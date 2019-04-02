Easy Salsa Meatloaf

A crowd pleasing meatloaf, may be made with ground beef or ground turkey. Both are yummy.

By TINKERBELL15

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl, mix the ground sirloin, salsa, bread crumbs, cheese, egg, and garlic. Season with parsley, salt, and pepper. Transfer to a 5x9 inch loaf pan.

  • Bake 45 minutes in the preheated oven, or to a minimum internal temperature of 160 degrees F (72 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
221 calories; protein 18.3g; carbohydrates 9g; fat 12.1g; cholesterol 83.5mg; sodium 417.7mg. Full Nutrition
