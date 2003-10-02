The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Editor's Note
We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
623 calories; protein 38.9g; carbohydrates 21.9g; fat 41.3g; cholesterol 114.9mg; sodium 107.7mg. Full Nutrition
This was just like my mom used to make. It was good and basic. An iron skillet is really a must. I didn't really change anything. In the end, I drained off most of the oil and made cream gravy with the drippings. Great over rice. I also looked at the Deep South Fried Chicken Recipe. They are very similar and combined the instructions for both recipes. If you have not made fried chicken before I would recommend you look at the Deep South recipe as it has a lot of really great tips.
Dip chicken pieces in milk before dredging in the flour and the coating will be extra good. Also travels well and is great as a left-over. Use iron skillet or electric skillet so the temperature is constant and add more shortening as needed.
This recipe was very similar to my grandmother's recipe but I wanted a thicker crust than this recipe. I followed the directions but once i floured the pieces, I gave them an egg bath and refloured for a thicker crust.
This is how some of us southerners fry chicken. I've seen my grandmothers and my mom prepare it this way many times and it is always good. I cannot imagine chili powder being added or boiling your chicken before frying. If you fry this on your stove top keep the heat at a medium setting or the outside of the chicken will burn before it is done on the inside. I generally use an electric skillet with the lid on and then remove the lid about 5 mins. before taking it out. It makes the chicken crispier but helps it to stay juicy. I do add some salt, pepper, and paprika to my flour. To really make this taste great fry it in some Crisco or lard in a cast iron skillet. I like to keep things light however and use the vegetable oil. I also fry my chicken tenders this way and then dip them in honey mustard sauce.
The recipe is easy and quick, tastes okay, i added seasoned salt to give more flavor and i also used boneless skinless chicken breasts and cut them into thinner smaller pieces to make "chicken nuggets" for the kids. It also cooked quicker with smaller pieces.
This was my first time ever frying chicken, and all in all I think it went pretty well. Since I wasn't sure how well the chicken would cook, I boiled it first. The frying went faster than expected this way. Also, it probably couldn't hurt to add some spices to the recipe next time.
i tried this recipe for my family, they are very picky eater but they loved the chicken. It was flaky and tasted great, I added paparika and cayenne pepper to spice it up just a little. i will make this chicken again.
I can't stress this enough an Iron skillet really does change the quality. I asked my great aunt once what she did to make her chicken taste so good and it was basically this recipe and a cast iron skillet. I like extra flavor so I add Black Pepper & Cayenne to taste.
A good start to a coating for fried chicken but I definitely recommend tweaking this recipe as other members suggested perhaps dredging it in milk and or egg and using some chili powder or other types of seasoning because the coating as is was way too blah and by blah I mean no flavor at all.
So simple, I used Lawry's garlic salt before dipping in flour. I think the amount of oil made the difference, I used to use a very little oil and it was good but this is better. Also the heat on high is a must! Golden delicious crust!
Good, basic recipie. A great way to use inexpensive chicken quarters for a meal. It was the first fried chicken I've ever made and I enjoyed it! Have made it several times since. I do change it a bit - chicken get trimmed and dipped in a mix of egg, milk, salt and pepper - then coated in flour with a few spices added. I pan-fry the pieces and it takes 20-25 minutes total. I cover the pan with a bit of foil over the top of it and just pinch the sides of it to the pan.
Today was the first time I ever made fried chicken! This recipe was a great start, but I added more seasonings to the flour mixture (black pepper, seasoning salt, thyme, garlic powder). I also made a milk and honey mixture that I dipped the chicken in before I coated it in the flour mixture. All in all, it was very yummy! Thanks for the recipe :)
This was my first time making fried chicken ever and this recipe turned out GREAT!!! I was quite scared at first, but it was really easy...of course I added my own twist to it with different seasonings but I will certainly remember this! My fiance' is about to try it so *fingers crossed* but I'm sure he'll love it!
Oh, simple is soooo good! I've done the buttermilk soak and all kinds of other must do versions of Fried Chicken but this is by far the best one for bringing back childhood memories! I fried mine in an electric skillet @ 350* and didn't turn the chicken until some of the flour just started to get that dark dark brown crust, but not burnt. Turned them once and let them cook for about 15 more minutes. Not having to plan ahead for a complicated and time consuming recipe is GOOD and easy tastes GREAT!
I tried this and the flavor wasn't really there... so instead of using regular salt, I used seasoned salt to taste. I also dipped the chicken in buttermilk before coating, made it nice and thick and even. I added seasoned salt until the color of the flour changed slightly to pick up the color of the seasoned salt, if you know what I mean . Other than that, it is a great and easy recipe!
Edmonds clogget
Rating: 4 stars
01/14/2013
I browned the cut u chicken and used milk to dip in first- also added parsley flakes and italian seasonings (basil, etc) and when brown put them in a preheated 350 oven to finish (in cast iron skillet, no cover. Just like my mom used to make. Delicious.
Jess
Rating: 2 stars
11/07/2014
Pretty bland. I cook fried chicken now and again . You need to spice it up bit.
I couldn't resist adding 1 teaspoon paprika, and I didn't regret it. I mean, it didn't ruin in and I think it added a little depth of flavor. I salted liberally before rolling in flour, and didn't regret that either. I used an instant-read thermometer to make sure my oil was 350 degrees Fahrenheit before adding chicken pieces to my cast iron skillet. I used drumsticks only and only cooked 3-4 drumsticks at a time. I needed less oil than the recipe called for, probably due to the size of my skillet. The oil should come about halfway up your chicken pieces but mine was a little higher. It took about 12 minutes per batch, turning the drumsticks over at minute 6. I again used an instant-read thermometer to make sure my chicken was at minimum 165 degrees Fahrenheit. Next time I will try thighs too. It was SO GOOD!!! It was totally worth the work & clean-up.
This was VERY tasty... once I got it right. 1st of all, I don't recommend using sunflower oil (the recipe calls for peanut oil instead anyways) - I think that was one of our problems. Secondly - make sure your chicken is FULLY THAWED!!!! :( :( :( I almost feel dumb for saying that, but ours was still just a LITTLE frozen in the middle when I started cooking (I thought it could slide - I was WRONG). I'm going to try this again later. :D
I loved it! Only thing I added is I took some eggs, and scrambled them in a bowl with milk, and dipped the chicken inside the eggs until it was coated and then rolled it into the flour. Turned out great! I also mix in seasoning of choice usually garlic powder, onion powder, salt and pepper into the flour and mixed it in.
It tasted too plain for me and I wish I added seasoning to the mixture I used. Also I wish I read the other reviews first and gave the chicken an egg bath and added more flour for a thicker breading. Otherwise it was super easy and good dipped in barbecue sauce.
This was my first time making fried chicken. I added chicken flavored seasoning to the flour. Instead of putting flour mixture in a bowl, I found it easier to put it in a bag. After I shook the chicken pieces in the bag, I shook off the loose flour.
I used the same recipe, however I marinaded it in Louisiana hot sauce for 3 hour before I coated plus I added garlic and onion bouillon to the coating. Then splashed hot sauce as I cooked it, it's not hot but was great.
