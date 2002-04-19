Bacon Wrapped Chicken

Husband LOVED, LOVED LOVED this! I also thought it was great. I made changes to our liking though... wrapped a slice of provolone around chicken instead of adding cream cheese. Omited the chives, used sour cream instead of mayo, increased the amount of milk to make more sauce for the noodles. I also added grated parmasean, garlic and onion powder to the sauce. I pre cooked the bacon, maybe about 7-8 minutes until it was cooked but not crisp and was still pliable. I wrapped the cheese around each chicken breast and then wrapped a slice of bacon and secured with a toothpick. I made sure to try and not pour too much sauce over the bacon so that it would crisp up as it baked. The final dish came out AWESOME!!! Served over multi grain pasta. Caught my husband sopping up sauce from the pan with bread after we ate! This is a great recipe and I will be making it often!