Grilled Chicken Wraps

A delicious treat! The wrapped chicken breasts are tender and juicy with a surprise inside! Use boneless chicken breasts; whatever quantity you need. You can even make them in advance and freeze part or all of them for later use!
This was delicious. Living in an apartment I couldn't grill, so I cooked in the oven at 350 for about 50 minutes. Well, that was too long, probably about 40 mins would work. I also followed another review that suggested frying the onions, garlic, and peppers first. It was delicious, and easy enough to make. I will make again.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
07/01/2004
really good meal idea. just make sure you watch the grill all the time, the bacon grease catches on fire pretty easy. also very filling. great for the nights when you want something different. my kids liked it too, which is great.
These were easy to make and delicious! I substituted turkey bacon and added some chopped bell peppers (simply because I had some on hand that needed to be used). I doubled the recipie to freeze them for lunches, and they reheat wonderfully.
This was very good. I ended up baking in a 350 degree oven for 50 mins elevated on a rack, and broiled for 5 mins to crisp up the bacon on top. The bacon was still softer than it would be on the grill, I may make in the oven again but think it's best suited for grilling as written. The two bacon slices to wrap the breast secured it really well. I added cheese inside, but it melted out: if you want cheese with it I'd suggest serving it shredded on top, almost like on a baked potato. The slight issue I have is with the chopped peppers/garlic/onions, I really feel the flavor and texture would improve if you give them a quick saute together and then put on. The bits are so protected by the bacon/chicken/sausage they crunch and taste like they are still raw. Thanks for sharing.
Very good indeed. I am from the Big Easy (New Orleans) and so to add my own cajun taste I made some adjustments to this recipe to make it work for our taste buds. It came out AWESOME! My adjustments: For the pork sausage links I used Patton's Hot Sausage (I don't live in LA anymore, but get this sausage shipped from home all the time, no one else sells it and I've lived in 5 other major cities and haven't seen it). The sausage is hot so I didn't need the jalapenos. I omitted them. I opened the casing of the sausage and sauted them with the onion, garlic, some chopped green peppers, and green onions...and a chicken builloin cube. I seasoned the chicken with Zatarain's cajun seasoning and added the sausage mix, some monterey cheese, and crumbled bacon to the inside of the chicken breast. Wrapped the chicken with remaining bacon and put extra stuffing in the pan and baked it on 375 for 30 minutes. This was awesome. Served with some broccoli cheese and rice casserole. YUM
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/19/2017
A perfect tender and juicy chicken breast. I used a whole jalapeno and sausage with diced red onions. A true spicy delight. I use an instant read thermometer to check for doneness in order not to over or under cook these.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.