Fried Chicken

4.2
78 Ratings
  • 5 38
  • 4 27
  • 3 8
  • 2 2
  • 1 3

As simple, as easy, as tasty as it gets! With this classic fried chicken recipe, you can't go wrong - so go right and fry up some chicken tonight!

Recipe by Shirley

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Salt and pepper chicken pieces to taste, then roll in flour to coat. Place chicken pieces in skillet and fry on medium heat until one side is golden brown, then turn and brown other side until chicken is no longer pink inside and its juices run clear. Drain on paper towel and serve!

Editor's Note

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
623 calories; protein 38.9g; carbohydrates 21.9g; fat 41.3g; cholesterol 114.9mg; sodium 107.7mg. Full Nutrition
