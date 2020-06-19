Paul's Fettucini Chicken

This delicious chicken pasta dish is always a big hit when I make it!

By duvdevan

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
30 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat vegetable oil in a skillet over medium heat. Stir in green onions, ginger, and garlic, and cook 5 minutes, until tender. Stir in sugar and soy sauce until sugar is dissolved. Remove from heat, and mix in sesame oil.

  • Place chicken pieces in a shallow bowl. Pour marinade over chicken. Cover bowl and marinate chicken 8 hours in the refrigerator.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Drain marinade into a pot and bring to a boil; set aside.

  • Arrange chicken on a baking sheet and bake 45 minutes in the preheated oven, or until juices run clear when chicken is pierced with a knife.

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add fettuccini and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain. In a large bowl, toss the cooked pasta with the boiled marinade. Top with chicken pieces to serve.

Note

The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
533 calories; protein 33.3g; carbohydrates 51.2g; fat 21.1g; cholesterol 72.8mg; sodium 982.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Reviews:
MJmums
Rating: 3 stars
08/04/2009
this is more of a teriyaki-fettuccine recipe than an italian dish. i thought it was tasty but the rest of the family did not appreciate it. if i made it again i would probably double the sauce; it just barely coated all the noodles. Read More
Helpful
(4)
