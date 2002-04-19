Bacon Wrapped Chicken

I often make a few extra and freeze them, leaving only the sauce to make. This is delicious served over wide egg noodles! So wrap up your chicken in a bacon slice and smile, smile, smile!

By Anna Henson

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • Pound the chicken breasts until flat. Put a slice of cream cheese and 1 teaspoon chopped chives in the middle of each breast and roll up. Wrap each rolled breast with 1 slice of bacon and secure with toothpicks. Place in a 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • In a medium bowl, combine condensed soup, mayonnaise, milk, lemon juice, pepper and salt. Mix until smooth, then pour over chicken.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 1 hour, or until no longer pink and juices run clear.

638 calories; protein 35.7g; carbohydrates 8.9g; fat 50.7g; cholesterol 137.3mg; sodium 1061mg. Full Nutrition
