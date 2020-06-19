Coconut Curry Fish

Rating: 4.07 stars
89 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 38
  • 4 star values: 31
  • 3 star values: 12
  • 2 star values: 4
  • 1 star values: 4

A wonderfully exotic but quick dish! Serve over brown rice, millet, or quinoa.

By MATHGOD

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • Bring the water and rice to a boil in a pot. Cover, reduce heat to low, and simmer 45 minutes.

  • Heat the oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Stir in the onion and garlic, and cook 1 minute. Mix in cod, and season with curry powder, chili powder, turmeric, cumin, salt, and pepper. Pour in the coconut milk, and mix in frozen vegetables. Cover, and cook 10 minutes, or until vegetables are tender and cod is easily flaked with a fork.

  • Drain 1/2 cup liquid from the skillet into a bowl, and mix with cornstarch. Stir back into skillet to thicken sauce. Serve over the cooked rice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
353 calories; protein 18.9g; carbohydrates 32.1g; fat 18g; cholesterol 27.3mg; sodium 282.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (89)

Most helpful positive review

Alicia Waiters
Rating: 4 stars
07/15/2008
I love this recipe however I made some modifications. I added more curry and also cayenne pepper chili power and red peppers...I like my food spicy. Also I made the sauce and broiled the fish. That way the fish wasn't falling apart and disinigrating into the sauce (like some other members have said). Read More
Helpful
(40)

Most helpful critical review

sam
Rating: 3 stars
04/20/2006
Very quick and easy recipe to make and a good fish recipe for people who don't like to eat fish. But overall lacking in flavor. I would definitely suggest adding more of the spices since the dish comes out tasting quite bland. The fish tasted good since it was cooked with the spices but the sauce and vegetables didn't have much taste. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Reviews:
MommyofRedHeads
Rating: 4 stars
11/02/2006
I love fish but this recipe didn't do it for me. I love curry and think that if I would make this again I would specifically pick up fish balls at an Asian market or just use chicken instead. The chunks of fish just fell apart and didn't taste like fish anymore plus the consistency of the fish in general was just strange. The curry itself was wonderful but I will use fresh veggies next. If you are in a hurry though the frozen mix is a great option. Read More
Helpful
(18)
Alicia I.
Rating: 5 stars
05/22/2006
Thought it was an excellent dish. I used tilapia instead of cod and fresh vegetables sauted that I already had in the refrigerator. It was quick and easy and the best tasting Indian dish I've made yet. Highly recommended. Read More
Helpful
(16)
Robin M.
Rating: 5 stars
11/16/2009
This was absolutely delicious! Taking the advice of prior reviewers I broiled the fish separately. I sprinkled it with the seasonings broiled it whole for 10 minutes then broke it up and added it during the last 5 minutes of cooking. I used fresh veggies instead of frozen and sauteed them 5 minutes before using them in the recipe. And just for the heck of it I put some of the seasoning in the rice while cooking it to give it a bit of flavor. We will definitely be eating this again! I can't wait to try it with shrimp and/or chicken as well! Read More
Helpful
(8)
vickie
Rating: 5 stars
09/26/2007
My favorite curry recipe on this site so far. Delicious! I will try with chicken next. This dish does need a lot of salt! It will taste bland if you don't add enough. Try it. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Tvee
Rating: 5 stars
09/28/2005
Very easy and really tasty. I would change nothing about this recipe......Yummmm! Read More
Helpful
(6)
Stewart Liebenstrudl
Rating: 4 stars
07/12/2010
Spicy but suitably mellowed by the coconut milk. I used fresh vegetables (but I take the point for the reasons to use pre-packed stir fry) as they are so freely available in Spain generally. It looked a treat with the rice on the plate and it went down well with the Memsahib. Thank you.... another nice recipe for the home portfolio. Read More
Helpful
(3)
luv0817
Rating: 5 stars
08/04/2006
This is excellent! My friend and I made it for her family and they absolutely adored it! The spices are perfect together. I completely recommend it. Read More
Helpful
(3)
