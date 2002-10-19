Cream of Mushroom Chicken

4.3
147 Ratings
  • 5 74
  • 4 56
  • 3 11
  • 2 4
  • 1 2

This is a delicious chicken recipe for the whole family. You can serve it with white rice or potatoes if desired.

Recipe by Venecia Brea

Recipe Summary

Servings:
7
Yield:
7 to 8 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large saucepan, melt the butter/margarine. Add the soup, water and milk. Stir together over medium heat. Add the onion, salt and pepper and bring all to a boil.

  • When mixture starts boiling, add the chicken meat and simmer all together until chicken is cooked through. Add the sliced mushrooms and boil over medium heat for about 5 minutes, stirring often. Serve!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
294 calories; protein 35g; carbohydrates 11g; fat 11.6g; cholesterol 99.7mg; sodium 548.7mg. Full Nutrition
