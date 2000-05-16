Grilled Chicken Wraps

A delicious treat! The wrapped chicken breasts are tender and juicy with a surprise inside! Use boneless chicken breasts; whatever quantity you need. You can even make them in advance and freeze part or all of them for later use!

Recipe by CYNTHIA2

Servings:
5
Yield:
4 to 6 servings
  • Slit open each chicken breast. Cut each sausage link in half lengthways, then cut to the length of the chicken breast. Place a halved sausage link inside each chicken breast, then add jalapeno peppers to taste, onion and garlic and seal the chicken with toothpicks.

  • Season the outside of each chicken breast with Cajun spices/seasoning. Wrap each breast with 2 slices of bacon and secure with toothpicks. Place on a barbecue grill over medium coals and grill until done, about 30 minutes each side. Enjoy!

Per Serving:
531 calories; protein 44.3g; carbohydrates 3.8g; fat 36.3g; cholesterol 144.2mg; sodium 861.5mg. Full Nutrition
