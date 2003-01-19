Apple and Orange Chicken

I LOVE this recipe. It was full of flavor, both savory and fruity. I did read the other reviews first and found them helpful. I didn't have (or ever heard of) powdered cream of chicken soup. One of the other reviews said to use 2 tbsp. flour and 1 tbsp. powdered milk instead. I chose this instead of the canned soup others mentioned. I did use Wondra flour not regular flour. And the recipe was simply amazing. This is hands down my favorite chicken recipe to date. It is simply incredible and flavorful, If you cover the chicken it turns out falling off the bone and juicy, not dry at all. Mine was done in about an hour not hour and a half. They were falling off the bone in about an hour so I took the foil off and turned them and let them brown for about 10 minutes and it was perfect.