Homemade Chicken Soup

This recipe is very tasty though it is also very basic - which is perfect for the beginner chef. Once you begin to "doctor" your own recipes, you will see that the more flavors you add to chicken broth, the better. For example, why stop with carrots and celery? In addition to these things, I add a potato, tomato, fresh basil, fresh parsley, red peper, onion, etc... Make sure to be generous with the salt as stock can be quite bland unless seasoned appropriately. I even use a couple of bay leaves and a couple of peppercorns during the cooking process. Bring the liquid to a boil, then turn the heat down and simmer. I use a lid on my soup to keep evaporation to a minimim, though I "vent" the lid with a wooden spoon during cooking (kind of props up the lid) so that it isn't completely sealed shut... Add water 1/2 way through cooking if necessary. Boullion is OK, but not necessary if you have the appropriate blend of chicken, veggies and herbs. Serve with rice or your noodle of choice. Never cook noodles in the broth - always in a separate pot because the starch will ruin your soup. The more you times you make this recipe, the more you will enjoy it - as it is definitely a process of trial and error. ENJOY!