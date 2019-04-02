Easy Salsa Meatloaf

Similar to one I made with chili sauce. I forgot the salsa had all the onion chunks in it and sure enough my son sat there picking them out. He wants me to go back to chili sauce. He did like this more than one with onion soup though. Well all liked it. I substituted oatmeal and used a full cup salsa. What I didn't get was the purpose of the cheese. It wasn't noticable so a waste. I think I would try putting a layer of cheese in the middle for an interesting effect or on top. I always top mine with ketchup, brown sugar and honey mustard which I usually put on about 15 min near the end. I also did 375 at 1 hour as others suggested. It was not as firm as a meatloaf should be but neither was my chili sauce one. Not sure how to change that as I also used 2 eggs this time. The colour wasn't a problem - not that pink. So, yes it was tastey and the biggest suggestion would be do something diff with the cheese or leave it out.