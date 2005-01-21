Slow Cooker Chicken Cacciatore

Easy slow cooker chicken cacciatore. Serve over angel hair pasta. 'Cacciatore' is Italian for 'hunter', and this American-Italian term refers to food prepared 'hunter style,' with mushrooms and onions. Avanti!

Recipe by Rosie

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
9 hrs
total:
9 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Put the chicken in the slow cooker. Top with the spaghetti sauce, green bell peppers, mushrooms, onion, and garlic.

  • Cover, and cook on Low for 7 to 9 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
261 calories; protein 27.1g; carbohydrates 23.7g; fat 6.1g; cholesterol 63.4mg; sodium 589.8mg. Full Nutrition
