Spinach Chicken Parmesan

A family favorite. A classic dish with a Popeye-esque twist; so eat yer spinach (with chicken parmesan) and enjoy it, too!

Recipe by Kathy Sauers

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a small bowl combine cheese and seasoning. Roll chicken pieces in cheese mixture to coat lightly. Set remaining cheese mixture aside. Arrange coated chicken pieces in an 8x8x2 inch baking dish.

  • In a small saucepan, saute green onion in butter/margarine until tender. Stir in flour, then add milk all at once. Simmer, stirring, until bubbly. Stir in drained spinach and pimiento and mix together. Spoon spinach mixture over chicken and sprinkle with remaining cheese mixture. Bake uncovered for 30 to 35 minutes or until tender and chicken juices run clear.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
187 calories; protein 30.8g; carbohydrates 3.6g; fat 4.8g; cholesterol 77.8mg; sodium 185.4mg. Full Nutrition
