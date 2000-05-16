Grilled Chicken Wraps

This was very good. I ended up baking in a 350 degree oven for 50 mins elevated on a rack, and broiled for 5 mins to crisp up the bacon on top. The bacon was still softer than it would be on the grill, I may make in the oven again but think it's best suited for grilling as written. The two bacon slices to wrap the breast secured it really well. I added cheese inside, but it melted out: if you want cheese with it I'd suggest serving it shredded on top, almost like on a baked potato. The slight issue I have is with the chopped peppers/garlic/onions, I really feel the flavor and texture would improve if you give them a quick saute together and then put on. The bits are so protected by the bacon/chicken/sausage they crunch and taste like they are still raw. Thanks for sharing.