Easy Chicken Noodle Casserole

It is easy to prepare and everyone I have made it for really likes it! Serve with bread and your favorite vegetables, if desired. (Note: You can also use 2 pounds of chicken breast meat instead of a whole chicken; I like to cook my chicken ahead of time and freeze it, so that it is even quicker to make when I'm ready).
This is a great casserole! I used a store bought rotisserie chicken, 1/4 cup of condensed milk in place of the water, wide egg noodles cooked in chicken stock, frozen garlic broccoli/carrots and topped with a sprinkling of crushed garlic cheese croutons. As always seasoned to my taste and added extra mozzarella. Thanks for the recipe!
this is pretty basic and easy. I didnt add any salt due to the fact the soups contain high levels of salt already (I used low salt soup) Also, I added frozen peas and carrotts and some cooked brocoli and canned mushrooms to add to the flavor, not to mention to add some color. Came out AWESOME...served with fresh freech bread...thanks and I hope you don't mind me changing it slightly!!!!
My family really liked this. There were no leftovers. Used milk instead of water, even added a little extra milk. Used egg noodle and added diced carrots and celery when I cooked the noodles. Also added a couple of spoons of sour cream. A hit at my house.
Mmmm! Yummy! Definitely season this to your tastes. I cooked 2 huge chicken breasts in a bit of olive oil with garlic and pepper. This gave the entire casserole a great flavor. I omitted the salt; canned soup is salty enough anyway. I also added 2 cups of frozen mixed veggies. Thank you!
This recipe was great although I did make a few changes and even took a picture.I added about 1 cup of frozen veggies and instead of using cheese I used 3 slices of bread(done into crumbs) and melted 3 tsp of butter and added to my bread crumbs.It was great...
This was delicious! I made it with bow ties instead of spaghetti and used Tyson frozen diced chicken. How much easier can it get!! My husband and I loved it.
Great recipe, everyone from 5 to 55 enjoyed it. The only things I changed was doubled the cheese on top, and cooked the spaghetti noodles in the chicken broth. Really yummy -- maybe even better the next day!
my boyfriend loved this recipe and wants me to make it again and again. he even went so far as to say it was the best chicken and noodles recipe he's ever tasted which is a HUGE compliment coming from him (he's cruelly brutally honest about his opinions on my cooking). looks like i'll be making this one again!
I rated 5 stars because I thought it was fantastic and my kids did to--- I think you'll enjoy it if you grew up on Campbells chicken noodle soup--- tastes just like it! Great for kids, not necessarily the recipe you make to impress guests though.
SUBPERB FLAVOR YOU HAVE GOT TO TRY THIS ONE!!! GLENDA
This recipe is a keeper for sure! So great! I did make a couple of changes: I boiled my spaghetti with minced garlic for added flavor, tossed in a drained can of vegetable medley (carrots, potatoes, green beans, and corn), and added garlic powder to my seasonings. The end result was great. The only change I'm considering for next time is adding a bit of texture to the top with a bread-crumb topping of some type. A new comfort food for those colder nights.
I used a can on chicken noodle soup (have a case to use up) in place of the condensed Chicken soup, I added some Garlic Powder, and additional cheese (co-jack). I found it was good too with some frozen veggies added into the mix as well. Kids loved it, especially my noodle lover.
This wasn't too bad. I took the others advice and cooked the spaghetti noodles in chicken broth. I used three large chicken breasts. I added a bag of frozen mixed veggies and on top I put the "pizza" shredded cheese and some parmesan. i will make it again, but I will use more seasonings. Thanks so much for the recipe! :)
Pretty good recipe, thanks! I changed only a couple of things. Instead of spaghetti I added macaroni noodles, and I cut some chicken breasts into small chunks, and cooked them on the frying pan with a little oil. Into the chicken I added in one clove of minced garlic, and one onion, chopped. Topping with marble cheese, I baked for 25 minutes, and it came out yummy!
okay, so i varied my recipe to make it quicker, and because i'm sick and had to work with what i had on hand. i left out the water, peas and mushroom soup. and i added a bit of garlic powder, pepper and crumbled bacon. my mozz cheese ended up being no good, so i added the bacon as an after thought for more flavor. and, i didn't bake it. this was all stovetop! this was easy and delicious!
Cooked as written - was absolutely delicious. Family of 10 licked their plates clean (even the 1 year-old, literally)!! It's so nice to find a simple recipe with fabulous flavor!!
This is one of the few recipies all 7 in the family liked. The cassarole dish was EMPTY when dinner was over! I did substitute egg noodles for the spaghetti noodles which seemed to make it a bit more hearty. Thanks Daniella for a great recipe! Mark
Decent - not the best but it was filling. I think the soup flavor was too strong for me - maybe one can of soup and the rest should be sour cream or something. Only thing I changed was I added peas. Probably won't make this again.
Great recipe, definitely cook the egg noodles in chicken broth instead of water! I cooked my chicken in a skillet with seasonings instead of boiling and shredding it. I added celery and carrot, too, to make it more like chicken noodle soup! YUMMY!!!
This was a great recipe! My husband loved it! He said that it was definately a keeper. The only thing that I would chnage is to cut the chicken down to 2 pounds. There was just too much! I might also increase the amount of spaghetti to 7 oz! Great dish!
I didn't have enough chicken, and I used egg noodles instead of spaghetti, so I just doubled the amount of noodles. I also heated the soups and water on the stovetop before mixing with the noodles. I added a can of mushrooms and half a can of peas. This dish turned out awesome. My family loved it. I will definitely make this again.
I used chicken breasts and egg noodles, and added some sour cream to keep it moist. It was good but not my favorite dish. I also added some cheddar cheese to the soup mixture. Very mild tasting, pretty good.
This is a great recipe! My family loved it. I did add 3tlb. of rotel for color and zest. Good!! This is a keeper!!
This recipe gets five stars from me, because it has everything I want: it's easy, it's fast, not too many ingredients, not too long to cook, and most of all, my four year old liked it! I'll admit, as a working Mom, I turn to fast food some nights, and I love having a recipe like this to break that up - plus my daughter can help me cook, and she loves that. I used angel hair pasta (her favorite), and both cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, and it was yummy. I forgot to add frozen peas like others suggested, so we'll do that next time. We all liked it and will definitely make again!
Was time consuming to boil and debone the chicken but other than that it was pretty quick and easy to make. It tasted OK--needed a little more sauce.
Not half bad, but kind of dull. Needed veggies, green beans, spinach, or peas maybe. Also a little dry. I used twice as much milk instead of the water, could have used more. I'll make this again with some alterations.
This recipe was so quick and easy! The ingredients are things that you most likely already have at home. Makes good leftovers too! I had to cook mine for longer than 25 minutes, but that could have just been my oven.
I was looking for a way to use left over chicken, so this recipe worked well. Because my little birds have flown the coop, and it is just my husband and me, I cut the recipe in half. The problem with this recipe is that it reminded me alot of tetrazzini, and for me that always came out dry. So I added about a cup of heavy cream to the mix. Also, I had some yellow squash and zucchini I wanted to use up, so sauteed that with onion and tossed it in. I also used alot of Italian spice. Hubby said it was VERY GOOD! The only thing he said he would have added was mushrooms. This is a great basic recipe that can be modified with alot of different ingredients.
Took your advice and cooked it last night for today. We had a terrific b-b-q with friends/family and I put the casserole out as "my dish" and it was gone in a very short time with many delicious compliments - thanks a bunch. I look forward to preparing it again. Thanks again for sharing your receipe!
I have made this recipe several times. It is a hit with my whole family. I have used egg noodles, spaghetti noodled and macaroni noodles all with great success. I have also used a variety of shredded cheeses depending on what we have on hand. I do usually add a bag of frozen vegetables. Wonderful casserole! It's a keeper!
This is a great recipe and so easy to prepare. I have a very picky famile and this was a huge hit with everyone! I used the egg noodles the first time and mashed potatoes tonight. Big hit with everyone!
This was a very simple and delicious recipe to prepare. In order to save some time, I used a store bought roasted chicken. I have never been to keen on the Cream of Mushroom soup. Therefore, I think next time. I will simply use two cans of Cream of Chicken soup. My wife, really enjoyed it, with the Mushroom soup. I will tinker with this recipe and report back.
This was a very delicious dish. I used light soups and part skim mozzarella for a lower fat recipe. I used boneless chicken breasts cut into bite sized pieces and sauteed before putting the ckicken in the casserole. This worked well. My husband liked the dish a lot but suggested next time topping with bread crumbs along with the mozzarella.
I made this for my husband and he said it tasted just like homemade chicken noodle soup. This recipe is quick and easy. I love making this and adding carrots and celery just like I would if I was making soup.
Made tonight for supper and it was good enough....like you might make for an easy supper for a family with kids. Followed the recipe using milk instead of water, and adding a small amount of garlic powder and basil and some assorted frozen veggies. Seemed to be missing something to add flavor. If I make again, I'll use some s
After reading the reviews of it being a bit bland, I added garlic powder, some shredded chedder cheese along with the mozzarello cheese that was called for on top and crushed ritz crackers. I'll be making this more for sure.
Did add an extra cup of mozzarella into pasta mixture in addition to topping off with the mozzarella it called for. I have also made it where I added about 1/4 - 1/2 cup asiago cheese, which gave it awesome flavor (would have been too bland for me without) but kids didn't like that addition. Have also made it with two cans cream of chicken when mushroom wasn't on hand and it was great that way too. Very versatile dish, easy, simple, great for busy moms!
I made a few changes to this. I used one can of cream of chicken, and about a 1/2 cup of sour cream ( did not use cream of mushroom ), added some garlic powder and black pepper, and used cheddar cheese. I also added corn and peas to the mix. It came out a little bland, but some salt and pepper fixed that problem. I will make this again with some extra seasoning. I served this with spicy green beans and wheat bread with butter.
My family loved this recipe! I did follow the recipe given, using spaghetti noodles, which I believe is best. I think some might have had problems with pasta being too dry because they chose to use bow tie and egg noodle pasta, which is wider and would soak up more liquid, making recipe dryer. Stick with the spaghetti! I added spices to chicken; salt, red pepper, black pepper, and dill, which was great. I used cheddar cheese instead of the mozzerella and placed dried onions on top (this helped give more flavor as well). For another tip: Use low sodium soups. It makes the dish healthier and you can always add salt later. :-) Overall, really enjoyed and will definitely make again! Thanks!
I used Campbell’s new Cream of Chicken/Cream of Mushrooms mixed in the same can. I buy Rotisserie Chicken from my local grocery when they are 2 for $10.00. I take all the meat off the bones and put in small bags, wrap a select a sheet paper towel around each bag and put them all in a Zip Lock Gallon Freezer Bag and freeze. That way the bags don’t stick together and I can pull out one bag at a time with just the right amount for me and my husband for one recipe.
Loved it. Used 2 chicken breasts cooked in crock pot with some sliced up jalapeños & minced garlic. Added 8 oz sautéed mushrooms, 1/2 diced onion and more minced garlic along with 1 1/2 cups thawed frozen peas. Absolutely loved it!
I had leftover rotisserie chicken from a gathering and was looking for something different to do with it. This recipe was perfect! I substituted egg noodles for the spaghetti and doubled the cream of chicken soup because my can was the big size. It was great, the kids and I loved it and it will be in the menu rotation from now on!
Great for a day when time is short. My kids loved it!!
This is a very good recipe and very quick and easy. My wife and I really enjoyed this with spiral noodles and browned, cubed chicken. We will have this again.
One of my husband's very favorite dinners. Reheats nicely, too! Thank you!
I made this recipe a few weeks ago for a friend who was homebound. I altered the recipe by baking the chicken in Progresso Chicken Pot Pie Soup (includes water). When I assembled the casserole, I mixed in 2/3 of the shredded cheese in with it along with (cooked) broccoli florets. I added the cream of mushroom soup but omitted the cream of chicken soup. I also omitted the water since I had the leftover chicken pot pie soup still in the pan. My friend and her family loved it!
With some tinkering thsi turned out quite well (my grandson loved it!) but I'm rating it 3* as written. I used leftover roast chicken (probably had about 3 cups of shredded meat...maybe less) & I didn't have any cream of mushroom so I used a can of cream of poblano chile (as well as the cream of chicken). I used healthy request soups & I added a tbp. of chicken base to my pasta water instead of salt. I left my spaghetti just a little under-cooked...it finished up in the oven. I also added garlic powder, italian seasoning, onion powder & peas (the peas compensated for the missing chicken). I used some of the flavored pasta water & upped it to 1/2 cup (could still probably use a little more)& I topped the casserole w/ croissant crumbs (I baked some stale croissants at 250 degrees for a couple of hours & then whirled them in my food processor)& a mexican blend cheese & dried parsley flakes for a bit of color. I served a salad & buttered & toasted, split hot dog buns w/ it. Thansk Daniella Stevens!
This recipe is oh so good. I did add a couple things to it. I cooked my chicken in boiling water then an hour or so later took it out of the fridge put it in a frying pan with 1/4 cup of onion, 2 garlic cloves, and some fresh parsley, salt, and ground pepper. I think it made the chicken taste wonderful. I didn't add the 1/4 cup water, because I felt it didn't need it. My husband said it was very good and even went back for 2nds so I will be making this again.
My family is not a big fan of casseroles, but I decided to make it anyway because I wanted to use the leftover spaghetti pasta and also because my kids love chicken noodle soup. I added about a cup of frozen peas and carrots, and used 2 lbs of shredded chicken breast, and it came out very good. The kids liked it and I liked the consistency--very dense. Personally, as another reviewer pointed out, it needed something to spice it up. But perfect for kids since they have delicate taste buds.
