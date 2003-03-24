Almond Lemon Chicken

1 of 156

Rating: 4 stars This is a wonderful and unique recipe. It is a little high in fat for our taste so I modified the recipe and it is better than ever. Reduce the olive oil to 1 to 3 tbsps. Use a "no stick" spray for both the almonds and the chicken when browning. Omit the butter altogether and increase the cornstarch to a tbsp and the marmelade to 4 tbsp. Delicious AND Healthy!!! Helpful (88)

Rating: 4 stars This was very good. It made about 1 1/2 c sauce that went great mixed in rice. The lemon was not strong(marinated for 1 hour). I thought the amount of almonds(1 cup) must be a misprint.? I toasted them but only used 1/4 c. which was plenty for our tastes. Seems like I dirtied more dishes (measuring cups spoons pan etc.) than neccesary too. I will try to re-use things next time. Next time I will use some of the juiced lemons ZEST also a little white wine some low-sodium boullion AND LESS OIL. It was very oily and I don't think it was necesary to use that much. I cut the chicken breasts into strips instead of leaving them whole. It was much FASTER cooking that way and the marinade flavor was almost all through the chicken better. With changes this might be a 5 star! Helpful (45)

Rating: 5 stars I thought this dish was very delicious...I've made several lemon chicken recipes before, but never one with orange marmalade and red pepper, which really made everything tastier. I used less olive oil than called for (probably just 2 tablespoons), and skipped the butter altogher. Serve with steamed broccoli and brown or wild rice for a delicious, balanced meal! Helpful (45)

Rating: 5 stars I loved this recipe. My variation was to cut the chicken into strips and serve it over jasmine rice and green onion as the garnish. Simply delicious. Helpful (23)

Rating: 5 stars Incredible flavor! Skipped the corn starch and butter because it's unnecessary. Also used half of the oil and didn't miss it. Doubled the marmalade. One word of caution: when adding the chicken to the skillet at the end be sure to turn the temp down to medium or medium low and cover to avoid burning and to let the flavor simmer into the meat. YUM! Helpful (23)

Rating: 5 stars VERY good! I didn't have marmalade so I used orange juice. I will definitely make this again. Helpful (18)

Rating: 5 stars This is quite possibly the most enjoyable way I have ever eaten chicken. This recipe is SO GOOD! And it's not difficult! I could NOT stop raving about it with each bite. I followed the recipe to a T but I like the low fat suggestions given in one of the other reviews...I am definitely going to be making this dish a regular part of my recipe repertoire...lemony spicy tangy - the best flavors really come together in this meal. We had it with couscous on the side which paired very well. Helpful (16)

Rating: 5 stars This is a new family favorite. There were no leftovers. My picky kid even tried it and liked it. This website is making my husband think I'm a GENIUS in the kitchen..... thanks for the great recipes. Helpful (15)

Rating: 4 stars Overall I liked this recipe. If I made it again I would pound the chicken breasts flat first. I might also try leaving out some of the ingredients. One thing I liked about this recipe is that the ingredients are usually one that you have on hand. Helpful (10)