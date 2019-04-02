Roasted Vidalia Onions

Wish I would have made this recipe sooner. We love Vidalia onions. I used some of the suggestions offered by other cooks and did a couple things my way. After I peeled and cored the onions I sliced the onion starting in the center and going through almost to the outside, not going to the bottom of the onion. Next I put the other ingredients in the center in the following order: 1/4 teaspoon each pepper & paprika, 1 teaspoon granulated beef bouillon, 1/2 teaspoon each soy sauce & Worcestershire Sauce and then 1 tablespoon butter. Put each onion in an oven proof bowl and covered the bowl with foil. Check the onions after 15 minutes, still not tender, cooked them another 15 minutes. They were soft enough so I covered each onion with a generous amount of shredded Swiss Cheese, put them back in the oven uncovered, turn the oven off and took them out when the cheese was melted.