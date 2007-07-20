Basil Chicken over Angel Hair

1336 Ratings
  • 5 709
  • 4 436
  • 3 126
  • 2 47
  • 1 18

A tasty chicken and pasta dish.

By Wendy Mercadante

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
71 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large pot of salted boiling water, cook angel hair pasta until it is al dente, about 8 to 10 minutes. Drain, and set aside.

    Advertisement

  • In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Saute the onions and garlic. Stir in the tomatoes, chicken, basil, salt and hot pepper sauce. Reduce heat to medium, and cover skillet. Simmer for about 5 minutes, stirring frequently, until mixture is hot and tomatoes are soft.

  • Toss sauce with hot cooked angel hair pasta to coat. Serve with Parmesan cheese.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
362 calories; protein 28.4g; carbohydrates 37.8g; fat 10.8g; cholesterol 56.9mg; sodium 536.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022