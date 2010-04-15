Baked Apricot Chicken
This baked apricot chicken recipe is simply delicious. Quick and easy recipe for the busy homemaker. Serve with rice if desired.
This is amazing and so easy to make. I've made this 4 times already and I must say, I prefer it better with Catalina dressing rather than French/Italian, which I tried out too. I made this with thighs and is just perfect (+cheaper, too). Definitely a keeper. Thanks for sharing! ***Just made this for a 5th time & was asked for the recipe by my own momma. TIP: Bake at 350 for 1 Hr, flip the chicken over, baste with juices & pop back in the oven for another 15-20 mins to get a caramalized effect. And definitely use Catalina over French/Italian, trust me***Read More
OK, so I don't know why I am different than everyone else but I had some problems with this dish. This is not a recipe where you just pour on the sauce and walk away. I checked mine after about 10 minutes of cooking and all the sauce had slid off the thighs and was burning, because of all the sugar, onto the baking dish. Thank goodness I had lined the pan as a precaution but a novice cook may not have known to do that. I re basted and turned them several times during cooking until I finally thought some of the sauce was on the chicken, not just the pan. That being said with lots of tending the final product was moist and flavorful. I think this dish would be much better by first browning the thighs and then putting them in a crock pot. If you are using the oven, put them in the smallest possible dish so the sauce doesnt just run of the sides. Oh my gosh, DO NOT forget to line the pan with foil.Read More
This is amazing and so easy to make. I've made this 4 times already and I must say, I prefer it better with Catalina dressing rather than French/Italian, which I tried out too. I made this with thighs and is just perfect (+cheaper, too). Definitely a keeper. Thanks for sharing! ***Just made this for a 5th time & was asked for the recipe by my own momma. TIP: Bake at 350 for 1 Hr, flip the chicken over, baste with juices & pop back in the oven for another 15-20 mins to get a caramalized effect. And definitely use Catalina over French/Italian, trust me***
Great recipe, especially if you don't have all the ingredients. I "improvised" and it turned out great. My husband wanted more! Here's what I did: A cup of apricot preserves, a cup of Italian dressing, and in place of the onion soup mix, I made my own. I used 1 tbsp onion flakes, 1 tbsp meat tenderizer seasoning, 1/4 cup of chicken broth, a pinch of pepper, and a pinch of sugar. I combined all the ingredients and poured it over my chicken pieces and dropped small spoonfuls of butter over the chicken to help brown the meat. I cooked it for 50 minutes. During cooking, I also spooned the marinade over the chicken a few times. Very easy, very simple. Just make sure you TASTE the marianade before using it. If it doesn't taste good before you put it on the chicken, it won't taste good after either. Get the sauce to your liking.
I have made this recipe for years, only I have always used Italian dressing in place of French dressing. I will have to try French dressing for a change. In recent years (now that we are more fat conscious)I always use the apricot jam, mixed with a package of dry Good Seasons Italian Dressing Mix and 1/4 vinegar (skip the oil). This is a recipe I fall back on all the time.
I have made this recipe for many years using Wishbone Red Russian dressing (not as sweet as french dressing) using chicken thighs. I found the breast meat too dry. This recipe is always requested for "potluck dinners". Yesterday, I did not want to use the oven, so I made it on top of the stove and it was just as good as oven baked. I did the same as if I was going to bake it. Placed the chicken thighs in one layer in a large skillet, added ingredients and simmered for 45 minutes. Excellent!!
What a great recipe! Incredibly easy to make and very tasty. My husband and friends loved it. I scaled the recipe to 4 servings and used 4 skinless chicken breasts instead of thighs. I also marinated the chicken breasts in the apricot mixture for an hour before baking and then served them over brown rice. I will absolutely make this recipe again-- it is delicious!
OK, so I don't know why I am different than everyone else but I had some problems with this dish. This is not a recipe where you just pour on the sauce and walk away. I checked mine after about 10 minutes of cooking and all the sauce had slid off the thighs and was burning, because of all the sugar, onto the baking dish. Thank goodness I had lined the pan as a precaution but a novice cook may not have known to do that. I re basted and turned them several times during cooking until I finally thought some of the sauce was on the chicken, not just the pan. That being said with lots of tending the final product was moist and flavorful. I think this dish would be much better by first browning the thighs and then putting them in a crock pot. If you are using the oven, put them in the smallest possible dish so the sauce doesnt just run of the sides. Oh my gosh, DO NOT forget to line the pan with foil.
This is a great recipe. I added pineapple chunks for the last 10 min and served it with rice and a garden salad.
Made this when we hosted another couple for an evening of cards. Used 4 drumsticks and 4 thighs and subbed 1 cup chopped onion for the onion soup (cuts down on the salt and the sugar as well). Covered it the first 30 minutes of baking to keep the preserves from burning. Served with brown rice and broccoli.
We loved this recipe! The chicken came out moist and tender with a wonderful fruity tangy flavor. I was worried that it would be too sweet, but it added a subtle earthy richness to the chicken instead.This is a keeper! Thanks Jeanne.
Love this recipe. We live in Florida and use our grill alot I grill the thighs over indirect heat and bast the last 30 mins. or so with the sauce. the boil the leftover suace for dipping and the rice.....
Very easy recipe that included only a few items that I had on hand. I made the recipe with thighs and breasts and they turned out great. The extra sauce made a great dipping auce for the chicken. I added a salad and mashed potatoes to complete the meal.
this is an old standby, I learned as Golfers Chicken, it's aka Babysitters Chicken and Onion Apricot chicken... either way it's very easy and very good. Serve it with sourdough french bread, the tang of the sourdough is perfect with the sweet of the sauce. If you can't find french dressing, you may use catalina dressing. It used to be russian dressing then California dressing, now in my area I find it as catalina. It's the bright orange dressing (NOT thousand island) that you are looking for, it may different names in different regions and as social/political things changes (remember when sitting criss cross applesauce was called indian style?, same thing_).
This is a very good, solid recipe. I used organic apricot preserves and organic French dressing from Whole Foods. I couldn't find a dry onion soup mix there, so I bought a pkg. of french onion dip mix. I also used free-range chicken. I think because there are so few ingredients, the quality matters! Served with rice and green beans. Yum.
So delicious!!! I did use the Catalina dressing and I wouldn't try it with anything else. I used "All Fruit" apricot spread, because I didn't want the high fructose corn syrup. I used 1/2 package of Mrs. Grass Onion soup mix. I think a whole package would have been too much. I put in a couple large handfuls of dried cranberries. Everyone loved it! The only suggestion I got was to thicken the sauce with a little corn starch. I'll try that next time AND THERE WILL BE A NEXT TIME! Thank you!
This was good, but the sauce seemed a little runny. However, it was very easy and a nice change from the typical chicken dish. If you like a slightly sweet, tangy sauce with your chicken, you'll like this. A good addition might be some serano or habanero chile peppers to kick it up a notch.
Very good. I used peach preserves because I did not have apricot. I used Western dressing instead of French (again, it was what I had). I used a packet of Italian dressing and thinly sliced an onion and put on top of the chicken. Poured the mix over the chicken, I had 4 thighs and 3 breasts. Baked at 350 and about 35 mins into it I turned the chicken. At one hour I turned the broiler on low for the last 5 minutes. I asked my husband what he thought and he said to not change a thing. We will make it again soon!!
I tried this last night for just my husband and myself for a quick, easy dinner in the midst of busy Christmas preparations. I cut the recipe down for a smaller number of servings and used boneless, skinless chicken breasts. It was super easy with minimum of preparation AND it was soooo delicious! I just put a couple of potatoes into the oven to bake at the same time, and added a quick tossed salad and some buttered corn and we had a beautiful and extremely delicious dinner. This is definitely a "keeper" that is very good, produced very moist and flavorful chicken, and is worthy of being served as a company meal.
This recipe has been handed down since about the 1970's. It is more than a winner if that's possible. I add some fresh ginger. Once I put everything into a large zip-lock to prepare that night. It didn't happen ,but the next day I baked it after sitting in the'fridge overnight. It was great. Use it for pork chops or roast too. By DECY
What a treat! I didn't have any apricot preserves so I drained a can of apricots, mashed them w/ a potato masher, added 1 cup sugar and 2 T. cornstarch mixed in 1 T. cold water. I brought that to a biol, stirring constantly, then simmered to finish thickening. Perfect preserves! I continued with the rest of the recipe as written except I used Catalina salad dressing as suggested by other reviewers. I served this with red rice and strawberry and feta salad from this site. The next day I rolled the leftovers in Drakes fish batter and deep fried. It was 'finger-lickin' -good!'
we love this recipe! we use sugar free smuckers and wishbone russian dressing to make it a little more diabetic friendly, and we use breasts instead of thighs because mom likes white meat better.
OMG! This is my first review at allrecipes as when I cooked other allrecipe dishes, they came out well, but nothing to brag about. This recipe is different - I even had to create an account to review it, that's how good it was! SUPER DELICIOUS! Using others' inputs and some inspiration, I used 12 chicken legs, removed the skin, brined for 30 min (soaked in salty water solution), rubbed with salt, pepper, onion powder. Mixed peach preserves, french dressing, 1 chopped onion & a pinch of curry in a bowl, poured the sauce over chicken and baked as intructed. It baked for 1.5 hours due to the bone but came out drop off the bone delicious. Will make more, lots more!!!
This was a HIT! We had 15 people coming for dinner so I doubled the recipe, using 28 skinless, boneless thighs. I think I must have read all the reviews and here's what I did: I only used about 1/2 the onion soup packet and choose Russian dressing along with e apricot preserves (2 cups of each). I marinated them overnight. I baked them in 2 9x13 glass casseroles. I cut up 1 large onion (coarsest chopped so they could be avoided if desired) and put half in the bottom of each pan. Next, I took the pieces out of the marinade and divided between the two pans. I seasoned the chicken with a little salt, pepper, garlic and paprika and then poured the rest of the dressing mis over the chicken. Basted once during cooking. Chicken was BEAUTIFUL but the juices were too greasy/ runny to serve in the dish itself so we transferred to a platter and served the gravy on the side.
This dish is fabulous!! I prefer boneless skinless chicken breasts, so that is what I used. I also wanted more "stuff" in the sauce, so I put sliced onions on the bottom of my dish and then placed the chicken on top before spreading on the sauce. I am not a fan of changing a recipe and then rating it poorly, so I believe that this recipe is perfect as written. I do like my slight alterations which lowers the fat content of the meat as well as adds a healthy veggie. This will be a new go-to recipe in my kitchen.
I do this recipe with whole berry cranberry sauce instead of apricot jam. It's delicious!
I love recipes with only four ingredients that taste delicious, and are simple too. As written, this produces a lot of sauce, so I'll make rice next time too and pour the mixture over it.
I also have been making this for 10 yrs. I have always used Russian Dressing and so love it!! I also add pineapple chunks. I have used apricot-peach jam(preserves) and it is yummy.
This was awesome and super easy! I thought I had apricot preserves, but I guess it was orange marmalade - but it worked out great, and I think it's pretty similar. Others said that they used Catalina or Italian dressing -- but I went with French, as the recipe calls for (the 'sweet and spicy' kind) and it worked out great. I used proportions as directed and used chicken thighs. It was a hit and I'll definitely make again.
We've made this twice and a nice change in our dinner rotation. Served over rice. If it seems too "saucy" just bring sauce to a boil and add cornstarch/water to thicken, lovely gravy perfect over rice or noodles would be good too! It's a Winner!
Love to serve this with steamed rice and stir fryed vegetables.Easy to do great flavors.
What a great combination of flavors! Add red pepper flake if you like some heat and take the skin off the chicken. It's sweet, oniony, and a little spicy..a definite try! Thanks for the recipe!
This is a really good easy recipe that the kids will love. It makes a nice sauce that is good with rice. I had to use mango jam because that's what I had, and it was great. I think it would be easy to change it around a bit and still get a nice dinner. Would be very easy to make for a large group.
The crockpot worked great for this! I put the frozen solid boneless skinless thighs in with the sauce on low for 3.5 hrs and it was perfect. No knife needed. All my boys were upset there wasn't more.
Wasn't sure if I would like this combination of ingredients, but it is really good! And so simple and quick to throw together! Really good served with rice and a side of steamed brocolli.
This is wonderful flavor, will be using it again.
WOW! This is fantastic and SOOOO easy! I used Catalina dressing instead of french because that's what I had on hand. My son said it tasted like sweet and sour chicken but better - everyone finished their entire plate. I also used 5 thin chicken breasts because of our taste preferences but seriously - this is now going to be a permanent part of our rotation! THANK YOU!
I had a hard time believing this was going to be good, given the ingredients and simplicity. This was delish & my husband loved it too. I would even make this for company. It pared well with snap peas. Next time I will reduce the onion soup mix by 1/2. I'll also serve w/ a crusty bread to sop up the yummy juice. Thanks for posting.
The whole family loved this. I followed another reviewer's suggestions to cut fat and used 1 pkt dry italian season and 1/3 cup vinegar instead of the french dressing which I didn't have. I also used bonelss skinless breast and let them marinate for an hour or so before cooking. So good! And plenty of sauce left for dipping.
This recipe was first published by a Taste of Home viewer in the Taste of Home cookbook Low Fat Country Cooking about 20 years ago. It used boneless and skinless breasts however. It is tasty and delicious. However, there is a lot of salt in the soup mix. So, I substitute dried onion flakes in place of the soup and it is just as good. I also sometimes use strawberry preserves in place of the apricot preserves and that works great too. I use Catalina salad dressing as that is better than the French dressing, although both are quite tasty. Yummmm....Once you try it you will love it.
I have made this for years. It is one of my favorites! I use the red or clear Russian (not the creamy Russian) dressing but I'm sure the French dressing would be delicious as well. I will be trying it soon with the french dressing. I bake some potatoes while the chicken is baking and put some of the sauce of my potato when I eat it - yum!
Wonderful! I took a reviewer's advice and used a cup of chopped onion instead of the onion soup and it was fresh and flavorful but not too sweet. I added pineapple twenty minutes before done and served over white rice with plenty of the sauce. Coupled with a lettuce, zuccini and carrot salad with honey mustard this was a divine meal.
Bravo!!! So quick, so easy, so goooood!!!!
This was awesome! My family enjoyed it VERY much! They keep asking me when I'm going to make it again.
I used this with boneless skinless chicken breasts. Turned out pretty good. The sauce is good but the chicken didnt take on the flavors very well. Next time I will marinate the chicken.
Since I found this recipe in January, I have made it several times...much to the appreciation of my roommates and neighbors. People always rave when I make it. Adding a little soy sauce makes it great, too. Also, don't drown the chicken with the sauce. The more exposed, the more thoroughly the meat cooks. But keep spooning sauce throughout the hour to ensure maximum deliciousness!
This recipe had a good taste with just a hint of sweetness. I'd actually rate it as a 4.5 instead of a 4. I reduced the recipe to two servings and used two medium-sized chicken breasts. I pierced the chicken breasts with a fork and let them marinate in the sauce overnight. I made the recipe as stated and was very happy with the results.
Easy and delicious; I've been making it for years and it's always a hit. It goes amazingly well with rice and broccoli. It tastes even more amazing if the ingredients marinate overnight. I now put everything together the night before, refrigerate and pop in the oven an hour or so before dinnertime.
Made this the other night and the whole family loved it. Everyone wanted seconds! The only thing I will do differently is skin the chicken next time. I left it on and the dish came out really greasy; which was a shame because I couldn't pour any of the sauce from the pan on the plated dinners. But the entire family agreed it is a good dish.
Didn't have enough flavor for us. Salt, pepper, and garlic powder before sauce probably would add a lot!
I used apricot jam and Catalina with dry onion soup mix and it was delicious! I also took skin off the thighs and baked at 350 for 1 hr. Made it with the carrot rice also from this website and drizzled the chicken sauce over the rice... Yum!
Excellent dish! Fixed rice as a side & put some sauce on top. I used 6 chicken breast with bones. I removed skin & pierced chicken with fork & let sauce marinate for 2 hrs before baking. I did not add the onion soup mix, but added seasoning salt. I covered with foil when I baked it. Everyone loved it!
An amazingly easy recipe with an unusual blend of ingredients. So easy and so delicious! I shared this recipe with everyone. I didn't change a thing and it's wonderful just the way it is.
Unimpressed. Something was definitely missing.
Followed recipe and was really blown away... This really is an incredibly tasty dish. Made with twice baked potato and coleslaw... Will serve over rice with fried potstickers next time. Thank you for a great recipe!!!!
I've been making this for awhile and everyone loves it. I make it just the way the recipe is written and it comes out great everytime. No tweaking needed but I will try the other dressings.
I make this recipe with the bulk pack of thighs..I like the thighs because the stay juicier. I use the whole 500ml jar of Apricot jam, a big bottle of Russion dressing, 1 cup of sweet chili sauce, and 3/4 packet of onion soup mix. Great recipe to bring to a potluck because it serves alot. Very delicious, I am always asked for the recipe.
Very good. Was told it tasted Asian. Good with onion rice and green beans amandine. Update: made this again. Didn't have any onion soup mix so I used dried minced onion, a little sriracha, garlic, and oyster sauce to make up for the flavor. I placed a bed of cut up veggies(broccoli, carrots, red peppers, and mushrooms) on foil, then placed chicken drumsticks on top. Baked at 350 for 30 mins, turned over chicken and basted, cooked another 30 mins, basted, then broiled a few mins to crisp up skin. Served with whole wheat couscous. I plan on making this regularly
I have made this at least 20 times. Everyone loves it. Very safe recipe for company. Delicious every time and so easy!
This was really good! I used skinless chicken breast and it came out tender and juicy. The sauce was very good, but really doesn't taste like apricot. To me, it tasted more like a mild onion barbeque sauce.
good recipe. I delte the french dressing and instead I also add a can of apricot nectar which i mix in the soup mix and tblsp flour prior to pouring over chicken pieces. I also add sliced potato, this too helps thicken the sauce and makes more of a meal. serve over rice. enjoy
Yummy and easy - one of my favorite week night recipes. I use boneless skinless thigs and it cooks up so quick. I have also made this with cranberry sauce in place of apricot jam, but I like it with the jam better. Thanks!
This was really good! I used skinless chicken breast and it came out tender and juicy. The sauce was very good, but really doesn't taste like apricot. To me, it tasted more like a mild onion barbeque sauce.
I did not care for this recipe. I took the suggestion of one of the reviewers and used Catalina dressing - perhaps this was my mistake, although Catalina is quite close to French. My husband gave it two thumbs down as well.
This was good and easy. I used Russian as some reviews mention. I did a test of the sauce with french and russian, but preferred russian.
This was wonderful, so juicy, full of flavor and super easy. I will definitely be putting this in heavy rotation. If I hadn't altered the recipe I would give this 5 stars. (I used four boneless, skinless chicken breasts and Italian dressing because I hate French and Catalina dressing!)
I made this recipe as published. Since it did not indicate whether to use boneless thighs or not, I used bone-in thighs, removing the skin and fat. Twelve pieces fit perfect in a 13x9 pyrex. I turned the pieces over halfway through the cooking to ensure the flavor would fully penetrate the meat, and cooked a tad longer than an hour because of the bones. The flavor was good, although it seemed there was quite a bit of grease on top of the sauce when the chicken was finished cooking. Would like to try adding a bit of cornstarch to the apricot mixture next time in order to thicken it up just slightly and be able to pour a little over the chicken when serving. Overall, very good recipe.
I would rate this maybe 3 stars just for the ease, taste-wise I just didn't find it something I would make again. My husband rated it a solid 3 for taste and said it was pretty good, but on the bland side. He grew up eating really bland food so this may have been something he was used to. I don't know - it just wasn't for me.
For me it was just okay. I think the suggestion given to check the flavor of your sauce before you put it on the chicken is an important one. Perhaps it was the brands I used but it was a bit "funky" tasting.
Amazing chicken!! Thought the ingredient mix a little strange but tried it because of the good reviews. So glad I did! Used the recipe mostly as is, only used half the onion soup mix (another reviewer said too oniony with the whole thing) and added a splash of sweet red chili sauce. Sprinkled the chicken lightly with seasoning salt and granulated garlic before pouring the sauce over. Absolutely delicious!! Served with rice, steamed veggies and a green salad. Will most definitely make again and again!
This one comes out of my recipe box. I made it last night for dinner and wanted to throw it away & go for takeout. I used Catalina dressing as suggested by some reviewers - maybe that was my mistake. In any case, I was very disappointed.
I have been making this recipe for years now, only using chicken wings, everyone raves about them, I usually make them at Christmas time, the only thing different is, I bake them in a 300 decree oven, for about 2 to 3 hours, the sauce gets nice and thick and gooey, and they fall of the bone, I don't like chewy chicken wings, you can serve them either hot or cold, try it you'll love them. Remember watch them and turn them often.
It was way too "onion" flavored to begin with. I would recommend starting mixing the sauce with only the preserves, then add perhaps a fourth of the soup mix and french dressing, and then add more soup mix and french dressing to taste. We started with the whole soup packet, and ended up having to buy an additional jar of preserves to put into it (and then throw away most of the mix) to get the balance of the flavors right.
Good recipe! My family really enjoyed this recipe. I used a combination of skinless, boneless thighs and a thin skinless chicken breasts. I used the recommendations from other reviewers and used Catalina dressing.
THis is something I made in the 70s. Tried and true.
Tasty recipe. Used russian dressing as recommended by several raters. We do not normally keep french, russian dressings or apricot preserves on hand. Think results do not justify extra expense in our case. Nontheless, a different taste that most would like.
great a keeper
I made this with the suggestion of using Catalina dressing instead of french and it came out awesome!! I have made it twice now and my daughter is always asking for more!!! Thanks for sharing the recipe!!!
This recipe ok but I did NOT care for how it turned out from the oven. I think I could be a fan with this idea: Once sauce is made marinade chicken overnite in 3/4 of the sauce. GRILL chicken, NOT bake! As chicken grilling occasionally brush with remaining sauce. When you bake in the oven the skin just does not get crisp, so then you get what seems like soggy. Salt and pepper a must!!! ingredient list does not call for it but needs that contrast, too sweet otherwise. GRILL GRILL GRILL My guess also would be to marinade overnite and place in smoker for about 2 hours :) I'll try these this summer when it warms up where I live and I will repost and let you know ;)
I made it with boneless, skinless chicken breasts and baked uncovered for 45 min. I used apricot-pineapple preserves and served it with orzo. It was a HUGE hit for even my pickiest son, he even took seconds. The sauce was great on the orzo. You can't get any easier than this recipe.
I made this last night for company. I followed the original recipe and it was WONDERFUL! My side items were white rice and Green beans. edited to say. I have used both French and Catalina dressing. Both are equally good to me.
Wonderful for just about any event. Doubles easily and chicken breast work just as well. Add wild rice and green beans for a great meal.
Very pleasantly surprised at how good this was! A big hit with the family!
I've made this recipe for over 30 years. It's a very good one! So simple to make. Can be made with all pieces of chicken....not just thighs. It's definitely a keeper!
Good recipe. Didn't have apricot so I used raspberry preserves, added some minced garlic, Italian dressing and onion and chive dip powder as didn't have onion soup, also added some slice onion and chicken bouillon. Will make it again.
I liked but husband did not.
This was VERY DELICIOUS! I took the advice of some other reviewers and used chicken legs, Catalina dressing, a little chili sauce, a little dry Italian dressing,a dash of dry mustard and the onion soup mix! YUM-O! The sauce was very close to a homemade barbecue sauce. It's so versatile that you can make it as sweet and/or spicy that you like. I couldn't find pepper jelly at the store I was in, but I want to try making it with pepper jelly next time. My husband, 2.5 yr old and I loved this. My husband commented that this will be a good sauce for snack wings. We def will make this all the time from now on. BTW, I made it with Zatarain's Yellow Rice and French cut green beans seasoned with the rest of the dry Italian dressing. These sides complimented the chicken nicely. Please try this recipe.... It is good and not too sweet at all! Thanks for sharing this recipe with us.
Very easy. That gets my vote any day :) If you don't like sweet things with chicken, don't make this recipe. It is pretty darn sweet. That being said, it was good for a change. I did elect to replace the dry onion soup mix for about 1/4 cup of chopped white onions. I also added a couple dashes of smoked paprika and some cracked black pepper to taste. Made it on the stove top, on low/med so that I could taste and add ingredients as it cooked. Will be making again. Thanks!
Outstanding !!! I fixed it according to the recipe except I added salt, pepper, garlic powder, and cayenne pepper to the chicken thighs before pouring the preserves/soup mixture over the chicken. . . . We will definately be having this many more times !!! p.s. my husband is not a big chicken fan, but he loved this !!
This recipe is great fast and easy and very tasty.my husband really likes it. He is from South Africa and they use apricot jam with almost everything.
I cook at Abba's Tables, our local soup kitchen - or as we refer to it - "The Lord's Free Restaurant." We try to provide our guests with a pleasant bistro-type atmosphere - a pleasant hour in the day that they would not otherwise have. I first made this recipe for 100 guests on New Year's eve, serving it with Basmati almond rice, sweet peas, tossed salad with cake and ice cream for dessert. Because we are always trying to stretch our meals, we used boneless, skinless chicken breasts. We chopped the chicken into pieces and boiled them, using only enough water to cover the chicken - if you use too much water you can end up leaving the chicken tasteless. Into the cooking water I place lots of quartered onions, lots of green pepper slices, a big handful of peppercorns, 6 bay leaves, about 1/3 of a cup of squished garlic and 1/2 can of chicken flavor base. After the chicken is cooked, you remove it from the broth being sure to remove peppercorns and bay leaves. Place the chicken into another pot. Now stir in the sauce made of the apricot preserves, the Lipton Onion Mix and I use Catalina Dressing. Keep it warm till ready to serve. In the meantime, I garamelize a gallon full of chopped onions with white sugar and a pound of butter and white pepper. After cooking (in Chicken broth) the potatoes I intend to use, I add the caramelized onions and a quart of heavy whipping cream, and about three pounds of shredded cheddar cheese mixed with Monterey jack cheese. This plates pretty!!
Super easy, great flavor. I used a whole cut up chicken. Will make this one again. Thanks.
the initial recipe is reasonably good. Iadded diced dried apricots to pick up the flavor of the preserves and take it over the top
Have added this to the repertoire of my catering company. Absolutely fabulous basic recipe, Shang! I added a 1/2 tsp liquid smoke because in catering, a char-grilled flavor presents better, but even without the addition, it's perfect in its simplicity. Thanks, Shang!
I made this dish in a covered skillet to save some time. I served it with brown rice, eggrolls & hot & sour soup. My family enjoyed it & hubby went for seconds. My 11 yr. old really liked the sauce. Very simple & quick to make. Next time, I think I will lightly salt the chicken.
if you want to give it a little kick simply add some pepper jelly - its sweet and spicy. Yum. Definitely remove the skin - less fat and you keep the sauce on the chicken.
This was excellent. Fast and easy. followed Scarlett74's advice to marinate it and used chicken breasts since we don't like thighs. Served with garlic rosemary mashed potatoes, yummmm
SOOOOO freaking good! I used a 3lb bag of boneless skinless thighs. Also used creamy french cuz that's what I had on hand. I had a 12oz jar of apricot preserves, so I added a few scoops of peach preserves to up the jelly content and it was DYNAMITE! I did think that it was a LOT of sauce, so next time I think I will halve the jelly & dressing part, still using a whole packet of soup mix. So easy and so tasty! Leftovers were awesome too!
Delicious and so easy. Followed recipe except I used Zesty Catalina dressing cuz that is what i had in the house. Thank you for the recipe.
Very, very yummy and super easy! Probably won't make it too often because of the sodium issue with the dry onion mix and dressing, however, it really was tasty! I served it over organic whole wheat pasta and a green salad. The pasta, which normally isn't the yummiest compared to normal pasta, really soaked up the sweet sauce beautifully, and my twin toddler boys ate it all up! Will definitely make again! ****NOTE: If you have little ones, make sure you don't make this recipe with skinless chicken as it will brown the outer layer of the meat and, though it's yummy, the tough outer layer is hard to chew for the little guys. Could be a choking hazard. However, when cooking with the skin on, there isn't any problem because the skin gets browned and breaks down easy as you chew it. Make the adult ones without skin for less calories, however, keep the skin on, at least while cooking, for the kiddos.
Great recipe. This is one of my husband's favorites. I don't care for the onion pieces from the soup mix, so I use a sifter to remove them. Be sure to use a quality salad dressing.
