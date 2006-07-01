Spinach Chicken Parmesan
A family favorite. A classic dish with a Popeye-esque twist; so eat yer spinach (with chicken parmesan) and enjoy it, too!
My family really liked this recipe. I did however make several alterations to keep it from being a bit bland. I like dishes with plenty of flavor and of course garlic is a must of me. Here are some changes that I made and it worked out great. I pounded out the chicken to an even thickness. Added 2 cloves crushed garlic to the green onions and butter. I grated probably 3/4 of a cup of fresh parm. Added salt and pepper along with the italian seasoning to the fresh grated parm cheese mixture. Instead of 1/2 C milk, I did 1 C of a milk and sour cream mixed. I mixed with more sour cream than milk just as long as it totalled 1 Cup. I added a pinch of cayanne pepper and salt to the milk mixture during the simmering phase. I put the whole 10oz pkg of frozen spinach and I also added to that a whole package of sauteed mushrooms that I had sauteed in butter and salted. I also substituted the pimentoes for roasted red peppers as did someone else in the reviews. I ended up putting in about 1/2 cup of chopped roasted red peppers in with the spinach and mushrooms. Because there was plenty of vegetables in the mixture, I didn't serve with a side dish of veggies, just a side of herb roated potato pieces. Yum.Read More
This is a great way to add more spinach to your diet. I doubled the butter, flour, milk, and spinach to make more sauce. Using freshly grated parmesan cheese makes a big difference in the flavor.Read More
This was delicious!! I added some breadcrumbs to the parmesan cheese coating mixture and sauteed some garlic in with the butter for the sauce and added some salt & pepper as well. I omitted the onions (we don't like them) and the pimentos (didn't have any). I also pounded the chicken out to about 3/4 inch so it was uniform in thickness. I baked the chicken alone for 15 minutes and then put the spinach mixture on top for the last 15 minutes so it wouldn't dry out. That worked very well. I will definitely make this again!
I liked this. I used the original recipe for inspiration but changed a few things. I pounded the chicken, dusted it in flour and browned it for 3-4 minutes per side. I chopped up some fresh baby spinach (instead of the frozen) and sauteed it in the water left on the leaves from washing, then drained and set aside until I was ready to add it to the sauce as instructed. I used real grated parmesan (bought a block and grated it). mmmmm ... and cooked fettucine on the side. I put some butter/garlic/basil on the fettucine, then added the leftover sauce once I took the chicken out of the baking dish. YUM!
This was really good. I sauted regular onions in the butter first and before I added the flour I added some garlic and some red pepper flakes. I used fresh spinach because I had some that need to be used. I always brine my chiken and pork. I keep a container with half salt and half sugar and before I cook a I place my chicken or pork in a zip lock bag with a few tablespoons of the mixture and then add water. I let it sit at least an hour. If you do this you will never have dried out pork or chicken again. Most brine recipes are more complex that this but it works perfectly.
This was delicious! I used bone in chicken breasts and substituted regular onions and red pepper flakes for green onion and pimentoes because those were not available. It still came out beautifully. I also used fresh chopped spinach which I had on hand and I added minced garlic to the sauteeing onions. It smelled incredible while it was baking and the chicken was unbelievably tender and moist. Would definitely make again.
This is simple and easy. The spinach needs to be well drained, mine got watery in the oven.
This recipe was delicious. I marinated the chicken overnight in italian dressing which kept the chicken itself juicy and flavorful. I added lots of fresh garlic to the spinach mix - maybe 4 or 5 cloves. And instead of pimentos, I used fire roasted red peppers because they were easily available and inexpensive. Turned out delicious and pretty! I'll make again.
Everyone in my family loves this! I make double the spinach mixture to have enough as a side dish. I also add garlic, per other reviewers' comments. It is so rich and creamy. The family cheers when this one comes out of the oven!
This recipe was ok.
I made this recipe once and thought it somewhat bland and in need of tweeking. So, on make #2, I used 4 large chicken breasts and cut "pockets" in them. Took the well drained 10 ounces of spinach and mixed it with 6 ounces of softened cream cheese and 2 teaspoons of Montreal Steak Seasoning. This mixture I stuffed into the pockets I had prepared in the chicken breast. I then coated each breast with the cheese and spice mixture, spiked with another 2 teaspoons of Montreal Steak Seasoning. Placed in a shallow baking dish. Garnished with the chopped green onions and pimento, leaving out the sauce all togethter. I baked them for 1 hour until slightly golden and juices ran clear. Served them with a side of fettuccini with broccoli alfredo sauce...WOW!!! What a hit with everyone. Thanks for the good base recipe and the ability to tweek it to your own special taste!
after reading the reviews I decided to add my own touch to this recipe/ I used pecorina romano cheese and fresh basil to dip the chicken in I added garlic and mushrooms to the butter and onion(I used Vadalia) I also used half and half instead of skim milk added more spinach than required and added fresh grated nutmeg to the spinach. the smell while it was cooking was AWESOME!! It tasted AWESOME too. It is such a simple quick recipe but tasted like a gourmet meal!! Thanks for sharing this recipe I wll be making this on a regular basis.
I don't know why other reviewers thought this was bland, I thought it was great! I used the whole 10 oz of spinach and ate the rest on the side. Next time, I will double the sauce, add a tiny bit of lemon juice, and maybe sprinkle some mozzarella on top.
5 stars with my alterations, which were inspired by previous reviews. I added 1/2c sour cream to the sauce, another 1/4 c of milk, and used an entire bag of fresh spinach. Also, the sauce would be really bland without seasoning. I added minched garlic, salt, pepper and a dash of red pepper. The sauce turned out creamy and decadent.
This was good! My kids devoured it and requested that I "make this all the time"! I followed a few suggestions in other reviews. I pounded the chicken breasts, floured them and pan cooked them for a few minutes on each side. I then sauteed fresh spinach, onions, garlic, and mushrooms in olive oil. Added the flour and then equal parts heavy cream and milk. In a baking dish I first placed chicken then layered on the spinach cream sauce then covered with parmesan cheese and panko bread crumbs. Served with angel hair pasta. What a surprise for just wanting to use up some spinach and mushrooms that were going to go bad soon!
I read reviews before making this and there was 1 less-than-4or 5 -star that said it was watery and kind of bland. I honestly thought maybe that cook didn't drain the spinach enough... which would result in watery sauce. But I followed exactly and drained my spinach very well and the result was still watery, bland, although very moist, chicken . Many of the higher star reviews adjusted the recipe. And, that is just what I would have to do, if I make again. I would add fresh garlic,more spices and use fresh chopped spinach instead, at minimum.
This was pretty good, but still a bit bland. The chicken was really good, and moist, but make sure you follow other reviewers ideas i.e: double the sauce, add cajunseasoning to cheese mixture, pund chicken thin, and add salt to the sauce before you put in on the chicken. I used some yelow onions with the green onions, and it worked great.
Great combination of flavors... I too pounded the chicken breasts to an even thickness and pre-baked the parmesan coated chicken breasts for 20 minutes. I sauted the onions and fresh spinach in the oil that my sun dried tomatoes came in and used the choped tomatoes in the sauce instead of the pimentos. To make extra creamy sauce I doubled the milk and added 4 oz cream cheese and simmered until the cheese melted. Topped with mozarella und baked. Perfection :)
This was so good! My tweaks were minimal, but truly made this a memorable dish that will surely make an appearance on our dining room table again. I marinated the chicken (cut into strips) in a zip-lock of Italian Seasoning, red wine vinegar, and EVOO for the afternoon, then browned it b4 putting it in the baking dish. Sauteed white onions w/ garlic in the butter, & used the full package of spinach, as well as roasted red peppers, as opposed to pimento. I HEART the creaminess of the spinach when this came out of the oven and am anxious to make it again!
My entire family loved this! This is a great way to sneak a little spinach into my kids' food! I doubled the recipe, and made a few minor changes. I didn't have green onions so used about 1/3 cup minced onion, and didn't have pimentos so used capers. I also sprinkled a little salt and lemon pepper on the chicken breasts, and sauteed 3 cloves of garlic with the onion. This was really good with linguine which I tossed with about 1 tbs butter (not much), the liquid from the cooked chicken/spinach, and sprinkled with a little garlic salt. We also had a tossed salad and garlic bread. I cut the kids' chicken up and mixed it with the linguine. This was actually a pretty fast recipe, and is now one of our very favorites!
Delicious!! I doubled the sauce and it was perfect! This will definitely be a staple in our house.
loved it... my changes were for my family, but the idea came from this recipe. I use frozen chicken tenders, I drench them in egg, then in a 1 cup parmesan with 1 cup italian seasonings mixture. place all in baking pan. cook for 15 minutes. prepare the spinach, double the milk, double the spinach, full sweet onion chopped and cooked in butter with garlic powder. add 2 tbs flour and then top chicken and cook for 15 minutes more. All from frozen chicken, (not thawed) amazing.. a favorite for the 10 year old boy, and the 15 yr old boy. easy to cook, easy to serve. thanks so much.
This is great! I used fresh spinach instead of frozen and sauted it with the green onion. I did not have the pimento peppers, but it was excellent without it.
Oh wow, we loved this! Because some reviewers found this to be bland, I started by seasoning the chicken with garlic salt and pepper. I didn’t think there was enough of the parmesan/Italian seasoning mixture to roll the chicken in, so I just sprinkled half over the chicken in the baking dish, and reserved half to sprinkle over the top of the creamed spinach. I roughly chopped fresh spinach and wilted it in boiling water. I drained it and allowed it to cool before squeezing out the excess moisture. I added a minced clove of garlic while sautéing the green onions. Again I made sure to season the creamed spinach mixture with salt and pepper. I assembled this in the afternoon, covered and refrigerated it until dinnertime. With some added seasoning this is a great recipe! UPDATE 4/28/16: I made this again as before. I baked it for 35 minutes and then popped it under the broiler to add a bit of color to the top. The pimentos weren't really visible, so next time I'll garnish with a few extras on top just before serving.
My family loved this recipe. I had been looking for something with chicken and spinach (very abundent in our garden) and this was just the dish! I omitted the green onions as I didn't have any, we don't eat pimentos, so didn't add those. I took another reader's suggestion and roasted up some mushrooms and added those in....voila - so delicious. I served with roasted potatoe wedges, but think next time I make this - it will be with a pasta! Thanks for the recipe!
This was just ok. I agree that it was bland. If made again, I'd mix in 1 teaspoon of cayenne pepper with the parmesan for a little kick. I doubled the sauce and much of it ended up down the drain. Better the next day, though!!
I feel like this dish could have used some seasonings. I like the general idea of it, but it was just bland. I should have considered that when I was making it, but since I rarely salt things anyway, I didn't even consider it. It definitely needed both salt and pepper an even some garlic.
Even tho I did tweak this quite a bit, the recipe has good bones, hence the reason for the four star rating. Being that Parmesan cheese is in the title, one would think it would play a more important part other than a mere 1/3 cup for six chicken breasts. I also wasn't sure what the purpose was of just sprinkling that small amount onto the chicken. You might as well just put it in the sauce itself. I wanted this dish to stand out, so I placed at least a good cup of parm onto a plate and added some seasonings. Each piece of chicken got an egg bath, was then was coated with the cheese, went into a skillet with a bit of butter and canola oil to fry to a nice crusty and golden brown. I replaced the pimentos with mushrooms, quadrupled the sauce to which I added more seasonings and used fresh spinach that I ran thru my food processor. Any leftover parm was melted right into the sauce. The end result was fabulous and my family raved. Thank you so much for a really terrific start!
This was sooo good, but needs a few mandatory changes and it is spectacular. Like another reviewer I cut my breasts in about 3rds then rolled in the cheese mixture and fried in butter/oil. Then put in the oven. Made at least twice as much sauce ( don't really measure), also put a chicken boullion cube in the sauce and a little white wine and red pepper flakes. I used fresh spinach and sauted it (in the same pan I browned the chicken in) with the onions and some fresh garlic (or put garlic in the sauce.). Just before serving put the spinach on the chicken and top with sauce. I would highly recommend using fresh spinach with this method, rather than frozen. And definitely make more sauce than called for!
Very delicious way to get your spinach in! I added panko breadcrumbs to the remaining parmesan cheese mixture, and topped the spinach with that, to give it a little crunch. I had pounded the chicken to even it out a little, and it was very moist...will make again!
This is a really good recipe, but like other foodies, I altered it a bit. I pounded the chicken, flavored it with Tony Chachere's, salt and pepper. Dredged it in Parmesan, Ittalian bread crumbs, equal amounts and Italian seasonings, then sauteed the chicken in olive oil until brown. Sauteed fresh mushrooms, fresh spinach, garlic and onions in olive oil in a separate skillet (2 handfuls of spinach, 1/2 onion chopped, 2 cloves garlic, about 6 mushrooms sliced). Mixed 1/2 cup of milk, 1 tbls. of flour and 1/2 cup of sour cream in bowl and mixed with spinach mix , add red pepper and cooked to boiling. Then I placed chicken in pyrex dish and topped with spinach mixture and topped that with sliced roasted red peppers (about 2). Mixed about 1/3 cup each of Italian bread crumbs and mozzarella cheese and topped the chicken spinach mixture with this. OMG so tasty, if you don't like alot of flavor this is not for you. Served with white rice or whatever your starch preference is. Delicious!!!
Easy and a family pleaser. EVERYBODY loved it! Now that's awsome since it is difficult to get a 100% on any recipe.
I didn't have pimentos, and I coated the chicken with egg, followed by the cheese/Italian mixture and quickly browned strips of boneless skinless chicken in EVOO. I used fresh spinach and topped off the dish with shredded Montery Jack before baking. I served this over egg noodles tossed in EVOO and garlic salt, it was YUMMMMM!!
I enjoyed this recipe. I made it upside down though - spinach mix on bottom and breaded parmesan chicken on top! It was great! I would make it again.
Excellent and tender! Followed the directions EXCEPT I pounded the chicken first, used bread crumbs with the parm, doubled the sauce,and added the spinach halfway through the cooking. Served over basil and parmesan orzo also from this site. Seriously, people, all six of my children ate their chicken AND their spinach without one word of complaint. Yum! Thanks for a great recipe, KM Smokey!
This was very good. I needed more than 1/3 cup parmesan cheese. I also used 1 ten ounce of box of spinach and added about 3/4 cup milk. I also added a little bit of nutmeg with the spinach a la Rachael Ray. You also definitely need a bigger pan about 9x13.
This was a quick and tasty meal that used items I commonly have on hand. I used some of the suggestions from others, added garlic, mushrooms, used a mix and frozen spinach (which is what I had) and add a dollop of sour cream. I also added some breadcrumbs to the chicken coating, but did think a lot of the coating fell off...maybe cooking it quickly in a frying pan first would help as others said. No onions or pimiento used here, and I thought it was fine!
I thought this was bland and I had to add some seasonings.
Didn't care for it. Sorry. Look at ingredients before you try it folks. This had no flavor. Very bland with a bunch of spinich on top (and I love spinich). Some garlic and a bunch of seasoning might improve it. And maybe cream the spinich so that it's not this big heavy glob of green on your chicken. Season! Season! Season!
This was very nice. I used this recipe as a base by accident. My recipe started out with this and ended up with me using a jar of alfredo sauce and serving all over pasta. Thank you for sharing!!
This was really good and really easy and quick. I added about 1/2 c. sour cream as suggested by someone else and it does make it better. I also never keep pimento in the house, so I oven roasted some red bell pepper and it was great. The other night I made this again and didn't have bell pepper so I cut up some black olives in it instead and that was good too.
It took me maybe 5 minutes to prepare the ingredients and chicken, 2 minutes to prepare the spinach concotion on my gas stove. This is a very easy recipe that got rave reviews from my kids. Even my 14 year-old who hates spinach loved this one!
My family loved this. I did make extra sauce, and used Southern Style Mustard greens, which gave it a lot of kick. Of course I also used garlic, and fresh grated Parm cheese. This is something so good, no one suspects it's healthy. Not even my two small kids!!!
This was absolutely wonderful! I used fresh spinach along with 1/4 cup chopped mushrooms and chopped onion. Wow! I also used some whipping cream in place of the milk...can't go wrong! I then added a little extra parm cheese. I served it over brown rice from the rice cooker and drizzled the juice over the entire meal. My family loved it!
OMG! This recipe was so delicious. I can't believe how moist and tender the chicken was and the flavor was perfect. I did make a few changes but nothing that really changed the basic recipe. I added more Parmesan cheese and Italian seasoning. I only had 4 chix breasts, I used a whole regular onion, chopped, two T. butter, 1 cup milk, fresh spinach and no pimentos. I also added a package of fresh mushrooms and some minced garlic. Thanks for the great recipe, will be making it again.
Very good! I deleted the peppers and added mushrooms...yummy!!
AMAZING....although I just used this as a guide LOL I never measure on the dot.
Am giving this 4 stars, since I didn't follow the recipe exactly. Used other reviewers suggestions, and added salt, pepper, garlic powder and a few bread crumbs to cheese. Also, doubled the sauce adding salt, pepper, a little more garlic and a small pinch of nutmeg,and used capers instead of pimiento. Chicken was super moist, and sauce was very tasty. Will definitely make again.
Easy way to get some spinach into your diet. Definitely needs the salt/pepper.
Very tasty. I took others' suggestions and added some minced garlic with the green onions and butter, then threw in some crushed red pepper, it turned out quite good. Served with some angel hair pasta and the goo as the topping. I will definitely make again.
I stayed on my diet AND the family loved this!!
Sorry, but this recipe was not good. It was watery and not very flavorful. Maybe it needed more spices. I did add some garlic, like other people did, also salt and pepper. My husband did not like it and neither did I. I should just stick to my own cooking.
Delicious. I doubled the sauce and served the extra with whole wheat pasta. So good!!
followed this recipe step by step until the pimento part, left those out. I didn't seem to mind it. It is low in calories, and a good way to get your vegetables in. The ideas of adding garlic and bread crumbs sounded good, but I figured I had to follow the recipe as described to have the actual nutritional values that are given. I over all enjoyed it, and will have it again. I did use a thinner cut of chicken breast also, about a 4oz piece.
Made this for dinner tonight. Didn't have frozen spinach so I used fresh. Other than that followed recipe to a tee. SOOO GOOD. My husband and sons raved about it. Will make again and soon.
Wonderful recipe that we all enjoyed! I did not have pimento peppers, so I did not add them. Next time I will definitely double the spinach sauce, because it was SO yummy! I did take the suggestions of other reviewers and added S&P to the chicken coating, and I added garlic to the sauce. There were NO leftovers!
It's rare to find a low fat, low carb recipe that tastes this good! I'll be making this again soon. I think I'll add some extra peppers since I like things spicy, but I sure have no complaints about this dish as is. Thank you, Kathy, for the great recipe!
I make this all the time. the only thing I do different is cut the chicken into pieces first.
This recipie was delicious!! I was missing the green onion and the pepper so it turned out a little bland. I tried to make up for it with some fresh garlic and and a little crushed red pepper but it did not quite do the trick. I topped it off with some blue cheese crumbles and then OMG it was the greatest thing EVER!!!!
Just made this for the family(husband, 2.5 yo, myself) and it is AMAZING!!!! I made some adjustments such as adding chicken broth, garlic, sour cream, and cherry tomatoes to the sauce. I took other suggestions and cooked the chicken for 15 minutes before adding the sauce. I also set aside some of the sauce for after cooking. I put it all over egg noodles and made steamed broccoli and asparagus. It was the perfect meal for our family and we ALL loved it! Easy, tasty, and easily changed to suite a families tastes!
Great! Also added a tablespoon of Italian-style bread crumbs to the cheese-seasoning mix, used fresh spinach instead of frozen, and topped the spinach-chicken with sautéed sliced white mushrooms before baking. Additionally, I tossed some mini farfalle with fresh basil, marinara, and alfredo sauce, then placed the baked chicken breasts on top.
My family devoured this meal. It was a great dinner because it wasn't heavy and was healthy. The original recipe was great but like others I made changes. I added garlic and mushrooms to the sauce and bread crumbs to the coating. I also used sundried tomatoes instead of pimentos. The chicken was extremely tender and juicy.
Loved this! I made a few adjustments though (because I didn't have some of the ingredients). Used yellow onion instead of green onion, omitted the pimento peppers altogether, sauteed in olive oil instead of butter and added 1/3 cup of oat bran to the Parm mixture to add a bit more fiber. It tasted really fresh and healthy. This will become a weekly meal in my house.
My hubby and I really enjoyed this, and I only made a few modifications to the recipe. I added garlic powder, used half of a sweet onion since green onions weren't available, and used two whole chopped pimientos. Next time, I might add some marinated artichokes. I'll definitely double the amount of topping. I also like the idea of adding some breadcrumbs; I didn't think to do that while I was making it. The chicken turned out very tender and moist. I'd give this 4.5 stars if I could, just because I had to make those few simple modifications to give it a little more flavor.
Good, solid recipe, but not special enough to warrant a 5 rating. I'm pregnant and trying to get greens in my diet anywhere I can. 1 of my 2 kids happily ate it. Not sure if I will make again or not.
I used four chicken breasts instead of three and a whole pkg of spinach. Plus upped the parmesan and added more spices. This turned out great. Everybodyy loved it. Thanks!
My husband said this was banging when I made it. One of his top favs. I think its good. I use olive oil instead of butter and spanish onions.
Good ideas, but needs a lot of seasonings and spices to work.
I didnt have italian dressing so I used a greek dressing I had. Other then that I didnt change a thing. I served it with white rice. We loved it.
Really good! I served it over penne pasta. The only change I will make is that next time I will tear up the chicken before serving it. Yum =)
This is too good to be this light! I love this one. I make it for myself all the time now.
Great dish! Loved it and so did the jaded boyfriend! Added sour cream to the milk, used roasted red peppers instead of pimentos, sauteed fresh spinach with garlic instead of frozen, added crushed fiber one original to the parm mix used to roll chicken in. Served with whole wheat pasta tossed with pesto! A keeper!
I made this for my visiting sister and friend. We all loved it and completely polished it off! I didn't use pimento peppers but it was still fantastic. I definitely recommend!
Great way to sneak in some spinach. Love it!
Awesome! Needed a high iron recipe and this dish was a huge hit. Modified the ingredients to include capers (more iron) instead of pimento peppers, and added bread crumbs to the chicken coating. Used yellow onion, and added garlic. Served over fresh spinach with cubed oranges on the side (helps absorb the iron.) Husband claimed that it was high-end restaurant quality. My family can't wait for me to make it again.
Seriously sastisfying! I pounded the chicken, seasoned with garlic salt and browned on both sides for a couple of minutes before rolling in cheese and seasoning. I used fresh spinach and fresh garlic for the sauce. After a full day it's nice to sit around the table with family and have a tasty meal.
Delicious and beautiful dish. I used what I had on hand: pecorino romano, fresh spinach, roasted red peppers (in a jar), fresh garlic and red onion in place of the green onion. Also increased the amount of sauce slightly. I served it with spaghetti tossed with olive oil, garlic and basil, but could have served with plain pasta as there was plenty of sauce. My family loves it.
This recipe was just OK. The chicken was bland and the spinach flavor was over powering. I won't be making this again.
I added some garlic to the spinich to give it more flavor because I had read that the meal was a little bland and added some cayenne pepper and italian bread crumbs to the parmesan cheese mixture. Very good. Still need to salt to taste.
I read some of the other reviews and made a few changes. I used garlic and herb seasoning instead of italian and added some panko crumbs to the mixture for the chicken and I used chicken tenders I also added fresh minced garlic and used yellow onion for the spinach kids and hubby loved it
Excellent recipe...double the sauce. Even my small chldrent loved the spinach.
This was OUTSTANDING - it deserves five stars with changes: cut chicken into smallish pieces, used an extra 1/3 c parmesan, LOTS of extra homemade Italian seasoning (including extra crushed red pepper flakes), an extra 1/4 c white onions, left out pimento peppers. It was so juicy and delicious, but these changes must be made!
GREAT recipe!I tried it this afternoon for lunch. I added garlic and chile powder for added flavor.
Fantastic! The flavor is lovely- I doubled the recipe and added creole seasoning. A new favorite.
Very tasty. I will season the chicken with salt and pepper the next time, but overall my husband and I really liked this.
We just finished eating this recipe, and the family wants more!! I doubled the spinach recipe, and instead of using milk, I used 1/4c heavy whipping cream, 1/4 cup chicken broth (equal to 1/2 cup skim milk). We didn't use the pimentos, but we added extra italian seasonings, plus garlic and fresh grated parm, instead of the shakeable stuff! Since we didn't have anything that wouldn't melt, we baked chicken and spinach without the cheese topping, but added it at the end til' bubbly! This was great, thanks!
a very yummy way to combine chicken and spinach! i found it a bit bland, which had i read the other reviews, i would have seen as a theme and decided to spice it up a bit. but alas, i did not, so it was lacking a little in flavor but wass till very good. i think next time just some garlic will give it enough "oomph". my 5 year old really liked this, though my 3 year old spent most of dinner tonight making gagging noises from her booster sit. you win some, you lose some. i thought it was a very easy, wholesome and yummy meal - thanks!
People complained of bland. So I read all the reviews and this was one great dish. I pounded and marinaded chicken in no fat zesty Italian dressing. I sauted regular onions and garlic in butter and added a lb. of sliced mushrooms and sauted down. Added flour, milk, and spinach,did not increase flour or milk as there was juices from mushrooms. Took half of the breading material and dredged the chicken. Cook 15 mins and then added the spinach mixture and the other half of breading mixture and baked. With the mushrooms added, it was a nice solid mixture over top of breasts. Great, will make again.
Great recipe, althuogh I had to add 2 tbs of minced garlic and extra italian seasoning to add more flavor. Overall, I would use this recipe again!!
I only used three breasts and still had way too much chicken for only three people. But, it was good and everyone enjoyed it. I added some panko bread crumbs to the cheese mixture, otherwise I kept the recipe as it was written. Will eat again, thanks!
I love it and make this at least once a week. It evens works for me as I am on the weight watchers program....
Not a keeper. I didn't mind the taste so much but I would suggest not using packaged parmesan as it seemed to just get hard and not meld into the spinach enough on the top which gave it a weird texture. There just wasn't enough flavor for me so perhaps I'll make some adjustments and come back and re-review.
I'll make again with some additions. I served it over a small bed of wheat pasta and a side of squash. It was a little bland made as is. I'll add garlic, and other preferred seasonings, maybe even a little red pepper flakes as another noted. Was a little try so will increase the rue sauce I’d like to have more juices.
My family and I loved this! I added two garlic cloves, extra cheese and spinach and it was wonderful!
This really has potential and we enjoyed it, however the amount of sauce/spinach would not cover 6 chicken breasts. We had 3 breasts and the amount of spinach on each was very little after cooking. Like everyone else, I changed this up some because of what I had on hand (red onions, no green and no peppers) and talored for our likes (added about 1 teaspoon of Italian seasoning, salt, pepper and a bit of garlic). The chicken on its own was very bland (but moist and tender) but when combined with the spinach mixture, it had more flavor. This is a great base recipe and easy to change for your family's preferences. Just a note - adjust the cooking time based on the size of your chicken breasts. Mine were larger (~ 1.5 lbs for 3) and it took about 45 minutes in the oven.
I thought that this recipe was great. I did add some bread crumbs to it, and sliced swiss cheese under the spinach stuff, but it is a terrific recipe! *clap* *clap*
This was very good, but I wonder how people fit 6 chicken breasts in an 8 x8 pan. I used a larger pan. Also, I used a whole package of spinach and doubled the milk. I also wonder how you can dip 6 breasts in a 1/3 cup of cheese and still have any lft over to put on top. It was tasty and I wiill make again. My husband thought it came from a restaurant!
I really liked this--also liked the leftovers. Did not use pimento peppers as I didn't have any.
