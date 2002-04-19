Bacon Wrapped Chicken
I often make a few extra and freeze them, leaving only the sauce to make. This is delicious served over wide egg noodles! So wrap up your chicken in a bacon slice and smile, smile, smile!
FABulous!!! I prepared this for my husband for Valentine's Day and served it with a baked potato. I had no chives, so I substituted finely chopped onion, and we don't eat mayo, so whipped up a quick and easy home-made mayo recipe (not bad). I used two bacon strips per serving and pre-cooked the bacon-wrapped chicken for about 20 minutes, then added the sauce. This is my new favorite dish. My husband is difficult to impress food-wise, and rarely makes unsolicited comments. If he doesn't like it, he doesn't eat it; it's edible if he clears his plate; he really likes it if he goes for seconds. He actually said it was very good, quizzed me about how it was made, and went for seconds. I made it again for our anniversary, and had to defend my own plate! Culinary success!!!Read More
My husband and I did not care for this. He did not like the chicken and I did not like the sauce. I do agree that cooking the bacon before bacon is a good idea.Read More
This recipe was amazing. It has a wonderful table presentation and really doesn't take that much to prepare. I did change a few things, just because I was in an inventive mood. I did use sour cream instead of the mayo. I also browned the chicken for a bit so that it would not have too cook as long. Added some garlic to the sauce (love the stuff). I omitted the chives...forgot about them actually. The biggest change was that I used pancetta instead of regular bacon. I love the taste and it made this already rich dish seem like gourmet food that would cost a pretty penny in a resaurant. Amazing Anna...thank you.
I was told: This is a keeper!! Please follow the advice of other reviewers and pre-cook your bacon until brown and flexible. Otherwise, you will be left with RAW BACON Wrapped Chicken. I served it over egg noodles also. Very rich, very filling, very tasty! You have got to try this recipe!
Very good. My daughter made it for the family. The only thing I would have done differently was to pre-cook the bacon.
This was so easy to make and really didn't take long! I substituded the chives with minced onion and I precooked the bacon just a little bit and since I used 6 chicken breasts I used a can of cream of chicken and cream of celery. I made eggnoodles and placed the chicken on top, drizzled it with the sauce and had greenbeans on the side! It was so delicous and my husband and boys loved it!
The wife came home from work, and I had these made. She loved them, so did the kids. Very filling, and the sauce goes great on mashed potatos, too. Takes a bit of prep time, but the results are worth it. I used minced onion instead of the chives. I made 2 batches one with the cream cheese and one with mozzerella. They both dissapeared quickly.
This is a really good and quick meal that even kids will love! I have been making it for a while, but I use a tub of cream cheese with onion & chive. That is what was called for in the original recipe I used. Try it! The chive goes great with bacon and it's really mild but adds a nice touch!
I made this and I was very pleased with the results it was excellent. My husband loved it and I will definitely be using this again for a weekend treat. Bacon wrapped chicken isn't supposed to have crispy bacon! Possibly negative results were because people are probably using cheap streaky bacon - use back bacon and trim off the fat and it comes out perfect. This isn't a low fat recipe and doesn't claim to be!
Used cream of mushroom soup instead and put fresh mushrooms into bake with this which turned out great. Please cook the bacon first. There was no way I was going to use raw bacon - what a greasy mess that would be!
pretty good, but definitely precook the bacon before wrapping, not till it's hard and crumbly, but enough. This pairs really well with a mashed potato recipe you can use the left over bacon with. Fry diced onion in bacon grease, make mashed potatoes mix in fried onions, crumbled bacon, and cheese. Yum!
This was delicious but just a tad bland even with adding extra spices. I made the recipe as is except I used cream cheese with chives already in it, added more chives, added parsley, oregano and some italian seasoning. I cooked the bacon to almost completely cooked but still pliable and wrapped two strips around the rolled up chicken. Instead of cream of chicken, I used cream of chicken with mushrooms and it was delicious! I served with peas and chicken pasta. When making next time I may just add red pepper flakes to give it some zing. UPDATE: This is one of our favorite recipes!! I still add a little cream cheese but now use provolone, also. I add Emeril's Chicken Rub, Garlic Powder, Italian Seasonings and sprinkle of cayenne along with the chives. Mmmmmm I make the sauce the same as in my last review but double it and serve it as a gravy for mashed potatoes!
I made this last night for a small dinner party.I did pre-cook the bacon, but not enough: at 325 the bacon will never crisp up, especially covered with sauce. Next time I will cook the bacon till it is almost crisp and wrap the ckicken. Also, I did cook the breasts for 25 minutes first without the sauce, then put the sauce around and over the chicken, but leaving the bacon part of the breast uncovered. I used Golden Mushroom soup, wwhich helped the sauce get a nice golden color. Didn't have chives so I used a combo of cream cheese, fresh mozzaerrlella cheese and some green onion. And added some garlic salt. Served with Giada's Pasta Primavera from Food Network. Very good
I have made this dish for about 2 years, as a matter of fact I found it on this website. I use mozzarella cheese and precook the bacon first. I cook some rice and serve the chicken with the rice. I like the rice better than the noodles and also always use fresh lemon juice it makes a difference.
I used to make this sans the sauce and just used cream cheese with chives and wrapped with bacon and it was always popular.. can't wait to try the sauce!
I took the easy way with this recipe. I followed the ingredient list exactly & simply threw everything in the crockpot on high. And I do mean I threw eveything in, no pounding or rolling of the chicken. (I did par-cook the bacon) Then walked away for a few hours. When I came back I had a great entree. I served it over pasta and my whole family loved it. Later that evening when I asked my husband what he wanted for dinner the next night, he said he didn't care but that he hoped that it was as good as this recipe was. I will be making this again. Thanks Anna.
So good, but with some modifications. - We used sour cream instead of mayo - Precooked the bacon until it was brown, but still flexible - Wrapped each breast in two strips of bacon - Broke up 2 extra pieces bacon into "bits" for the sauce - Used cream of mushroom with roasted garlic for the sauce. I think I pulled every change out of the reviews I read and used them, but my goodness, this was yummy.
This was amazing! I made very minor changes like I did not have a whole 1/2 cup milk so i made up the difference with heavy cream and I cooked the bacon a little before baking and i seasoned the chicken with some extra garlic and onion powder along with the salt and pepper. I also took the suggestions of adding a slice of provolone with the cream cheese. The sauce is to die for and so simple. Chicken was a little work but after the first bite it was totally worth it! Served over bow tie pasta since i did not have any egg noodles. This will be on the weekly menue.
Husband LOVED, LOVED LOVED this! I also thought it was great. I made changes to our liking though... wrapped a slice of provolone around chicken instead of adding cream cheese. Omited the chives, used sour cream instead of mayo, increased the amount of milk to make more sauce for the noodles. I also added grated parmasean, garlic and onion powder to the sauce. I pre cooked the bacon, maybe about 7-8 minutes until it was cooked but not crisp and was still pliable. I wrapped the cheese around each chicken breast and then wrapped a slice of bacon and secured with a toothpick. I made sure to try and not pour too much sauce over the bacon so that it would crisp up as it baked. The final dish came out AWESOME!!! Served over multi grain pasta. Caught my husband sopping up sauce from the pan with bread after we ate! This is a great recipe and I will be making it often!
The sauce has great flavor.I butterfly the chicken and spread the cream cheese to cover the entire breast.Completely cover the breast with prosciutto instead of bacon (about 2-3 slices each). These can then be cut into 1"-1 1/2" slices for a better yeild at parties.Thanks..
I made this exactly as the recipe dictates, and my whole family loved it! Immediately after we finished the meal, my son told me I had to make it again soon! In my opinion, the recipe works as is, but if you want the bacon to crisp, you will have to par-cook it first, or it will remain soft when baked in the oven (especially because it is topped with sauce.)
Replace the cream cheese filling with another cheese and it will be wonderful. I am the queen of cooking with cream cheese and I couldnt even handle the filling. The sauce and presentation was wonderful, but you really need to replace with cheddar or mozz, or maybe one of those cheese blends.
This recipe is so yummy! I followed the advice of others and instead of wrapping the bacon around the chicken, I cooked 8 slices of bacon and crumbled it over the chicken. Instead of pounding the chicken thin, I just made a pocket in the chicken and stuffed it that way. I then used toothpicks to secure the stuffing. I also used cream of mush. with roasted garlic soup, sour cream intead of mayo., and 2/3 cup of milk. This is so rich and creamy! It tasted like something you would order in a restaurant! Everyone loved it and asked for the recipe!! Thank you for the delicious recipe!
WOW!! This was a great dish with an outstanding flavor. You have to try it.
This was delicious. I loved the cream cheese with the chicken. I did however change the recipe so it would be done quicker. I didn't flatten the chicken. Instead I browned it in a skillet while I mixed the sauce. Then I topped the chicken with the cream cheese, bacon, green onions and topped it with the sauce. I then baked it for about 30 mins. In all I only spent about 45 mins instead of the original 1 1/2 hours.
My kids gave this an 8 out of 10. My kids are on the picky eaters side so if they give it an 8 I consider it a hit! I did ad some more spices onto of the cream cheese (garlic powder, salt & pepper) and I sprikled the top of the chicken with some italian bread crumbs.
My husband and family loved it!!! the first time I made it I didn't have chives, so I used white onion and added peas. I left the sauce. This time I stuffed with mushrooms and used herb and garlic cream cheese, as well as my onion again. I also used condenced cream of mushroom soup. I DID NOT pre cook my bacon, Instead at the end I BROILED ON HIGH for 5 minutes then flipped it over and repeated. I also wrap the ENTIRE rolled up chicken breast in bacon so none of my ingredients on the inside could escape
The way I made this, it turned out excellently, but I did follow the advice of others and make some changes. I'm not a huge fan of mayo, so I used sour cream instead. I also browned the bacon first and crumbled it over the cheese before pouring on the sauce. We left out the onion entirely by accident, but I don't think it really needed it. I was worried about the cream cheese, but we actually REALLY liked it. I served the extra sauce over instant mashed potatoes. We'll definitely make this again. I give 4 stars instead of 5 because I felt I had to make significant changes.
My husband LOVED this! I made it as directed, but also added about 1/4 c cream cheese, 1/4 c sour cream, 1/4 c shredded parmesean cheese to the sauce. As well as a few dashes of each: garlic salt, cavender's, & parsley followed reviews and pre-cooked bacon. For the filling I used cream cheese and shredded mozzarella with Dash of garlic powder & cavender's. Served with Rigatoni noodles. This was a 5 star dinner!!! KEEPER!!!
SOOO GOOD! I was totally wowed by this dish! I followed the recipe pretty closely but made a few changes. This recipe as written just has far too many calories and grams of fat so I used 98% fat free cream of chicken and 2% milk in place of the full fat stuff. I fried the bacon until just done and then placed it over the rolled chicken. I didn't need to secure the chicken or the bacon with toothpicks, I just placed the chicken seam side down and made sure not to jostle it too much once the bacon was in place. I poured the sauce around the chicken and spooned it over and popped it in to bake. It was so good and I was pleasantly surprised to find the cream cheese was still in place when I cut it open. Yum.
I followed the advice of others and cooked the bacon before baking, added sour cream instead of mayo, and I put sharp cheddar instead of cream cheese in a few. LOVED IT! LOVED IT! LOVED IT! Just as a personal preference I liked the cheddar better. Served it with some brown rice and spinach salad and it was the best, most romantic meal I've ever had with my husband.
THIS WAS AMAZING! I literally just ate this, and I absolutely loved it. I followed someone else's review and pre-cooked the bacon. I added garlic roasted red peppers. I will definitely make this again. Maybe next time I will use flavored cream cheese and maybe add another slice of bacon. Absolute favorite.
Mmmmm! No leftovers. I doubled the chicken and bacon, but not the sauce. Had plenty to serve with brown rice. After wrapping the chicken with the bacon, I put it under the broiler until the bacon was partially cooked,then poured the sauce around the chicken, not over it. It was wonderful.
The was delicious .... I made extra - THANK GOODNESS because it was all gone!
I thought this dish was just wonderful! I used cream cheese with chive already in it and did like others and baked the chicken 20 minutes before pouring the sauce over it. For the sauce I used half mayo and half sour cream, next time I will add chive to this also. I left out the lemon juice. Would pre-cook bacon before hand, or omit it all together...
The bacon needs to be cooked prior to wrapping it around the chicken. Other than that, great recipe!
Excellent! Very easy & delicious! I did add a couple cloves of garlic to the sauce, but otherwise followed the recipe to a T!!!
I bought precooked bacon and wrapped 2-3 slices around each breast. I served the chicken/sauce over egg noodles and it was a hit! A++
A great recipe that the whole family loves! The only change I made was adding a little garlic powder to the cream cheese as others have suggested. I recommend securing the ends of the chicken with toothpicks to prevent the filling from coming out. Definitely serve over egg noodles.
Good soup. I added sour cream, non of the spices. It was quick and my family loved it.
This was okay. I think it would have been better with a different typr of filling in the chicken. We're going to try some cheddar and mushrooms. I'll let you know.:-) But the sauce was great!! I precooked the bacon a bit and used sour cream insted of mayo, and seved it over noodles (sauce on the noodles was wonderful!!) But other than this filling this was great. Thanks for the recipe! ***Updated*** 3/27/02 (tried second time) SOOOO much better, replace cream cheese with a bit of mozzerella and some chopped mushrooms. Also sauted some mushrooms (with butter and garlic powder) and after cooking add them and some more cheese (about 1/2 cup) to the sauce and seaved the sauce over pasta. YUMMY!
NUMMY! We love this one! Being lazy, I just used the chive and onion cream cheese instead of separate chives. Also, I pre-cooked the bacon a bit - otherwise turned out a bit 'un-done' on the bottom. The sauce is perfect! I made this for my mother in law and she's made it several times for guests. Thanks for submitting!!
Hubby absolutely loved it... said it was a $30 meal in any restaurant. I did pre-cook the bacon. Great recipe.
I cooked this for myself and my husband last night. My husband who normally isn't an enthusiastic person, raved about it. I didn't have lemon juice and I added sherry instead. I would agree that slightly browning the bacon would help, though I used very thin bacon that cooked completely but wasn't too crispy. We are the atkins diet and it was very satisfying and delicious with 0 carbs.
A bit messy to make but it turned out very well. My 18 month daughter was the only one who ubjected to it. My 4 yea old , wife, and I enjoyed it.
Good recipe, but it is a bit rich. I would also cook the bacon a bit before wrapping it. It just wasn't crispy, and it was fatty. Otherwise it is a great recipe.
Any consideration for fat? Unbelievable numbers!
My first try at this recipe.. I changed a few things. I kept the cream cheese inside, but added onion powder, ground pepper, and parsley, and omitted fresh chives (the store was out). I used pepper bacon, and I browned it before wrapping. I used sour cream instead of mayo for the sauce. Although I completely forgot to add the cream of chicken, I did add crumbled bacon to the sauce and it came out SPECTACULAR! Very yummy! I served it with green beans tossed with butter and dried cranberries. Next time, I think I will try using gouda for the filling and serving it over pasta, and I'll remember the condensed soup. I'll let you know how it goes. :)
This was great! My picky daughter even said she liked it. I substituted garlic and herb mayo (kraft) because that is what i had and I thought it would add a nice flavor to the sauce...also used mozzarella cheese instead of cream cheese because it was what I had on hand...I too cooked the bacon before and and made a little extra bacon to crumble on top. Used some onion powder because I didn't have chives. Served it with egg noodles and a side of steamed asparagus. I know its not supposed to be a "light" dish but i used healthy request cream of chicken soup, skim milk, and the mayo was low fat. Was thinking one could probably use nonfat plain yogurt in place of the mayo as well. This at least puts a dent in the fat content :) Thanks Anna! I will definitely make it again, was a winner in my house!
Made this recipe exactly as outlined and the entire family was licking their plates clean! The only suggestion would be as others have said, pre-cook the bacon and crumble it on top, rather than wrapping it. I enjoyed it wrapped, but a couple of the family said they would have preferred it the other way. Great recipe!
The college kids were leaving that night and no one could agree on a restaurant. Somehow I had a bacon/chicken search on Allrecipes, and this one came up. I had nearly everything on hand, and really appreciated the review comments, and incorporated a lot of them. I precooked the bacon and had to substitute cream of celery for cream of chicken (so I added some chicken bouillon granules), I added a tiny bit of vermouth in addition to the lemon juice, and some herbs (Mrs. Dash table blend, and fresh basil) to the cream cheese, no chives, so I added some chopped onion. They inhaled it. Every. Single. Bit. Of. It.
HUGE Hit im my house!! I used thin sliced boneless skinless chicken breast so I did not have to pound as much. I also eyeball most mesurements so I may add a bit more than is called for or can pull back a pinch on the things I don't like. Also did bake for 15 min with no sauce then for 60 with it.
I simply cheated by using Philadelphia cream cheese spread chive and onion instead. Cut some the prep work and tasted very good.
This is amazing when your looking for some good comfort food you want to try. I didnt have chive seasoning or fresh ones, so I used the cream cheese with chives instead. My husband loved it as much as me, so I will be making this again! :)
This was an absolutely great dish! The cream cheese center just oozes out when you cut into the chicken. The sauce was great also! I spruced it up a bit by using cream of mushroom instead of cream of chicken and used sour cream instead of mayo. I also added some more of the chopped green onion to the sauce along with some garlic. At the last few minutes of cooking I added a mexican cheese blend to melt over the chicken. This is definately a keeper!
It was just ok, it was a split half liked it and the other not so much. I think if the bacon were able to get crispy it would have been better.
Ok, here is my lengthy review: First of all, my dish turned out absolutely gorgeous, much prettier than the picture :) Secondly, we thought that these were a bit bland and just too rich for our taste. I should have used reduced fat cream cheese. We used two slices of bacon per breast, which I pre-cooked for one minute in the microwave. I wish I had lined my pan with foil as the dish is soaking now. I think that this needs more spicing up, at a minimum some garlic. I didn't think that this was too salty, however, I used healthy request soup which has reduced sodium. I don't think I will make this exact recipe again, but might tweak it and remake something similar. Thank you for the post.
This is a good recipe. I read the other reviews and decided to take thier advice and pre-cook the bacon. But do not cook the bacon through so that it is crisy, otherwise, you cannot wrap the chicken with it. There were two substitutions. I used turkey bacon for wrapping the outsides of the chicken, and cream cheese that had chives in it already (Philadephia Onions and Chives). I was very pleased with the flavor, and so was my fiance. There's a lot of sauce left over, so I would suggest making a side of mashed potatoes and using the leftover sauce as a gravy for them. I'll be making this again in the future, but maybe be adventurous and try another cream cheese with different flavoring, like veggie cream cheese.
This was good, but I had to re-cook the chicken because the bacon was raw...next time I will pre-cook the bacon, at least somewhat. Also, instead of using chives, I just used chive and onion cream cheese...and I also used sour cream instead of mayonnaise (personal preference...don't like mayo).
I didn't care for this recipe at all, but my girlfriend absolutely loved it. So to be fair I give it 3 stars. I thought the sauce had a bit too much of a mayo twang that kind of threw the dish off.
My husband and I LOVED this! I will be making it again...soon. :) Based on other feedback that was posted I did the following: I let the chicken soak in McCormick's Chipolte Pepper marinade while I precooked the bacon. This marinade really spiced things up with a great flavor. I butterflied each chicken breast, coated the inside with the marinade, added cream cheese the entire length, and a little fresh garlic (no chives), then I closed them up and placed them in the backing dish. I broke up the bacon and covered the tops of the chicken with strips of it. For the sauce I replaced the milk with white wine, used cream of mushroom soup instead of chicken, only used 1/4 cup mayonnaise, and did not add salt.
I love the aroma the sauce and the bacon give off while baking! I did do a few things different, I cooked and chopped the bacon, mixed the chives with the cream cheese and sliced the chicken down the middle and stuffed it with the bacon and cheese! Also a good side, broccoli with melted cheese and a baked potato!
Well…sorry but it wasn’t that great! The pieces were huge (even though I pounded the chicken) and didn’t look “inviting”. My guests ate it, I am sure, for courtesy! As some other reviews…the sauce is definitely I keeper…it was fantastic…maybe with another type of chicken…the chicken itself was incredible bland…oh! And for those worrying about the crispiness on the bacon…what I did after the 50 minutes baking was broil it for another 5 minutes and it came up crispy enough!
Loved this recipe, wouldn't change a thing about it. It didn't come out dry. has lots of taste!!!!!
This was good. A little salty for my taste, but maybe I'll try again w/o salt and low salt bacon. I also subbed sour cream for mayo. Would like to try white wine in place of milk too.
delicious!!! My family loved them. The lemon juice added a little zing that was perfect. i did make some changes gathered from others and my own experience. i used cream cheese and chive flavored cream cheese,1/2c sour cream instead of mayo, 1/2c white cooking wine instead of milk, and i used 1/2lb bacon cooked 4 slices and put them in the chicken instead of wrapping around it, crumbbled then cooked the rest (put aside). after rolling up chicken i coated them in a flour mixture (3T flour 1tsp peprika) and fried them till brown on all sides (turning frequently),then poured sauce mixture and crumbbled bacon on top, baked for 45min and served on top of egg noodles. PERFECT!
Very good and rich! Fantastic on a cold evening. Next time I think I might try a variation in the crock pot.
very good! rich and creamy. I loved it!!!
this was very good, and easy too! didn't have chives on hand, so i substituted minced onion. i used thin sliced chicken cutlets, spread the cream cheese on top and laid cooked bacon strips across (didn't roll chicken up), then poured the sauce on the whole thing....came out great!
This recipe was really good. I cooked my bacon a little beforehand because I like mine a little crispier. I omitted the chives due to personal preference and used sour cream instead of mayo for the sauce. Some reviews said the chicken was a little bland so I rubbed it with garlic powder, salt and pepper beforehand. I reserved some of the sauce so I could pour it over egg noodles that I served with the chicken. I will make this again!
Delicious dish! I served it over egg noodles. Regarding the bacon issue that's so prevalent in many of the reviews... there is NO NEED to pre-cook the bacon UNLESS you prefer your bacon crispy. Not pre-cooking the bacon does, obviously, result in chewy bacon. If you don't like chewy bacon, pre-cook. If you do like chewy bacon (and I do), then don't worry about pre-cooking. The bacon isn't going to be "raw" like one reviewer said. Trust me, 1 hour in a 325 degree oven is going to fully cook your bacon.
It passed with DH and I. Subsituted sliced mozzerela instead of cream cheese and used lowfat soup and added noodles. My only complaint is that it is really rich. Tasty, but rich. Next time I'll probably leave out the cheese all together and try it with just the bacon wrapped around it.
This was sooo good and my whole family LOVED it. I did consider the other reviews and made 1/2 rolled up with cooked bacon, and the other 1/2 with bac crumbled on top. The bacon on top DID come out MUCH better! Over all, yummy...I will make this again! :)
This chicken comes out so good and juicy. No need for the salt. Too much sodium in the cream of chicken. Use low sodium bacon and fat free cream cheese.
I tried this recipe again. I increased the chicken to 6 breasts and combined cream of chicken and cream of mushroom soup. I added Italian dressing mix to the soup and put extra cream cheese on the chicken. Outstanding!
I wish I could give this recipe more than 5 stars because it is THAT GOOD!! My husband loves this and anytime we invite people over for dinner this is the requested dish. I cannot wait to make this for my parents and in-laws.
I enjoyed the chicken, however I have 2 family members that are lactose intolerant. I put an extra 1/2 piece of bacon inside with the fresh chives, and used Tofutti Sour Cream Supreme in place of the mayo. I doubled up on the sauce as other members mentioned and spooned it over the rice I served.
I will not be making this again! I thought the sauce tasted much to much like mayo. And I didn't think you could taste the bacon at all. The cream cheese senter was good but all together was just overwhelming. I do not recomend this recipe.
I added garlic and other spices to the cream cheese and the soup to make this less bland. It's a great creamy dish and the family loved it. I like my bacon crispy so next time I will not use thick cut bacon. I may also bake for 15 - 20 mins before pouring the sauce over the chicken.
Yummy! Love the combo of the bacon with the cream cheese, chives and bacon. Easy to make, just takes a while to bake.
Very good. Make sure you pound the chicken really flat to make it easier to roll up.
This was a wonderful meal! I have 5 teenage boys and all but one liked it...not bad odds I'd say. I will be making this one again! Thanks.
This chicken turned out amazing. I added smoked gouda to the cream cheese and also precooked the bacon. It was better than I thought it would be.I cooked it at 350 instead of 325.
I have tried it with the sour cream and found it to be a nice change. I also use the reduced fat cream of chix soup and that worked well too. Cooking the bacon is a nice idea, and I will try it the next time I make this dish. I have been making it regularly for a long time now, and it has always been a fave here at our house- even for my mother who can be somewhat picky. She will sometimes request this if she is coming over for dinner! A hit and a nice change of pace!
This is a favorite amongst family and friends. Thanks for the great recipe!
I used previous reviews suggestions to also "tweek" this recipe. For "stuffing:": I cooked bacon first and crumbled in with cheese mixture. I used reduced fat garlic and herb cream cheese, I added 1 tsp each of garlic powder and onion powder and added 1/2 c chopped ham. For Sauce: I used lite mayo, and omitted the lemon juice. My family loved this recipe. Will definitely make again.
I love this recipe and so does everyone that eats at my house! It is wonderful as is and is an excellent base recipe. I have stuffed the chicken with spinach mixed with equal parts goat cheese and cream cheese. It comes out wonderful anytime I make it whether it's as is or try something else with it. Thanks Anna!
This recipe was amazing! I just made a couple of small changes. I pre-cooked the bacon about 90% ready in a frying pan before wrapping around the chicken. And I stuffed the chicken with brie cheese instead of the cream cheese. It was amazing! Served it over roasted garlic mashed potatoes.
Oh My Gosh. This is absolutely delicious. So easy to make and fabulous. Some reviewers said you needed to partially cook the bacon - no need - all you need to do is leave the bacon at room temperature for an hour and it wraps beautifully. This is a great dish for company. Very hearty.
Ugh. I was so excited about this recipie, and had planned it for my traditional Sunday night meal with my boyfriend. We just finished and I'm still hungry because I could not eat this recipie at all. I had three bites. The sauce was much too rich and thick. And are we supposed to be able to eat the bacon? We sure couldn't. It was still limp and raw looking. Overall this was a huge waste of good ingredients and I am very displeased. It's a shame that I spent so much time today on something so rich that no one can eat it.
Delicious! I warmed the cream cheese for 10 seconds in the microwave and mixed in the chives with 1 clove of garlic. After I wrapped the chicken in bacon I cooked it in in a sauce pan for about 15 minutes so all the sides had crispy bacon (it also removes some of the fat). I also exchanged the mayo with sour cream for the sauce. YUM!
WOW! This recipe was really good. Even my very picky 6 year old at it and asked for more! I used Cream of Mushroom Soup with Roasted Garlic instead of cream of chicken also increase milk to approx 2/3 of a cup. Also used Turkey Bacon...what awesome flavor. My husband is not big on mayo....he didn't even know it was in there! Have been asked to make it again and again! Very easy to make. Recommend you try this one.
Delicious! The bacon makes this dish taste amazing! I crushed up a half a box of Stove Top Stuffing and poured over top of the chicken then drizzled four tablespoons of melted butter over the stuffing... My family could not get enough.
It was easy to make and my husband loved it. I think this is something I will make again.
This was fantastic.....for the ??? time!! YUMMY!!! Cut breasts in half, stuffed with chive cream cheese, minced garlic and a bit of bacon. Baked chichen for 20 mins with out suace then added it. Turned out to be mouth watering good. Boyfriend says it is a keeper!!!
Tried this recipe last night. I used cream of mushroom and sour cream per one of the user's suggestions and I also added fresh string beans to the sauce. Over all, this recipe was very "eh". It was very bland, and I'm not quite sure to what to use to spice it up next time (If I decide to make it again?)
I made this recipe last weekend. I followed the directions, but pre-cooked the bacon only because I like it well done. I put the bacon (crumbled) inside with the cream cheese. When I asked my husband if he would like it again he said "Yes & Soon!" We both really enjoyed it! It is rich tasting like someone said, but you know that when you select this recipe. DELICIOUS!!! YUMMY!!!
We didn't have any chives and we only had cream of mushroom soup in the pantry so with that this was very yummy! I ate it for dinner over egg noodles and the next 2 days for luch over elbos, no real preference, they were both excellent!
very good, i used mushroom soup instead of the chicken and it came rate
