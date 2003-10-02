Fried Chicken

This is how some of us southerners fry chicken. I've seen my grandmothers and my mom prepare it this way many times and it is always good. I cannot imagine chili powder being added or boiling your chicken before frying. If you fry this on your stove top keep the heat at a medium setting or the outside of the chicken will burn before it is done on the inside. I generally use an electric skillet with the lid on and then remove the lid about 5 mins. before taking it out. It makes the chicken crispier but helps it to stay juicy. I do add some salt, pepper, and paprika to my flour. To really make this taste great fry it in some Crisco or lard in a cast iron skillet. I like to keep things light however and use the vegetable oil. I also fry my chicken tenders this way and then dip them in honey mustard sauce.