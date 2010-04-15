Baked Apricot Chicken

741 Ratings
  • 5 466
  • 4 187
  • 3 56
  • 2 20
  • 1 12

This baked apricot chicken recipe is simply delicious. Quick and easy recipe for the busy homemaker. Serve with rice if desired.

By SHANG

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
43 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
12
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Stir apricot preserves, dressing, and soup mix together in a medium bowl until combined.

  • Place chicken thighs in a 9x13-inch baking dish. Pour apricot mixture over chicken and bake, uncovered, in the preheated oven until an instant-read thermometer inserted near the bone reads 165 degrees F (74 degrees C), 50 to 60 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
342 calories; protein 15.9g; carbohydrates 23.3g; fat 20.1g; cholesterol 58.5mg; sodium 444.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/09/2022