Slow Cooker Chicken Cacciatore
Easy slow cooker chicken cacciatore. Serve over angel hair pasta. 'Cacciatore' is Italian for 'hunter', and this American-Italian term refers to food prepared 'hunter style,' with mushrooms and onions. Avanti!
I altered this recipe a bit to suit our family's tastes but the recipe still served as a wonderful basis for a great dish. I used only 3 boneless skinless breasts (whole) as we don't really care for leftover chicken, and threw them right in there frozen as I've heard other reviewers say they've done this and I wanted to try for those days when I forget to thaw. It was cooked to perfection, fork tender and juicy in approx 7 hours. How wonderful! I used whole fresh mushrooms since they're easier to pick out (hate em!) and sliced the onion into rings for those who don't like them. I am big on garlic so I added about 4 big cloves, chopped, and also added some Italian seasoning and basil. 1/4 cup of wine, a can of diced tomatoes (flavored) and a can of tomato paste and voila! excellent, excellent chicken. My hubby requested I make extra sauce for dipping and such. Will make again and again!Read More
This was OK. Benefitted from the addition of some herbs such as basil or oregano. Sauce was kind of thin...next time I would substitute something thicker like seasoned crushed or diced tomtatoes. Put the chicken breasts in frozen and it came out fine!Read More
Using FROZEN boneless skinless chicken breasts in slow cooking will keep the chicken from turning to mush. Some newer slow cooker cookbooks warn against this, but I've cooked many chicken recipes this way and never had a problem. I've never needed to lengthen the cooking time. Be sure to double-check the chicken for doneness before serving. Great recipe!
As written, I could see why some reviews were less than favorable. To me, boneless chicken breasts just don't seem to constitute "cacciatore". The flavor just isn't there, but then again, that's only my opinion. I used bone-in pieces of chicken, which I browned in a skillet first and added the flavorful browned bits to the crock pot. The whole family was very happy with this tasty recipe. Thank you.
This is a great basic recipe, but I found it a bit bland & watery. I tried again & scaled it for 4 servings, used a small jar of spaghetti sauce & a can of tomato paste, which made a nice thick sauce. I also added spices (oregano, basil, seasoning salt, pepper) and used dehydrated onion. It came out great the 2nd time!
This is a great recipe. Use a good brand of pasta sauce, add lots of garlic and peppers and you'll have a restaurant quality meal. IMPORTANT NOTE: If you use boneless, skinless breasts (as I did), only cook for about 4 to 5 (max) hours on LOW or else your chicken's texture will be like canned.
Yummy - about 4.5 stars actually. I cut the recipe in half and cooked on high for 4 hours. You don't need very much sauce. I would recommend using half the sauce it calls for in the beginning. Then towards the end you can add more if needed, that way it's not too runny. Also, I added the mushrooms about 15 minutes before it was done, then they aren't mushy, just perfect. Another suggestion is to always just saute the mushrooms, onions and garlic (even bell peppers if desired) in olive oil and then top the chicken and sauce with it. Yummy dish, will make again.
This was sensational. I followed a variety of reviews and used frozen, boneless, skinless chicken thighs, went heavy handed on some oregano sprinkles, added in a few shakes of onion flakes, red pepper flakes, garlic powder and a couple heaping spoonfuls of minced garlic from the jar. I used a tomato basil spaghetti sauce along with a can of tomato paste. Used 1/2 of a large green bell pepper (diced), 1/2 of a small yellow onion (diced). I started this all at 6 hours. An hour before dinner time, I added in sliced mushrooms and chopped up a zucchini, threw that in and left the lid off the final 20 minutes and my sauce thickened up very nicely. Seriously, this was so delicious. Served over angel hair pasta, some fresh steamed green beans on the side and a slice of garlic bread. I'm more excited about the left-overs for lunch tomorrow!
My family loves it. Fast, easy. Be careful to cover chicken completely in sauce or the exposed parts will dry out.
I rate this recipe 4 stars. Someone ought to edit it to indicate the needed amount of salt (which has been left out of the list of ingredients). I added some Italian seasoning herbs and a small can of Italian-flavored tomato paste. The liquid was rather runny so I had to thicken it with some cornstarch.
Very easy and good recipe to come home to! I used fewer chicken breasts (3) because I needed a smaller dish - turned out fine! I added 1/4 cup red wine that added even more flavor. I wouldn't recommend cooking it over 7 hours though - chicken gets a "pasty" texture somehow. Thanks for the recipe!
Really good. I implemented a LOT of changes as other reviewers indicated. I started with bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs, sprinkled on salt and pepper, and browned in 1 tablespoon of olive oil and set aside. I then added the minced garlic, cooked for about 30 seconds, and deglazed the pan with 1/2 cup of red wine. I added 14 oz spaghetti sauce to the crockpot, 1 pepper, 1 onion, 8 oz sliced mushrooms, and a healthy pinch of crushed red pepper and 2 teaspoons of Italian seasoning. I then added in the red wine mixture, mixed it all, and added the thighs. I cooked for 5 hours on low, and took out the thighs one hour before finished, removed the meat from the bones, and added back to the crockpot. Once finished, I put it all in a glass pan, topped with shredded mozzarella, and broiled until spotty brown, then served over rigatoni. Okay, I sure made a lot of changes, but it was FABULOUS and will be going in the regular rotation!
I love to make this with some minor variations. First I use about 2 - 3 lbs of chicken legs and thighs to save cost and give it more flavor, Then I add an addition 15 oz can of tomato sauce; Finally about 1 hour before its done I cover the entire mix with a 1 pound box of dry thin spaghetti or fettucini. This will absorb all the excess liquid, while giving the pasta a great taste. Total irresistable - truly a man hearty meal.
I was looking for the slow cooker version of this favorite recipe and saw the comments about dry chicken. Use a whole bird or thighs, breasts are not the best choice for this great dish. Use all the veggies you like, but don't forget the ROSEMARY - that's what makes this so good, along with the garlic, of course. Use 1/4 teaspoon of dry rosemary at first, until you get an idea of how much you like.
I made this tonight for my husband and I, this recipe was absolutely delicious. Though I made some changes, I would never have thought this recipe would go into a slow cooker. Here is what I did: 1) I browned my chicken (used 4 thighs and 5 legs) with a light base of flour in a non-stick pan. 2) I added minced garlic from a jar while chicken was browning. My hand is heavy when it comes to garlic. I love it. I did not measure. 3) I sprinkled some pepper flakes, italian seasoning, and garlic powder and continued to let meat brown. ( I think I browned the meat for about 15 mins all together) 4) I transferred chicken to slow cooker. Added some Ragu Robusto spaghetti sauce. I then added all the ingredients that was included in the recipe. The sauce was thick and tasty. This recipe was in no way bland. My recommendation is ato add some seasoning to give it flavor.
Wow! I have been searching for a chicken cacciatore recipe that reminded me of my mother's, and this is it! Plus, it's way less work than she did to produce basically the same great taste. I used frozen chicken breasts, a jar of bertolli roasted garlic sauce, then I added tomato paste, and additional garlic and herbs. Close to the end of cooking, I added onions, baby portabellas, green peppers, carrots and zucchini...served over angel hair...SO good, everyone ate silently!! I will most definately be making this again!!
I just fixed this for dinner tonight. My fiance and my brother came over for dinner and both loved it. I will definetly fix this one again. I added 4 bay leaves to the prepared sauce, omitted the green peppers, and added a splash of white wine (experimenting!) and it turned out so tasty. I also had thawed the chicken over night and cooked it on high for about 4 1/2 hours.
This meal was great. I made my own tomato sauce using Giadia DeLaurentis' recipe for Simple Tomato sauce found at www.foodnetowrk.com. I also used 3lb of boneless, skinless chicken thighs, 11oz of sliced mushrooms, dried oregano, basil, red pepper flakes, black pepper due to other reviewers suggestions and cooked on low ofr 7 hours. We served ours over whole wheat linguine and this recipe is definitely a do over for us!
I just love this recipe! I use 6 skinless thighs for more flavor and 2 to 3 chicken breasts also skinless. I prefer 1 red bell pepper cut up and I sautéed my mushrooms first so the recipe is not as watery. I first slice a onion and lay slices on bottom of crock pot, then I add the thighs, then breasts, pour your favorite jar of sauce ( I use Gia Russa hot Sicilian ) then on top I lay the sautéed mushrooms, 3 diced fresh cloves of garlic and then a red and green bell coarsely chopped. I serve with ziti or penne! Wow what a comfort food for the whole family:)
Tasty.Used red pepper instead of green.Added a can of tomatoe paste as others suggested(recommended).Spiced it up before cooking as well.Added garlic powder ,ground pepper , crushed red pepper flakes ,oregano and a pinch of salt.Used frozen chicken breasts and it was done in exactly 7 hrs.With these changes will definately make again
This was very yummy and I love recipes I can throw in the crockpot and forget. I only used 2 breasts, a 32 oz jar of Classico Tomato Basil sauce, 1 green and 1 red pepper, as that's what I had on hand, no mushrooms (didn't have any), but substituted sliced black olives, 1 yellow onion, and 2 cloves of garlic. It cooked on high for about 5.5 hours. The chicken was very tender and kind of fell apart while stirring and dishing, but that was fine. I will make this again and will definitely include olives whether I have shrooms or not!
What a fabulous, super easy recipe! I followed others suggestions and used 4 frozen boneless, skinless chicken breasts, a can of tomato paste and added italian seasoning. For the sauce, I used a jarred marinara with burgundy wine that we like. About an hour before serving, I removed the chicken from the crockpot, pulled it apart into large chunks and then put back into crockpot. My husband and two girls couldn't get enought of it. I love how quick it is. So many crockpot recipes require a lot of steps ahead like browning meat, sauteeing veggies, etc. For this recipe you just throw it all in! One word of caution- I used sliced baby bella mushrooms. They got very dark, almost black, by the end of cooking. They tasted fine, but if you were serving this to company, you might want to just use white mushrooms.
I made this several nights ago and it was delicious. I used frozen chicken breasts, a can of diced tomatoes (with juices), some spaghetti sauce and a little wine. No veggies this time. Then served it over spaghetti noodles and both husband and I loved it! Pair with a salad and roll and it is great!
They LOVED it! The pickies, they loved it! I only had a 4 pound Perdue seasoned oven roaster, I used that, added a 6 oz can of tomato paste. I also subbed green beans for the green peppers, (that is how my husbands Gram used to make it for him) Next time I will use 1/2 boneless, 1/2 leg/thigh pieces, although it is a bit greasier that way, it adds so much more flavor. I used Inger's Spaghetti Sauce (from this site) instead of jarred, because you really do need a good sauce for this. Don't be afraid to add a nice flavorful wine either...yum. I will make this again & again. Thanks so much Rosie!!
Excellent! I added two jars of Classico Spicy Red Pepper sauce for a spicy taste. The extra sauce was wonderful over pasta! Can't wait to make it for company! Thanks, Rosie! Susan - PA
Very good dish...though I found adding half cup red wine,half tsp. oregano,and one tbls of basil made all the difference for flavor and smell!!!
I used Classico basil and garlic spaghetti sauce.
After making this once modified by using 8 chicken thighs with skin, adding a can of fire roasted tomaotes, sliced onions, black olives & chopped garlic. Layered sauce, and half the chicken, onions, peppers, olives,garlic. Repeat. Since the chicken was frozen cooked on high for 8 hrs.
VERY GOOD RECIPE. I ADDED OREGANO SEASONING AND SALT AND USED PREGO PASTA BAKE SAUCE AND IT WAS GREAT. I USED BONELESS CHICKEN BREAST AND SET THE CROCKPOT ON LOW FOR 7 HOURS AND THE CHICKEN WAS PERFECT. THIS WAS EASY AND TASTY SO I WILL BE MAKING THIS AGAIN.
The first time I made this, I burned it! I put the slow cooker on 'Low' and I knew it was strong, but Wow! We tried to eat it and just could not get passed the burnt flavour... I tried the recipe again and made a few changes - I cubed the chicken, only used 1/2 a bell pepper, used whole canned mushrooms and substitued the onion with a sprinkle of onion powder and the garlic with a sprinkle of garlic powder. AND I put the slow cooker on 'Keep Warm' this time and it came out perfect :) These were all personal substitutes for either foods my husband didn't like added, or just our personal preferences when cooking. It turned out wonderful and I grated some cheddar cheese for on top and that worked out well. One thing I would have changed - I used a jar of Ragu for the sauce base and I think I will use another brand like Hunt's or something. Ragu tends to be a thinner sauce and I would have liked it a bit thicker. So next time I will use a thicker spaghetti sauce and just add little water if necessary. Great, simple recipe for the slow cooker! And wonderful with angel hair pasta!
Everyone loved this dish. Next time thought I think I will add a little chicken broth to the mix because my sauce diluted down to a very think texture.
After reading the other reviews, I made the following adaptations: doubled the garlic, added tomato paste, oregano and rosemary and cut the cooking time to 5 hours. The chicken was tender and the sauce tasty. This was a keeper!
I followed reviewer "kmilti " advice. boneless/skinless chicken breasts (frozen), 1/2 ( or 3/4) jar of spaghetti sauce (eye ball it), 1 can tomato paste, 1/2 green bell pepper chopped, 1/2 diced yellow onion, fresh sliced mushrooms, 3 tablespoons fresh garlic, light-medium sprinkle of crushed red pepper flakes, heavy sprinkling of oregano, light-medium spinkle of black pepper (can always add more later), and fresh basil leaves torn up. Cook on low for 7-8 hours. Excellent! Thanks for sharing!!
My husband loved this. After making it the first time I found the chicken breast were very dried out and the sauce a bit on the wet side. The second time around I used chicken thighs and add a couple tablespoons of tomato paste and had much better results. I also added some fresh basil and oregano out of my window box at the last 20 minutes of cooking.
We loved this. I added 1 can of Italian-style stewed tomatoes and 1 can tomato paste as my breasts were big & I some reviewers indicated they could have used more sauce. I also threw in one stalk of celery, chopped and a few chopped baby carrots (because I had them). Hubby particularly loved this recipe and has asked for it to be added to our regular rotation. Thanks, Rosie!
This is a very good no fuss recipe. I deleted the peppers for personal taste. I added a can of drained artichoke hearts, more garlic, a bit of rosemary, basil and black olives. Served over whole wheat linguine. Very tasty. Use a good quality sauce. I also shortened the cooking time by throwing it in the oven covered at 350 for 1 hour. Will definitely make this when on the fly.....maybe next time in the slow cooker.
OMGosh! This is soo good. I did make a few changes though. I omited the muchrooms and bell pepper. Added a 12oz can tomatoe paste, 2tbsp minced garlic, 1tbsp oregano, and 1 tbsp basil, 1/2 tbsp season salt, covered and cooked on low for 5.5 hours. My child(who doesnt like spag sauce) asked for seconds! Definate keeper!!!
The key here is to use chicken thighs, not breasts. I've made it both ways and it is soooo much more flavorful using thighs. I also add about 1/4 c. dry white wine and a handful of chopped fresh basil. Delish!!
We enjoyed this easy to prepare dish on a busy weekend night. After reading the other reviewers comments, I added some red pepper flakes to add some flavor and spiciness to this dish. The next time I prepare this I think I will hold off on adding the vegetables until the last 1/2 of cooking time to avoid overcooking and will also add a bit of tomato paste to thicken up the sauce. I served this over wide egg noodles. A very tasty and satifying dish!
I liked this pretty well, but I will tweak it more next time. I added the can of tomato paste for thickness, and I think that I should have also added an envelope of the prepared dry spaghetti sauce mix to keep the flavor high. I did add more garlic and spices, but this was all about "easy" for me, so I should have just dumped in a packet. I do think the jarred sauce you choose makes a HUGE difference, pick one that is really top notch. That all said, everyone ate it and seemed good with it, and I will make it again for sure with the extra packet.
This was very bland and the sauce was very thin. It is a good start for a recipe, but it needs a whole lot of help! Don't be afraid to be creative and add your own touch and flavor b/c this recipe needs it.
Great Taste!
This recipe is great! I've never done chicken in the crockpot before, but it was so tender, and yummy! Even my picky kids enjoyed it.
i use another version of this recipe. browning the chicken,onion, garlic and then adding to the slow cooker. i also had the sliced mushroom 45 minutes to ending the cooking or just on warm they add a lot of water. really good. add red wine vinegar or vinegar 1 tablespoon for a little more zip. i used potatoes instead of spaghetti, i think it would get really mushy otherwise.
I did a test prep yesterday. added 1 can of diced Italian tomatoes w/Basil,garlic,oregano. A little juicy but added Italian seasoned bread crumbs to thicken. Served over linguini...great! Now I will expand the recipe to serve about 50 at a Men's lunch group, using two large slow roaster cookers. Will use a Marinara sauce as well as spaghetti sauce.
I have made this recipe a few times. I also used tomato paste as suggested. My grocery store has cut up veggies already for sale and that cuts down the time. I put on in the morning when I leave for work and it is done when I get home. I sometimes make rice with it or top it on a baked potato. I put in frozen breasts and they don't dry out like defrosted ones. It is a excellent recipe. It is definitely a keeper.
This was excellent! The chicken breasts I had were rather large, so I only used four instead of six. I used a large portobella mushroom and only had one and a half bell peppers, but that turned out to be plenty. The spaghetti sauce I had was Hunt's brand Four Cheese flavor, which went really nicely in this dish. I shredded the chicken into the sauce and served it over brown jasmine rice cooked in chicken broth with a little butter mixed in. We'll be adding this one to our regular rotation for sure!
This needed more flavor for our tastes, so I was heavy handed with the Italian seasoning the second time I cooked it. I also found a full day of cooking was too much, so I cut back on cooking time and thickened the sauce with corn starch before serving. It was all gone by the end of the meal. :)
This recipe is a big hit with my husband, so it is a big hit we me. It made so much extra sauce that I froze the sauce, and the next time I made it all I had to do was put the chicken in the crock pot, and pour the sauce on top. I only things I would like to correct is that the sauce is very loose, no thickness to it. Thanks, Jessica
Very good for how simple it is to make...I added celery, 1/4c red wine, a lot of Italian Seasoning, pepper and fresh rosemary. After tasting it, I think it would have been in need of something if it weren't for the rosemary. I used frozen chicken breast tenderloins, which worked great, and cooked on low for about 6 hours. A great base to tailor to your own preferences - and super easy!!
Easy and lowfat. Good everyday dish.
Used my own meatless homemade spaghetti sauce(I hate the store bought stuff)and it worked great.
I made this recipe with 8 chicken thighs. I rubbed them with the minced garlic. Added all ingredients, substituting 1 jar of vodka sauce and included 1 small can of tomato paste (as suggested by others). My husband loved the recipe (definitely a keeper). I liked using the thighs and de-boned them at the end of cooking time (only 8 bones to take out!). So easy and so good!
This was soooo good. I made this while we were on vacation and it was a big hit! I added cut up sweet sausage to mine and also added a little cumin and chili powder to give it a little kick. Will definately be making this again. Great Recipe!
AWESOME! I just fell in love with my slow cooker recently. This made my kitchen smell yummy. I used a lot of modifications: tomato paste, not so much sauce (it does kinda get runny), Italian seasoning sprinkled on veggies -- made a huge difference. Thank you all the reviewers!
I made as directed and served over noodles. Good recipe, although next time I will use homemade spaghetti sauce (personal pref). I liked that all the ingredients are staples in my house. Thank you for sharing what will be made often.
I fixed this the other day and would make a few suggestions foe any one considering making this dish. First I believe six chicken breasts are too many for the one jar of sauce. The biggest problem though is the chicken. If you follow the recipe the chicken no longer has any texture to it and just kind of disolves in your mouth. I think I would reduce the cooking time down to 4-5 hours depending on the chicken. I will admit the sauce is good with the added ingredients.
Recipe was great. I did flour and saute the chicken before i placed it in the crockpot. It helped thicken the sauce as it cooked. I also added a few more spices and used my own sauce. The basics are great!!
Pretty good and easy....I added a little salt, fresh cracked pepper, oregano and dried basil leaves for more flavor. Served over whole grain angel hair pasta and steamed broccoli on the side. I topped mine with some grated romano cheese and hot ted pepper flakes. Next time I will add a can of tomato paste to thicken the sauce and maybe add some wine. Thanks!
THIS IS A GREAT basic recipe. I followed recipe and added some of my favorite ingredients. Sprayed cooker with veg. oil,( makes for easier clean-up)then added frozen chicken. In skillet with olive oil sauted onions, minced garlic pepper and sliced portabella mushrooms & added a splash of dry red wine..Meanwhile mixed spaghetti sauce with small can of tomato paste and a can of Hunts fire roasted diced tomatoes with garlic. Added fresh basil, oregano, parsley and 1Tablespoon McCormick's Tuscan Italian Seasoning. Added to crock and cooked on low for 5 hrs. Chicken was VERY tender and not a bit dried out. Served over Rotini whole wheat blend pasta. It's like Heaven for the taste buds. ENJOY
My husband told me he HATES crock pot cooking. This was the first recipe I tried, and did not tell him it was cooked in a crock pot until after he was done raving about it! Excellent served over spagetti!
Easy recipe but I did change it as it seems everyone else did too. I mostly followed the suggestions of KMILTI and it came out very good. I'd give her version 5 stars.
Turned out great, I browned chicken first added onion, garlic and bell pepper. Put this and ingredients into crockpot. I read many years ago to thicken a sauce just take the lid off on the last hour of cooking. I cooked on High for 2 hours and it turned out great.
I invited over my parents and brother and prepared this dish for them. I followed the advice of others and added a 6oz. can of tomato paste. I also added roughly 34 oz. or so of spaghetti sauce (garlic and herb, and some tomato basil sauce) instead of 28 oz. Heavy on the oregano, parsley, basil and garlic. i didn't have a problem with the chicken being dry because i made sure it was all covered in the cooker. I cooked it on low for an hour, and high for 3 hours, and let it coast on low again for a remaining hour or so. it was a hit and there are lots of left overs which i'm very excited to eat!
This was a good slow-cooker recipe. I added a 14 oz. can of diced tomatoes with the juice and 1 Tbs. Italian seasoning....otherwise the recipe was fine. Yesm the sauce was thinner than direct from a jar, but it still stayed with the pasta just fine. A tasty recipe to come home to.
Very good! Added can of tomato paste as suggested & seasonings: oregano, basil, pepper, garlic salt. I used 4 breasts and it was done in 4-5 hours, on low.
Excellent-Only change I used Chicken thighs (bone in) removed skin. Seasoned thighs with garlic and onion powder to taste then browned thighs in virgin olive oil, about three minutes each side. Then added to crock. I had extra time so I used home made sauce. Chicken fell off the bone.
So easy. Happened to have all the ingredients too. Could use a little more garlic and to kick up the flavor, perhaps some red pepper flakes or a couple peppers cooking in. But overall a good dish.
Used bone in chicken breasts and served over whole grain angel hair pasta. Wonderful!
Very easy and very good. Just don't cook longer than 4 hours on low or the chicken will be like shoe leather.
There are certain things that you can make in a slow cooker or crock pot, but no, not foods like this. It's Chicken Cacciatore for the love of Micheal Corleone!!
I made this with bone in skinless ckn thighs & my own home made sauce. I added the green pepper about 1 hour before the dish was done. Served with garlic bread & a tossed green salad.
First time I have put in a review. I followed kmilti's suggestions - great. Everyone loved it!
I used Newman's Sockarooni spaghetti sauce and red peppers. This was quite bland. If I'd thought about it beforehand, I might have played with it a little. I was busy today and just didn't get to it. My husband and oldest boy liked this, I thought it was okay with fresh parmesan. I doubt I'd make this again.
This is very easy and tasty. I used 6 thighs instead of breasts and it was delicious. I served the sauce over noodles.
I followed this recipe exactly and added in some salt, pepper and basil. It turned out okay. I think there is something missing, but I can't put my finger on it yet!
I just wasn't crazy about this. It was ok. I might make it again, if I have all ingredients on hand and need an easy crock pot, weeknight meal, but I think it just lacked something. I sauteed my veggies b/c I prefer them that way in most crock pot dishes...esp the onions. Other than that, I made it just as directed, and it just needed a kick. I added some salt/pepper, and cayenne....but it still just needed a bit of something else. Not bad, just felt like it was missing something.
My 4 yo daughter and Hubby LOVED this! First let me say - if you are any sort of a cook, this won't be bland as you'd know you would add your own spices to your liking. That being said - I used a plain Trader Joes sauce with no flavoring. I added salt and pepper to my chicken breasts and rubbed it in before putting them in the crock pot. Then I added all ingredients (except I used sweet red bell peppers... makes a HUGE difference) PLUS italian seasoning, garlic powder, chili pepper flakes. 5 hours later when it was done, I took out the chicken breasts, shredded them (SO easy) and put them back. I added some green olive juice (I didnt have enough olives to put in but wanted the flavor) and let it cook another half hour. It was delicious! Served over ziti. It was just like piccata I have eaten out. I dont think I have ever had it with a huge chunk of chicken. The shredding made it easy for my daughter to eat and got the flavor into the chicken peices. Thank you for the healthy recipe!
After reading the reviews I was worried that the sauce would be too liquidy, but I used a bottle of Vodka pasta sauce (all I had in the pantry), which was a little thicker and the crock pot switched down to warm after cooking for 9 hours on low - which may have helped thicken it too. It was GREAT. I also didn't have mushrooms but did have a can of artichoke bottoms - which were fabulous! I think next time I will add some capers too!
I thought this was very tasty and, like most slow-cooker recipes, very simple. The chicken was so tender and moist you could cut it with a fork, and the flavor was excellent. I appreciate the purist tendencies of the other posters as I tend to be one regarding baking, but to my mind this is a fine and expedient alternative to the traditional cacciatore preparation.
This was a HIT! Followed the recipe to almost a tee; I only had four chicken breasts, and I did season and brown them before putting them in the slow-cooker. For the amount of wonderful sauce this makes I wish I'd had the six breasts the recipe calls for. It was extremely flavorful, not mushy at all, and quite easy to prepare. This will be made again!
Very easy and tasty! I served it over hot buttered egg noodles - terrific!
I really loved this recipe. Simple and delicious and a real crowd pleaser. I followed the recipe as written The only modification was an additional 3/4 of a can of tomato paste and I threw in 2 boneless skinless chicken thighs because they were available. The bottled sauce I used was 'Newman's Own'. I made it on the weekend so I ended the cooking time at 6 hours and left it at 'warm' for the other 2 hours until the gang arrived. I served it with Penne pasta (plenty of Parmesan over both the chicken and the noodles), salad, and wine. It fed 5 hungry men and no complaints - Just a lot of eating. Believe me I would have heard about it if the food had been bad.
Good recipe. The sauce was a little too runny though. I might add a small can of tomato paste next time. UPDATE: I made this again adding a small can of tomato paste and a couple shakes of Penzey's pasta sprinkle. This was definitely an improvement, though it is still lacking something. Perhaps this would be better with a combination of white and dark meat chicken.
It lacked a bit and I think it was missing some thing maybe spices. Plain speghetti sauce just didnt do it. I should have went with my instinct and use half speg sauce half tomato then add my own spices, which cuts down on sodium anyhow. Next time will add spices and more oinion. Also kinda runny to put over speg noodles. Too long of a cook time had to mix it with rotini noodles. Overall a good base recipe but needs some adjustment to make it spectacular.
Just made this tonight for my boyfriend and his friend who came in from Ohio and all 3 of us gave it 5 stars, with a few adjustments like so many others have made. My package of chicken breasts came with 7 so I used them all. I added 1 can of diced tomatoes, 1 can of tomato paste and used oregano, basil and garlic powder. I cooked it on high for 1 hour and then 4 hours on low and it was so tender! The chicken just fell apart when I tried to take it out of the sauce. This is definitely a keeper!
This was not the best recipe I have ever had. My husband stopped eating after the first bite and requested I please never make it again.
This recipe is amazing!! I did a few modifications-I left out the mushrooms cause I don't like them, I added crushed red pepper, garlic powder in place of the minced, seasoning salt, onions, and onion powder. I also shredded up the chicken when it was done so with every bite of sauce I had chicken. Delish!! :)
Tastes just like my grandmother used to make! I use my own recipe for sauce though, it's a family recipe and delicious.
This made the house smell so wonderfull with all the onions and garlic slow cooking in the pot. My dog was losing his mind. I thought this was a great dish considering how easy it was to make. Husband liked the sandwich I made the next day with it, topped the chicken and sauce with melted provolone cheese, used fresh sourdough bread. Great.
This recipe is great just as it was written!
This is a great recipe for a busy weeknight. Just cook some pasta when you get home and you've got dinner. I only used 4 chicken breasts for this one, but we like a lot of sauce.
Very good! I'm going to try cooking it for about 6 hours next time, the chicken was slightly dry.
Really flavorful for how easy it was. Added basil, crushed red pepper, and onion powder. Used 3 cloves garlic. We really enjoyed the sauce, and can use the leftovers for so much more.
WOW! GREAT RECIPE! Big hit in our house. Next time though I might add less green peppers or use smaller ones. Smells and tastes WONDERFUL! Many thanks to Rosie and I highly recommend this one to everyone.
Family loved it. I used skinless chicken thighs, meat was easy to remove & bones added alot of flavor. Great easy dinner, can't wait to make it again.
Very simple,and tasty. Simple enough my husband was able to put it together and have it ready when I got home from work.
This was quite yummy. I did not add the mushrooms because my husband doesn't like them, but it was still yummy. Thank you!
I used thighs and did not thaw them first. Great easy and tasty recipe.
