Tuna Piccata Pasta Salad

Rating: 4 stars This was very good with the following modifications: I used oil packed tuna because it has more flavor and reduced the olive oil. I also added some chopped kalamata olives instead of salt and threw in some green beans and about a tbsp of oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes. I served it at room temperature but it would also be delicious chilled or hot. This recipe is really a great starting point for many variations. One thing to note though is that angel hair pasta should not be cooked as long as the recipe directs. Check the label on your box--it's 3 minutes for dry at most and about a minute for fresh. Helpful (20)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe will likely become a quick/cheap staple for my house. As many do, there are a few mods: Used elbow macaroni and when it was done cooking and drained, I added a bag of frozen peas. I let that sit while I put together the sauce and then mixed it up. It makes a great standard tuna salad recipe alternative -- not too much mayonnaise and no dang hard-boiled eggs! Helpful (17)

Rating: 5 stars I love this recipe! The capers are a delicious twist. I doubled everything except the oil to cut back the fat and calories and didn't miss it a bit. I also added chopped celery and red onion. (I can't wait to try this with smoked salmon in place of the tuna!) I will definitely be making this tuna salad on a regular basis. Edit: Tried this with smoked salmon and lots of red onion....Fantastic!! If you can splurge on the salmon I highly recommend trying this. Helpful (17)

Rating: 5 stars This is really good--and I'm a picky pasta salad person. I do however LOVE capers so I had to try this when I saw it. I didn't have angel hair so I used spaghetti. I think however that I'd prefer using rotini or penne--spaghetti and angel hair are just too hard for me to mix! I also added more capers--2 teaspons is just not enough for me but then again I really like them. Otherwise I think this is great. it's very quick and easy too and as other's have said very light and fresh. A perfect pasta salad for my tastes. Thanks for the recipe! Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars It was great. I decided to add hard boiled eggs and celery and it gave it a great flavor. Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars I had a little bit of wheat pasta and some tuna and wanted to make a light lunch. This was fantastic! I didn't have the capers but will add next time. I also added onion so I could have some crunch. Love this and will make it again and again - good hot or cold! Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars My family really enjoys this recipe! I make it without the mayonnaise because of my kids' egg allergies and it's great! I prefer it with egg noodles if I'm only making it for me & my hubby but usually make it with various kinds of non-egg wheat pasta so the whole family can eat it. I typically double the recipe and use a pound of pasta and then I'll use one can of tuna packed in oil and one can of white albacore. I leave the ratios of everything as stated in the recipe but do add extra capers. Helpful (5)

Rating: 4 stars My mayo was past its prime so I ended up with a non creamy sauce over water packed tuna and whole wheat pasta. I cut the olive oil back to 4 tbsp and used 12 oz of tuna...doubled the capers...a decent subsitute and worth making again the right way! Helpful (4)

Rating: 4 stars Yum! I added corn hard boiled egg and onions instead of capers and it was awesome! Helpful (4)