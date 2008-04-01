Easy Chicken Noodle Casserole

It is easy to prepare and everyone I have made it for really likes it! Serve with bread and your favorite vegetables, if desired. (Note: You can also use 2 pounds of chicken breast meat instead of a whole chicken; I like to cook my chicken ahead of time and freeze it, so that it is even quicker to make when I'm ready).

By Daniella Stevens

Nutrition Info
Directions

  • Cook spaghetti in a large pot of salted boiling water until it is al dente (about 8 to 10 minutes). Drain and set aside.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a 9x13 inch baking dish combine the shredded chicken, cooked spaghetti, soups, water, salt and pepper. Mix all together. Sprinkle cheese on top of mixture and bake in preheated oven for 20 to 25 minutes or until cheese is melted and turning slightly brown. Let cool 10 minutes and serve!

546 calories; protein 45.1g; carbohydrates 28.5g; fat 26.7g; cholesterol 128.5mg; sodium 884.1mg. Full Nutrition
