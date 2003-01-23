Baked Chicken on Rice
Easy to prepare, loved by all ages.
Easy to prepare, loved by all ages.
my wife makes a recipe simular to this, so I made this one, but modified it somewhat after reading some of the reviews. I only used one can of mushroom soup and one envolope of onion soup mix. mixed everything according to the recipe, and then added salt pepper and paprica to the top of all, covered and baked it for one hour. removed the tin foil, stired the rice, and beked it fifteen more minuets, and it was the best baked chicken/rice dish we have ever had.Read More
This was very easy,but we did not like it. It was way too salty. You probably could do without the 2nd pouch of soup. I would not make this again.Read More
my wife makes a recipe simular to this, so I made this one, but modified it somewhat after reading some of the reviews. I only used one can of mushroom soup and one envolope of onion soup mix. mixed everything according to the recipe, and then added salt pepper and paprica to the top of all, covered and baked it for one hour. removed the tin foil, stired the rice, and beked it fifteen more minuets, and it was the best baked chicken/rice dish we have ever had.
We loved this recipe..I did make a couple of changes..I used skinless thighs, I only used 1 can of mushrooms and drained half of the can..I also used 1 can cream of mushroom and 1 can cream of celery..I used only half of 1 package of the onion soup mix and it was plenty..and I baked it 45 minutes covered 15 minutes uncovered..It was delicious and the rice was perfect.. thanks (Brampton,Canada)
This was very easy,but we did not like it. It was way too salty. You probably could do without the 2nd pouch of soup. I would not make this again.
After reading previous reviews I made some changes before making this recipe. I used just one 4 oz can of drained mushrooms, 1 can of cream of mushroom soup, 1 can of cream of celery soup, only 2 cups of milk, and 1 envelope of onion soup mix (most poured in the mixture and just a bit sprinkled on top). The cream of celery added a nice twist to the dish. The baking time was pretty accurate. The chicken turned out very moist and the rice was good too--not too firm and yet not too mushy. My kids (ages 6 and 4) ate this dish and liked it, and my husband and I both had seconds. Will probably make this again as revised.
This recipe is absolutely horrible. It calls for too much onion soup mix and cream of mushroom. It tastes like you are eating a raw onion with soggy rice. Please do yourself a favor and move on to another recipe because you will truly be disappointed.
I thought this recipe was great. I was looking for something simple and I got it! I did not add the mushrooms because I didn't have any on hand and I added extra onion soup mix just because I love the flavoring. It turned out wonderful...perfect! I did not cut down on milk or anything else. The consistency of the rice was perfect and the chicken was moist. This is definitely one of my favorites!
I made some minor adjustments and this came out good. I used only 2 cups milk, DRAINED mushrooms, 1 can cream of broccoli and 1 can cream of mushroom-it was the PERFECT consistency. Rice was tender and perfect, not mushy or dry. I used split chicken breast with bone and cooked about 15 minutes longer. I did NOT use onion mix-instead I used one packet of dried garlic dip mix (bought at Big E!) sprinkled half in liquid mixture and the rest on top. It was really good!
Contrary to other reviews, I thought this was pretty good. I did modify it a bit. I seasoned my chicken with garlic, salt & pepper; drained the mushrooms; only sprinkled about 1/4 of the onion soup on top; used skim milk; and only cooked for covered for 45 min. Rice was moist and chicken very tender.
This recipe was pretty good. No surprises...you get what you see. The rice was a little too soupy. The good news: easy, tasted pretty good. The not so good news: DO NOT cook this chicken for the recommended amount of time..it will be dry and tough. 45 minutes covered and 15 minutes uncovered is enough. Additional soup mix on top looks nice, isn't necessary:just sprinkle on a bit for looks and less salt.
This dish was one that I will definatley alter the next time I cook it. I would first drain the mushrooms, only adding one of them, and only use one can of mushroom soup. We found the original recipe way too runny and soupy. As you can see, most peoply would change this one before making it again.
I've made a version of this (Forgotten Chicken) since I learned to cook as a kid, but with a few changes as my Dad was on a low salt diet - 1 can each Low sodium Cream of Mushroom and Celery soup - Instead of onion soup mix I used Garlic power, pepper, paprika, and parsley - Instead of canned mushrooms we used fresh sliced as the canned have sodium too. - I now have changed the rice for Barley as it is a higher fiber choice
I thought this was really good and so did my family. My minor changes: I used a cut-up whole chicken and removed the skin; added cream of celery soup along with the mushroom soup; doubled the recipe but didn't double the onion soup mix - it might have been a bit too salty otherwise. The rice/chicken were very tasty and perfectly cooked. Very easy to throw together and good enough for company.
Rice should be placed on bottom of dish with chicken breasts on top then mixture poured over top. If rice is mixed in and poured over chicken, the rice does not cook. Possibly, mushroom should be added with liquid in can.
I use a slight variation to this recipe. My family likes mushrooms but not this much. So we don't use the canned mushrooms and we use one can of cream of mushroom soup and one can of cream of celery soup. Very easy to make and good to. Thanks for the recipe.
We enjoyed this recipe, it was a little salty from the 2 packages of the onion soup. If I can find a way to reduce the salt it would be even better!
This was one of my favorite meals growing up. Now that I'm a college student and have my own apartment, I find that it's an easy meal for me and my fiance, and tastes great every time!
This recipe was a good start but I think it needed too much help to make it great. As it stood, two cans of soup, two packages of onion soup mix and all that milk make it needlessly rich. I used one can of soup, one packet of mix and chicken broth instead of milk. I also added chopped spinach, and sliced mushrooms instead of canned. Baking time and amount of liquid was right on the mark. The result was really good, something we'll definitely have again. (I rated it five stars because it wasn't fair to downgrade it after I changed it so much, LOL)
It was very tasty. As per other reviewers, I used one can Cream of Mushroom, one can Cream of Celery, and only used the one packet of dry soup mix. It was slightly dry; I will make this again, but next time will add more milk or and maybe a touch of sherry.
turned out horrible! way too soupy and the chicken never cooked fully.
Just didn't like the flavor. I think onion soup mix goes better with beef. It seems people either really like this or despise it. It was worth a try but I won't make it again - it was purely a flavor thing for me.
The onion soup overpowers the whole casserole. I was profoundly disappointed.
This was a pretty easy recipe as well as tasty! I did read the reviews and followed some suggestions. I reduced the milk to 2 cups and then added 1/4 cup water. I only used 1 package of onion soup mix and think that was a good amount as it could have been too oniony with 2 packages. The rice was a little firm but my husband loves it like that!
I served this at a dinner party and everyone liked it. It took longer to cook though than directed, in order to get rid of the soupiness. I used minute rice since some reviews said it was difficult to get the rice done by the time the chicken was finished, and I had no problems. Thanks for the easy idea!
This recipe is not very exciting. It did the trick with using Chicken Breasts, Rice and Cream of Mushroom Soup which I put on my ingredient list but the Chicken was very dry (but cooked through) and the rice was not all done. if you can spice it up a little, it may be nice or if you use pasta rather than rice (maybe) it would be better. Definitely not a WOW kind of recipe.
Very good! I followed the suggestions of using 1 can cream of mushroom and 1 can of cream of celery and only 1 packet of onion soup mix. Instead of 2 1/2 cups of milk, I used 2 cups milk and 1/2 cup white wine. I added 2 cans of mushrooms (I removed the liquid from these prior to adding). I did not find this recipe too runny at all, I think I could have left the liquid from the mushrooms. Chicken turned out moist and tasty. It's a "comfort food" dish - no "stand out" flavors, but I don't think it should have anything too overpowering. Very nummy, will definitely make it again.
I know this recipe had to work so I cheated and added some white wine and sliced almonds. Turned out very well and was easy to make. Good thing I added the wine. The rice turned out a bit too thick or I would rate this a 5 on the richter scale.
I made this dish today and it came out good with some modifications. Instead of two envelopes of onion soup mix I used one. I used 1 1/2 cups of milk and minute rice. I also used one can of cream of chicken and one can of cream of mushroom soup. I added broccolli, fresh mushrooms, and cheddar cheese. I cooked it for 45 minutes covered and it came out really good and flavorful.
I enjoyed this recipie.
very easy and the "old school" family really liked it.
The only guesswork is "when is the rice fully cooked?" Simple-- throw it in underneath the sauce and chicken-- takes the guesswork out! I have been making this recipe for some time, and this just tasted the same to me. My husband BEGS me to make this! I make it w/ low fat soup to help cut down on my fat intake, and it doesn't change the taste at all! Also, I do it with leg quarters, and it is even better cuz the chicken is naturally moister that way. Heather Adam Austin, TX
THIS WAS WONDERFUL. I ADDED BROCCOLI, CAYENNE PEPPER AND SHREDDED MONTERAY AND COLBY CHEESE. I DOUBLED THE RECIPE FROM 4 TO 8 THINKING THERE WOULD BE LEFTOVERS BUT EVERYONE WENT BACK FOR 2NDS.
This recipe was easy and good. I left out the canned mushrooms and only used 1 pouch of onion soup mix. It had a lot of flavor without being too salty.
this is so good and very easy to make. I also agree with another reviewer...after you uncover the dish, stir the rice. I didn't and it got a bit dry around the outside and was still a little runny in the middle.
We loved it. This recipe was so simple - a little to runny for me, next time I'll try only one can of cream of mushroom. Overall really easy and good.
I would LOVE this recipe if I could make it with a home made cream of mushroom soup and fresh mushrooms. Nobody in our home likes canned mushrooms.
To much sodium! I only used 1/2 packet of onion soup mix and that was still too much. Not worth the effort.
this is a staple recipe in our house. but I do make few little changes to spice it up first I almost double the recipe (i feed a crowd)
My husband and I both loved this and would definately make it again! I only had 1 packet of onion soup mix and no mushrooms to add but it worked just great. The rice definately has to be on the bottom to get done but it so easy and convenient to make. Just throw together and forget about it for an hour. Leftovers were just as good if not better so make extra! Next time I am going to try ground turkey breast meatballs on top and see if that works as well.
Pretty good, but a bit too salty. I'll cut back on the onion soup mix next time for sure.
I don't know if I did something wrong or what, but I could not get the rice to cook evenly. The rice around the edges was soggy and the rice in the middle of the dish was really undercooked. I had to cook it probably 2 hours to get it to where it was even edible. I won't make this again.
Great flavor and so easy to fix. My husband loved it and it is hard to get him to eat rice. Very good.
Superb!!!
This was very, VERY easy. I added sauteed onions and a little garlic to this, but it didn't really need it. I'll definitely make this again, and I'll enjoy adding new things to it to make it different... A great "building blocks" recipe.
rice did not fully cook and the dish was a little dry.
Good, but took mine much longer for the rice to cook. I added fresh mushrooms instead of canned and added bread crumbs to the top and dried cherries to the rise mix.
Bland and boring. The rice turned to mush.
Far too much mushrooms, it tastes like mushrooms and onions, you can not taste the rice or the chicken, I would try reducing the amount of mushrooms and onion soup. Maybe it will work better.
I really enjoyed this meal. It was quick and simple to make, and as long as you get your chicken pieces thin enough (about 1/2") there was no problem with cooking time. I too used instant rice, and decreased the milk slightly to ensure it wasn't too soupy.
I didnt have the mushrooms or the onion soup mix for this recipe, but it turned out alright. I used flavored rice (I like the spanish style kind) and mixed the mushroom soup and milk into it, placed the chicken on top...and put it uncovered in my oven, because I didnt have tinfoil. After an hour, I took it out, sprinkled some shredded cheddar cheese on it, and it was fantastic.
This was ok, but the Chicken never seemed to get done and there were lots of leftovers.
I thought this was a most delicious meal. I did however follow the advice of a few other reviews. Used less milk, minute rice, drained mushrooms, covered 45 minutes, stirred, uncovered 15. Chicken and rice were both cooked perfectly. This dish was creamy and full of flavor. This will become a staple in our home!
This was just okay. I made some alterations to the recipe according to many of the readers. I reduced the amount of milk, I used both cream of mushroom soup & celery soup(reduced those amounts too). I also reduced the time to 45 mins covered & 15 mins uncovered. It just tasted like cream of mushroom soup on chicken with rice. It did not add any flavor to the chicken. Nothing special or good about this recipe at all. I will not make this again.
not good, all i'm gonna say
cut chicken and cook partially with garlic first. use fresh mushrooms cooked and cooked brown rice. cook 45 minutes on 330 and add Frenchys fried onions on top.
The rice is very good, however the chicken is overcooked and the next time I will reduce cooking time for chicken and add later.
Just tried this recipe. Very tasty. Itreally goes a long way. I added a little more liquid to it. Served with a salad, it's a really filling meal!!
I really liked this recipe. I took some of the other hints (used less milk and drained half the liquid from the mushrooms)and it turned out great. Even my "picky eater" liked it.
MY FAMILY LOVED THIS DISH. I CUT THE CHICKEN BREASTS INTO STRIPS INSTEAD OF LEAVING THEM WHOLE.
Delicious . . . modified as many others did. Used 1/2 cup less milk, omitted the mushrooms, and used only one pkg. onion soup mix. Came out with the right consistency and was delicious. Thanks for sharing.
My boyfriend devoured this dish. He loved the rice and how its texture and consistency was almost like that of rice-a-roni. Very hearty and filling. I will definitely make this one again. However, I did cut back on the onion soup and spices a bit. Wonderful!
Way too salty. Would not make this again. I like the intense onion flavor, so there has to be a better way to get that flavor without all the salt.
Delcious meal! I substituted skim milk for whole milk and used the lowfat cream of mushroom soup. I also served fresh green beans and a tossed salad. It was a hit with everyone! Thanks, George!
Great taste! I used pork chops instead of chicken, and I did us evaporated milk in place of milk (we didn't have enough). The rice and pork were cooked perfectly at the end of the suggested time.
I love this recipe..it's a weekly staple in our house. I don't add the dry onion soup mix, I just have never tried it that way, and I DO add one slied up zucchini just to sneak in those veggies, and it comes out great!
Rice did not get done, perhaps this recipe should call for minute rice.
I am serving this recipe for tomorrow's Oscar evening. It's quick easy and oh so good (and fattening -- who cares about that?) -- I would suggest to make one alteration . . instead of two cans of sliced mushrooms (4.5), use one can of sliced mushrooms and one can of sliced water chesnuts (4.5) using both waters of course . . everyone liked the added effect. Makes a great left over meal (lunch the next day) . . Di
First attempt at baked rice. After reading reviews, reduced onion soup to 1 pouch, used fresh mushrooms, 3/4c. white wine, 2 3/4c. chicken stock, and 2 tsp fresh chopped thyme(any fresh spice will do). Mixture was almost running over pan, so had to place on baking sheet. Cooked for 45 min at 350, removed foil, stirred and upped heat to 400 as not even bubbling. Cooked for 2 hours total,stirring occasionally, sprinkled other half of onion soup pouch on top, last 20 minutes, made a nice crunchy topping. Very tasty with minor changes. Hubby went back for seconds, a good sign!
We found this to be very quick and easy to fix...! I also added a layer of shreaded chesse to the top and baked, we both LOVED it..!
I made this for dinner and it was o.k. Next time I will try to do some changes.
I followed the recipe and it didn't turn out soupy at all. In fact it was just a touch dry. And a little bland. But a good base recipe. I'd make it again with a few changes.
Made according to the recipe, and came out with uncooked rice in soup with chicken in it. Alter it. I cooked it for a full hour. I left out one of the packets of soup mix and didn't add mushrooms... the rice didn't even cook. IF I make it again, I'll definitely do it differently.
You could blame this on my tastes but I did not care for this dish. Too many mushrooms, the onions were crunchy and out of place, and the overall taste was just off. I had a bowl of it and kept taking small bites hoping it would taste better but it didn't. I will say that the roommates don't mind it as much, so it won't go to waste.
Fair at best
Impressed!! I tried this tonight with pretty low expectations related to past experiences with my own cooking. I did what other reviewers had suggested-decreased the milk, used only 1 pkg of onion soup mix, and used minute rice. It turned out really great! To be honest the chicken was not entirely thawed when it started cooking (pretty sure that is a no-no) but it came out pretty moist in about an hour. The rice was done and a little gummy but actually in more of a rosotto texture than a gross one. This had way more flavor than I expected having used cream soup in the past with bland results. The addition of the onion soup and the mushrooms really added a nice flavor. Thanks for sharing this and making me feel like a good cook for a change!
Very simple, came out nicely. We used bone in chicken breasts and they came out quite well. I do think 2 onion soup mixes was a tad much, so I will try it with just one the next time.
this sounded just like a recipe my mother used to make, but the rice didn't cook, i had to take the chix out and bake the rice for 20 minutes more, after already leaving it all to cook 15 min more than it said. also had too much onion soup, i would half the amount and only put it on top of chix, not mixed in the sauce....with a few alterations, could be a good dish...(but not mom's)
Good for such simple ingredients.
Like many who have tried this recipe, I think the onion soup mix called for is too much. Use half the amount listed, or substitute a tablespoon of dried minced onion. If you're having trouble getting your kids to eat it, add a cup of shredded cheddar cheese across the top of the casserole.
I will try to make this again, it was good, but VERY salty. The cooking time was perfect, rice and chicken were cooked to perfection. I recommend cutting the amount of onion soup mix to about a 1/4 of what the recipe asks for.
I used to make this last year all the time when I lived in my college apartment. You can find cheaper frozen chicken and let it thaw to save money. I made it without the onion though, (too salty) and it was always super easy and delicious!
I just made it and its still in the oven but, I made a few changes. I used fresh mushrooms and sautéed them in butter with chopped onion and celery since I had some left that I needed to use. I mixed it in with the soup and rice. I only used 1 packet of Lipton beefy onion soup and I used chicken thighs cause I like dark meat better and Inquick fried my chicken to brown it a little. I hope it comes out good cause it smells good. I’l let y’all know how it comes out.
This was my first time making this and i am a beginner cook i went with what someone else said in a review. I used 1 cream of celery and 1 can of cream of mushroom. I also added some butter and did not use the onion soup mix( i really forgot). Instead i just sprinkled the top with onion salt and garlic powder. My boyfriend and I loved it.
I don't know what I did wrong... I read a lot of reviews and adjusted the recipe. I only used one packet of onion soup mix. I think this was a good idea. I only had one can of mushroom soup, and after reading so many reviews I thought I'd go ahead and try it like that. I didn't want my rice too "soupy" like others had experienced. After a full hour of cooking, I should have tasted the rice. I'm sure I didn't have enough liquid. I removed the foil and baked for the remainder of the cooking time. After an hour and 15 minutes, the rice was crunchy and the chicken (only 3 breasts cut to 6 pieces) were undercooked. I baked for an additional 20 minutes before I finally added a whole can of chicken broth. I ended up baking for a total of 2 hrs to get the rice to cook. I need to bake it like the recipe reads to give it a fair review, but 'm too afraid to do that. I agree that it would be too salty with an additional packet of onion soup mix, though.
When I originally saw that this recipe called for onion soup mix, I thought it would be great. Unfortaunately the onion overpowered everything else and was too salty. As well, the sauce was a little on the runny side, which I think is more due to the amount of milk, than the second can of cream of mushroom. If I were to use onion soup mix again, it would be a quarter of the amount suggested.
This was a quick easy meal that everyone enjoyed.
Split the soup and onion mix in half or makes more chicken and get an additional baking dish. Very tasty!
Not bad I had to add to get more flavor the cream of mushroom always over powers the flavor.
I made it like suggested in the comments with less of the soup mix, one can of cream of mushroom soup, and half the called for onions. The flavor was good but it turned out to be pretty dry, even though I cooked it for less time than called for. I probably could have added the 2nd can of mushroom soup.
Good. I’d make it again.
Just made this, and it was wonderful! We watch our sodium, so I used 'no salt added' mushrooms, and only one packet of onion soup. Preparation was easy! Will definitely make again.
Made this for dinner tonight. I followed recipe except using 1 can of cr. of mush and 1 can of cr. of chkn soup. I only used 1 envelope of onion soup and seasoned with salt and pepper. I added cheese on top at the end. Very good! Will definately make again
great recipe...simple and delicious!!!! did not use mushrooms and substituted one can of cream of mush with a can of cream of chicken!
I also made a few mods: I used Baby Bella's - not canned. I used the other onion packet as a dry rub on the chicken. I used 2 cups of milk, but added 1 cup of white wine. I sliced in half of a red onion and cooked at 375 (50 & 10). It was still very easy and was a hit for my fiance. Next time I'll try a different soup combo, but there will definitely be many more attempts
We just had this for dinner tonight and it was delicious! I did only use one pouch of the onion soup mix and I used one can of cream of chicken and one can of cream of mushroom just because. I did not have any mushrooms, but I will definitely add them next time. The rice was cooked; the chicken and the rice were moist. We were all just talking about having it again very soon.
I've made this for the last time. I always end up with undercooked chicken and crunchy rice.
I found this to be very easy and accurate. I didn't have the mushrooms or the onion soup mix, and I did omit one can of the mushroom soup, and it turned out so good!! Thanks!!
rice wasn't cooked . no flavor. dry chicken and no sauce
I found a recipe similar this one on the app and made it with changes that match this one. I used cream of chicken soup and one can of mushrooms. Everyone loved it. Next time I will spray bottom of pan before I add ingredients--my glass pan is still soaking.
Bland and boring. The rice turned to mush.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections