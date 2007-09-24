Teriyaki Chicken
A very easy to make chicken and tasty too, with a nice flavor!
I wish I could give this 10 stars! Better than the bottled stuff! Delish! The only thing I changed was I used brown sugar instead of white. I also used it on boneless, skinless chicken breasts. Very very yummy! Thank you so much for sharing!Read More
Very simple marinade, delicious results. I used two chicken breasts and baked for 30 minutes at 350F. Very moist!
Another "easy to make, throw in the oven and ignore it till the timer goes off" recipe. My husband is still raving about it! If you like a little more flavor to your meat, however, I'd suggest making a paste of minced garlic and olive oil and rubbing it on the meat after gently loosening the skin from the bird. Then pour the sauce over the bird and bake it. One of the best easy recipes I've tried.
I used boneless chicken breasts, thinly sliced. I doubled the sauce, used half to marinate the chicken, and sauted the chicken in a skillet. Before serving, I poured the remaining sauce over the chicken and served it over egg noodles. Husband and three kids loved it!
This is very wonderful. I have made it several times now and I always add pineapple juice too..1/2-1 cup. Yumm it never lasts long. I have used whole chicken cut in half or pieces. This is a Keeper.
I substituted the whole chicken for five 4-6 oz. chicken breasts and cooked for about 25 minutes less. The recipe came out great. The chicken almost melts in your mouth!
So simple yet so wonderful! Used boneless, skinless chicken breasts and served over rice. Tossed in a few small pineapple chunks. Thank you.
Delicious!!!! I kept the bird intact and doubled the recipe for the sauce. I marinated it a plastic bag with half of the sauce. then I cooked chicken on a rotisserie for 45 mins and basted it every 10 mins until done (total cooking time:1.5 hours) with the extra sauce I added 1.5 table spoons of corn starch and heated just until thickened for dipping sauce. I served the chicken over rice with steamed veggies! YUMMY!
Great recipe! I used chicken thighs instead of a whole chicken and it came out well.
Omg!!! This recipe is definitely a keeper!! I'm a very picky eater but I loved this recipe! It reminds me a lot of the teriyaki sauce at Wingstop! The only thing i did was ease up just a little on the soy sauce to avoid it being too salty, and added about 2teaspoons of pineapple juice and layed a fresh pineapple on top of my chicken breast. Happy eating!!
This was really good. I put some broccoli florets in with the sauce and chicken when I marinated it and the broccholi soaked up some of the juice and gave it a good flavor. Very good!
This recipe was super delicious. I used 6 boneless skinless chicken breasts (there was PLENTY of marinade), used brown sugar instead of white, and grated about a 3 inch by 1 inch piece of fresh ginger root (the ginger is the key to this recipe) plus I added a teaspoon or so of lemon juice (the bottled juice). I found the recipe shortly before dinner time so I had JUST 3 hours to marinade it and that timing was absolutely fine. I cooked the chicken at 350 degrees for 35 to 40 minutes, basting 2 or 3 times during baking. Make sure that you pour the marinade in the cooking dish along with the chicken...if people experience lack of flavor, it may be because they just took the chicken out of the marinade and placed it in the dish. My husband, children and I absolutely enjoyed this dish. It was reminiscent of the chicken with ginger sauce from the local japanese restaurant. This recipe is a definite keeper in our household. Thanks so much for the recipe!
I made this recipe using brown sugar instead of sugar also and it was absolutely fantastic! I live in a world of picky eaters and even they had seconds. I used chicken tenders and cut them up and served over rice.
This is a good recipe. I used chicken breasts, sliced and marinated over night, then I pan fried with a little bit of veggie oil. I recently learned that Mirin is whats used in authentic Japanese teriyaki. It is basically a honey rice wine, so you can substitute sake and honey or sugar. I'm cooking for myself this week so I'll be making this maybe 3 more times at least with some rice and brocolli. I love onions so I like to add onion powder to the marinade. And you definitely need some sort of acid with any marinade, sake, lemon, rice wine vinegar... whatever you like! You can use the left over marinade to make a delicious teriyaki sauce in a sauce pan.
Very easy recipe. My boyfriend LOVED it, but I found it just a little too sweet. Next time around I may reduce the sugar a bit. Thanks for sharing!
I did as most said and added chunky pineapples on top of the chicken. I also added the juice from the pineapples to the sauce. I used 1 cup of brown sugar and 1 cup of low sodium soy sauce (doubling the sauce) and after 1 1/2 hour after cooking I kicked up the heat to about 400 degrees to caramelize. Turned out great!
I just made this recipe and it turned out excellent! My boyfriend gave it 5 stars and asked that we make it again in the future, but i did make some changes. i did not have fresh ginger so i used 2 T of ground instead. Also i always use the minced garlic out of the jar, and i love garlic, so i did about 4-5 T of that. It did not end up too salty like a lot of the other reviewers said theirs did, so maybe that helped.
This was amazing! I just love the favor and it esas so easy to make! Thank youso much fur this recipe.
This recipe is great! Thank you for posting. I added double the amount of garlic and ginger just for fun. Tasted great. Cut chicken breasts into strips. Only used half of the prepare sauce to marinade my chicken for 3 hours. Cooked chicken strips in a skillet making sure the pieces weren't touching or saturated in the juices as not to boil them. Allowed the marinade to caramelize around the chicken as it cooked. Took the remaining marinade (that I put aside earlier) and reduced it in a sauce pan till it was slightly syrupy. Drizzled over the cooked chicken strips and served with rice. Yummy.
Recipe turned out great, but the instructions don't make sense. Is it really necessary to preheat the oven for three hours?
My husband and I really enjoyed this. The chicken was moist and had good flavor.
I made this recipe but I didn't have time to let it marinate, and I used boneless skinless chicken tenderloins; it came out perfect.
This chicken was so yummy. I made as directed and it turned out terrific. Thanks for sharing!
Seriously the best chicken I've ever made. I used low sodium soy sauce, splenda, doubled the ginger and garlic, added 1 tbls of lemon juice, and chopped green onion. Marinated my boneless skinless chicken breasts overnight, and when it was time to bake, I put foil down on my pyrex and dumped the whole thing in. Baked for 45 minutes. I know people hate a ton of changes, but I never would've gotten the idea to do all this if it wasn't for this recipe. So, thank you, William for this delicious, easy, healthy recipe!
This is a very good basic recipe. And if my children will eat it, then it's a keeper. I used brown sugar instead of white granulated, boneless skinless thighs instead of a whole chicken because we don't care for white meat, and ground ginger instead of fresh since that's all I had on hand. I also added probably three more garlic cloves since we love garlic in my house, and I added about a teaspoon of sesame oil for some added flavor. Baked the chicken for probably 45 minutes and served over white rice with broccoli and carrots on the side and used the sauce over everything. Yum!
Excellent!! I have used this recipe with a 4lb chicken (cut into four large pieces). I have followed the exact marinade recipe, but have also substituted the sugar for honey and used low-sodium soy sauce. Cutting the chicken into pieces makes a HUGE difference with how moist your chicken can be! Guests LOVE this chicken!!
This recipe is awesome the way it is but I don't feel comfortable using that much sugar. Next time I will decrease the amount. I'm keeping this recipe close by.
This was absolutely awesome! I made a few changes. I added a 1/4 cup of pineapple juice (as one of the reviews suggested), and I used brown sugar. I didn't have enough time to allow the chicken to marinate for three hours. I cooked it after an hour, and the chicken was still full of flavor (next time, time permitting, I'll marinate longer). I cooked it on top of the stove using some of the marinade. I used chicken thighs, and cut it up for a chicken teriyaki salad. This so so so good. I'll be preparing this again very soon!!!
I use 1/2 Cup of brown sugar, 3/4 cup of low sodium soy sauce, 2 TBSP of fresh grated ginger and 2 TBSP lemon juice. I use it as a marinade for boneless, skinless chicken breasts. It's so simple and tasty, and neither too sweet nor salty! Everyone loves it. Goes great with rice and veggies.
This was so easy and so good! I used boneless/skinless chicken breast and I only had ground ginger so i used 1/2 tablespoon. I also mixed in a little pineapple juice for basting and topped the chicken off with some pineapple slices. Served w/ brown rice and broccoli and used to leftover juice to put over the rice. I can't wait to have this again!
This was an awesome dish, I have 2 roommates that are the pickiest people on the planet and even they loved it. I did substitute chicken breasts and I didn't have 3 hours to marinate so I just baked the breasts in the sauce for an hour and it turned out perfect, what a great and easy dish. A definate repeater.
yummy!! brown sugar in place of white.
Great marinade, but too much sugar for me. I made it a second time with a little less sugar (I think a little less than 1/2 cup), and it was just perfect! I didn't have fresh ginger on hand the second time so I used powdered, it came out really well anyway! It's also good on chicken pieces and on chicken breast. I think it would be a good grilled chicken, too!
This is a very american teriyaki sauce. for something more authentic try mixing equal parts mirin and dark shoya. pour into skillet reduce on high heat until it bubbles and becomes thick
A great teriyaki recipe that's easy to modify for whatever your needs.
I made a few changes to the recipe such as 1/2 cup brown sugar instead of the white sugar, next time I'll only use 1/4 cup because my bf found it too sweet. I also used 1/2 cup of orange juice, as recommended by someone else's review and 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger instead of the fresh ginger. I found the orange juice gave it a slightly different taste, but I enjoyed it. I also added 1 cup of broccoli, 1 cup of carrots and 1 cup of celery to it.
I made this with bottled teriyaki sauce and chicken breasts last week, and it was phenomenal. So tonight I thought I'd give the actual recipe a try. The chicken is tender, but it's like I'm licking a salt lick. Maybe it would be better with reduced sodium soy sauce, but even then the soy flavour overwhelms everything else and this tastes nothing like teriyaki. Not for me.
one word "DELICIOUS!!!"
Very delicious!! I used chicken breasts instead. My fiance loves it!
Very nice base recipe that is not only delicious as is but is great to extend in any way you can think of.
I made this and it was a HIT! I didn't have any garlic on hand so instead used garlic powder. I also altered the recipe by coating with honey too.
WOW! LOVE how the flavors of all the ingredients just pop! I'll be making this often! Thanks for a great recipe!
Delicious! I used three large boneless, skinless chicken breasts which I cut into small pieces prior to baking. I used 1/2 cup brown sugar, 1/4 cup granulated sugar and 1/2 cup crushed pineapple and 1/2 cup of soy sauce. Baked for about 1 hour and 15 minutes. A keeper for me!
Very tasty! I thought this wouldn't turn out because the sauce was thin and the meat didn't look glazed, but I think that's because I used boneless skinless thighs. At the last 5 mins of cooking I broiled the meat in the oven. I also used gluten free soy sauce. I thought this was not too salty or too sweet. I did however think there was something missing...but I used dried ginger, next time I will add more ginger, I only used 1/2 teaspoon.
I tried this because of all the great reviews, but my family just thought it was so so. I do not think I would use this recipe again.
The marinade was great and enjoyed by all. Thanks Bill!
I also used brown (palm) sugar, cutting back to 1/2 cup, and added 1/4 cup orange juice, 3 cloves garlic and 2 TB fresh ginger. Skewered and barbecued, this is one of my new favorite meals for guests!
very flavorful and very easy. The only difference was the substitution of breasts for the whole chicken. I also boiled the marinade, adding a little bit more brown sugar and some pineapple juice for a sauce. I will definitely make again.
This was really great; my family loved it. I made a few changes. I used less sugar, rather than 3/4 I used 2/4. Next time, because there will be a next time. I think that I will double the sauce. My family wanted more, which didn't surprise me. I thought about doubling it, but decided to see how it would go following the recipe. I served this with white rice, peas, and corn. I also fried some pineapple rings with a carrot to add a little more color and decoration. My family wanted more pineapple as well. I wish I would have taken a picture, but I forgot and my family was hungry. The whole meal was very economical. I have a family of 4, and everything was all under 20 dollars; and we have leftover rice and veggies. The chicken was so great there's none leftover. I did want to have leftover chicken for bento, but there isn't any. I typically cook 2lbs of chicken, and there's leftovers for lunch or the dogs, but 3lbs this time and it's all gone. All in all I gave it 5 stars. I thought it was very easy to make. It's something that will be made a lot in the future.
I had a party at my house and served this. It was so good we ran out.
Excellent, the only thing I did differently was added a can of chopped pinapples to it... IT was great.
My family LOVED this recipie. I tried it on salmon it was amazing and simple!
Simple, easy, and wonderful. We used skinless chicken for a lighter result, and the flavor was still amazing. This was my first experience with ginger root, and after a bit of Googling I found that all I needed to do was peel off the outer covering and grate the root, then freeze the remaining portion in a baggie for later use. Simple! The fresh ginger really makes the recipe, I think.
Wonderful! We marinated it for two days before cooking & loved it. Be sure to baste a lot though. (At least once every ten minutes!) Also, with all that basting, expect the baking time to be 1 1/2 hours.
This was delicious. I used brown sugar instead of white, added a small can of diced pineapple, and the juice of 1 lemon. The pineapple is a must, it really adds a lot of flavour and juiceiness! Will definitely be making again!
Teriyaki sauce is so easy to make, it's a wonder more people don't do it from scratch! This is basically the same recipe that my family has passed down, but if you want something a little different, try throwing in a tablespoon of aji mirin (sweet cooking rice wine) or sub brown sugar and add a tablespoon or two of apricot brandy... this one's my favorite and especially good on chicken wings!
Great recipe! I love that it's so easy and has ingredients that I have around all the time anyway. I've made it twice so far (once for guests who gave it rave reviews), once with bone-in, skin-on chicken quarter pieces, and another time with skinless boneless chicken breasts. You just have to adjust the cooking time accordingly.
Tasted pretty good. We would have liked it more if the sauce was thicker. If I were to try it again, perhaps brown sugar & some lemon juice might improve it.
I loved these! I made them for my graduation party and they where gone in the first five minutes! I used brown sugar instead of what it says, I figured that it would stick and marinate better. And it did, it was amazing! Make them once a month now.
I used chicken breasts cut into strips. My mom offered to help me marinate the chicken since she doesn't trust me with raw meat and she added 4 cloves of garlic and A LOT of ginger! Even though those flavors were a little overwhelming, I could tell that the original flavors would have been awesome! I baked the breasts at 350 degrees for about 25-30 minutes. There were no leftovers!
The only teriyaki chicken recipe I will use or recommend!
This recipes ended up being a bit too salty for me. However the rest of the family loved it! I think I would cut down on the soy sauce a bit and probably change the sugar to be brown sugar like the other people suggested next time.
Excellent! Will never make another Teriyaki!! YUM!
My family raved about this chicken! The best teriyaki sauce we have ever tasted!
Awesome!! I'm going to try it with pineapple chunks and juice! Totally yummy
Simple to prepare but I did thicken the sauce with some cornstarch,added some pineapple and used it over broccoli and rice. I will likely make this again.
My first teriyaki recipe, this sauce is delicious! There were NO leftovers... and I feed picky eaters :)
Made this twice for people and EVERYONE loved it! I recommend it 100% :)
way too much soy sauce. i have to be fair and say i used 1/8 tsp ground ginger instead of fresh like another user did.
I used 3/4 C packed brown sugar instead of white, 1/3 teaspoon of minced garlic, 1 teaspoon ground ginger and 3/4 C Soy sauce. I used 3 skinless chicken breast, covered the chick w/the marinade, put in the fridge and left for about 5 hours. I placed in pan to cook and the sauce came about 1/2 way up the chicken so I turned every 12 minutes and cooked for 1 hour. After removing chicken from pan I poured the sauce in a pan and thickened with cornstarch and used as dipping sauce. This is absolutely awesome. Perfect. Delicious!! THANK YOU SOOO MUCH for the recipe. Love it!
Delicious Very simple if you buy the boneless, skinless chicken.
Added garlic powder and red pepper flakes. Totally fantastic and will use brown sugar next time.
The best home made teriyaki chicken ever!. I changed the whole chicken for boneless skinless breasts and after marinated it for 1.5 hours (I was in a rush) I sliced them "fajita style" and cooked them on olive oil. Served them with brown rice. Delicious and very nutriitious
We used boneless chicken breasts. The flavor was very good! My husband cooked this for dinner. It was quick, easy, and delicious!
My husband made this for dinner tonight. DELICIOUS!! He used a jumbo pack of chicken legs and baked it in the oven since it was raining. This is a new family favorite. Forget spending money at Buffalo Wild Wings...we'll make our own!!
Husband like this one a lot.
One of the best chicken recipes I've tried! It work great with just chicken breasts as well if you only have a couple of people to cook for; you just have to lower the cooking time to about 30 minutes. This is definitely one to make as often as you can.
This was absolutely scumptious!!!! I used brown sugar instead and used boneless,skinless chicken thighs. It was super moist! My husband and grandsons LOVED it!
As it cooked even after I marinated, I noticed a bit of dryness going on. So I added a tblspn of sugar and slowly sprinkled on the meat. I added teriyaki sauce. I also added a sprinkle of cinn and sug. Then I cooked and when about done I removed some juice, and mixed with honey. It melts the honey, then add it back to the chicken. By the way, I'd cook it at 400 for 1.5hrs, skin facing up. Neighbors bang my door down when they smell it now....Enjoy :)
I just made this tonight. It was the most authentic tasting (restaurant like) dish I've ever made. Everyone loved it and the kids went back for more. I served it with Jasmine rice and fresh green beans with lemon zest, olive oil and filberts. Super yummy! Thanks.
In all honesty, I haven't tried this yet. I will be making it on Friday. However, a note to everyone. The saltiness could be due to the chicken. Most chickens are injected with a saline solution. Make sure the chicken you buy and use is not injected with saline.
I just had to add a lilttle more sugar, but my husband says is the best one ha has ever had. I fried it instead, and use boneless chicken breast. yummy!!!
Easy and tasty .
easy! i did not marinande for 3 hours though. didn't have enough time, but it came out so so good. the key is the basting.
Just a few changes replaced the granulated sugar with brown sugar and used 2/4 soy sauce instead of 3/4 because I like it sweater. Great recipe and easy to make.
I am shocked that this recipe had such a high rating. Either people's salt tolerance is way too high or there were a lot changes made to the recipe. This was extremely salty, even with low sodium soy sauce. And all I could taste was the salt and soy sauce, so I probably would never name this "teriyaki" since I could not taste that. There needs to be some other seasoning. Marinating the chicken probably would help. I ended up with so much thin sauce that I actually ended up using it as a base for my stir fry vegetables (diluted so it wouldn't be so salty). Definitely will not be making this again.
Wow! I'm very impressed with this. I swaped out the granulated sugar and replaced it with brown sugar, let it all marinate for 1 hour, and baked as stated. Also, I used chicken breast rather than a whole chicken. I only needed about 42 minutes in a 13 by 9 inch dish at 350 uncovered, and it came out perfect! I also just dumped the contents (marinade and all) from my ziplock bag into the dish and spread it out. This is delicious restaurant quality!!
This chicken is to dye for.My seven years old son could'nt stop talking about it.He even told me it taste better than a restaurant. And he is a picky eater.He ate most of them and left 2 for his sister.I would definetely do it again!!!!! thanks you William!!!
Works way better on beef!!! Used brown sugar also.
Simple and tasty. I usually add more ginger and garlic for extra kick. The sauce is versatile and is also good over broiled salmon.
Actually came across this recipe today looking for a something new for the chicken I planned on cooking for dinner. Since I found it late in the day it only marinated for about 2hrs...but still had LOTS of flavor. Like other reviewers I used brown sugar instead of granulated and I also used bone in chicken breasts...YUMMY also I put them under the broiler for a few minutes to crisp the skin...My 3yr old who NEVER eats his dinner asked for 2nds...This is a keeper!! Thanks
I HIGHLY recommend this recipe! This is the best teriyaki sauce I have ever had and will never by bottled again. This would be great with steak, shrimp - whatever. I didn't have enough time to marinate the chicken so I just cooked immediately and it was awesome. I can't wait to marinate overnight because I'm sure it will be that much better. The onlly recommendation I have is to double the sauce because you will want some extra on your dish!
This had a great taste. I was a little reluctant to make the marinade myself at first but the dish really thurned out great. I'll definetely make this again.
Awesome! This is the best chicken we've had in awhile. They are already asking when we're having it again. Thankyou!!
This was good, but it was also salty. I didn't marinade it whatsoever, I just threw it in the oven and it flavored the chicken nicely (just make sure you seperate the skin from the meat so it marinates it while cooking). Anyhow, good recipe, just use low sodium soy.
Best sauce I've eatten
Used 1/2 cup of brown sugar instead of the white and added some pineapple juice. Marinated chicken breasts. It was perfect.
This is an AWESOME and SIMPLE recipe...couldn't believe a recipe kept so short and simple could taste so good. This was my first time making teriyaki chicken and my bf asked where I got the recipe because he says this is a definate keeper. Thank you for the wonderful recipe.
I tried this recipe tonight for the first time, and, although I was so excited about it, the chicken didn't turn out as I had hoped. The marinade was over-the-top salty! It was so sodium-packed that my mom and I were not able to finish our chicken breast! I know I must have done something wrong because everyone else seems to love this recipe. Could someone please let me know what I may have done wrong? Should I have used "low-sodium" soya sauce? This recipe just looks so good - I'd like to know how to make it right! Thanks!
