Basil Chicken over Angel Hair
A tasty chicken and pasta dish.
Awesome flavor, quick and simple to make. I did use 2 cans of basil, garlic and oregano diced tomatoes with their juices instead of fresh tomatoes other than that I followed the recipe. The only reason I gave this a 4 stars is because the sauce was watery, maybe I will use less of the juices and let it reduce before serving. I will definately be making this again.(Update: I did make this again and still used 2 cans of basil, garlic and oregano diced tomatoes but drained the juices from one can and then while cooking I let the sauce reduce until it was thick enough and not watery.)
I love this recipe. I used fresh garden tomatoes, tripled the garlic, added dried oregano, and omitted salt. Because the tomato mixture doesn't really make a sauce, I added 1 cup of white wine and just under a cup of chicken broth. Let everything simmer and it was simply delicious and light. The grated parmesan cheese is an essential finishing touch. I will definitely include this dish in my regular rotation. Thanks!
This was very tasty. I didn't have fresh tomatoes on hand so I added a 14 oz. can of diced tomatoes. I'm sure this is even better with fresh tomatoes. If using canned tomatoes, I think 1 tsp. sugar would help cut the tang of the tomatoes. My husband enjoyed this so I'll make this again!
I absolutely LOVED this!!! (and so did the rest of the girls!) I have to admit that i didnt really follow the measurements at all, i just kind of went guesstimated! I used a good amount of onions & chopped garlic cloves as well as hot pepper flakes. I also used diced tomatoes from a can and i thought it was perfect. Next time I will probably marinate the chicken in olive oil & fresh basil to give it more flavor. Other than that, not only did it taste fantastic but it looked fabulous as well!! (it even was good as leftovers the next day!!!) *I made this again, and this time marinated the chicken overnight in Sun Dried Tomato dressing. It was a great touch! Also, I used Hunt's diced tomatoes with Basil, Garlic & Oregeno flavor, it definelty contributes to the overall taste
We like basil, so I put in extra -- probably around 1 1/2 cups. I'll probably use a red pepper flakes, or a sprinkle of cayenne next time. I think our hot pepper sauce has lost its kick, so this dish didn't have any peppery zip, but the overall flavor was great. I don't think this would have been nearly as good with canned tomatoes, so we will save this recipe and make it again during fresh tomato season. I can also see either substituting shrimp or tofu for the chicken, or leaving it out altogether, for a change of pace.
This was very good, i used penne instead of angel hair. I sauted the onion with garlic and chicken, along with salt pepper, garlic powder, oregano, crushed red chile peppers, and added 1 14oz can of diced tomatoes with basil and garlic I put a pinch of sugar to cut the bitterness of the tomatoes. I tossed with the pasta and it was sooooo goood. Thx!
Like others, I did not have all fresh tomatoes on hand so I had to subsitute some canned diced tomatoes and I think that might be the way I'd make it again. I also added a little sugar to taste.
This is amazing. Not heavy like a regular pasta sauce. I can't say I followed the measurements. Everything was eyeballed and wonderful. Didn't have enough fresh basil so added some extra dry. But wished I'd had more fresh. Had RomaGrape tomatoes needed using and one left over from my garden. Also added a few sundried as suggested by another 'viewer. Only hot sauce I had on hand was a Thai Garlic Chili Pepper Sauce that I might have gone just a little heavy on... hmmm good.... And to quote a favourite AD of mine... "I love to cook with wine. Sometimes I even add it to the food I cook." so I did. Added a big splash of white wine. Scrump-dili-oo-tious.!.!.! From the number of reviews (and no I didn't read ALL of them) this has been around for a long time. And gonna be around for more! Thank you Wendy for a "light" pasta dish. (sub shrimp next time?)
I love this recipe and we have it about once a month. I think it's great the way it is. I use Roma tomatoes since I've heard they are the best for cooking. I think people that don't like this recipe can't appreciate pasta that's not swimming in sauce. I don't think it's bland at all. My husband tends to like more sauce on everything so he's commented that it needs more sauce but he still loves the flavor.
I used fresh Roma tomatoes in this dish. Delicious! When I finished making it, I felt it needed a nice sauce to compliment the flavors. I ended up using the Alfredo sauce posted by Rebecca on this site.I served over linquini. What a yummy and filling meal. Thanks Wendy.
Wow! That was fantastic Wendy! I wish I could give it a 10! And so healthy too. The only changes I made was the order I cooked it. I sautéed the chicken first with the garlic, then added the onion and continued cooking. Last I added the tomatoes (fresh Romas from my garden)with the seasonings. YUM!! UPDATE: I made it again. This time I added Fresh sauteed mushrooms a bit more and some olives. I didn't think it could be improved but it was EVEN BETTER!Now it rated 11! =)
This was a GREAT recipe..however..from reading the reviews from the other people who had tried it I automatically tried some of their suggestions. I did not use fresh tomatoes but instead used 1can of Italian Seasoned Stewed tomatoes and 1 can of regular diced tomatoes. I also added about 1/2 can of tomato paste and about 2 1/2 cloves of garlic. In addition, when I sauted the onions I added a little bit of white wine to the skillet and a couple dashes of red pepper. (i used this in place of the pepper sauce). The kids LOVED it and so did I. I sided it with a great ceasar salad. This recipe is perfect for any "anytime" meal or to impress your most prestiged guests! Thanks Wendy!!!
5 stars with changes: I made a few changes and this turned out so delicious. I sauteed onions and garlic in olive oil and browned cut up chicken in that. Then I added chicken broth, a can of diced tomatoes (with oregano, etc) and white wine and the other ingredients (I used 1 tsp crushed pepper instead of hot sauce) and I added some black pepper and a teaspoon of sugar (left fresh basil out until last 10 min). Then I let it simmer for maybe an hour. I used mini penne and mixed it all together and topped with shredded parm. DELICIOUS!
I made it just as the recipe said the first time, then I decided the next time to grill the chicken, and in the sauce use shallots instead of the onion and garlic. Also, I thought it tasted better without the hot pepper sauce. The fresh basil, tomatoes and parmesan is just delicious.
A quick, easy recipe with everyday ingredients that are usually on hand. It based the husband test:) Because some viewers said it was bland I seasoned heavily. Since I was preparing for rwo people I used: 1 piece of boneless breast that I seasoned with garlic/onion powder before browning on stovetop, 2 big garlic cloves, 1/2 med.sized onion, plenty of oregano(per other reviews), easy on the dried basil(no fresh on hand),and two cans of stewed Italian tomatoes with juice. I added pepper, dash of salt, garlic powder, and about 1 teaspoon of sugar(per other reviews). I then turned heat up to med. high -covered pot- turned down to med. low and let simmer for about 20 min. I think covering it helped keep it from drying out, as some reviewers complained. Once cooked remove from heat to prevent drying out. It defintely needed the juice from the tomatoes. Once chicken cooked I stuck it in freezer for a minute so I could shred it a bit (with my hand,nothing fancy). I Added shredded chicken to sauce and spaghetti until it looked like an even mixture of pasta to sauce. All in all - a 30 min. meal! Remember - season heavily, use seasoned tomatoes and it'll be a dish to add to your rotation.
This was a wonderful sauce i served it over speghetti squash and have made it 3 weeks in a row because the family loved it.
With a few minor alterations, this dish was AMAZING. Here's what I did...I marinated the chicken over-night in olive oil and Italian seasoning. I added mushrooms to the sauce and also used more garlic. I used 2 cans of Hunt's Diced Tomatoes with Basil, Garlic, and Oregano instead of fresh tomatoes. It was very flavorful. My husband said it was one of the best dinners I have ever cooked!
Delicious! I used fresh tomatoes from our garden - MMM. I used dried basil (since thats what I had) about a couple tablespoons. Otherwise no changes.
My husband and I loved this recipe! We used fresh pasta and left out the hot pepper sauce. We could have eaten the whole dish in one sitting! But we're having the leftovers for lunch. Thanks!
this recipe was awesome!!! i didn't have fresh basil so used dried, was still very good, but would recommend using fresh. the fresh tomatoes are key to the recipe. i also added some other veggies, just to add some vitamins, and it was GREAT. it's not a "saucy" pasta dish, if that's what you are expecting you won't like it, but if you find it to be too dry, i would add some olive oil to the pasta...but left as it is, it's very low calorie and fat ( and easy too).
This was very good, but I did make a little change that my family loved. I used some fresh tomatoes and sun-dried tomatoes. It gave it a little zing we felt it needed.
Awesome recipe! I used fresh tomatoes, extra onion, tomatoes and garlic. Loved it! Not watery with fresh tomatoes.
Very yummy. I must admit I made some changes to suit my taste buds, so here they are: Placed in gallon ziploc bag, 4 cubed chicken breasts along with: 2 tbsp italian seasoning 1 tbsp garlic powder 1 tbsp essence of emeril (recipe on food network) 2 tbsp onion powder 2 tbsp olive oil Keep all in bag, shaken, in fridge til sauce ready for chicken to be cooked. First added onions and garlic, let start cooking while chopping 9 roma tomatoes, added, then chopped 1/2 cup fresh basil, then added raw seasoned chicken from gallon bag. Added 1 cup white wine and put on low/med heat for 5 min to start cooking chicken. Then proceeded with rest of recipe as written. Came out flavorful and very garlicky, but that's a good thing in my book! If you try it, hope you like it!
This is a favorite in my house. I make it without the chicken too and it is just as good. I love it as leftovers also.
It's basically just a tomato sauce over noodles. Chicken is better when cooked in the sauce! (Follow noodle time, not what this says)
Mmm, very very good! While this isn't as saucy as I usually like my spaghetti, it tastes great. My husband loved it! The only additions I made were adding a little bit of sugar to the sauce and marinating the chicken before hand. I did a basic extra-virgin olive oil, bit of red wine vinegar, basil, garlic, salt and pepper. This made a huge difference when I made it a second time. I like to double this recipe. This is a kind of spaghetti where the leftovers taste better every day! When I double I use 6 medium sized tomatoes.
Made this tonight and it was excellent! I mixed sundried tomatoes and used 3 cloves of garlic. My husband Loved the flavor. Will make this again!!!
Great flavor but the sauce wasn't enough so I doubled it and added 1/2 cup white wine and 1/2 tsp red pepper flakes instead of the chili sauce. I also used the parm crust in the sauce while it cooked.
This was exactly as described - a very light sauce. I cooked the chicken with the garlic and onions like one reviewer suggested and added mushrooms. I used garden tomatoes.
I used a few cherry tomatoes from my garden as well as a roma tomato. The flavour of the dish was excellent, but I didn't have angel hair so I used linguini. The texture wasn't quite right for the dish, so next time I will definitely use angel hair.
Pretty tasty dinner we just finished! I thought the hot pepper sauce sounded weird, but went with it anyway and it was delicious! Easy enough to make that I could pull this off in 30 minutes from inception to digestion!
This was awesome! Made exactly as written, except used three cloves extra garlic and added 1 tsp. oregano and a dash of fennel, as well as a little extra salt. Quick, easy, and absolutely delish. This will have a permanent spot on our rotation.
Blah
We'll definitely make it again, but next time, we'll add some extra tomatoes and basil to make it have a little more flavor.
I loved this!!! I felt like I was in a fancy Italian restaurant. I didn't make any changes. It's perfect.
My husband raved about this. I did make a few changes. I cut up raw chicken breast and rubbed it with salt, pepper, and garlic powder for a few hours before cooking. I also used a can of diced tomatoes with basil, garlic, and oregano instead of regular tomatoes (couldn't find any good fresh ones). I did think the dish was a bit too salty, but that was due to the chicken rub and using canned, not fresh tomatoes. I'll be making this dish again and again. Thanks!
This was delicious! I chopped the breasts of a roasted chicken from the grocery store and added it to the sauce at the end to warm. I added a red bell pepper, extra garlic, and about double the Parmesan. I didn't have any hot pepper sauce on hand, so I added a healthy dose of crushed red pepper. The leftovers were also wonderful.
This recipe was awesome. My husband is not a fan of "healthy", but he loved this! I changed a few things...1) sauteed mushrooms in balsamic vinegar, garlic and olive oil and added it toward the end 2) diced one fresh tomato and added one can of diced tomatoes in balsamic, garlic and olive oil (hunts)3) added thyme and lawrys seasoned salt. It was excellent and even better the next day! Definetly NOT dry or bland.
My family loved this! I used 2 cans of diced tomatoes in place of the 2.5 cups chopped t's. Next time, I'm making more pasta...
My BF loved this! I used some red wine to deglaze after sauteing the onions and used a large can of diced tomatoes instead of fresh. If you have watery sauce try undercooking your pasta and adding it to the sauce to finish cooking I do this but also added some starchy pasta water I had reserved before draining the pasta. This helps the pasta & sauce really become one and meld together :-)
I got this recipe out of my great american recipes cookbook and we love it. Sometimes I add a can of tomato sauce to make it more saucy. I always use can tomatoes and it comes out great. I also use bottled basil if there is no fresh one available. This recipe does not disappoint. One of my favorites. Oh and I always add a can of Rotel for spice.
From the ingredients and the reviews I was expecting this to be amazing. I was so disappointed! It was a lot of work and a lot of different pots and pans and I really didn't like the results. Maybe I didn't make it correctly or something, but there was no sauce to this and I found it very dry and lacking any substance. It smelled wondeful when it was cooking, but what a disappointment! I would not make this again.
This was delicious! I added alot more fresh basil, more onion, 1 cup wine, an additional 1/8th teaspoon of hot pepper sauce and about 3 cups fresh chopped plum tomatoes, skins on. Next time I will boil tomatoes for 30 seconds & take skins off. Either way? Delicious. =)
Really loved this recipe, so easy and all ingredients are fresh. I wouldn't change a thing!!
this is awesome! the only thing i change is if im in a hurry i will use canned tomatoes, and dried basil. try this one for a light dinner, its great!
I omitted the hot pepper sauce because i was eating this with my 4 yr old daughter, and i knew she wouldn't like it hot. This was great, so more-ish! I couldnt stop eating it!!! Definitely a regular on our table.
Overall this was a good recipe. I modified it quite a bit after reading some reviews. Will definitely make this again. I sauted about 6 sun dried tomatoes, sliced thin w/the onion about doubled the garlic, also several dashes of crushed red pepper. Once the onion was translucent I lightly browned the chicken, then added stewed italian tomatoes w/juice and a can of diced tomatoes drained. Splashed some balsamic and red wine... voila, moist and delicious. (Also I cooked the pasta in the sauce briefly so it would absorb)
Made this tonight and it was delicious...used 3 cloves of garlic and added a cup of chix broth so there was extra juice to soak up with some garlic bread!!! Will definitely make this again...thanks
Great receipe. Absolutely amazing flavor. Just needs more garlic and hot sauce as suits to your taste. Other than that it is a truly refreshing, as well as easy to make. Everyone loved it. Thanks.
Husband loved it as well so it's a keeper!
Thought this recipe was very tasty! I will be using it again for sure!
I can't believe someone would add liquid not called for in the recipe and then state that it was rated 4 stars because there was too much liquid. It is even scarier that people found the review helpful. Try it as written, absolutely delicious.
My family and I love this recipe. The only changes I made was to add more garlie and a can of basil/oregano tomato sauce and used canned tomatoes also seasoned with basil and oregano. Will definitely make this again.
good recipe not difficult to prepare. my husband loved it.i used canned tomatoes& instead of angel hair pasta i used tomato linguini..yummy..also for the leftovers i put it over rice w/a splash of soy sauce..even better
This is so amazing! I could eat this every other day it's so delicious! And the best part is that it's totally healthy!! I use whole wheat pasta and its great!
Easy, simple, delicious! Made with fresh ingredients...can't beat it for simplicity.
This was good! I used canned tomatoes. I haven't read the other reviews... this has probably already been mentioned...But don't cook your angel hair for 8-9 minutes. Four to five minutes is more like it.
This was simple and excellent. The only changes I made to the recipe was to (1)marinate the chicken in Italian dressing for about 30 mins and then grill, (2)double the amount of fresh basil, (3)add just under a tbsp of sugar to the sauce, and (4)coated the pasta with pesto before combining with the sauce. It was a huge hit with the fam and not too fussy at all. Thanks!
This is a good dish, but I would strongly recommend that you marinate in the oil, garlic, basil and a little lemon prior to cooking. There really is not much flavor in the chicken when you don't. Other than that, I followed recipe exactly as written and it was delicious!
This dish was wonderful and light. We loved it. We cubed chicken breast and cooked it in a little olive oil, but I bet that those Perdue Short Cuts (pre cooked chicken) would work well and shorten the time considerably. Will make this again for certain!
One word: delicious!! This is such an easy recipe and perfect for learners. This was the first recipe I found and tried on allrecipes.com. I've made this several times now. I follow the recipe exactly except I use canned tomatoes. Do not drain the can!! Add the juice to the mixture to prevent dryness! My husband loves it and we always finish the whole thing!!
Great recipe Wendy! I used more garlic and used (2 cans)canned tomatoes. I also added a stalk of chopped celery and 1/2 chopped green bell pepper and sauted them with the onions/garlic. Finally, while simmering, I added a dash of dry Italian seasonings and served over Fetticini noodles. Very good and a very easy dish to prepare. We loved it!
Very delicious, leftover for lunch was even better. If you want more sauce, maybe add some more tomatoes or tomato sauce.
I made this recipe for my family with high hopes. My family HATED it and I was very very very disappointed. I definitely will be removing this from my recipe box. I strongly don't recommend this. >:(
We had delicious local tomatoes that were looking to be used up, along with the last of my fresh basil plants... this was perfect! I skipped adding the chicken and used whole wheat linguini to use up an open box of pasta...but otherwise followed the recipe. I loved it! Light and delicious - loved the little boost of flavor the hot pepper sauce added. This is a keeper for a quick go-to meal!
Excellent dish! Will definitely make again. Used 1 can (14.5 oz) of diced tomatoes instead of fresh and Purdue shortcuts for the chicken and it was amazing!
EXCELLENT Restaurant Quality meal!! My family LOVED this recipe (My husband raved about it and my kids, a teenager, a 10 yr old and an 8 yr old, all cleaned their plates). I wasn't able to follow the recipe exactly - I didn't have fresh basil or fresh tomatoes. I used one 15 oz can of diced tomatoes, and one 8 oz can of tomato sauce and I used dried basil, about 1 1/2 tblsp. I imagine it would be even better with the fresh ingredients. I used one chicken breast (pounded flat and fried in olive oil, removed it from the pan and used the same pan to make the sauce - one pan for the sauce + one pan for the pasta = EASY clean Up!! With salad and bread this meal is FANTASTIC!! One average sized breast of chicken fed 5 people.... talk about economical!! This is definitely going to be made again and again at my house....... maybe next time I'll use shrimp.......Absolutely a YUMMY recipe - don't be afraid to give it a try!!
Fresh basil absolutely makes it. My angel hair stuck together, I should have used a bigger pot or a few drops of oil, but it tasted great. Thanks!
Quick and very easy to prepare! Very tasty too!
I'm rating this recipe for my review as the family didn't like it They are very fussy and didn't like the tomato chunks. I even used petite diced in the can and I couldn't get away with it Wanted more sauce because I wanted to use the full pound of angel hair so I added another can of crushed tomato with basil, also to try to cover up the chunks of tomato. Used dried basil and extra hot sauce. I really liked it a lot! Only wish the family did. So hard to cook when one likes one thing and the other one doesn't.
It was a bit boring- I made it according to the recipe. Maybe the next time I will add a few things to spice it up - I think it needs some veggies - maybe some eggplant or courgettes.
Yummmmy!!! This was a very easy dish to prepare and tasted great. I did add an extra clove of garlic and grilled the chicken instead. I ate the left overs the next day for lunch...and it's just as good cold. What a great summer dish!!! Thanks so much for the recipe! :-)
This was delicious! As a birthday gift for a friend, I put all of the ingredients in a basket and gave it to her with the recipe. She loved it too!
This was delicous, but like several other reviewers we had to add a can of diced tomatoes. There was just too much pasta and too little tomatoes to go around otherwise. It was really good with the additional tomatoes though.
I have been making this same recipe for years. It is one of our favorites. The only thing I change is to add more fresh basil we love it and grow it especiially for this recipe.
My husband and I really liked this recipe, but I did add some balsamic vinegar to help the flavor. It is light and healthy, kind of like a bruchetta flavor over noodles.
This was super easy and delicious. My husband isn't too into tomatoes and onions but when they're sautéed like this recipe, he was into it!! I pretty much just eyeballed the measurements and I used more olive oil & it turned out just fantastic! I highly recommend it.
I was worried this would be bland but it wasn't. I marinaded the chicken in olive oil and lemon over night and then cooked it with the green onions and garlic. I added stewed tomatoes with onion instead of freshand added a little tomato sauce but not much. I also added a bit of motz. Will make again! Great!
It's as everyone else said - very easy, and very tasty. My husband really enjoyed it, which is always a good thing. We used turkey instead of chicken because that was what we had. I took other people's advice and added a few mushrooms, and used canned diced tomatos for convenience. Also served with with a caesar salad as someone said they had done, and some Matt and Bob (Ernest and Julio) White zinfandel - very nice!
This is a simple meal that is very tasty.
I love, love, love this recipe! It's one of my kids' favorites as well. I originally found this recipe in 2007, and have been making it ever since. It is so fresh, and so tasty, especially in the summer when you can use vine ripe tomatoes. I add a lot more garlic, and you really have to use the shredded parmesan cheese, not the sprinkle stuff in the can. Delicioso!!!
This had a lot more flavor than I was expecting. Next time I make this I'll try to make a little more sauce. We used chopped grape tomatoes and a little bit of canned diced tomatoes. Next time I won't drain the can. Definitely recommend this for a light dinner.
I have been making this recipe for months now and I love it, but I have made a lot of revisions. First, my husband and I prefer this with spicy italian sausage. I also add one small can of tomato paste to thicken it up and a splash of wine. Other than that I follow the recipe exactly.
I loved this recipe! I did change it a little. I used fresh everything else but added crushed red pepper when cooking the chicken and some herbes de provence. Once everything was cooked I felt the tomato taste was a little over-acidic so I added some balsamic vinegar for a hint of sweet. It really did the trick! i ended up with a hint of spice from the crushed red pepper and an incredibly fresh tasting dish! I will definitely be making it again.
Not bad. I found this to be a tad bland for my liking (if you are looking for a hearty pasta entree, this is NOT it!), but beyond that, what REALLY stood out to me was the bright, fresh flavors and genius simplicity of this dish. The thermometer nearly reached 90 degrees this weekend. I couldn't have found a better weather-appropriate recipe - not only is this light on the stomach, it's made with seasonally available ingredients and can easily be prepared on the stovetop (thus eliminating the need to use my oven in this heat wave). NOTE: For a nice change of pace, shrimp would be FANTASTIC in this (and a better protein option than chicken, IMHO). Shrimp are delicate, light and fresh and would be a perfect substitute if you have them handy. Just add a crusty loaf of bread and some good wine, and you're are set! All in all, this was yummy, but lacking the WOW factor I was looking for. Thanks anyways, Ms. Mercadante! :-)
One of my favorite recipes from this site! I did take someone's suggestion and double the sauce (it's necessary, imho). And I add more garlic when I make this, because you can really never have too much garlic, but otherwise this recipe is perfect as-is!
Very Bland
Excellent. Although I added a 1/3 cup of white wine and a lot more garlic. I also used canned diced tomatoes (w/o the skins).
This recipe is so flavorful and easy. I did add oregano and used more garlic, delish
I really thought this sounded like it would be good, but it turned out to be blagh. I won't be making this again.
Not bad, but we definitely prefer a little more sauce. I would add 8 oz of flavored tomato sauce and double the hot sauce.
This is really light and tasty. I used canned diced tomatoes (drained) instead of fresh tomatoes and a pinch of extra garlic and basil.
Good recipe. I quartered fresh cherry tomatoes, chopped a large vidalia onion, a whole bunch of green onions (scallions..my fiance loves them), a whole bunch of fresh basil, and about 6 cloves of garlic. I kept the onions, scallions and garlic together. I heated the olive oil over medium-high heat, then added the garlic, chopped green onions and the chopped vidalia onion. Then I added the quartered cherry tomatoes and chopped basil. I stirred until the tomatoes got soft. I then threw it into a large bowl that had the pasta already in it. I then added the hot sauce and mixed everything together with tongs. I used El Yucateco green hot sauce because it's what I had on hand. I pretty much followed the recipe to a t but I added a lot more onion than the recipe called for. I forgot the salt but I don't think it needed it because I did cover our plates with grated Parmesan cheese. I do recommend using hot sauce, it gives it a great flavor. Thank you for sharing the recipe Wendy.
This recipe was incredible. I dont have a lot of time after work to feed 3 starving kids and this recipe whipped together fast. Also tasted like I spent hours on it.
I liked this recipe but changed it a little by adding tomato paste and only 1 can of diced tomatoes (with basil and oregano) instead of the 2 and 1/2 cups tomatoes. The sauce was thick, but good!
I made this exactly how it is stated. It was absolutely fabulous. My guests asked for 3rds! Will make again very soon.
This was a huge hit with my family and some friends we had over for dinner. All the kids loved it!
