Baked Apricot Chicken

I cook at Abba's Tables, our local soup kitchen - or as we refer to it - "The Lord's Free Restaurant." We try to provide our guests with a pleasant bistro-type atmosphere - a pleasant hour in the day that they would not otherwise have. I first made this recipe for 100 guests on New Year's eve, serving it with Basmati almond rice, sweet peas, tossed salad with cake and ice cream for dessert. Because we are always trying to stretch our meals, we used boneless, skinless chicken breasts. We chopped the chicken into pieces and boiled them, using only enough water to cover the chicken - if you use too much water you can end up leaving the chicken tasteless. Into the cooking water I place lots of quartered onions, lots of green pepper slices, a big handful of peppercorns, 6 bay leaves, about 1/3 of a cup of squished garlic and 1/2 can of chicken flavor base. After the chicken is cooked, you remove it from the broth being sure to remove peppercorns and bay leaves. Place the chicken into another pot. Now stir in the sauce made of the apricot preserves, the Lipton Onion Mix and I use Catalina Dressing. Keep it warm till ready to serve. In the meantime, I garamelize a gallon full of chopped onions with white sugar and a pound of butter and white pepper. After cooking (in Chicken broth) the potatoes I intend to use, I add the caramelized onions and a quart of heavy whipping cream, and about three pounds of shredded cheddar cheese mixed with Monterey jack cheese. This plates pretty!!