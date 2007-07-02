Oven Fried Chicken II

The challenge with any oven fried recipe is to end up with a crispy exterior. In order to do so, I used a 3-prong approach. First, I used panko crumbs which tend to contribute crunch. Then, I opted to use convection baking which distributes the heat evenly. The first half of cooking time I held to the 350 degrees, and upped it to 375 for the latter half. And third, I flipped the chicken every 10 minutes. The reason oven fried products are difficult to crisp up is that at any given time, one side is down, meaning the down side is steaming somewhat from resting in its juices. By flipping several times, you maximize the time each side is exposed to the dry heat, thereby creating the greatest opportunity to lose the moisture that renders your breading soggy and unappealing.The chicken meat was juicy and meltingly tender. I added spices to the panko, including sage, marjoram, thyme and a whisper of cayenne. Hands down the best oven fried chicken recipe I ever had. BTW, not to worry if you don't have a convection oven. It's not a deal breaker. You can accomplish good results just by flipping more often. As by now you can tell I had to make significant changes to the directions in order to improve the results, so that loses a point. But 4 stars for the basic concept, ingredients, and prep procedure.