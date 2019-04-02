Roasted Vidalia Onions
Roasted in the oven or on the grill, these onions are simple and tasty. They taste like French onion soup, and smell great. In college I used to put it on the top of my gas stove! Still delicious just the same. Very very easy and loads of flavor.
Looking for a simple Vidalia onion recipe that you'll come back to again and again? You've come to the right place. These roasted Vidalia onions will steal the show at your next summertime gathering.
Roasted Vidalia Onion Ingredients
Here's what you'll need to make this summer-perfect Vidalia onion recipe:
· Onions: Vidalia onion season runs from April to August. Look for firm onions that are free of cuts and blemishes.
· Butter: A pat of butter melts into the onion as it cooks, adding tons of rich flavor and moisture.
· Spices and seasonings: You can season this Vidalia onion recipe however you like. This recipe calls for bouillon cubes, salt, pepper, and paprika.
How to Make Roasted Vidalia Onions
You'll find the full, step-by-step recipe below — but here's a brief overview of what you can expect when you make this Vidalia onion recipe:
1. Prep: Peel, core, and slice each onion.
2. Season: Season each onion with a bouillon cube, salt, pepper, and paprika.
3. Cook: Wrap each onion individually in foil. Roast in the preheated onion for about 15 minutes.
How to Serve Roasted Vidalia Onions
Serve this Vidalia onion recipe as an appetizer or side dish. You can pair it with just about anything, but it goes especially well with meaty entrees like steak, pot roast, or pulled pork barbecue.
Allrecipes Community Tips and Praise
"These are so good," raves britishcolumbiagirl. "I've made them a few times and they always taste great! Just like French onion soup, but without the hassle. I've even used yellow onions and they're okay, but I prefer using Vidalia. I add some crushed fresh garlic for added flavor."
"This is easy and delicious," according to LeslieAitken. We grilled the onions on the grill for 30 minutes (as mentioned before) and they were melt-in-your-mouth."
"For an added treat, place a slice of Swiss cheese on each onion before you remove it from the oven," says j zarend. "Wait until it has started to melt before removing it from the oven."
Editorial contributions by Corey Williams