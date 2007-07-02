Oven Fried Chicken II

I love fried chicken, but it takes so long and is such a big mess. I came up with this one, and have been making it ever since! Everyone I have given the recipe to has loved it as well.

By COOKIE240

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place flour in a shallow plate or bowl and season with salt and pepper to taste. Put the bread crumbs in another shallow plate or bowl and beat the eggs in another bowl.

  • Dredge the chicken piece by piece in the flour, then the egg, then the bread crumbs, until all pieces are coated. Pour the oil into a 9x13 inch baking dish. Add the chicken to the dish and sprinkle with paprika to taste. Bake in the preheated oven for 30 minutes, then turn pieces over and bake for another 30 minutes. Remove from oven and drain on paper towels. Enjoy!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
310 calories; protein 23.8g; carbohydrates 18g; fat 15.1g; cholesterol 126.1mg; sodium 295.8mg. Full Nutrition
