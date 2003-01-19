Apple and Orange Chicken
Orange you glad you have this wonderful recipe for apple and orange chicken?!
You can use boneless chicken breasts instead of the bone-in breasts. If you do, let the boneless breasts marinate at least 30 minutes before cooking it in the oven.Read More
It just didn't taste good to me and my brotherRead More
This was an extremely easy recipe to make. Instead of baking in the oven, I put everything in a crockpot and cooked on low for about 8 hrs. and served over rice. Delicious!
Great recipe. It takes a while to cook, but you can tell as it's cooking that it's going to be good b/c of the inviting aroma. The chicken came out very tender and the sauce coats it well. The orange and soy sauce mixes well to create a variation of sweetness, sourness, and saltyness.
This was very easy. I didn't have any aj, so I used all oj and it was fine. I was concerned about the review that said it was too runny, but that's the point of the dry cream soup mix. (I used 2 tbsp four, 1tbsp dry milk...it's the same thing...) We Loved it and it was so very easy! (we all wished there was more of it, so next time i'll have to double it!)
Just Great! I needed something easy and quick to prepare and at the same time very tasty. I got it! This recipe has the basics of a great idea. Reading the previous reviews helped a lot in making it even better. I would like to share these little Improvements with all.( It took only 10 minutes to prepare! ) My husband and I totally love it! Improvements: To avoid having it dry out I used a round Pyrex with lid. I use a can of cream of chicken and mushroom soup. I also added 1 tbsp of fresh lemon juice, 1 tbsp of olive oil, 2 tbsp ginger (gourmet spice blend) (fresh ginger would be even better) 3 gloves of garlic and lots of ground pepper. Do not add any salt! The soy sauce and the soups have already plenty of it. I serve it with mash potatoes and peas. Simple, very juicy and very very YUMMY! Thank you! Will make it again for sure!
I made this tonight. My husband loved it just how it is. It was a bit salty for my taste, a little to much onion taste, and not enough orange flavor. Like the other posts I could not find the cream of chicken mix, so I used 1/2 a small can of cream of chicken soup. I think next time I make this I'll not use as much as the onion soup mix to cut the salty and the onion. Its good and easy to make. Since the first time I made it, I've made it several times. I did what I did before w/ the cream of ckn soup and I did not use the onion soup mix, fixed the saltyness. Its one of my favorites and I shared it w/ my mom and friends.
Just a fantastic recipe! I used boneless chicken, and because it was submerged in the juices, the chicken was the tenderest I've ever eaten! Just a remarkable and easy recipe.
For a quicker cooking time, Cook the chicken at 400 for 10 minutes and 20 minutes at 350. Also, for those who like a little bit more fruity flavor and aroma, add about 1 TBS orange or lemon zest. It'll give it a little extra zing. Best regards, Harry Nguyen http://satellite-radios-solutions.com
AOC is the BEST
It just didn't taste good to me and my brother
The whole family loved it. My four year old really enjoyed making it with me - it is that simple to make. I will make this again.
This was very tasty, however the chicken was suprisingly dry. I followed the recipe exactly so I am going to suggest that the baking time was a little long.
I LOVE this recipe. It was full of flavor, both savory and fruity. I did read the other reviews first and found them helpful. I didn't have (or ever heard of) powdered cream of chicken soup. One of the other reviews said to use 2 tbsp. flour and 1 tbsp. powdered milk instead. I chose this instead of the canned soup others mentioned. I did use Wondra flour not regular flour. And the recipe was simply amazing. This is hands down my favorite chicken recipe to date. It is simply incredible and flavorful, If you cover the chicken it turns out falling off the bone and juicy, not dry at all. Mine was done in about an hour not hour and a half. They were falling off the bone in about an hour so I took the foil off and turned them and let them brown for about 10 minutes and it was perfect.
I wonder if the other reviewers actually tried this recipe? I was concerned about the long cooking time and shortened it by 20 minutes. Despite it was cooked in liquid, it was still very dry. I question if they meant orange and apple juice concentrate because the "sauce" was very liquidy. And finally, I couldn't find dry cream of chicken soup mix so don't know if that was the secret ingredient. If you try it, cut the cooking time in at least half and do half the juice, or try concentrate.
Wonderfully unexpected flavor, leftover juice good for other recipies!!! Easy to make!!
very good. i might cut back on the soy.
Yummy. Do note the long cook time. I am used to things that cook in 30-40 min., so dinner was late. I tossed in 1/2 lb of baby carrots, it all came out very well.
This chicken was splendid! I threw it all in the crockpot, and it was ready by the time my parents got home from work. I would recommend this served with mashed potatoes or rice.
Wonderful dish! Easy to prepare!
Thought this was easy and we enjoyed the sauce. Used the sauce just like a gravy~yummy!
super easy to make! my family loved it! the whole pan got devoured, i did use a can of cream of chicken soup instead of the dry pack (small town) but still very yummy! i also marinated the chicken for about 30 minutes and used boneless. but i highly recommend this to anyone who wants a delicious dinner and an amazing smelling home lol
This was great! I had it with my roomate and we both loved it. I also told about to my mother and she said she wants me to make it for her. I think it's a winner.
This was very good over rice. I made sure to pierce the meat so that the seasonings could be throughout. Would make again.
very easy to make... tastes amazing... when i make more than 4 servings i just double the juices.
Easy, but kind of bland
I have not been able to locate the dry cream of chicken soup in my area to make this recipe. Any suggestions how to balance the ingredients with cannned cream of chicken soup. Help! I am feeding 26.
This is delicious. The only change we made was to use boneless chicken breasts. The gravy is so delish, I make boiled potatoes with this meal. This is a fantastic dish for leftovers too - it doesn't dry out when brought for lunch and heated up in the microwave.
This was really delicious! However, I think I would leave the skin on next time for a prettier, browner look, and make gravy or sauce out of the drippings.
My family absolutely adored this dish. We served it with noodles and spooned the gravy over the noodles. However, I could not find dry cream of mushroom mix, so I added a can of cream of mushroom soup. The taste was sweet, with a hint of tang from the soy sauce. Good low-cal food.
I was really disappointed with this recipe. I was expecting the chicken to have a slightly sweet flavor with a hint of apple and orange. But the onion flavor/smell took over the chicken and my house. I also thought it was too time consuming, especially considering the "end result".
I loved this as a base, just added medium chunks of apples and oranges to the mix, did as others did and used a crock pot for 7-8 hours. 1 1/2 Tablespoon of cornstarch mixed with a little of the applejuice and added helps thicken it. The fresh ginger as suggested by others is a definite PLUS. I serve with Sweet Potatoes cut into cubes, sprayed with Trader Joe's Olive Oil Spray, cooked in microwave. I suppose you could add them to crock pot too, if you wish, but I like the flavors separate.
Used a quarter of a can of cream of mushroom instead of chicken. Added more apple juice.
I didn't care for the flavor of this dish at all. It ended up to sweet.
I live in Korea and didn't have access to the onion soup mix--I added some cream of chicken--a little too sweet still--good flavor--worth trying to perfect--maybe some actual onions and a little more condensed soup next time!
Good. A bit too garlicy for me, but otherwise it was a nice twist on the traditional chicken. I used boneless skinless chicken breasts and put it over noodles. Was good and my husband and I ate the leftovers too!
A moist and flavorful recepie
This was excellent! The only change I made was after reading other reviews about not being "fruity" enough was to add a tablespoon of orange zest - which for us, made it quite tasty. Thanks for a great recipe!
Not bad. I bought cream of chicken soup instead of the mix by mistake, so I don't know how that might have affected the recipe. It was okay, not great.
Very good! i added a cut potato and mixed frozen veggies to the dish while it was cooking in the oven for a great side that blended well with the sauce.
I found this recipe quite tasty, although it was quite salty. I think the onion soup mix takes over the flavour too much and qould probably try to cut back on this next time to make the flavours balance a bit better.
I cooked this in the crockpot and found it very bland. Although the chicken was tender, it had no fruit flavor at all. Next time I will try the oven method.
This was very disappointing...very bland. It was easy to prepare, but given the result, it was too much effort.
I didn't follow the original recipe exactly as i looked first at some of the comments and it did not turn out very well, didn't enjoy it but it was worth trying it.
I did not taste any apple or orange. The chicken was not dry, but I think that is because it cooked smothered in the sauce.
The chicken was very moist, but it did not taste fruity at all, as expected.
It's funny reading the reviews, way too orangey vs not fruity at all...have to say I am in the second camp. Was definitely nice and tender (I did marinate boneless breasts for a few hours), however, think the name of the dish was mostly responsible for the disappointment rather than the actual taste. Had it just been "Savoury Chicken..." or something, may have had a more positive response to the dish. Was just expecting a much fruitier/sweeter flavour. In the end, was actually more reminiscent of your basic korean marinade for bulgogi.
Very tasty, I used drumsticks and it seemed to work just fine. Will definitely make this recipe again.
I followed the recipe to the T it was very easy to make and and everyone enjoyed it and if everyone likes it and wants me to make it again it gets 5 stars thanks for sharing
I did not care for this recipe. I was excited as I had all ingredients to make at home and it seemed easy. I did like others....and used cream of chicken soup to the recipe. I guess that I did not care for the orange citrus taste. The dish was edible so I did eat it and I wil probably take the left over chicken and make chicken salad or something. I did serve the chicken over rice which was a nice addition to the meal.
Very nice, mild flavor. I used applesauce and orange juice concentrate. I marinaded it overnight (reserving some of the marinade for basting) and grilled the next day. My whole family (including the little ones) enjoyed it. The leftovers were good in chicken salad. This will certainly go into our rotation. Thank you!
This didn't have enough fruit flavor. I don't think I will make it again.
I thought this was okay, but my husband didn't really like it. The sauce was quite potent...I'm not sure how I would be able to tone it down. Probably won't try again...unless I can't find anything else to do with the powdered cream of chicken soup.
This had a unique flavor and I changed a few things to use what I had. I juiced enough old tangerines I had skin and all and juiced enough cored apple. I did not have packaged onion soup so I used a can of french onion. Baked boneless skinned chicken breasts for 20 min at 350. Very moist and nice to have a different flavor. FYI Lipton cup-o-soup cream of chicken is in the soup isle. Pretty tasty and nice to have on a cold day for a little warm you up.
The dish is a good and easily prepared chicken dish.
It was quick and easy and we loved it. We used chicken drumsticks but all agreed it would definitely be better with the chicken breasts. We will make it again.
Oh this was soo good! The chicken tasted like it had been marinated all day! I also couldn't find cream of chicken soup mix in my area so I followed others suggestions and used 1/2 a can of cream of chicken soup. I also cut the onion soup mixture in 1/2. Oh..and I used grapefruit juice instead of orange only because I had exactly 1 cup left in the carton. Very very good!
Very good! Followed the recipe almost exact. I did use 6 chicken tenders instead which worked well because the sauce completely covered the chicken in in the oven (no chance of drying out). I added about a teaspoon of olive oil to the sauce, and sprinkled in some paprika. Served over long grain wild rice, SO YUMMY! The only suggestion I might might is to cut back just a little on the soy.
This was good, we didn't use bone in chicken so we could have easily shaved 15 minutes off the time. A little over cooked.. Will do better next time..
I will not trust when people give a recipe a high rating again. This was no to our taste. The chicken was bland, even with the sauce, and the sauce was just weird. I wish I had used one of my perfectly good chicken recipes instead.
Really good. I used a "can" of cream of chicken and half the packet of onion soup mix. NEXT TIME I will make some wild rice with and pour the sauce over it.
This was absolutely delicious, very moist and flavorful. The only thing I would change is replacing the dry soup mixes with my own spices, as I think that unnecessarily adds to the cost. I also used worcesteshire sauce instead of the soy sauce. Will make again.
Although it smelled good cooking, it tasted too strange when I tried it. I threw the chicken with some bbq and discarded the sauce.
Very easy to make. Consistently good.
I was a little weary of this recipe at first because of the variety of ingredients but it turned out alright. I personally think this would be better as a marinade and then put on the grill. I think it would bring out the flavors nicely.
Did not like this one at all. Found it to be rather tasteless.
This really didn't have much flavor and I even added a chopped apple and a chopped orange
It was really easy and good! A keeper!
Not exactly what I expected but it tasted pretty good. Not as fruity as I would have liked, though.
The chicken and sauce turned out great separately, but marinating or an alternate serving method is required. The chicken didn't take up any of the sauce's flavor as is.
this was very different from my usual dinners. to be honest, i wasn't sure i even liked it when i took that first bite. but after the third bite, i was hooked! i think this would be great with a stir fry over some rice.
My family loved it! I really liked the unique flavor of the sauce. A definite keeper.
WAY too much orange taste. My family said it might be OK if the orange wasn't so very strong. Won't make again.
bueno de sabor. Use boneless y tardaron aprox. 1 hora en cocinar. Estaban cubiertas del liquido y con aluminum foil. Se necesita espesar la salsa que tiene un chi de sabor a china.
It was delicious. I will be making this again for sure!
reduce the salt. maybe add some mushrooms
This recipe was so delicious, easy, and healthy! I used chicken breasts instead of bone-in and omitted the salt. I couldn't find dry cream of chicken so I added a can of cream of chicken. I also added 1/2 an onion, sliced. I cooked it for the full 1 1/2 hour and it was perfect. I served it over brown rice and also made the "awesomely easy sesame asparagus" I found on this site. My husband loved this as well. I will definately make this again!
