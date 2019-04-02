Easy Salsa Meatloaf
A crowd pleasing meatloaf, may be made with ground beef or ground turkey. Both are yummy.
My Family called this the "Best Meatloaf Ever!!!". It's really good especially with the Spruced Up Mashed Potatoes(provided by another contributor). If you can find a restaurant near you that makes frsh salsa every day, or you like to make your own salsa, that will make the meatloaf even better! Highest recommendation.Read More
I thought it was good and smelled awesome cooking. I did everyone the same. The only problem I had was it wouldn't cook, I probably cooked it for a half hour more. I think next time I would cook it at 375 instead of 350. It just was so pink and mushy. It got really frustrating since my sides were already done.Read More
When I try recipes, I always ask my husband what he thinks--he is a real picky eater!! He really liked this, especially because it is not mushy when cooked up. It has substance to it. I also liked it but did cook it a few minutes longer. I was also darker in color than the picture. Good recipe!!
This turned out really good. My oldest daughter swears that meatloaf is awful but she actually liked this kind. It was very moist and flavorful. Just waiting on how it re-heats for my fiancee. But I will use this again!! (I did add a little more garlic, minced onion and italian seasoning. I used ground beef and cooked it at 375 for about 45 min.)
Easy and yummy. The salsa makes it moist and spicy. I substitute ½ cup of parmesan cheese for the cheddar cheese. It gives it a smokier flavor. My husband, who has never liked my previous meatloaves, gobbles this one up.
Very tasty, but I would add about a 1/4 (or more) salsa next time. Perhaps some jalapeños or chilies, too.
I followed the suggestion to add a glaze partway thru and to up the temp to 375 halfway. It was great! I used ground turkey and added nopales. Yum.
It was very moist and a lot of flavor!! Cooked for 35 mins only because I used lean ground beef.
It was really good and super easy. However, I used corn flakes instead of bread crumbs. Will definitely cook this again.
Loved this. I made it the night before as we're on tight time constraints and just reheated and it was fabulous.
Meatloaf is a favourite with our family. This recipe? Excellent flavour and texture. I cooked it at 375 for 45 minutes then coated the top with a ketchup and brown sugar glaze (1/4)cup ketchup & 1 Tbs brown sugar) served with mashed garlic potatoes. Company raved. Thanks for the salsa twist in this one.
I've been using a similar recipe for the better part of two decades. The only differences are that I use ground up tortilla chips or taco shells that I usually have leftover instead of bread crumbs, and instead of putting the cheese inside I sprinkle it on top during the last 10 minutes or so...just long enough to melt nicely.Add a little salsa and sour cream on the side and you have Taco Meatloaf. Yum!
I wanted to try this recipe because we make our own homeade salsa every summer. I wasn't sure about salsa in meatloaf, but, This was the BEST RECIPE EVER. It tasted like gourmet meatloaf but was quick and easy. I substituted cheddar cheese for parmesan cheese and used ritz crackers and italian seasoning rather than bread crumbs. After it was done, I added a small amount of salsa and fresh cilantro on top for five more minutes in the oven. I recommend this to anyone and will cook again soon.
A lot of the success of this recipe is in the salsa. If you get junky salsa because it's "just going into a meatloaf." It will taste like junky salsa. Dry your breadcrumbs before you make it and that will solve part of the soggy texture issue. I use raw dry oatmeal instead. It makes it healthier and gives it a nice texture. Don't use cheese 'products' or it will get soft. Real cheese keeps it firmer and switching around your cheeses allows a nice change in flavors. If you have a draining pan,use it because when cheddar melts it gets oily. As other reviewers have noted, be sure to use very lean ground beef! It gets 3 or 4 stars because if it were my recipe, I would have added some other dry spices such as onion, garlic powder, a bit of chili powder and cumin and some more green chili's.
This was such a nice twist on meatloaf that my family really enjoyed. I actually baked it in a muffin pan and made "meatloaffins" so it got done a little quicker. I had no problems with it being too soggy/wet like other people reported.
I made this with ground turkey and was sure my husband was going to hate it, but he was very pleasantly surprised. This is so flavorful and moist not to mention easy to throw together. This will definitely be something I make again and again!
This was fantastic - though it sounds strange to add salsa, it actually made a very moist and tasty meatloaf. Other reviewers said that the loaf comes out messy, but if you shape it into a loaf and bake it free standing, instead of in a loaf pan, the juices will not collect on top.
I've invented a similar recipe on my own in the past-using crushed old tortilla chips that I wanted to use up, instead of bread crumbs and a little cumin and a can of green chilies. We ate it as meatloaf the first night, with some mexican rice, and then use to leftovers for burito fillings the next day.
Similar to one I made with chili sauce. I forgot the salsa had all the onion chunks in it and sure enough my son sat there picking them out. He wants me to go back to chili sauce. He did like this more than one with onion soup though. Well all liked it. I substituted oatmeal and used a full cup salsa. What I didn't get was the purpose of the cheese. It wasn't noticable so a waste. I think I would try putting a layer of cheese in the middle for an interesting effect or on top. I always top mine with ketchup, brown sugar and honey mustard which I usually put on about 15 min near the end. I also did 375 at 1 hour as others suggested. It was not as firm as a meatloaf should be but neither was my chili sauce one. Not sure how to change that as I also used 2 eggs this time. The colour wasn't a problem - not that pink. So, yes it was tastey and the biggest suggestion would be do something diff with the cheese or leave it out.
Awesome good!!! I used parmeasan cheese instead of chedder and skipped parsley. Added 1/2 cup of finely chopped onion. My BF who didn't care for meatloaf loves this dish!!
This is the best meatloaf I've ever made!!!!! Just a few changes... I used a 20 oz pkg ground turkey (93%). I left out the cheese, for less fat and never missed it. I also used plain bread crumbs and would again. For the salsa I used Santa Barbra mild. Other than that I followed the recipe. :-)
Very easy and tasty recipe. The salsa gives the meatloaf a great kick and I didnt even use ketchup which I typically cant eat meatloaf without.
Wanna know how turn turkey into a delicious meal that your family will LOVE? Use this recipe! I was just looking for a change from my old regular ketchup based meatloaf recipe and decided to try this one. The only thing I didn't have on hand were the breadcrumbs, so I just crushed up some croutons that I had sitting in the pantry. I still love my old ketchup meatloaf recipe, but I plan on using this salsa version more often. Thanks Ms. Tinkerbell!
Solid flavor. I ground my own from chuck after trimming 80% of the fat off. I also recomend using spicy salsa.
I am a huge meatloaf fan so I thought this would be really good. However I did not like it. I hated the texture of it. The only reason I'm giving it a 3 stars is because my husband liked it.
the best meatloaf i have had. Unfortunately, my son didn't want to try it - the dry meatloaf memory is stuck in his head. I will make this again - even if for me. I didn't make any changes in this recipe, liked it the way it was created.
I dont care for meatloaf too much but my boyfriend wanted some so I tried this one out. I used Ro-Tel (the hot one and drained it)instead of the salsa, I also added 1 chopped jalapeno and fresh onion.Thew in a little extra cheese too. We dont mind things spicy. WOW it was great this is now on the menu at our house!
Super good. I was a bit skeptical -- never thought of this combination for meatloaf. I rarely stray from my regular meatloaf recipe passed down from my mother, but I had all the ingredients on hand so decided to give this a try. Very tasty! I even overcooked it by about 15 minutes because I had gone out for a walk, and had forgotten to wait until it was finished. It was still moist, with just a little crust around the outside. I'll make this again for sure. Thanks!
I never would have thought of using salsa with meatloaf. This was outstanding! I ate it with dinner rolls and garlic seaoned potatoes. My next batch i'll add hot salsa! My daughter (LOL) said " daddy this don't look good", then added ketchup and said "now that's better".....she had two servings!
My husband's favorite meatloaf. I found a salsa that is spicy enough for him, yet I like it too. I think that is the key to this recipe.
The thickness of the salsa and the leanness of the meat probably determine how high or long you need to cook the meatloaf. My timing was a tad bit different than the recipe, but I kept an eye on it, so it was fine. This meatloaf turned out great. I used pepper jack cheese because that was all I had, and it was excellent!
This recipe inspired me to make meat loaf for the first time. I made it with lean ground beef and added onions and jalapenos. I liked the flavour, but not the texture. I think next time I will only put cheese on top, instead of mixing it in. This is a great recipe for first time meatloaf makers though, easy, tasty and lots of opportunity to tweak it to satisfy personal preferences.
Delicious! My husband & son-6 yrs old loved it. I did too & am not a meatloaf fan. I used a veal/beef/pork combo pack w/ mild salsa for my son. Next time I might try parmesean cheese. Will definitely be in the rotation
Made exactly as recipe states, leaving it in the oven for 1 hour. Very moist and good. It is a staple in our household menu list.
This meatloaf was easy and delicious! To make this a little more "south of the border" I used plain breadcrubs and seasoned my meat with Penzey's bold taco, cumin, and onion powder. I subed cilantro for the parsley, and topped the loaf with more salsa. Yummy stuff! A truly versitile recipe, thanks for sharing with us.
Super easy, super good. The salsa makes it so you don't have to prep any vegetables plus adds another level of flavor. I have made this 6 or 8 times over 2 years. Great recipes. No mods needed.
This was pretty good! Put salsa on top when I served it. My husband liked it. Thanks for posting!
We all enjoyed it. Salsa is such a great idea. I would have never thought of it, but it has everything in it! Adds tons of veggies for the kids. Great way to sneak them in, and it is sooo moist. Everyone loved it.
This is so good and super easy to make. I used ground turkey (97% lean) and used grated parmesan instead of cheddar. I added more salsa and used about 1/4 cup of bread crumbs (that was all I had). I probably make this recipe once a month.
I do the same recipe and it's great. I use Rotel tomatoes that are medium spice to give it a little kick.
Sooooo good. I used a parm/reggiano blend instead of cheddar, as it was all I had on hand. Used lean ground beef. Baked at 375 instead of 350, and halfway through I topped with more salsa. Added a chopped green pepper and half an onion. Next time will omit the salt, as the salsa and cheese I used was enough. Plan to make this over and over and over again.
Great Easy recipe! I did put about 1/2 cup of salsa over the top of the loaf for extra flavor (we like sauce with our meatloaf!) Its great because really you don't need to measure its kind of an "eyeball it" kind of recipe Thanks!!
Easy and tasty recipe. It was perfect as is. I used a lot of parsley and a little S&P. I also used lean beef and it was very good.
I baked a one pound meatloaf using this recipe just for my husband and me. There were no leftovers! Hubby couldn't stop eating it and he's not a big turkey fan. I didn't have any salsa, so I substituted a can of Rotel tomatoes and an 8 ounce can of tomato sauce. I doubled the recipe and put one meatloaf in the freezer to bake another day. I also whipped up the topping found in the Turkey Veggie Meatloaf Cups recipe to go over the top and it added the perfect zing. The meatloaf was juicy and delicious. This one's a keeper. Thanks!
I did this in the crockpot, and changed up some of the ingredients. I used 3 pounds of ground sirloin, 3 palmfulls of chili powder, a couple of tablespoons each of cumin and coriander, skipped the cheddar altogether, and added an egg and 1 whole cup of italian breadcrumbs and about a cup of salsa. Mix to desired consisistency, but don't make it too soft or it will fall apart. If these measurements don't work for you, add either more breadcrumbs to dry it out, or more salsa to moisten. Add another half-cup to the top of the meatloaf, covering the whole meatloaf (you can use more if you like) and cook on low in the crockpot for 3-4 hours. I made it with rice and beans, but something like green beans and mashed potatos would be good too. We'll have enough leftovers to freeze.
This was delicous. I'm not a huge meatloaf lover and either are my kids but everyone took seconds and thirds of this recipe. Except for using a meatloaf mix (ground beef, veal and pork) I followed this recipe just as it was written. I doubled the recipe and did have to cook it much longer. I baked it at 375 for 1 1/2 hours. Great meatloaf!!
Thanks to other reviewers I upped the temperature. This cooked to perfection (160 degrees internal) at 400 degrees for 45 mins. We loved this meatloaf and you won't be dissapointed.
This was an excellent recipe. I did add a small onion (chopped)and a little dried cilantro, otherwise just followed the recipe as it written. My grandson who is three years old, ate two fairly large slices. This will be my favorite meatloaf recipe in the future. Something that should be noted; It took 80 minutes to cook this (to 160 degrees)at the recommended temp.
This was awesome..made it with ground turkey and we loved it. Definatley a do over.
Simple to make! The meatloaf tastes very good, but I prefer a bit more flavor so I set aside additional salsa and sour cream to put on the meatloaf after serving on plates. Next time I will be adding chopped onions to the recipe too!
YUM! This was my first attempt at meat loaf and I'd say it was a complete success. Definitely no need to try another recipe. It's no "gourmet" fare, but really, who wants gourmet all the time anyway?? This was hearty and hit the spot, and so ridiculously easy to make. I didn't even measure, just added the amounts that looked right and it was perfect. Also didn't have italian breadcrumbs so subbed cornflakes mixed with italian seasonings. Will make this again.. soon!
I think using ground sirloin is a key. I used fresh garlic instead of minced in a jar, and the taste and consistency was wonderful. It cooked fully in 1 hour. Thanks for this recipe!
This is a great recipe. I sliced up three green onions and used Parmesan cheese in place of the cheddar. My best friend and girl fiend loved it.
This was an okay meatloaf. Needs to be jazzed up a bit or spiced up.
Tasted great, would make again. I subbed parmesan cheese for cheddar and I think it made it a little too salty. I would probably decrease the amount of cheese next time.
Very good! Instead of bread crumbs I used Pepper Jack flavored Cheez-its, and I cooked it on top of a pan filled with water to make more moist. The boys in this house killed it! Which means, Yummy!!
Tasty enough, but super easy - no chopping involved! I used ground turkey, baked at 375, and covered the top halfway through with a little spicy barbecue sauce. Don't think I made any other changes. ETA: I just made this again after a year, and am not sure why I waited so long! Used bison this time and it was a bit mushy, but that might be because I baked at 350. Flavor was great though and it's still crazy easy.
I used garlic ritz crackers and a can of rotel, but other than that followed the directions, and I love this stuff! My boyfriend shuddered when I told him I was making meatloaf, but bit the bullet and tried it and has asked me to make it again! Its so juicy and flavorful and so un-meatloaf like!!
The recipe was easy to follow and the meatloaf was good. I will probably add more salsa next time, but we all enjoyed it. Thanks!
I have made this a few times and we love it. Besides the cheese, I cook as directed and it turns out great every time. Also, I use ground turkey because we don't eat beef or pork so I wouldn't know the difference in flavor. I like how the salsa gives it flavor but doesn't overpower it. I make it with green beans and mashed potatoes (common menu for me growing up) and there is always some leftover for lunch the next day and that's it.
Delicious! Never fail, moist and wonderful meatloaf!
Really, I give it almost 4. My husband said it was "okay" but that the taste wasn't there. I thought it was good and my kids ate it, so it wasn't bad at all :)
This is a keeper for sure. I have made this at least once a week for 2 months. My family Loved It!!
It was really easy and one my family likes the most. It is even better when it makes a meatloaf sandwich the next day.
I followed this almost exactly and my husband really enjoyed it, but I thought it had a little too much garlic. I'll make it again but scale back on the garlic.
We made this as written other than adding a little extra cheese and bread crumbs. It is an odd combination of flavors. My nine year old rated it 0 stars and my husband said he'd be happy to never eat it again. My toddler did like it, however. If I were to make it again (which is highly unlikely), I'd use less garlic and more cheese.
This has become a new staple!!! I absolutely love it!! I have made it every week for a month and I still crave it....my only change is ground turkey...trying to be healthy :)
this was a simple and quick easy recipe. with how easy it is to make it is just to tempting to add to it. I added ounions peppers mushrooms and a spicy bbq sause called famous daves devels spit. this adds excelent flavor without masking the flavor of the meat loaf just wait 20 min then baste it and return it to finish cooking. if you like it a little spicer then baste it before cooking and during cooking.
I made with ground turkey and a spicy green chile salsa. Very good, although i ended up adding about twice as much bread crumbs, and a mexican cheese blend. I also cooked some garlic, onion, and jalapenos together and added to ground meat. About a tsp of cumin was added, as well as more cheese on top of loaf. Cooked at 375 in a loaf pan (dark coated) for about 45 minutes. Served with horseradish sweet potatoes and green beans. I added more salsa on top, my husband used the traditional ketchup.
this is the best meatloaf I have ever made/tasted!!! ended up using ritz crackers instead of breadcrumbs 'cause that's all I had on hand. there wasn't a crumb left - hubby, daughter and I finished it the same night I made it for dinner . . . absolutely scrumptious =)
This was really good and easy, I didn't have seasoned bread crumbs, so I crushed some seasoned crutons up and used those, same thing really. I don't think that 1 lb of meat would serve 6 people though, not in my family, more like 4 servings. I will be making this again, really liked it.
I did not care for this recipe.
I felt like this was the best meatloaf I ever made! It came out so tender. Great for leftover salsa. I mixed ketchup brown sugar and dried mustard for the topping, just used to it that way. It came out really good!
WOW! This is our go-to meatloaf recipe from now on! I followed the recipe, but added a bit more medium spice salsa and minced garlic from the jar (didn't need as much), and the flavor was fantastic! Hubby wasn't hungry but when I gave him a bite, he dove in for two huge pieces!
I made it exactly as the recipe specified. All 5 of us were surprised to find it really bland.
I didn't have any loaf pans, so I made meatloaf balls instead. I simply lined a cookie sheet with aluminum foil (sprayed with no-stick cooking spray) and placed the meatloaf balls about 1-2 inches apart. The only thing that everyone requested was some sort of sauce to put on top...
I didn't grow up with meatloaf, my mom never made it because she didn't like it. My husband requested meatloaf one night and I decided to look up a unique recipe. This is my go to meatloaf recipe- I have never made any other kind because everyone raves when I make this one. I use ground turkey instead of the ground beef and it turns out great, I do have too cook it a few minutes longer though. Thanks for a great recipe!
Good! It made my husband happy.
My husband I loved this recipe! I might even try it with ground turkey to reduce calories & fat...
This meatloaf is very good! I added one cup of the cheese and also had to cook a little longer as I had used ground turkey instead of the sirloin. It was moist and flavorful. Will definitely be making this again. Thanks for the recipe Tink!
An extremely tasty recipe. For a little extra spice, I added one Jalapeno pepper to this recipe and 1/4 cup finely chopped cilantro. I also spread a thin layer of ketchup across the top for a glaze. My husband loved it. His favorite meat loaf ever!
The only changes I made was to use three slices of fresh bread and a teaspoon each of oregano and basil in place of the bread crumbs. I used ground turkey, and it turned out fantastic. Moist and flavourful. Will be making it again!
This was really good, I stuffed it with sharp cheddar cheese. Use low fat meat, maybe crunch up tortilla chips. The salsa gave it a nice kick. I would put another egg in it, maybe add cilantro and some other ethnic seasonings.
I tried this as a change to the "same ol'" meatloaf. My husband liked it but I thought it was a little sour for my liking. I also thought it was too mushy. If I make it again, I think I will reduce the cheese.
Used 1/2 ground turkey and half ground chuck. 1/2 monterey jack and 1/2 colby jack. No parsley. Excellent!
This was good but nothing spectacular.
This is great. I buy the 3 lb pkg of ground turkey and make 3 loaves at a time. Plenty of leftovers and it freezes nicely too. My entire family loves this one. I agree that sometimes it takes longer to cook the middle then is stated in the recipe.
This was good, but nothing special. It was cheap and quick to make, so I might make it again, but not if I'm trying to impress anyone. I added diced onion to it, but I don't think that was enough. More salsa might have helped.
I've used a similar recipe for a long time but use a Peach-Mango Salsa in the meatloaf AND on top of the meatloaf!It is so-o-o-o-o good!
Really good. I didn't have enough bread crumbs, so I added some oatmeal to make up the difference. The salsa I had was a little spicy, so I added replaced a little bit with ketchup.
My husband thought MY meatloaf was bland, so I looked up new recipes...this was his favorite, by far!!
Great and easy recipe.
I loved this recipe and I didn't change a thing. My family loved it and I make it often
I have made this meatloaf many times and it is absolutely delicious as is, no changes needed which is very rare. I have made this for many people and have had nothing but rave reviews and many requests for the recipe. I did increase the oven temp to 375 because 350 just took too long, but other than that you can make this exactly as written. 5 stars all the way.
This was so easy and a big hit with the kids. Like other reviewers I added a bit more fresh salsa, it made a big difference. I also used Rotel diced tomatoes with cilantro and green chiles which added a nice kick. I would double this recipe next time for yummy leftovers.
I made it exactly to spec, and it turned out quite tasty. I recommend using extra lean beef or ground turkey to reduce the fat - between the cheese and the beef I had to "drain" it twice while cooking.
great recipe, my family and I loved it. I used a fresh salsa made at a local restaurant and the end result was very good. I will definitely add this to our meal rotation.
Oh my goodness, my family loved this meat loaf. I used Mango/Peach Salsa and if I could give it 10 stars I would. I always have to make double. Note: It freezes very well uncooked. Try it you will love this meat loaf and I have made many, this is my favorite!!!!!!! Enjoy and thank you for the person who posted the recipe...
This recipe was very good and so easy to make, much easier than traditional meatloaf. The leftovers were even better the next day. The only thing that I would do differently is use more salsa and put more cheese on the top when almost done to melt. My husband still had to put ketchup on his, though. Thanks for a great recipe.
