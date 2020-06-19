Coconut Curry Fish

1 of 89

Rating: 4 stars I love this recipe however I made some modifications. I added more curry and also cayenne pepper chili power and red peppers...I like my food spicy. Also I made the sauce and broiled the fish. That way the fish wasn't falling apart and disinigrating into the sauce (like some other members have said). Helpful (40)

Rating: 4 stars I love fish but this recipe didn't do it for me. I love curry and think that if I would make this again I would specifically pick up fish balls at an Asian market or just use chicken instead. The chunks of fish just fell apart and didn't taste like fish anymore plus the consistency of the fish in general was just strange. The curry itself was wonderful but I will use fresh veggies next. If you are in a hurry though the frozen mix is a great option. Helpful (18)

Rating: 5 stars Thought it was an excellent dish. I used tilapia instead of cod and fresh vegetables sauted that I already had in the refrigerator. It was quick and easy and the best tasting Indian dish I've made yet. Highly recommended. Helpful (16)

Rating: 5 stars This was absolutely delicious! Taking the advice of prior reviewers I broiled the fish separately. I sprinkled it with the seasonings broiled it whole for 10 minutes then broke it up and added it during the last 5 minutes of cooking. I used fresh veggies instead of frozen and sauteed them 5 minutes before using them in the recipe. And just for the heck of it I put some of the seasoning in the rice while cooking it to give it a bit of flavor. We will definitely be eating this again! I can't wait to try it with shrimp and/or chicken as well! Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars My favorite curry recipe on this site so far. Delicious! I will try with chicken next. This dish does need a lot of salt! It will taste bland if you don't add enough. Try it. Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars Very easy and really tasty. I would change nothing about this recipe......Yummmm! Helpful (6)

Rating: 3 stars Very quick and easy recipe to make and a good fish recipe for people who don't like to eat fish. But overall lacking in flavor. I would definitely suggest adding more of the spices since the dish comes out tasting quite bland. The fish tasted good since it was cooked with the spices but the sauce and vegetables didn't have much taste. Helpful (5)

Rating: 4 stars Spicy but suitably mellowed by the coconut milk. I used fresh vegetables (but I take the point for the reasons to use pre-packed stir fry) as they are so freely available in Spain generally. It looked a treat with the rice on the plate and it went down well with the Memsahib. Thank you.... another nice recipe for the home portfolio. Helpful (3)