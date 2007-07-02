Oven Fried Chicken II
I love fried chicken, but it takes so long and is such a big mess. I came up with this one, and have been making it ever since! Everyone I have given the recipe to has loved it as well.
My family loves this recipe. I make it with chicken drumsticks instead of thighs and the only change I make is spraying the pan with Pam instead of oil. We've tried this recipe several times and they are ALWAYS cooked in the alloted time and are ALWAYS moist and yummy. We even fight over the leftovers.Read More
Spicing is done the way I would have done it. I found it too oily. I have done it another way where I melt 1 tblspn of butter in the dish and put the chicken skin side down for 1/2 the time then skin side up for the balance of the time. It turns out golden brown.Read More
A nice recipe for "Fried" Chicken, it was crisp, delecious, great flavor, and the only thing I changed was using Pam instead of the half cup of olive oil. You don't need a lot of it, just a light spray. Will definitely be making this again.
I find this easy - use a large freezer bag for the flour (and salt and pepper), shake and remove the floured chicken and re-use same bag for the bread crumb coating (why use two bags?). I also left the coated chicken in the fridge for a while before placing into the glass roasting pan with the oil already heated. The finished coating is similar in texture to original recipe KFC, which is to my liking (chewy-crispy) but can easily be made more crispy by cranking the heat up for the last 5 min or so.
My grandma used to make us boneless chicken breast "patties" to take on vacation-- we ate then cold out of the cooler or hot when we got there. It would take her all day to pound, bread and fry this juicy familiar family favorite. I have not had chicken like that since she passed away... that is, until now! This chicken tasted very very similar to hers, with half the work. I used boneless, skinnless chicken thighs (b/c that is what I had), and only about 1/2 cup oil. My only advice is that you don't overcrowd the pan- maybe that is why some people's took forever. The chicken has to have space between the pieces for oil and air to move or they will turn soggy. I had my pan too full and realized it in time to separate into two before any problems arose. Overall, great, easy, tasty and not greasy, if you go easy on the oil and blot on towels afterward. Loved it!!! Thanks. Grandma lives on!
This is a good recipe and healthier than pan fried chicken. I followed the recipe exactly as given. A suggestion, however, after coating the chicken, I placed the pieces on a wire rack, refrigerated it for about a half hour and proceeded with the baking. The coating adheres better if it is on for a while before baking.
This is a tasty recipe. I agree with the previous posts that you will need two 9 by 13 pans so that the chicken has room around each piece for better cooking.
Single best recipe I have pulled from this site! I used half breadcrumbs/half panko on 8 drumsticks. I made sure the chicken was spaced out in my baking dish and poured only 1/4 cup of vegetable oil. 30 mins at 350 and then 30 mins at 375 and they were very crispy but very tender and juicy inside. WHAT A HIT!
I always use parchment paper to line the baking pan. No need to drain grease, ever! Just remove the meat when it is finished cooking, wonderful alternative to greasing or oiling a pan. Great for pork chops also....
Wonderful. I used breasts and legs. Modified the spices to include garlic & onion powder with the Italian bread crumbs. Kinda did a little bit of everything everyone else suggested. 2 bags (1 for flour, salt & pepper and 1 for bread crumbs & remaining spices). Added milk to the egg dip. Let the breaded chicken stand a couple hours before putting it in a heated 9 x 13 pan with 4 tablespoons of butter. Baked 350, flipped, baked another 350. Turned out moist, crisp, and delicious.
This is great chicken! Easy to make...
This is very good and easy. I use Bisquik instead of flour and bread crumbs, It comes out exactly like pan fried chicken. YUM
My husband loved this chicken! He went crazy over it. I made a few changes based on other reviews: added a few splashes of hot sauce to the egg mixture, seasoned the chicken with salt and pepper before adding it to the flour, added garlic powder to the salt and peppered flour and used less oil in the dish plus a little butter and heated it before adding the chicken, sprinkled lemon pepper seasoning and paprika over the chicken before adding it to the greased dish. I used thighs and drumsticks and baked at 375 degrees for 40 minutes. Also let the battered chicken sit before baking it to ensure that the coating stayed on. Came out perfectly juicy and so tasty. Will definitely be making more often since my hubby jokingly said, "you would have got the ring earlier if you fed me this while we were dating!" lol!
I use all chicken parts, and in the bread crumbs i mix in parmesan cheese, and instead of the oil I put a pad of butter (about a teaspoon) on each pice of chicken, works better and tastes better than oil
This recipe is so easy and tastes very good. I sprayed Pam on the bottom of my pan then 1/2 way through the cooking process I added a little bit of olive oil. That made the chicken crunchy. Will make this again for sure. Excellent recipe!!!
I've been making this recipe for quite sometime now. Try adding a couple of tsp. Garlic Powder, a tsp. of Onion Powder and a tsp. or two of "Emeril's Essence" to the flour mix. I also use a couple of sticks of butter to substitute the Oil. Yum ! Thanks for sharing Jo Ann.
I first tried this recipe as it is here and came out great, but I wanted to try and make it more healthier and subsituted olive oil instead of vegetable oil and it came out great also-try it you'll never fry again.
I cut the amount of oil used. added some season all. tasted great! will make agian!! :) Family loved it!
It sounded like a good recipe, I followed all of the directions and my chicken came out soggy, the skin stuck to the bottom of the pan. What did I do wrong? HELP
Oh goodness, is this a delicious recipe!! I just finished a piece of this chicken and it was fabulous-and I was eating cold leftovers. I used drumsticks and altered the coating by a bit-I used plain bread crumbs and added garlic and red pepper flakes to the mix, along with some homemade Asisago cheese bread croutons that I crushed up. I was a bit nervous about baking it, everyone here really has enjoyed the fried chicken recipe I normally use but they loved this one even more-as my husband said, "it's bangin'". I guess that means it's a keeper! :)Thanks for sharing.
great recipe, I suggest draining the chicken (as I do all fried foods) on brown paper bags, it eliminates the soggy end product. ENJOY!!
A great base recipe for Oven Fried Chicken! I used Panko breadcrumbs, added my own preference of seasonings to the flour, and baked it on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. It came out nicely crisp on the outside and nice and juicy on the inside, with lots of flavor. I used drumsticks, though next time will use thighs and I'm sure it will be even better!
I love this recipe! I do not use more than three tablespoons of olive oil on a sheet pan. I also use only boneless, skinless chicken breast in this recipe. This is great alone or on a bun the next day. Great for the people on food plans to lose weight as well.
I've been making my chicken like this for years, except I do NOT add the oil to the baking pan. I spray it, and bake skin side down for first half hour, turn and finish baking. Enough fat bakes out of skin and no extra fat is needed. Very Good that way. LOVE my way ;>)
This was great. I used chicken breasts (we don't really eat dark meat) and it worked out wonderfully. Perfectly juicy. I made my own bread crumbs from croutons. And like suggested in other reviews, I simply sprayed the pan with Pam. Not too greasy at all. Everyone enjoyed it, even my 1 year old who refuses to eat chicken! It was easy to make, and definitely worth making again.
A very tasty twist on this is to use chicken tenders,dip in egg, then mix equal parts italian bread crumbs and grated parmesan, a couple grinds of fresh pepper. Coat w/egg, then crumbs, drizzle olive oil in bake pan @ 425 for 20 minutes - turning once during cook time. Lot lower in fat and big on taste. My family raves about them!
The challenge with any oven fried recipe is to end up with a crispy exterior. In order to do so, I used a 3-prong approach. First, I used panko crumbs which tend to contribute crunch. Then, I opted to use convection baking which distributes the heat evenly. The first half of cooking time I held to the 350 degrees, and upped it to 375 for the latter half. And third, I flipped the chicken every 10 minutes. The reason oven fried products are difficult to crisp up is that at any given time, one side is down, meaning the down side is steaming somewhat from resting in its juices. By flipping several times, you maximize the time each side is exposed to the dry heat, thereby creating the greatest opportunity to lose the moisture that renders your breading soggy and unappealing.The chicken meat was juicy and meltingly tender. I added spices to the panko, including sage, marjoram, thyme and a whisper of cayenne. Hands down the best oven fried chicken recipe I ever had. BTW, not to worry if you don't have a convection oven. It's not a deal breaker. You can accomplish good results just by flipping more often. As by now you can tell I had to make significant changes to the directions in order to improve the results, so that loses a point. But 4 stars for the basic concept, ingredients, and prep procedure.
I love fried chicken! But now that I have a busy house hold its hard to fry it and have all the clean up. I have made this like 10 times literally over a few months. I love love love it! So does my whole family. I do drain it a little on a paper towel. But its so good..
Great recipe. Try finely crushed corn flakes (yes, the breakfast cereal) instead of bread crumbs and let drain on a rack instead of a paper towel.
This recipe was great. I made a few adjustments, I used olive oil, and used wheat flour instead of white, used drumsticks and a couple pieces of boneless, skinless chicken breast. It came out great. The kids loved it so much they wanted to each take a drumstick for lunch today. Clean up is so much easier. This will be a recipe I use again and again. You know it is good when the kids say it is better then KFC chicken. :)
This was very greasy and flavorless. Three stars because husband said it was ok. Will not make this again. I even let it set on papertowels and it was still mushy!!
The only thing I can say about this recipe is that it did cook in the time allotted. It took at least twice as many bread crumbs as the recipe stated, and when I turned the chicken after 30 min., the breading stuck to the bottom of the pan, so 1/2 the pieces of chicken only had breading on the bottom half when they were done. It was way more work and mess than it was worth. None of my family liked it. Maybe I'm missing something - the photo looks great, but I followed the recipe and I would NEVER make this again.
We really enjoyed this recipe with the following revisions: I sprayed the pan liberally with Pam then used 1/4 cup of oil. I added a garlic/herb seasoning to the bread crumb as well as some red pepper flakes. After laying the chicken pieces in the pan, I sprinkled a little cayenne pepper over them. I baked for 30 minutes at 375 and 25 minutes at 400. They were delicious!
This is a wonderful recipe, in order to make this a little less greasy, preheat the oil in the pan so the chicken sizzles and then place in oven. The butter idea is good also as I like the flavor a lot.
This is a very good recipe. I took the advise of someone else and prepped the chicken and let it sit in the fridge uncovered for an hour then baked it using 1/4 cup olive oil. Did add some granulated garlic to the flour and more pepper. The chicken came out very crispy and browned beautifuly. Yes, it tasted a lot like fried and much healthier. I will be using this recipe often and might even try it on chops....thank you for posting.
Made this as per the recipe and really liked it. I used panko breadcrumbs and seasoned it myself. I also put the pan in the oven to heat the oil then placed the thighs skin side down for the first 30 minutes. I turned them skin up for the last 30 turning up the heat to 375 for 10 minuites. Crispy - not greasy. I'll make this again.
want to add a bit of crunch, add some panko bread crumbs. This is my exact recipe except with Italian seasoning and panko crumbs instead of italian crumbs and my husband inhales this.
I smeared butter in the bottom of the pan instead of the oil and it came out great, the chicken was super moist and everyone loved it there was not a piece left :o)
I make something very similar to this often. My proportions of ingredients are a bit different, and I add in Italian seasoning. If you want to cut unneccessary trans- and saturated fats, and up the "good" fats (poly- and monounsaturated), then opt for olive or canola oil in place of the veg oil. I love fried chicken, but I hate that its usually so drenched in bad fats, so this is a great alternative.
This is very good! I line my baking dish with foil and use vegetable oil spray to keep from sticking and lower calories. Makes for easier clean-up.
Easy. first time the fried chicken turned out pefect. some how we always mess up. not this time.
I searched for a long time for a great oven baked chicken recipe, and this is it! I used plain bread crumbs, mixed my own fried chicken spices, then added half to the flour and half to the bread crumbs. And I also used spray oil in the pans...pans because I used a family sized pack of both chicken legs and wings...it took three pans. I baked it at 375, turned them after 30 minutes and cooked them for a total of an hour. The crust was crunchy and good, this chicken moist and tender. I left the skin on at hubby's request. We all loved it, and I will definately make it again. I read that some reviewers stated that it doesn't taste like fried chicken...well, it's NOT fried chicken...but it's really excellent oven fried chicken!
Took me less that 10 minutes to prepare. Used boneless chicken brest and it cook to perfection. The exteroir was crips. Great tasty receipe that requires litle preparation.
I would have given it a 6 star but it don't go that high. I didn't have everything the recipe calls for so I improvised. Instead of bread crumbs I toasted a heel from a loaf of Sarah Lee soft white and added Italian seasoning to the crumbs. I did follow one of the suggestions another person made and added a little milk to the egg. Long story short, this was great. I am single and have gotten away from cooking full meals like I used to. Being totally sick of pre-made frozen meals (yuk) I am back to putzing around in the kitchen. I have a bad back so minimal stand up time is a real necessity. I prepped this up and had it cooking in about 3 minutes. I used a boneless, skinless chicken breast instead of a thigh or leg and it worked perfectly. One change I did make because of the comment someone made about it being a little greasy was I preheated the vegetable oil a few minutes in the preheated 350 oven so the chicken started to fry as soon as I put in the oil. Be careful doing this. I only heated the oil a couple minutes and tested it's temp with a small bread crumb. This is a great recipe and I was amazed just how good since it took practically no prep time and only 1 visit to it while cooking. It couldn't be any easier.
Quick, easy, fool proof. Change the taste by adding your favorite seasonings to the flour. Great for a crowd. Fine without the skin as flour and crackers seal in juices. I've even cooked the chicken without the extra oil, just spray the baking pan.
I soaked in buttermilk all day. And for the breadcrumb mix i used panko mixed with cornflake crumbs. I cooked it at 375 for 10 min then turned down to 350.. Good recipe!
This was the first time I tried making fried chicken. The ingedients are simple and the recipe is easy to follow. I coated the chicken drumsticks and actually let it stand over night in the fridge b/c it was too late to make it. This worked out very well. The coating stayed on and it turned out crispy and delicious! I highly recommend letting it rest for as long as you can!
Using the ingredients listed except for the thighs (I used chicken tenders)I salt and peppered each tender before dredging. Instead of oil, I used butter flavored cooking spray on a foil covered cookie sheet and then drizzled Smart Balance on top of the pieces. The key to baking tenders is a higher oven temperature and shorter cooking time. I baked at 450 degrees for seven minutes then turned the pieces over and baked for 7 more minutes. My husband really liked it.
Just made this for dinner and I'm still lickin' my chops! I used chicken legs. and started by seasoning them with Chef Paul Prudhommes Poultry Magic. I also added the Poultry Magic to the flour with the salt and pepper. In the eggs, I added evaporated milk. To the Italian bread crumbs, I added,McCormicks Garlic and Herb seasoning along with a few sprinkles of Cayenne pepper and more black pepper. Before I put it in the oven I sprinkled a few more shakes of Cayenne pepper and paprika. I sprayed the glass baking dish with lots of Pam, instead of using oil, and baked at 400 degrees. SOOO crunchy and yummy. The chicken cooked itself right off the bone!! The spices and pepper seasonings gave it a nice kick, but not too hot. You can adjust the Cayenne to your own taste, we like mild to medium. This is a KEEPER...Awesome!!!!!
Excellent recipe. Followed other reviewers suggestions added a little milk to egg and sprayed pans with olive oil spray in place of the 1/2 cup of oil. Chicken was moist and coating was perfectly crispy. Will definitely make again!
Made for the 1st time, tastes like fried chicken. I omitted the oil, and just smeared the bottom of pan with olive oil
This worked out GREAT. I followed the recipe with very few changes (nothing to change the overall recipe though). I used leg quarters, cut. I sprinkled some Gram Masala spices into the flour and the bread crumbs. I also used butter instead of oil. I put 1/2c salted butter in my big pyrex baking dish, let it melt in the oven, then put the chicken in the pan. I cut up another 1/2c salted butter and put it around the chicken. I wasn't aiming for a healthier version of fried chicken, I just didn't feel like standing over a fry pan for an hour while cooking for my family. :) So with that much to fry in, it gave it a very fried-chicken flavor. The kids decided it tasted a lot like KFC and ate VERY well. I'll use this to fry chicken again! Right now, I'm off to eat the leftovers.
I like this recipe. However it was a little bland, next time I will kick it up a little, maybe add a little white pepper and a few shots of hot sauce. I bake my chicken in a cast-iron frying pan. I was told to always use a cast-iron pan,when frying or oven frying my chicken. I have a huge pan that fits six pieces of nice sized chicken thighs in it. Also, I put oil (olive oil) in the frying pan and place it in the oven with just the oil in it. While I preheat the oven to 350*.I prep the chicken and place the thighs in the hot oil in the pan I should be able to hear a slight sizzle thing going on when I place them in the hot oil and pan. This helps the chicken to not absorb as much oil. To go with this chicken, I make homemade cole slaw, a pan of my delicious cornbread, or popovers, and a cast iron pan of my famous baked beans, I put a whole lb of crisp bacon, two medium onions that are already caramelized, 1/4 cup of unsulfured molasses, 1/2 cup of packed brown sugar. Add two large cans of your favorite Bush's baked beans. Bake for 1 hour. Also,for dessert a nice carrot or chocolate cake and a slice of ice cold watermelon. Add my southern sweet tea, which is green tea with a bit of peppermint tea, which is very refreshing on a hot summer day. Yummy! this is a real Southern Maryland meal.
I definetely like this way of frying chicken than in a deep fryer, but we felt the breading was a little bland. Next time I will add either seasoned salt or garlic salt to it. My picky daughters loved it though!
This was pretty easy, and turned out great. I used chicken legs and just sprayed the pan with olive oil. We were impressed that the skin managed to get so crispy.
The skin was very crispy. It was nice to find a fried chicken recipe that did away with the mess of frying :)
I am still baking the chicken!!!!! It's been more than an hour and it's still pink!!! I should have listened to all the negative ratings and skip this recipe.
Thank you to the reviewer that said use PAM instead of oil. The chicken came out very moist; I can't imagine how greasy it would have been if I would have used oil. Also I used plain bread crumbs and seasoned them up. Very good!
When reading the reviews to this recipe I noticed that quite a bit of the ppl who gave it a 5 actually changed the recipe so much that, they didnt give this recipe a 5 they gave THEIR recipe a 5! lol. This recipe at face value is a little over rated. I gave this recipe a two because you have to cut down the oil alot, add more seasons to the seasoned bread crumbs and season the chicken more. A few of the reviewrs used a little italian dressing in the eggs. You also should spray your pan with PAM or lightly grease it, instead of placing it in half a cup of oil. I made the modified version of the recipe but gave this recipe a two because after the reviews I found out it was a little over rated and thought I would be fair and balance it out. I saw quite a few of the reviewers who followed the actual recipe found it " bland and soggy" after reading those reviews i didnt think I'd dare to follow the actual recipe to the "T".
I like these, but I suggest using italian flavored bread crumbs instead of plain.. they came out better when i used italian. I used oil, but a little less than the recipe stated. I think oil is a must in this recipe, because otherwise it will be kind of dry and won't brown properly.
It was very good, but the bottoms were soggy. Next time I'll follow what another reviewer suggested and bake it on a cookie cooling rack over a cookie sheet. Great recipe though. The crust had a wonderful flavor.
I've made this recipe before, and many times. Not from this site, just from my brain. One suggestion I will make, do not add oil to the pan. Instead, use Pam or cooking spray the bottom so the chicken won't stick. The oil from the chicken is enough, especially if you don't take the skin off the chicken first. But if you are going skinless, the spray will be just fine. Enjoy.
This recipe really disappointed me. The crust was soggy and it was extremely messy.
This is a great recipe to get crisp chicken without frying and without the mess. I used drumsticks because my kids like them best. I followed a few others' suggestions and just used PAM instead of oil. I used a ziploc bag to dredge in flour, then did the egg, and used the same bag to dredge in the breadcrumbs. I also chilled for a short time in the fridge, and the coating stayed on great. My son named this recipe, "Worlds Best Chicken', and asked for it again the very next night, so this is a definite keeper! Thanks!
so yummy!! the only changes i made were that i added a packet of ranch dressing mix to the bread crumbs (like another user), and i also added the paprika in with the bread crumbs instead of sprinkling it on top. i cooked them on a pizza stone and didn't use any oil so they were perfectly crispy, and still juicy on the inside. will definately make these again!
This recipe was quite good. I didn't have any breadcrumbs on hand, so I just put about 4 slices of sandwich bread and some italian seasoning in the blender until I got italian breadcrumbs. I think that next time I'll try adding different seasonings to the breadcrumbs to get a different flavor. It didn't taste fried at all, but very tasty nevertheless.
Great recipe! I didn't use oil due to the other reviews so instead I used butter. I made 2 lbs of drumsticks and thighs so I used about 4 table spoons of butter and the chicken came out so moist and juicy. It was delicious! Thanks cook!
Very good. I added extra seasonings to both the flour and the breadcrumbs. I cooked it at the time and temp in the recipe and it was crispy and did not stick to my pan.
Much simpler than fried chicken and almost as delicious!! These were fun to make and everyone enjoyed eating them. My mom said that this chicken should become one of our new "company dishes." We followed the recipe as written except to use cajun seasoning in place of paprika. This one will for sure be made again!! Thanks for sharing!!
I like this recipe. I made oven fried chicken before but it was not crispy like this one. I followed the recipe to a T and my family loves it. A major plus is no scrubbing the stovetop to remove the excess of grease that pops out of the pan.
LOVED this!!! Easy to make, crunchy, tastey, and substituting olive oil worked perfectly! This is a winner no matter how you slice it: ingredients you'll have on hand, easy & quick to prep, easy to cook, and great taste without all the fat from deep frying! I was cooking for two so I halved the recipe, worked great, had plenty of leftovers. I added a little garlic powder to the breadcrumbs, but found with seasoned breadcrumbs I could easily go without the garlic, too.
I made this tonight and it was really easy and delicious. I sprayed the dish with PAM instead of using the oil, but otherwise followed the recipe exactly.
I use a recipe from my cook book for oven fried chicken 1/2 cup flour 1 teaspoon salt and paprika 1/4 teaspoon pepper. But then I changed it a little for less fat, I use nonstick foil and cooking spray instead of oil or butter. My family loves it!
This was a big hit in our house and I will definately serve this again. It was easy, inexpensive, and my whole family loved it (including a 3 & 5 year old). I only had 4 chicken thighs so I cut the recipe by 2/3 but that was easy - as was the rest of it. I also used Olive oil so it was slightly more healthy and was still very moist. I left it in about 5-10 minutes longer and it didn't seem to affect the moistness of it either. I served it with broccoli, rice, and rolls. Excellent!
I followed the recipe to a T and it was delicious! Very simple and comforting dinner with mashed potatoes and green beans. My kids loved it!
Good. had hard time getting all of breading to be cooked in oil. Dry areas on chicken where it didn't reach the oil.
Excellent! I only sprayed baking sheet with Pam and it was perfect!
it was ok the chicken was moist but it wasn't seasoned enough
I added seasoned salt to the flour, and instead of a bowl for the eggs I used a quart sized baggie for ease in clean-up. With a family of 6, I don't get alot of time to spend preparing meals, and being able to make fried chicken without standing over the fryer or the stove was a blessing!
I don't know what I did wrong with this recipe but it turned out horribly. I did just what the directions said and the outside turned out to be greasy on some parts and completely dried bread crumbs on other spots. I might try it again but I was not impressed by my first turnout.
This a a good recipe, but you really need to season the flour. Our came out very bland. I'll make it again, only I'll be using cracked pepper and maybe some garlic to the flour.
This turned out pretty good but I will say that it was WAY too greasy for us. Next time I wont use the oil, maybe butter instead like some have suggested.
I will always use this recipe for oven-fried chiken. With this recipe you will never have to fry it again and cleanup is a cinch. I did add 1/4 tsp Cayenne and 1/2 tsp Coriander plus a little salt to the breading. It was very tasty, juicy but not greasy at all. Excellent!
Made some changes: 1. Just oiled a cookie sheet (instead of 1/2c oil in a pan) 2. Added some Lawrys instead of regular salt to the flour mixture 3. Used breadcrumbs I'd been saving in the freezer and not Italian seasoning. 4. Used a bag for the flour and then the same bag for the bread crumbs. Very good!!!
My family loved it and we didn't find it to be greasy.
This was a very good,easy recipe. I used 5 boneless, skinless chicken breasts. Just made them the same way, but used butter in the the bottom of the pan instead of oil. I did cook them a little longer on each side, about 35 -40 minutes per side. They came out crispy and flavorful. This was a great recipe for sure, I served with homemade rolls, baked potato, and corn and my family really enjoyed. Thanks for the great recipe!
This was sooo good! My family LOVED it! I did add cayanne pepper and cajan season to give it kick. My house smelled soooo good!!!! This is a keeper! Thanks!!
Good. Easy. And less messy than conventional way. But a Bit on the bland side even with a little more paprika and garlic salt. I'll play with it alittle.
Absolutely delicious! I used chicken breasts instead and added a bit more paprika. The whole family loved it!
Removed skin from chicken thighs before cooking and it did great. Super juicy. Also did as recommended by others and skipped the 1/2c oil and just used Pam and a bit of olive oil. We loved it, I'll make it again.
Very tasty, chicken was surprisingly crispy! I made a few adjustments to the recipe: - lowfat buttermilk, salt, pepper, onion, garlic and coriander marinade for the chicken; - added some sage and cayenne pepper to the suggested seasoning for the flour; - mixed the bread crumbs with panko ...I can't wait to make it again!
Was too greasy and soggy. Chicken is bland and no flavor. Used spray Pam the second time and less greasy.
FABULOUS recipe with delicious results! I did everything according to the recipe with the exception that I only had 8 pieces of chicken, not 12. Next time I'll use less flour and less breadcrumbs because I think there would have been a lot left over even if I had used 12 thighs. Everyone in the family loved the chicken, from my husband all the way down the line of 5 kids to my 2 year old. I will definitely make this again!
I don't fry food often at all but was in the mood for fried chicken but didn't want to take the time. This was my first time making any type of oven fried chicken. I followed the recipe but used Mrs. Dash for extra flavor. LOVED IT! M 15 yr old son couldn't get enough. It was really easy to make and I didn't have to stand over the stove. THANX!!!
Loved this recipe. Taste just like fried.
This was so easy and so good, the two most important things I look for in a recipe! Everyone loved it, thanks for sharing. Next time I'm going to try it with boneless chicken breasts.
Delicious! My family loved this recipe and it was a whole lot easier and healthier than deep frying. I substituted panko for the Italian bread crumbs and added some buttermilk powder to the flour for a little extra flavor. Both the chicken legs and the boneless breasts I made came out juicy and tender! Will definitely make again!
I think, like someone else said that this is just a guide. I marinated boneless, skinless breast tenders in Italian dressing,salt,and pepper for about 3 hours. I breaded it with the baking mix,crushed saltines, crushed pecans, and black pepper, I reduced the oil a little, so that it just coated the bottom of the pan, and I used a cookie sheet to bake it on. My family loved my version of this recipe. I will use this again.
Just cooked this for the family and they loved it. I did change some things though. I used boneless, skinless breast tenders and whole wheat flour. I seasoned the flour with Season-all. I also did the baggie technique with the breading and instead of breadcrumbs used Panko and it was so crunchy and great on the outside and moist on the inside. Definitely will do this one again. Gave it 4 stars b/c of my improvements and b/c you really need two pans.