Basil Chicken over Angel Hair

Not bad. I found this to be a tad bland for my liking (if you are looking for a hearty pasta entree, this is NOT it!), but beyond that, what REALLY stood out to me was the bright, fresh flavors and genius simplicity of this dish. The thermometer nearly reached 90 degrees this weekend. I couldn't have found a better weather-appropriate recipe - not only is this light on the stomach, it's made with seasonally available ingredients and can easily be prepared on the stovetop (thus eliminating the need to use my oven in this heat wave). NOTE: For a nice change of pace, shrimp would be FANTASTIC in this (and a better protein option than chicken, IMHO). Shrimp are delicate, light and fresh and would be a perfect substitute if you have them handy. Just add a crusty loaf of bread and some good wine, and you're are set! All in all, this was yummy, but lacking the WOW factor I was looking for. Thanks anyways, Ms. Mercadante! :-)