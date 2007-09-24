Teriyaki Chicken

This was really great; my family loved it. I made a few changes. I used less sugar, rather than 3/4 I used 2/4. Next time, because there will be a next time. I think that I will double the sauce. My family wanted more, which didn't surprise me. I thought about doubling it, but decided to see how it would go following the recipe. I served this with white rice, peas, and corn. I also fried some pineapple rings with a carrot to add a little more color and decoration. My family wanted more pineapple as well. I wish I would have taken a picture, but I forgot and my family was hungry. The whole meal was very economical. I have a family of 4, and everything was all under 20 dollars; and we have leftover rice and veggies. The chicken was so great there's none leftover. I did want to have leftover chicken for bento, but there isn't any. I typically cook 2lbs of chicken, and there's leftovers for lunch or the dogs, but 3lbs this time and it's all gone. All in all I gave it 5 stars. I thought it was very easy to make. It's something that will be made a lot in the future.