Apple and Orange Chicken

Orange you glad you have this wonderful recipe for apple and orange chicken?!

By Libby Deane

Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
4
  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place the chicken pieces in a lightly greased 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • In a medium bowl combine the onion soup mix, cream of chicken soup mix, soy sauce, garlic, apple and orange juice, salt and pepper. Mix together and pour mixture over chicken. Cover and bake in the preheated oven for 1 hour, then remove cover/lid and bake for another 1/2 hour to brown the chicken.

Per Serving:
230 calories; protein 29.1g; carbohydrates 21.4g; fat 2.7g; cholesterol 68.9mg; sodium 1351.3mg. Full Nutrition
