Spinach Chicken Parmesan

My family really liked this recipe. I did however make several alterations to keep it from being a bit bland. I like dishes with plenty of flavor and of course garlic is a must of me. Here are some changes that I made and it worked out great. I pounded out the chicken to an even thickness. Added 2 cloves crushed garlic to the green onions and butter. I grated probably 3/4 of a cup of fresh parm. Added salt and pepper along with the italian seasoning to the fresh grated parm cheese mixture. Instead of 1/2 C milk, I did 1 C of a milk and sour cream mixed. I mixed with more sour cream than milk just as long as it totalled 1 Cup. I added a pinch of cayanne pepper and salt to the milk mixture during the simmering phase. I put the whole 10oz pkg of frozen spinach and I also added to that a whole package of sauteed mushrooms that I had sauteed in butter and salted. I also substituted the pimentoes for roasted red peppers as did someone else in the reviews. I ended up putting in about 1/2 cup of chopped roasted red peppers in with the spinach and mushrooms. Because there was plenty of vegetables in the mixture, I didn't serve with a side dish of veggies, just a side of herb roated potato pieces. Yum.

