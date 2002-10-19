Cream of Mushroom Chicken

This was absolutely delicious! I followed the advice of others - I sautéed the garlic and onions in butter, then added canned sliced potatoes. I used 2 cans cream of mushroom soup. Instead of evaporated milk (1.5 cups), I used 3/4 cup of half & half and 3/4 cup of milk as that was all I had on hand. I followed the instructions for the rest, except that I added in broccoli and fresh mushrooms near the end (I wanted them to have a bit of a crunch). The sauce was creamy and thick and with the extra ingredients added, the sauce came out better than I had expected (I'm not often brave enough to tamper with recipes lol). I served it over egg noodles. This dish came out wonderful. My bf, who can be a bit of a food critic, thought it was amazing so this recipe is a keeper and I will be making this again. Thank you for sharing!