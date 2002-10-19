Cream of Mushroom Chicken
This is a delicious chicken recipe for the whole family. You can serve it with white rice or potatoes if desired.
Yummy and a snap to make. Luckily I read the other comments before cooking and decided to heed their warnings. I only included half the water and canned milk as called for and substituded sliced fresh portabella mushrooms for canned. Absolutely delicious and a smash, tho' still a bit too thin. Would recommend no water and perhaps half and half instead of evaporated milk.Read More
It tastes pretty good, but it is way too thin. I would recommend using about 1/2 the water the recipe calls for. Also, I let it simmer for about thirty minutes, just to ensure the chicken is completely done. Very good over egg noodles.Read More
Pretty good. Family enjoyed it. It was extremely easy. I used 2 cans of the cream of mushroom soup and omitted the water completely using whole milk instead of evaporated as one can did not seem enough. Added frozen peas at the last minute to the hot sauce and it was perfect over egg noodles. WOULD DO THIS ONE AGAIN.
It doesn't get much easier than this. My family really enjoys mushroom chicken. We like to use chicken peices and lay them in a casserole dish. Pour cream of mushroom soup over all and toss in some carrots and potatoes then bake. It makes a wonderful sunday lunch. Thanks Venecia
Oh, yum! Totally cut out the water. We like thick sauces and all that water would be way too much for our tastes. Adding some frozen broccoli and diced green peppers really brightened this dish up. Served over white rice.
This is quick and easy with a nice flavor. I used 1 1/4 cups 2% milk instead of evaporated milk and water. I think it would have been way too runny using water. It turned out really creamy. The color of this is not pleasant, but tasty over rice.
This recipe was very good instead of can mushrooms i used fresh and it turned out to be very good i was kind of leary about putting the uncooked chicken in the milk and soup mixture but to my suprise the chickrn was very tender I have made this recipe 4 times already my family loves it. thanks
This was a big hit with my family. My son doesn't like mushrooms, but really enjoyed this recipe. I sauted the onions and some garlic first then added the soup and milk. I will definitely make again.
I made this for my husband because I just happened to have all of the ingredients on hand. We both loved it! I did change a few things: I only used half of the water called for in the recipe, plus I added a little cornstarch to thicken it. I also added some Red Robin Seasoning Salt. I will make this again! (my husband also had the leftovers for his lunch!)
Quick and easy- kids loved it. I sauteed onion and garlic in butter, used two cans of cream of mushroom soup, and two cans of milk. No water. Salt, pepper, and dried parsley. Cooked for half our or so and served over egg noodles as others suggested. Sure did beat what we were going to do with chicken (bake) and took less time to boot.
This was really yummy. I made a couple of changes though. Since I didnt have chicken breasts, I baked chicken drums, and thighs instead. I seasonded them with ginger, garlic, soya sauce and green seasoning first, and then baked for about 1 hr, with first adding half a cup of water. Then I made the mushroom sauce with 2 cans of cream of mushroom soup. Although first, I browned the onions along with garlic and butter. Then I added the soups, and then the milk. I found the sauce really thin and uncolourful so I added a dash of parsley ( it was what I had in hand ) and I added flour to thicken it up. In the end, it was great. I had this with white rice and sauce from the baked chicken added much more flavor aswell. This was a great dish!!!!
Very easy and yummy didn't dice the chicken left the chicken breasts whole and cooked before adding to the sauce.
Not that great--not sure if the chicken was to be cooked before or not (I did cook and cube it first)--rather bland.
Very delicious and easy to make! I chose this one after reading through many reviews. I also did not have the evaporated milk, so I cut the water down to a half cup and used a cup of 2% instead. I also used freash mushrooms instead of canned. Serverd over Garlic Mashed Potatos. It Was Awesome! :) Next time I try this one (and there will be a next time :) I will add a clove of freash chopped Garlic into the begining, and serve over Rice or Noodles :)
Just like my grandma used to make.
I made this tonight. However, I was missing all ingredients except the chicken and soup.. so i used broccoli instead of mushrooms. Didnt have any onions used onion powder and garlic powder. And used chicken broth instead of water for added taste. Then thickened it up with corn starch and served over rice not noodles.. It was good even after completely altering the recipe.. LOL
This is without a doubt one of our favorites. I repeat this dish for family and company quite frequently, always with satisfying results. Quick & easy with ingrediants I have on hand. I always make this with fresh mushrooms, and sometimes use half&half minus the water instead of the condensed milk. A dash of red pepper seasoning adds a little bite to it.
Made this recipe exactly as it says and it was really bland. It could be really good though if you add all the stuff that the other reviews recommend (garlic, carrots, basil...)
Great Recipe! Followed the recipe through with minor changes. Omitted water completely. Used regular milk rather than canned (didn't have any in stock). Added potatoes and carrots. Chicken was seasoned with garlic salt, kosher salt, and pepper. Towards the end I sprinkled some Cayenne pepper in the mix for a little heat and glad I did. Added a nice twist to it!
Decent base recipe. We followed other suggestions by adding a few cloves of garlic and sauteing them with the onions first, eliminated the water and added a second can of soup. Also used fresh mushrooms over canned. It was still pretty bland, so we added a good pinch of poultry seasoning and mushroom powder. We served it over pasta and it was decent, but needs some bite to cut through the creaminess.
This made for great comfort food. It's simple, quick and delicious. I made it four days ago and my boyfriend hasn't gone a day without bragging to his friends about what a great cook I am.
love this its simple to make and we served it over mashed potatoes with veggies on the side i made it on a week night and it didnt take long
I happened to have all of these ingredients and made this in about 20 minutes. The chicken should go into the sauce uncooked. I added a blob of sour cream, but it was still pretty runny. I also used whole milk. I added tarragon and basil. I served it over wild mushroom couscous and it was very yummy. Hubby got home from a business trip and had this waiting for him and really enjoyed it.
Skip H2O, Use milk instead... double the butter! The family loves it!
I make a simpler version of this recipe: One jar of mushrooms with water, one can of cream of mushroom soup, salt, pepper, paprika and a little flour. If it gets too think I add a little canned chicken broth to thin it out. Each time I make it (about once per month) I get rave reviews, this can also be cooked in the crock pot. My 18 month old daughter loves it. Chicken can be shredded and served over mashed potatoes or noodles. YUM!!
This was very quick and easy. I would recommend only using 1 C (or less) of water, and would consider substituting 1/2 C of water for 1/2 C white wine. I say that only because this recipe has that kind of "generic" cream of mushroom taste.
This is an awesome recipe! I changed it up a bit and loved the results! * 2 tablespoons butter * 1 (10.75 ounce) can condensed cream of mushroom soup * 1 (10.75 ounce) can condensed cream of chicken soup * salt and pepper to taste * 2 pounds skinless, boneless chicken breast halves - cubed * Filled soup can with 1% milk * 1 tsp garlic Followed directions simmered chicken for 25 minutes then added 2 cups of minute rice let sit for 5 minutes and eat up! Super good will make again in the future! Side note: I have to agree with other reviewers and admit that it is an extremely unattractive mess when I took the lid off I was hesitant but I just closed my eyes and took a bite! :-D
This one actually tolerated a considerable delay (45 minutes) in the middle of preparation.... :) In my experience this was a bit watery, so you may wish to reduce the water amount, or increase soup amount if that is not your design. It was still good though.
I just wanted something I hadn't tried before. This recipe was a real hit.
Excellent, easy, tasty...What else? The most important: my whole family enjoyed... Thanks for sharing such a wonderful recipe..
This is a delicious recipe! My Mom would always make it and add a can of peas! Sometimes she would also serve it over rice! Yummm!
This was good I will make it again. But my only complaint is that it needed something more. Next time I make it I will play around with it to make it a little better. I did add brocolli it was good.
Very nice dish! I used 2% milk instead of condensed milk, and added zucchini and fresh mushrooms, which meant it was initially far too thin. I didn't add any of the water, and I had to add a little flour. I added some mozzarella cheese and some herbs, and it was divine. I'll definitely make this again.
I made this last night and loved it! I added a little less water than suggested and the consistency of the sauce turned out great..! My boyfriend couldn't get enough of it... great recipe and really really easy!
I added cheese- yum! Also, it's good to read the comments first, as the original recipe said to "cook the chicken until it's done", well, I didn't know when it would be "done", but I saw a comments that said they let it simmer for 30 minutes & that worked!
We are at the end of a 30 day pantry clean out. This is perfect for that stage of grocery shopping. We threw some peas in there too and ate over rice or mash potatoes from the pantry as well.
I was very surprised this dish worked out as well as it did. Who would think that mushroom soup and chicken would taste good together. I did as others suggested and omitted the water. As I was mixing everything up the soup mixture looked too thick and so I added a 1/4C of water and was sorry I did as the juice from the chicken made it too thin and I had to add flour to thicken it up. Its rather bland in color so next time I'll add things like green peppers etc. Served over egg noodles, my 2 yr old really liked the sauce mix.
Wonderful! I served this over pasta and there weren't any leftovers! Very tasty, very simple to make. We will definatly have this again as it's already been requested again for later this week!
This was excellent. I left out the water and used 2% milk instead. I may leave out the milk next time as I like my sauces really thick. It was very tasty. I added broccoli during the last 10 min. My husband doesn't normally like sauces like this but he loved it. Thumbs up for this one!!
I thought this was going to be better. The vidaia onions I used smelled so good cooking. But there seemed like there was something missing, it needs a little kick, but I don't know what. I used NO water, it absolutely does not need it. The chicken was very tender,and it is low in fat and calories. I just wish I could have rated it higher.
This was a really good, last minute, forgot to thaw anything recipe! I thawed the chicken breasts in the microwave while I gathered the other ingredients. Instead of butter, I used olive oil and because others had said it was a bit bland, I added a citrus/pepper blend(orange and lemon) to the olive oil along with the onions, fresh garlic and mushrooms. I used no water, and substituted sour cream for the milk. I sprinkled additional citrus pepper prior to serving as it really didn't have any eye appeal. I steamed my vegetables on top of the rice cooker and dinner was done and delicious in a snap!
Super fast and easy recipe. The only thing I did different was add minced, fresh garlic and fresh mushrooms instead of canned. My husband LOVED this and I will definitely make it again!
Delicious & easy recipe. Husband loved it.
I love this recipe except I omitted the water and the milk and just cooked the chicken in the cream of mushroom soup. Served with Spaetzle I and put the extra sauce on the table to pour over the Spaetzle. Yumm!! Thanks for a great recipe!
Mmm, Mmm, Good. Thanks for posting recipe.
I made this for my family, just to try something different. To my surprise everyone loved it. My husband likes it over rice. My kids like it over mashed potatoes. I will definitely make this one again.
Good!~
Love this recipe. I make several substitutions, delete the water. Also instead of Campbells Cream of Mushroom we use 2 cans of Amy's uncondensed Cream of Mushroom. It adds a lot of flavor, and isnt incredibly salty. We find this sauce is delicious served over cornbread!
Easy and good! Served over white rice with lots of the sauce. Yum.
Simple and satisfying. I'm making this again, so it's a keeper in my book. And I'm not even a real fan of mushrooms.
i cooked this for my boyfriend and he absolutley loved it. i served it over rice with some fresh vegetables. it was very quick and easy!
I didn't read the reviews until I was finished making this but it was too runny for my liking so I added extra rich sour cream and let it sit for about 15 minutes to thicken and put it over pasta. It was fantastic! Great taste and super easy. Thanks for a great recipe!
This was delicious...I used drumstick and cut them in half. Added some broccoli and green bell peppers. I also used golden mushroom soup...& a full of fresh milk.. It was great! Thanx!
My fiance and I loved this recipe! It was so good... A little caution though, we tried it plain and then put it on top of brown rice. We agreed it took away from the seasoning of the dish that tasted perfect without it. So make sure your rice is well seasoned before you mix the two.
I changed a few things based on what I had on hand and personal preference. I used half and half instead or water, plain Greek yogurt instead of evaporated milk. Instead of cubed chicken I used chicken tenders left whole. I also added 2 cloves of minced garlic and 1/2 cup grated Parmesan. And I added broccoli. I cooked the chicken in a separate skillet and added the sauce and broccoli into the skillet and let simmer for about 10 min. Ate it as is, no noodles or rice. It was delicious
This recipe was really tasty, I fried the chicken before I added everything else and then added some spinach a few minutes before it finished. Will definitely make again soon!
would've given this a 5 if i didn't put too much salt on it. Although i'm a big fan of rice, this is way better served with pasta :) A keeper! 0h and for those who complained abt this being to0 thin, try removing the water then add 1Tbsp flour. Worked f0r me! ;)
As a beginner, I found this recipe very, very easy, and the taste was GREAT. I eliminated the water completely and added some garlic. Since I wanted it extra thick, I added a lot of flour. I made it with fresh green beans. Next time, I want to make it with biscuits, too. The only downside is that it is not very attractive or colorful.
came out great fraily loved it
This was a great recipe. I'm a graduate student and wanted a quick home cook meal and my fiance and I loved it.
didnt use any water, added some red pepper, oregano, garlic and basil for some spice, loaded it w/ broccoli, peppers, fresh mushrooms for the last five minutes.
Very good and easy to make
Pretty tasty! We took our cue from the other reviews and eliminated the water, but it was still a little thin. We served it over egg noodles, which I would definitely do again. I would probably make this again.
I used 2 cans of cream of mushroom and one can water and one can almond milk turned out very creamy and good
My two sons 5 1/2 and 3 1/2 love this. My 3 year old asked for it everynight for a week!
Trying to get my boyfriend to try new dishes and this one was a hit!!! I am happy he was excited about something other than fried chicken! I subbed the canned sliced mushrooms for fresh and added some broccoli. Had it over rice and garlic bread.....now we can't move from the dining table
This is a quick and easy dish. Made it twice. Exactly like the recipe and taste good but to thin. 2nd time just used half and half only and it thickened up perfectly and i added half cup of mixed vegetables. This is on the list now.
Came out great read the comments got the right consistency pretty delicious and simple
It's a great easy dish that I have been making off and on since college. I love how it is easy and cheap ingredients to fill me up.
I added red, green and yellow peppers and left out the milk
Delicious. Added a little milk when the sauce started sticking to the pan, but no other changes. Served over fettuccine.
Substituted with 2% milk and used fresh mushrooms!
Simple and quick dish to have on hand when your rushed for time. And very delicious. . .
Very good, easy meal to make. Sautéd the onions and garlic prior to adding the butter and the cream of mushroom soup which I used a 22.5 OZ can. Added a little red pepper. I did follow the other recommendations and added very little water and a 1/4 cup of 0% milk. Simmered for about 30 minutes then served it over white rice. My wife and kids thought it was very good!!
This was great for a quick meal but i felt like it was missing something!
I used about 3/4 cups of water, 2teaspoons of whole milk no evaporated milk, spinach, cream of mushroom with garlic full can, I let my chicken cook for about 40 minutes and seasoned it with Tony’s creole season, garlic powder , onion powder, lemon pepper, salt, black pepper, red pepper seasoning & sprinkled garlic powder over the sauce served it on top of rice with potatoes really good!
The only things I changed is I lessened the water 1/4 c and used fresh mushrooms. I recommend next time to cook chicken and mushrooms separately before adding back in to soup.
Thia recipe was great I havw a family of 5 and belwive me its hard getting everyone to like a meal but they all like it This is a keeper. I fixes mines over linguine pasta and I omitted the water completely out and just used whole milk and a can and half of the soup. I also added peas and shredded carrots to the recipe and used fresh mushrooms. It was delicious. Only thing missing was garlic bread
Delicious! I also omitted water, subbed it with milk.
Easy and delicious !
This recipe came out great but I did as suggested by other cooks and omitted the water and added cornstarch to thicken it. Very satisfying meal.
I sauteed fresh mushrooms and onion in the 2 TBSP of butter. I put the mushrooms and onions aside and seared fresh chicken tenders in the same pan. While I was searing the chicken, I put the condensed soup and the can of evaporated milk in a pot. I added some minced garlic and black pepper. I did not add water since many reviewers said the water was not needed. I put the seared chicken pieces in the boiling sauce and then lowered the pot to simmer for 35 minutes. I served over a brown rice/quinoa mix that I cooked with chicken broth and garlic. I put the sauteed onion and mushrooms on top. It was delicious. Searing the chicken sealed in the juices and made the presentation of the dish better. I will make it again. We will gladly eat the leftovers tomorrow!
Finally found the answer to boring store-bought chicken! Jus added a can of cream of mushroom to a torn apart Rosemary & Garlic rotisserie chicken from Ralph's, a cup of almond/coconut milk and a jar of drained Green Giant mushrooms, salt & pepper to a large skillet and covered and simmered for about 15 - 20 minutes until tender. Served over rice and it was great! Noodles would be even better! Next time, I might add frozen carrots and peas and maybe even mix a can of cream of chicken in there! Whole thing took less than 30 mins and the wife loved it! I also steamed some frozen carrots and green beans in the steamer which rounded it out. (Be sure to rinse frozen veggies and drain before cooking to get that "Icebox" taste out!) Not bad for someone who doesn't cook! Thanks for the inspiration!!
yummy my bf loves this stuff I will be cooking it for the second time tonight, I cut the recipe in about half though and serve with noodles.
Loved this dish, easy to make and fed huge family. I'm glad I had read the reviews before I started it. I didn't use any water, used half of the milk required, added corn starch to thicken it up. Amazing!
This was absolutely delicious! I followed the advice of others - I sautéed the garlic and onions in butter, then added canned sliced potatoes. I used 2 cans cream of mushroom soup. Instead of evaporated milk (1.5 cups), I used 3/4 cup of half & half and 3/4 cup of milk as that was all I had on hand. I followed the instructions for the rest, except that I added in broccoli and fresh mushrooms near the end (I wanted them to have a bit of a crunch). The sauce was creamy and thick and with the extra ingredients added, the sauce came out better than I had expected (I'm not often brave enough to tamper with recipes lol). I served it over egg noodles. This dish came out wonderful. My bf, who can be a bit of a food critic, thought it was amazing so this recipe is a keeper and I will be making this again. Thank you for sharing!
I thought this was very good but I added a small jar of pementos, a drained can of peas and a pinch of nutmeg.
Paired it with a spinach and cheese tortellini. Made this as a dinner for six. Left out the water and doubled the 2% milk and two cans of soup. Used double amount of fresh mushrooms and more green onions. Great taste and desires thickness because I allowed it to cook for awhile.
This was great. I left out the water and sauteed the onions and some minced garlic in the butter first. Definitely a keeper!
This recipe was not bad, but did lack overall flavor.
This was a quick and easy recipe. I didn't have mushrooms on hand but I used broccoli. I also did not add any water. I served it over rice. The hubby liked it. Even had it the next day which he usually refuses to eat leftovers.
Excellent meal. I used only 2 chicken breasts and a tbsp of flour to create more of a gravy. Served over rice or mashed potatoes and you have a very yummy meal the whole family will enjoy.
this was good and I didn't make any changes.
Yummy taste like the meal I always get at Macaroni Grill~ Tasty!
My family loved this dish! I too prefer a creamier texture so after reading several reviews I omitted the water/evaporated milk and used 1 1/4 cups milk (2%). It was perfect and I will definitely make it again!
Easy and delicious. I added no water. It came out creamy.
I added more seasonings
I had accidently brought "sweetened condensed milk" instead of evaporated, so instead I used just a bit of it for thickness and the rest was fat free milk. It worked, but you could taste the "sweetness" and instead of onion I used "onion powder". I will make again, but the next time actual follow the recipe. Good eats :)
I omitted the water based on another review and use 1/2 and 1/2 instead of condensed milk and added a little freshly grated Parmesan. Then I added cooked frozen broccoli and cauliflower mix and a d served over pasta! Kids loved it!
