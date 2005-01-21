Slow Cooker Chicken Cacciatore

The first time I made this, I burned it! I put the slow cooker on 'Low' and I knew it was strong, but Wow! We tried to eat it and just could not get passed the burnt flavour... I tried the recipe again and made a few changes - I cubed the chicken, only used 1/2 a bell pepper, used whole canned mushrooms and substitued the onion with a sprinkle of onion powder and the garlic with a sprinkle of garlic powder. AND I put the slow cooker on 'Keep Warm' this time and it came out perfect :) These were all personal substitutes for either foods my husband didn't like added, or just our personal preferences when cooking. It turned out wonderful and I grated some cheddar cheese for on top and that worked out well. One thing I would have changed - I used a jar of Ragu for the sauce base and I think I will use another brand like Hunt's or something. Ragu tends to be a thinner sauce and I would have liked it a bit thicker. So next time I will use a thicker spaghetti sauce and just add little water if necessary. Great, simple recipe for the slow cooker! And wonderful with angel hair pasta!