit crisper on my chicken.
This is actually quite good, but I like my teriyaki wings with a little kick as I love the spicy/salty/sweet combination of flavors. I add a couple of tsp of cayenne pepper and a couple of sprinkles of red pepper flakes. Then on top of that, I usually grill them on a charcoal grill with some hickory chips for a smoky finish, adding another layer of awesome flavor. Superb!
This was good. I altered the recipe though. I cooked the chicken in the sauce for about 15 minutes. Then I baked the chicken on 475 for about 15 minutes to sear it. Then I dipped it back in the sauce to coat it. Afterward, I let it rest and then served it with wild rice.
These were great..I was looking for something different from my usual buffalo wings....loved these....mine were not salty at all. These were gone in 5 minutes between my two boys and my husband. For a football game will probably make a double batch along with buffalo wings...nice contract in flavors.
I marinated this as it said and cooked it as stated and It tasted like PLAIN ol chicken with nothing on it.. Really disappointed since i spent 15.00 on this recipe :-( Might consider marinating this overnight although Im not sure that will help. I love Teriyaki, but i didnt taste it
These are delicious. I marinated them for about 3 hours, but I think overnight would be better. I used almost a cup of pineapple juice and only about 1/4 c. of water. Next time I will broil them for a minute right at the end to crisp them up a bit.
Very good. Like sweet teriyaki sticky wings or sort. I omitted the pineapple juice since I didn't have any on hand and added 1/4 cup of teriyaki sauce and instead of white sugar I used 1/4 cup of brown sugar and some minced red pepper since we like our food a bit spicy. I marinated overnight and baked. These were very very good and I will make again.
I have been looking for a very long time for a great teriyaki wing recipe. This is it! Wonderful and easy, and best of all very tasty! I didn't change a thing... and it was ohhh myyy goodnesss yummmy! Thank you for sharing this recipe!
These are delish! I would suggest marinating over night for them to be extra fabulous. Also, switch the ratio of water/ pineapple juice. 1/4 c water, 1 cup pineapple juice. I also used brown sugar instead of white.
Very tasty and easy to eat. Good for all ages. My one-year old ate loads. I tried with 350g of chicken breast/leg meat. I tenderize the chicken first then cut into 1~1.5cm strips then marinate. Then instead of baking I just put chicken and marinade sauce in a wok/non-stick pan and cooked on medium/high for a few minutes till meat has just turned non-transparent. If you like chicken breast meat this way the cooking time is significant less. I bet you can marinate the night before even. I think with chicken wings baking is still better because the grease/fat would have all sipped out to make the wings tender but not fatty, whereas it is harder to achieve that effect in a wok/pan.
Very good wings. Could have baked them a little longer for my taste as they weren't fall off the bone the way I like them. They were done though and the flavor was very good. Next time I'll bake a little longer than called for. Good recipe!
I served these as "bat wings" at our Halloween party. They were a huge, huge hit! One guest told me five or six times how much he loved them. Several people thought I'd bought them at a wings place and wanted to know where. I marinated them for the whole day out of necessity so they ended up super tasty. I'm planning on making them again soon. Great recipe!
I made this EXACTLY like the recipe called for and my husband raved about it for a week! Granted he's not hard to please, but when I find a recipe that he then tries to make himself because he wants more, it's a keeper :) Anything that makes my guy happy
I've made this a few times now and let me say, only using the oven gives this recipe no justice. USE A CROCK-POT. Night and day flavor difference. Rather then marinating the wings for hours I just put it all in a crock pot for 6 hours. Wow the chicken just falls off the bone in tender juicy goodness. I used 1 cup of water with 1 cup pineapple juice and a 4 pound bag of assorted wings. I did this recipe and also baked the wings in the oven for 30 mins after the crock-pot. Thickens the marinade but both ways are just as good. No oven really needed if you ask me.
I'm surprised more reviewers didn't mention how sweet these are. I used only 1/2 the sugar and they were still almost too sweet. I also switched the amounts of water and pineapple juice as juice as did many reviewers, so I suppose that added to the sweetness too.. The end product was great and went over well but not as good as the restaurant style buffalo wings I made from this site also. Would make again, but also increase garlic and ginger too next time.
I have made these delicious wings twice now. I marinate the wings all day. The second time I made them I had to use orange justice instead of pineapple. They still tasted great. I used the marinade on chicken thighs the other day and it was quite good as well.
This is my go to teriyaki wings recipe. My kids love these! I substitute brown sugar for white sugar and use 1 cup of pineapple juice with 1/4 cup of water like others have suggested. The longer they marinate the better. I prefer to leave them in the fridge at least overnight. While baking the wings in the oven, I simmer the sauce on the stove with 1/4 cup of cold water and 1 Tbs of corn starch. Once finished, I toss the wings in the sauce. You can also put pineapple rings on top of the wings half way through baking. They come out great.
I used the ingredients and a couple extra and did just a little different (to skip the hour of marinating in fridge). I used about 1/4 cup water, whole cup pineapple juice, 1/2 soy sauce, 1/2 cup teriyaki sauce, 1 tbsp minced garlic, 1 tbsp minced ginger, about a cup of brown sugar, 1 tsp sweet basil, and 1 tsp cilantro. I mixed those ingredients, simmered them in a pot on a low heat. Cleaned the chicken wings, rubbed a little olive oil on the chicken then seasoned it with essence, pepper, garlic powder, and a little kick'n chicken seasoning. I then put a little olive oil just to cover bottom of a frying pan and seared the wings until golden brown on outside (no flour used because I did not fry. After they were the brown I liked them, I put them in the simmering pot of marinate ingredients and turned he's up on medium high for about 15-20 mins. Put the chicken and marinate in pan and baked for about 30 mins. Put on top of rice with a little soy sauce on top and fresh basil. Perfection, juicy, delicious!
I had a special get together today and made a number of recipes from this site but this was the biggest hit of all. Wether it was the kids or adults, every body loved them, when they came out of the oven I tried to taste one first before putting them on the table but they saw me, so they went out untested, 10 minutes later people were looking at me and asking when the next batch was coming out of the oven? Luckily there were more otherwise it could of turned ugly! Great recipe, thank you so much.
Family really enjoys these. I use 1/2 a cup of raw sugar instead of white sugar, and as others have suggested more pineapple juice than water. They are sweet which we enjoy, but after the first attempt with this recipe I broke out the smoker the next time we made them (Bradley smoker). We placed all of the wings in the smoker for a good hour + before placing the wings in the marinade for 3 hours. Then we finished as the recipe called for. The slight tangy smoky flavor combined with the general sweetness of the teriyaki---- this will be a standard pot luck, or get together/ Super Bowl finger food for sure.
great recipe, made for a party and it was the first thing that dissapeared. I couldnt find pineapple juice so i just got a can of diced used some of the juice from that and threw the pineapple in with the chicken before baking...... will use this marinade again. Would go great with any chicken parts
I just made these wings last night and my Fiancé and I loved it! I'm a huge fan of chicken wings and this recipe did not disappoint. I took the advice of other reviewers and made the following modifications: 1/4 cup water, 1 cup pineapple juice, 1 tbsp powdered ginger, 1/2 cup white sugar, 1/2 cup of brown sugar, all the other ingredients remained the same as the original recipe. Before placing the chicken in the marinade I took out a cup and placed it in the fridge covered in plastic wrap. After marinating the chicken for 1.5hrs I baked them in the oven for an hour. I took the side cup of marinade and placed it in a small saucepan on medium heat. I added 1 tsp of flour and wisked until the sauce thickened. I took the chicken out of the over and brushed the extra sauce on both sides of the chicken then served. DELICIOUS!
This worked out great. Used one cup of pineapple juice and a quarter cup if water. Reduced the marinade down with a little corn starch. Tossed the finished wings in the sauce just before serving. No leftovers :-)
My husband thought the wings turned out pretty well. I used pineapple juice in place of the water and used a combination of brown and white sugar. I'll probably try a different wing recipe next time though this was an easy recipe to make.
I just tried this recipe and it was fantastic. I added a half cup more of sugar and pineapple juice. I also did not toss the marinade. I boiled the rest of the marinade for 8 minutes to remove any bacteria from the chicken. It tasted great. You can use it as a dipping sauce. I used it to make teriyaki flavored vegetable lo mein. I loved this recipe.
Love love love this recipe! Reminds me very much of my grandmothers recipe for terriyaki wings. I also agree with the person under me, I used less water and added cornstarch to thicken the marinate. Instead of white sugar I used brown and I also let it marinate over night rather than for an hour so it can soak up all the yummy flavors!!
Absolutely delicious!!!! I did change a little. I used brown sugar, instead of white. I also used one cup of pineapple juice. I let the chicken marinate for three hours three. My three picky kiddos loved it! I served it over jasmine rice!
This recipe is similar to one my mom use to make. I skipped the water and the sugar all together. I also used orange juice because I didn't have pineapple and that worked fine. I marinaded the wings overnight which gave them lots of flavor. This recipe would be great on chicken breast/tenderloins marinated overnight and then grilled. YUM!
I luv this recipe! I am making it for the 2nd time tonight with just a few of my own twists. I used brown sugar instead of white and I added scallions to the marinade. I clean and then marinate my wings overnight I've never tried it for only an hr. When I put the wings in the oven I cook them for about 45 mins then add some more chopped scallion and thin slices of lemon. Hands down my best wing go to recipe :)
8 13 17 ... I made these, too ... http://allrecipes.com/recipe/23312/japanese-chicken-wings/ ... I wanted to like these more than I did. They're fine, just not repeatable; good starter recipe. I reduced the sugar as suggested & they're still sweet - not too sweet though. I reduced oil as well, by half. 'Can't say it was the sauce for sure, but the teriyaki ones were oily. Same brand as the Japanese ones. I reserved a cup of sauce before marinating: too concentrated. Boiled & thickened marinade, added the extra cup & it was much better. The wings weren't better or worse with the sauce, just wetter. :D I'll save the sauce for recipes calling for teriyaki sauce since I won't buy it. ;) I baked these at 400 for 30; flipped, then 30 more.
Our favorite! I did as someone suggested and cooked the marinade down to a thick sauce and tossed the wing in it after they baked. It was wonderful and I'll always do it! Be careful to watch the sauce so it doesn't boil over which happened a couple times I made it. I also marinated it overnight. And it's perfect!
YUMMY!! I made these over the weekend. Reduced the water to 1/2 cup, used 1 cup pineapple juice. I also threw in some sesame seeds. When I arranged on platter I sprinkled with sesame seeds for presentation. These were good hot or cold! This recipe is a keeper!!! Very easy....
Like many others I increased the pineapple juice to 1 cup and decreased the water to 1/4 cup. Also used brown sugar instead of white. Left every thing else the same. They marinated for 2 to 3 hours. Used parchment paper on jelly roll pan. They were good and I’ll probably make again although I prefer buffalo wings.
Good recipe made great with a few tweaks. I followed the advice of others and left out the water and used a little more pineapple juice. Also I didn't see the need for oil other than it adding calories so I did not use oil and the flavor was great. Also I read that one reviewer said it lacked taste and I knew that could easily be fixed. I marinated the wings but I took them out of the marinade for the first half of cooking. Wings will let off a lot of their own juice while cooking so I drain that off a couple of times as they cook. That's what will make the flavor muted if you don't drain off the chickens own juices first. While they cooked I cooked down the marinade a little. I then added the marinade back to the half cooked wings and finished the cooking. My son loved them and it was a nice change from the usual buffalo wing. Thanks for the recipe.
Love these wings. The best things to give them more flavour though is to make a slurry, and then dip them all in the thickened sauce after 45 minutes and let them bake for 15 minutes. I use a bit more pineapple juice, maybe 3/4 cup and use 1/2 cup of sugar. I also only use 1-2 tablespoons of oil. One of our favorites, thanks for the base recipe.
Like other reviewers, I used 1 cup pineapple juice and 1/4 cup water (would probably just omit the water next time), doubled the garlic, and used brown sugar, as that's all I had on hand. Marinated for about 3 hours - I think the longer, the better for these as these wings have a subtle, mild flavor. Big hit with the kids and anyone who's not into strong flavors. I space them apart a bit on a greased, foil-lined baking sheet, turning once or twice during baking until they are nicely caramelized. I think they could use just a bit of heat, but still, this was a nice recipe for us.
Great recipe. I followed others’ advice to add more juice and less water. Only had a half cup soy sauce which worked fine. I thickened the sauce while the chicken was cooking and basted the last 15 minutes. Great taste!
SO EASY AND YUMMY!! I'm pretty lazy so I just bought a $4.00 bottle of Kikkoman's garlic and green onion teriyaki sauce. Put the chicken wings in a gallon ziplock bag, poured half the bottle, shook it up and let marinate for a couple hours in the fridge. Dumped the whole thing in a big pyrex casserole pan, put it in the oven and done After about 45 minutes, I turned the broiler on and watched them like an hawk until they were slightly browned. SUPER DELISH!! Served with Birds-eye frozen veg steamer bag with water chestnuts and spent $2.00 on a quart of sticky white rice from my local Chinese place. 4 servings and cost about $13.00 total. I admit, cleaning the pan was the hardest part of this recipe. :-)
Our new favorite recipe for wings. Also tried it with thighs and drumsticks. Tastes delicious, but I did follow a few suggestions from other reviews and boiled down the marinade while the chicken cooked, then poured it over the chicken in the last 20 minutes of cooking. Made it for my daughter's 2nd birthday and everyone loved it.
I also did what many others did with the marinade and boiled it while wings were in oven. Then dumped the sauce over the wings 5 minutes before serving. They tasted pretty good. I screwed up the pineapple juice to water ratio - wanting to do the 1/4 cup water to 1 cup pineapple juice and instead used 1 cup of each. But still pretty tasty wings. We have wings every Saturday night so these will be on my regular rotation.
Way too sweet and not enough spice. The second time cut sugar and water in half and doubled pineapple juice, garlic, ginger - added a pinch of cayenne and substituted sesame for vegetable oil. Much better. Decent basic recipe as is though.
A REAL CROWD PLEASER! They were loved by the both the older and the teen age guests. I did drop the water to 1/4 and bump the pine apple juice to 1 cup. I turned the wings after 30 minutes and they were done between 45-50 minutes. I was reluctant to use the marinade that housed raw chicken as a sauce, so I prepared another batch as a sauce to coat afterwards. This batch was heated on the stove top for about 20 minutes. When done heating I added a solution of 2 Tbls corn starch w/2 Tbls water to thicken the sauce. I then just tossed on a couple of ladles full of sauce on the wings in a foil pan, to coat. They ended up nicely coated but not "dripping" in the sauce. I would seriously recommend cooking on foil and not just PAM sprayed pans - it was too hard to clean the pans! Another thought on this would be to possibly cut back on the sugar, since I think that's the component that caused the black stickiness on the pans. DEFINITELY RECOMMENDED, although I may play around with the procedure a bit.
This recipe is OK. You definitely need to make modifications to it though. If you follow all these crazy steps below, I promise you 200% it is worth the hassle. You will have the best teriyaki wings literally ever. If you have time, marinate it for longer than 1 hour (overnight) so more flavor can seep into the wings. I only marinated it for 1 hour and the flavor did NOT seep into the wings. The wings looked regular. If you’re short on time or just impatient (like me), marinate for an hour and toss those puppies in the oven. 350 degrees for the first half hour, 375 for the second half hour. While the wings are in the oven, make a second batch of sauce. Add double the requirement for citrus, and a bit more sugar OR honey (I suggest honey for a more contrasting, rich flavor), and lessen the water intake to just 1/4 a cup (you don’t want your sauce to be diluted. You want pure flavor). Then, season to taste. DO NOT ADD SALT. If your sauce is too sweet, balance it out with citrus, soy sauce, and vinegar. (You seriously need to be tasting the sauce after you add any amount of any ingredient. This is key. You will be rewarded.) I say citrus (not pineapple juice) because if you DONT have pineapple juice, LEMON and ORANGE JUICE (fresh squeezed) work perfect as replacements!! You can’t even taste the difference! Garnish sauce with cilantro. (Totally optional, but this step kicked my chicken wing’s booty up to the next level. It adds another flavor at the end. It’s just pure
I made this for Super Bowl Sunday and they were so good. I followed some of the suggestions and used 1 cup of pineapple juice w/ 1 quarter cup of water , and used brown sugar instead of white sugar. I also reduced the marinade and then spooned it over the wings when they came out of the oven and cooled a little bit. I highly agree that it needed this even when I marinaded it for a longer time than 1 hour.
OMG!!! Taste so good!!! I didn't use water I just used more pineapple juice and I used half brown sugar and the other half white sugar. I turned the marinade into a glaze and broiled the chicken after baking. Amazing recipe
