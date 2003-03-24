Almond Lemon Chicken

Rating: 4.38 stars
152 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 85
  • 4 star values: 50
  • 3 star values: 10
  • 2 star values: 4
  • 1 star values: 3

Lemony, spicy, flavorful chicken breasts. A good company dish. I like to serve this with plain cooked white or brown rice, and to spoon the sauce over it. Almondy lemony chickeny goodness!

By Joy Bowers

2 more images

Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine the lemon juice, mustard, garlic and white pepper. Beat in 5 tablespoons of the olive oil. Put the chicken in a shallow container and pour the lemon mixture over it. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour.

  • In a large skillet, saute the almonds in 1/2 tablespoon of the olive oil until golden. Remove from skillet and reserve. Wipe out the skillet. Drain the chicken, reserving the lemon marinade. Add remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil to skillet, then add chicken breasts and brown over high heat until breast is brown on each side (6 to 10 minutes). Remove from skillet and reserve.

  • Strain the lemon marinade into the skillet. Bring to a boil and boil for 1 minute. Add chicken broth and cornstarch/water mixture. Cook over high heat, stirring occasionally, until the mixture reduces by half (about 5 minutes). Add marmalade and stir over medium heat until melted. Stir in the butter a bit at a time over high heat, stirring constantly. Stir in parsley and red pepper flakes. Return chicken to skillet and heat through. Add reserved almonds and garnish with lemon slices.

Editor's Note:

The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
427 calories; protein 31.2g; carbohydrates 12.7g; fat 28.2g; cholesterol 80.3mg; sodium 616.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (156)

Most helpful positive review

CYBERTUCKER
Rating: 4 stars
03/24/2003
This is a wonderful and unique recipe. It is a little high in fat for our taste so I modified the recipe and it is better than ever. Reduce the olive oil to 1 to 3 tbsps. Use a "no stick" spray for both the almonds and the chicken when browning. Omit the butter altogether and increase the cornstarch to a tbsp and the marmelade to 4 tbsp. Delicious AND Healthy!!! Read More
Helpful
(88)

Most helpful critical review

AliRoc
Rating: 2 stars
10/26/2011
not very lemony not what I expected. A lot of work and it wasnt really worth it:/ Read More
Helpful
(6)
Reviews:
somethingdifferentagain
Rating: 4 stars
02/02/2004
This was very good. It made about 1 1/2 c sauce that went great mixed in rice. The lemon was not strong(marinated for 1 hour). I thought the amount of almonds(1 cup) must be a misprint.? I toasted them but only used 1/4 c. which was plenty for our tastes. Seems like I dirtied more dishes (measuring cups spoons pan etc.) than neccesary too. I will try to re-use things next time. Next time I will use some of the juiced lemons ZEST also a little white wine some low-sodium boullion AND LESS OIL. It was very oily and I don't think it was necesary to use that much. I cut the chicken breasts into strips instead of leaving them whole. It was much FASTER cooking that way and the marinade flavor was almost all through the chicken better. With changes this might be a 5 star! Read More
Helpful
(45)
Always Cooking Up Something
Rating: 5 stars
08/20/2003
I thought this dish was very delicious...I've made several lemon chicken recipes before, but never one with orange marmalade and red pepper, which really made everything tastier. I used less olive oil than called for (probably just 2 tablespoons), and skipped the butter altogher. Serve with steamed broccoli and brown or wild rice for a delicious, balanced meal! Read More
Helpful
(45)
Craig J. Doucette
Rating: 5 stars
01/24/2007
I loved this recipe. My variation was to cut the chicken into strips and serve it over jasmine rice and green onion as the garnish. Simply delicious. Read More
Helpful
(23)
Janet Singleton Fieldman
Rating: 5 stars
05/31/2008
Incredible flavor! Skipped the corn starch and butter because it's unnecessary. Also used half of the oil and didn't miss it. Doubled the marmalade. One word of caution: when adding the chicken to the skillet at the end be sure to turn the temp down to medium or medium low and cover to avoid burning and to let the flavor simmer into the meat. YUM! Read More
Helpful
(23)
ANNE77
Rating: 5 stars
02/26/2006
VERY good! I didn't have marmalade so I used orange juice. I will definitely make this again. Read More
Helpful
(18)
CLAIRE HAMILTON
Rating: 5 stars
08/20/2003
This is quite possibly the most enjoyable way I have ever eaten chicken. This recipe is SO GOOD! And it's not difficult! I could NOT stop raving about it with each bite. I followed the recipe to a T but I like the low fat suggestions given in one of the other reviews...I am definitely going to be making this dish a regular part of my recipe repertoire...lemony spicy tangy - the best flavors really come together in this meal. We had it with couscous on the side which paired very well. Read More
Helpful
(16)
Brandie Clark
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2004
This is a new family favorite. There were no leftovers. My picky kid even tried it and liked it. This website is making my husband think I'm a GENIUS in the kitchen..... thanks for the great recipes. Read More
Helpful
(15)
JAN LIND
Rating: 4 stars
03/24/2003
Overall I liked this recipe. If I made it again I would pound the chicken breasts flat first. I might also try leaving out some of the ingredients. One thing I liked about this recipe is that the ingredients are usually one that you have on hand. Read More
Helpful
(10)
More Reviews
