Homemade Chicken Soup
Homemade chicken soup - but you don't have to be sick to deserve or enjoy it - you do, so do! Good for body and soul!
Your basic chicken soup recipe found in most general cook books. It is the old reliable of chicken soup recipes. I appreciated the hint to cut the carrots, celery and onions in half. I had always cut them up in small pieces, and then when I would drain the broth, it was messy to try to retrieve the cut up veggies to put them back in the broth. This is so much easier! When I drain the broth, I place a paper towel in the sieve. It makes for a nice clear broth. I also cook up some noodles to add to the soup. I do not like to add the noodles directly to the pot of soup, because the noodles will aborb too much of the broth.
I give this a three as written. But with changes it moves up to a four. I added some fresh herbs, and did not use the veggies that were in the stock, because the veggies had lost all of there flavor. I used freshly chopped veggies. Then I added 2 cups of water with 2 cubes of chicken bouillon.
Absolutely wonderful recipe! I used about 2 1/2 lbs. of cut up chicken and used 4 packets of Goya Chicken Bouillon and I think that probably was the secret to seasoning this soup. I used baby carrots and put two whole (scrubbed with the peel on) potatoes in the bottom of the pot with chicken. I followed the instructions and let it cook, took the chicken off the bone and returned everything to the pot after I cut up the veggies. I then added some frozen vegetable soup cut veggies (celery, peas, onion, potatoes, okra, etc.) and ditalini pasta. My son has a cold and this soup really hit the spot with him, even in 110 degree weather! I really recommend this soup recipe! I put half in individual containers in our freezer and my son, who wants soup every day, will be set for at least a few days!
This recipe is very tasty though it is also very basic - which is perfect for the beginner chef. Once you begin to "doctor" your own recipes, you will see that the more flavors you add to chicken broth, the better. For example, why stop with carrots and celery? In addition to these things, I add a potato, tomato, fresh basil, fresh parsley, red peper, onion, etc... Make sure to be generous with the salt as stock can be quite bland unless seasoned appropriately. I even use a couple of bay leaves and a couple of peppercorns during the cooking process. Bring the liquid to a boil, then turn the heat down and simmer. I use a lid on my soup to keep evaporation to a minimim, though I "vent" the lid with a wooden spoon during cooking (kind of props up the lid) so that it isn't completely sealed shut... Add water 1/2 way through cooking if necessary. Boullion is OK, but not necessary if you have the appropriate blend of chicken, veggies and herbs. Serve with rice or your noodle of choice. Never cook noodles in the broth - always in a separate pot because the starch will ruin your soup. The more you times you make this recipe, the more you will enjoy it - as it is definitely a process of trial and error. ENJOY!
Wonderful soup, I cooked the soup w/out carrots & potatoes most of the day, adding them in the last hour. For a little extra taste I added some cumin. The whole family loved it, great for a blustery and rainy day here in the great northwest!
Pretty good soup. I used a roasted chicken carcass from our previous nights dinner as I feel it adds more flavor then the uncooked chicken. I also used canned chicken broth in lieu of the water, along with my usual seasonings. We're eating a lot of soup these days as it's frigid here in northwest N.J.! Thanks Jill!
This is a great recipe to work with as your base for your own chicken noodle soup. I usually follow the general idea of it to make my stock, adding a bunch of garlic and a couple other spices. Then I add my own veggies to the soup. If you like beans in your chicken soup, add beans. Basically, add whatever you enjoy!
Yummy. I followed the recipe as written - and at the end - added "uncooked star shaped pastas" and cooked an additional 10 minutes - making it Homemade Chicken Soup with Stars. I submitted a photo of the finished project.
This was the first time making Chicken Soup from scratch, and I was surprized at how simple it was. My husband wanted homemade noodles with it so I used Pat's recipe for "Basic Pasta", and it turned out GREAT! We added the noodles to the soup, and let them boil for about 15 minuites, and served. I saved the leftovers, and they tasted even better the second time!!! I also added a bit more water while the chicken was boiling. I will definatly be making this again!
Basic or good?? Some advice: 1. Don't chop chicken parts in small parts: these will surface in water and make for hard skimming. 2. Boil first the meat (16 cups of water), on medium heat: start with cold water for tastier soup, or with warm water for tastier meat. 3. Skim often and add a spoon of cold water to make up for loss. 4. When no more foam, salt (now!) lightly and add cleaned vegetables. Add also a big celery root, quartered and 4 turnips. Bring fast to a boil, then simmer for more than 3 hours. 5. Chop vegetables before serving. Note: always salt while preparing, otherwise the vegetables are not tasty. Adjust taste at the table.
This is a very good start for chicken soup. It can be easily adjusted to suit your taste. Just about any combination of herbs will work with this. My hubby and 2 little ones are sick with this stomach virus stuff and I'm thinking that chicken soup would be good for their tummies. I'm planning on using this as a starting point. Thanks Jill.
Changes I made to this good basic recipe: Boil 3.5 or 4 LB chicken first (add 1 tablespoon salt after boil begins) and skim the foam until it is almost gone. Then add UN-PEELED, washed veggies (I add 2 quartered onions, 1 parsnip, 6 carrots, 2 celery stalks, and also a large quartered yam) and simmer for about 60 minutes. Remove chicken to plate and take meat off of bones. Return bones and skin to pot with cooked veggies and simmer another 60 minutes. Pour soup into large strainer sitting on bowl big enough to hold soup. Strain again if you wish. Then toss out veggies, bones, skin and return soup to stove and add fresh bite size pieces of carrots. Bring soup to boil and then turn off . Then add some chopped broccoli. Carrots and broccoli will be done in 1/2 hour. Ready to eat!
Recipe was great. The only changes I made were to change out the veggies when I was taking the meat off the bone. I added fresh basil, parsley, potatoes, celery, carrots, onions and half a cube of chicken buillon. I also ensured that I strained the broth through a napkin. The result was beautiful broth and great tasting veggies! I also cooked some extra wide noodles on the side and added them when serving the soup. I found that chicken soup tastes better once it has rested for about 30 mins to an hour. My boyfriend and I kept going back for refills all evening!
This was very good! I did make my own stock..Whole chicken covered in water, a leek, whole onion, fresh Tyme, fresh Basil, 2 carrots, celery, salt and pepper corns. Boiled until the meat was tender (hour) then strained the broth..Strain with a cheese cloth if you want clear broth but not needed..(kids and I ate the veggies) Then I followed the recipe minus the onion since I boiled it in the broth and have a little one who won't eat it. I added a few teaspoons of chicken bouillon, salt, pepper then I added wide egg noodles. As I read before the noodles do absorb some of the liquid but mine still had plenty. My kids moaned the whole process saying it smelled so good they couldn't take it. Then when they ate it were raving about how good it was :) love to hear it. Thank you for this recipe!! Very good. Will share this with others and absolutely make again!
I prefer to use water I put refrigerator after a few day the clorine evaporates and tastes better.I use an oversized stainless stock pot.I like to add some parsely and a bay leaf;a cayene peper wont hurt is you like some heat.The trick is to simmer not boil;after the bottom of the chicken is tender I flip it.Dont forget to descum.After the soup is done I fill the sink up with ice water and chill the soup;befor putting in the refrigerator.The next day I debone and skim off all the fat and scum that solidified over night.
With some doctoring this can be great. I added fresh garlic, basil, parsley, and poultry seasoning to my chicken. LOVED IT!
This was delicious. I added 4 boullion cubes, 3 bay leaves and salt and pepper at the end. Superb.
This was very good. Incidentally, you have to salt, salt, salt. When the soup was cooking, there was no foam on the top. After refrigerating it, however, I was able to strain some fat that had collected. I did not use any extra broth or bouillon but did add bay leaves, fresh basil, fresh oregano, and garlic to the initial pot. I think it really needs these additions. As recommended, I threw out the cooking vegetables and added some more 20 mins before serving. I cooked some fusilli separately (there weren't any egg noodles at Trader Joe's) and put them in later. However, they still sopped up a ton of broth and ended up a bit swollen. Next time I will add them at the very end. Perhaps egg noodles would have fared better. This would be freaking awesome with some matzoh balls!!
This is a good recipe for a base start. I combined ideas from this recipe and barefoot contessa's. I followed the first recipe by boiling everything together for 1 hour plus I added ginger, a head of garlic and thyme. Then I strained everything, pulled the meat off the chicken and put the chicken and broth back together in the pot on the stove (discarded everything else as it had lost all its flavor and nutrition). In a separate pot I then sauteed garlic then onion, celery and carrots to caramelize a bit and then added them to the broth. I also added a little more fresh parsley, garlic, ginger and thyme to serve. Brought it up to a simmer for a few mins and shut it off. Very tasty.
Delicious! Make sure you use a whole chicken to get the homemade chicken soup flavor and benefits. You'll never go back to the canned version.
There's nothing wrong with this recipe. The key to good chicken soup is the chicken, bottom line!! They probibly used an old rubber one (LOL). Try and get a soup chicken, not a fryer, or baking one, you may to go to a meat market, butcher shop. Get one with fat, and not an old one. I made the soup everyone LUVed it. No need for boulion either !!
Perfect basic feel-good soup. I used extra broad egg noodle & the family could not get enough of it.
I never made chicken soup before and thought this was a wonderful recipe. I did add additional seasoning such as bay leaf, pepper, oregano and a couple of cubes of bouillon. Just seasoned to taste. I also liked only halving the vegetables. Thank you.
I made this recipe nearly as written, substituting a 2.5lb package of chicken thighs for the whole chicken (because I had them in my freezer already), and it made a perfect, basic soup. I did not add the optional bouillon cubes and found that liberal seasoning with salt/pepper was just right for a flu-stricken palate. I can see using the broth produced by this method as the base for a chicken noodle soup or adding additional herbs and spices to add variety to the traditional chicken soup. I had some cooked brown rice on hand, and found that adding a bit of that to a serving of the soup also worked very well. I will certainly be making this wholesome soup again - from now on it will be my go-to recipe when I need a good chicken soup!
This was a very simple basic recipe. I used leftover of a rotisserie chicken, I added some cabbage, 1 medium potato, fresh cilantro and some noodles.
This is a great basic chicken soup recipe, but add some zucchini, squash, and the right spices, and it will be an awesome recipe. Great for cold days....
I used to make chicken soup for my mom this way! You brought back some good memories. Cut the vegetables big so you can put them back in or use them for something else. You can always add more veggies after straining. Also, for the noodle question, I would cook the noodles separately and add them as you eat, unless you like them mushy. Some brown or wild rice goes right in the pot very well (just give it time to cook). Yummy, thank you for sharing.
This was so easy and my husband and the kids loved it. I made extra broth by adding more water and chicken boilloun cubes. I also added extra wide egg noodles for a delicous chicken noodle soup. Freeze the extra broth for use later and add noodles. Yummy!!!
Very simple, and also ***very*** good!!! I agree with the review that says to use the whole chicken,thats what makes the yummy broth! also, i added boullion granules to taste, some minced garlic (also to taste), and some poultry seasoning (majoram,tarragon,sage,black pepper) 6 thumbs up!
Yum! Feel so good after having this when I'm sick! I fried the onions with a little garlic and ginger paste in the beginning - does wonders to the flavor! Also added 2 cubes of chicken bullion.
Using a whole chicken is a must-that's where the flavor is! Add noodles or dumplings - yum.
This is basically how I make mine, except I add fresh rosemary stalks and a couple of bay leaves. Sometimes, I add noodles or rice too. Makes for a hearty meal. Thanks! Judy
Very good chicken soup. I would say this recipe is for more experienced cooks who have had practice in making their own broth. I had a hard time getting the right flavour, especially since I prefer a stronger flavour, so I like to add chicken broth as well as the bouillon. One thing I would suggest is to use the veggies to flavour the broth, but to put fresh ones in towards the end. If you put them in from the start, they get way too mushy.
I made it today for me and my mother. It finished so fast that I couldn't take a photograph and post here.. Well, my brother (staying in up-stairs) came down to have it just because of the smell of the soup.. By the way, the soup is soo tummy filling...
Made it so much I burned us out on it.. but the time has come again.. LOVE LOVE LOVE this recipe!
This was my first time making any kind of soup and it turned out exactly the way I wanted it to. This is a pretty simple recipe. I didn't add any chicken cubes but I added canned chicken broth. Thanks for sharing!
made this with hens. yum
I noticed noodles in the picture, but they aren't listed in the ingredients....anyone know about the "noodle" info?
I used new veggies afterward, they lost flavor and were too soggy. Great flavors for the recipe I give it a three for the unexpected extra steps I had to take cutting up more veggies.
this is an excellent recipe for old fashioned chk noodle soup i like homemade broth and using up the carcass its gives its so much flavor. its easy, low maintence and soooo good on a cold day!!
I liked the recipe, it was easy to make. I used roasted chicken leftovers rather then a raw chicken, thinking it would have more flavor. However, I think the soup needs something but I'm not sure what, a missing spice maybe. Otherwise, it was a good beginning at making homemade soup.
This is an excellent base for Chicken soup, I made my first ever batch yesterday. Since I only had fresh Cilantro on hand, I decided to give my soup a Latin flavor and added Cumin, Lime zest, and rice. My wife, who doesn't like soup, raved about this batch, and I was very happy with the finished product.
I have a question I use water and a on the bone chicken breast to make my broth. I use about 5 cups per breast. I'm seeing so many recipes calling for using chicken broth (canned) I'd like to get more flavor but I really don't want to use a canned broth I feel like I might as well just open a can of Campbells. Also I remember my mother using a soup chicken which was a fatty chicken. I guess those days are gone or where should I be looking? Thank you
Wonderful flavor. I prepared it exactly as written and I can't imagine changing a thing.
Great. I used chicken quarters instead of the whole chicken and I think it was probably less messy in the long run. I strained off the foam as suggested but in the end did not strain the broth. Because they were quarters I just served the chicken with the soup. I also added potatoes and baby carrots at the end of cooking versus the begining along with the onion. Plus I added about a 1/4 of a large tomato and also added garlic salt. In the end I used a lot of salt. I am not sure if my potatoes were absorbing it, but I used about 3 tablespoons of salt! Great recipe.
This recipe makes awesome good soup. My whole family loves it. Sometimes I put it in the crock pot overnight. In the morning, I continue with the recipe and usually will add a bag of Amish egg noodles. Mmm Mmm good!
The house smells AMAZING and the flavor matches. I Added . . . 1 Tb of dried Lavender flowers (make sure sold for consumption) 4 Garlic cloves 1/4 tsp ground cumin 4 Bay Leaves
I have made this twice now, everyone loves it. All I did was add a little more carrots. I used 5 or 6. Made it for family, froze some and made ti for work.
Very simple. My husband loves soup and this recipe was no exception. I added some spices to add some more flavor. Egg noodles add a bit more to it, as well.
Very good but I added cabbage and a can of canned diced tomatoes. AWESOME!
I agree with others, that this is a fine basic recipe and needs some added spicing up. For sure, I always like to add ginger...especially if it's during "cold" season. And some cayenne pepper, too, to help it open up the sinuses!
I first made this soup last month when my husband and I became very sick for days with a stomach flu. We could only keep down ginger ale and crackers. We were getting very hungry so I decided to try this recipe. I pulled chicken breasts from the freezer and just threw it into the pot (frozen) with the celery, carrots and onions. I added chicken bouillon and as I just had a new shipment of Pensey’s spices I also added thyme, oregano, sage and parsley. Before long just the aroma made us both feel better! When cooked I just cut up the chicken and veggies and served. My husband loved it!! Today I am cooking it today (by special request) and after reading some of the reviews I think the only change I’ll make is to discard the vegetables after the broth is made and add fresh veggies before serving.
Excellent! I added a can of cream of chicken soup. I didn't have any bullion cubes. I also put in a bit of tarragon...love the flavor. It turned out most wonderful for a crisp autumn day. Thank you!
This was my first stab at a homemade chicken noodle soup and it came out good. I used a roasting chicken as that is all that I had that I had cut into parts before cooking. I didnt use the onions as my 6 yr old is not a fan. At the end of the cooking I added a little bit of College Inn Chicken Broth. It turned out well. Also I added wide egg noodles that I also cooked in the chicken broth.
This was a lot more like my mom's chicken soup than some of the other recipes. It makes a lot, so I froze a ton and have been able to take it out of the freezer for cold nights and no time for cooking. Hubby loved it when I added some egg noodles:)
One of my favorite soups. I add potatoes to mine. I also serve over egg noodles.
This is wonderful. I add noodles!
I wasn't too happy with this recipe. I found that the broth was bland and the vegetables were too mushy to use throughout the cooking. In the middle of cooking, I started to follow another recipe from this site, which used more seasonings and used fresh vegetables in the end of cooking. With that recipe and a few variations that I made, the soup turned out great. But, if I stuck to following this recipe, I would not have been happy with the way it turned out. As a side note, however, I tend to like flavorful meals, which is why I did not like this soup. But, if you like bland flavors, this recipe would be good for you.
I add peppercorns when beginning the soup. I strain the carrots, celery, onion and peppercorns when chicken is down. I start with fresh carrotts and celery in the broth and add more boulon and chicken broth instead of adding more water.
One of my all time favorites. I add 4 or 5 chicken boulions to the soup. A half an hour before it is time to eat, I boil egg noodles with 2 to 3 chicken boullion cubes and empty the entire contents into the soup. Yum! Thanks for one of my all time favorite, easy, and delicious recipes!
A classic must-have recipe for the home cook! Just a simple, rustic recipe, to which you can adjust the seasonings as you desire (I added fresh sage). Just be careful at the end when removing the carcass from the broth...mine was so tender that it started to fall apart...the giblets, etc. almost fell into broth.
There really is no other way to make chicken soup! I used baby carrots and instead of a whole bird, I used 6 split breast halves. (that's all I had on hand) I have made it this way ever since I learned how to cook! definitly have to add chicken boullion!
Deeelish! I added a bit of dill and some potatoes at the end. My little boy ate it up. Will try adding matzo (sp?) balls the next time!
Great basic recipe. Fast and little effort goes into this soup...which comes in handy when you don't feel so great yourself :) I just added a bit of chicken breast (diced), onion, celery, carrots, water and let it simmer. Everyone loves the smell of chicken soup so I let it simmer for 2+ hours. Last I add egg noodles...boil and eat it with crackers. Nothing better!!
This is a great recipe. I did not add the half and half but followed the rest of the recipe. All enjoyed... This is a keeper. Thanks!
Very flavorful! I added more water (as it cooked off), a can of chicken broth, and sliced fresh mushrooms. Did not add the chicken bouillion. The celery became mushy so I had to fish them out and add new ones toward the end. Next time I will add all the vegetables for the soup a half hour before the end of cooking. I followed a previous reviewer's recommendation and added a dash of cumin -- that was a nice touch! Made the soup very savory. Also added herbes de provence and the result was delicious. One more thing - my chicken was 5 lbs. That was too much meat to soup ratio in my standard sized pot. Next time I'll cook a 3 lb chicken like the recipe says!
This recipe met my needs entirely! I have minimal cooking skills, altho I am a pretty GoOd griller. I followed the recipe exactly, except for adding cabbage suggested by my wife. She was THRILLED. & I too thought it was quite good. Thanks Allrecipes. U Rock!
This was very good. I did make a lot of it so I wound up freezing some of it. I made rice to go with it. Definately will make again.
My poor roommate was sick with the flu and I decided to make this for him. I'm a beginner cook but this was soooo easy. I took the advice of other reviewers and discarded the soggy, tasteless veg at the end of the cooking time - I tried a bite of celery and it had no flavor left - and added some fresh veg then cooked for another 30 mins. I also added some chicken base. In the end, I think it could use more flavor, perhaps more herbs or something. Maybe more salt, but that might just be my inexperience. In general, it was just super-easy to make, delicious and perfect for my roommate who loved it. I'll definitely make this again in the future. Thanks so much!
I wanted a low carb version of chicken soup, so I made this recipe sans noodles/rice. I added fresh mushrooms and it turned out fantastic.
Excellent! When I think of chicken soup, this is exactly what I have in mind. Delicious!
This was absolutely great! I added some dumplings and it was SO good! My husband is not a big fan of chicken and dumplings and he LOVED it! He even asked me to make it again next week! A very definite keeper!
My 10 year old son could simply not get enough of this meal. I added plain ramen noodles so it was less of a soup and more of a noodle dish. My rating is based on my son's review since any meal that my children rave over is a 5 in my opinion. I added a chilli garlic sauce (prepackaged) to my serving to give it more oomf. I will certainly make again.
Great basic chicken soup recipe. I had never made homemade chicken soup before, and this was a wonderful starting point. One thing I did need was to add more salt as it was pretty bland. I also added a few different veggies because I had them on hand, and it turned out great.
Make it simple and satisfy thanks for giving me easy to do my husband loved it!
My family and I absolutely love this soup!!! It's simple and yummy!! The only thing I did different was while I was shredding the chicken and chopping the vegetable I cooked some wide egg noodles in the broth. Must try! Thank you Jill for posting
very good soup...the family loves it.
Simple ingredents and easy to prepare. Although you dont have to be sick to enjoy it sure helped me.
Simple and easy. An excellent addition to my personal recipe collection.
I made this for my daughter after tummy issues and it was a hit! I actually sautéed the meat (thighs) and veggies beforehand and then dropped everything in and then pulled the meat off the bones!! I also pre chopped everything!! Thanks for posting!!
so incredibly easy. my mother raves this soup.
This soup was wonderful I'm a senior citizen and have never made chicken soup from scratch my mother always made everything from scratch. My neighbor is getting out of the hospital tomorrow so I made a pot for her and her husband. My husband rated it 5 stars. Guess that's good enough. thanks for the recipe.
I added potatoes, dumplings, red pepper flakes & parsley to this soup. The children loved it.
Added egg noodles to this. Just didn't seem all that interesting; won't make again.
simple and delicious!
I agree, this is a basic chicken soup recipe. What I did to customize this recipe, I added 2 envelopes of chicken gravy, to thicken it up a bit, and that extra chicken flavor. Just wonderful.
Great basic recipe.
Good chicken soup! I did not use the optional bouillon granules, and it came out needing salt, so I added some after straining the broth and it was good. Made it for my husband when he was sick with the flu and he loved it! Will definitely make again.
Pretty straight forward. However, omit the bouillon, and opt for chicken base. Make sure salt is at least the 3rd ingredient. Get this from GFS, or Sams,ect. It makes the difference between too salty and rich taste.
Excellent soup! Sick home with a cold - just what the dr. ordered! Added some Romano cheese to it. Also instead of bouillon, added a can of chicken broth.Was out of soup macaroni, so just cut up spaghetti...
Per the suggestion of another user, I used an already cooked chicken portion, so I bought a rotisserie chicken from the market and used about half for the soup. I did not use any onions or salt and pepper since the chicken was already well cooked, but The rest was true to the recipe with no added ingredients other than the already optional teaspoon of bouillon. The soup was flawless. No noodles needed!
This soup was great. I tooke the leftovers and made chicken and gravy. I put this on top of brown rice and served it with biscuits.
I made this soup to prepare myself (and my family) for when I return home from having surgery(I wanted something wholesome and easy to store and reheat for us to be able to have for dinner/lunch for a couple of days). I didnt add the vegetables until perhaps the last 20 minutes of cooking because I didnt want them to be too mushy. I used baby carrots, used skinless chicken breast, and added chopped tomatoes. The soup turned out very delicious and satisfying. Even my picky 6 year old liked it and ate the carrots. I made some simple mexican rice and served over the soup. Very filling and tasty.
This was my 1st attempt at chicken soup. I was very happy with the end result. I also altered the recipe. I disregarded the vegetables after cooking the chicken and added fresh ones later. Also added 4 gloves of garlic. I took the advise of another reviewer and added 4 packets of goya chicken bouillon . I added peas also. The house smells like my moms! It's a very windy day here. So, this is a perfect dinner for us tonight!
| agree with most of the others-good basic recipe which you can tweak to make your own. I added a few whole peeled garlic cloves at the start to make the stock and put in lots of carrots, celery, and onion later. I added boullion as well as some crushed red pepper, Tony's creole seasoning, and parsley near the end of the cooking time and cooked some pasta seperately and added before serving. To change it up, try adding some lemon juice, a dollop of sour cream, fresh grated parmesean cheese, or all three to individual servings. Mmmmm.....
Definitely will make again. I added the onions, carrots and celery after the chicken had boiled for 60 or so minutes. Veggies get too soggy if you throw them in right away. ( Of course, I was using an un cooked bird, which takes a good 90 minutes) Added bay leaf, egg noodles and thyme, used a healthy amount of kosher salt and strained through a strainer with paper towels for a much cleaner broth. I think a green garnish like chives would add to the beauty of this soup. Enjoy
Good basic recipe. I learned a trick with turkey and chicken, which is to break the bones with a hammer and stew them in the broth for added flavor. No bullion needed, then. So, you need to cook it once to get the meat done, then again with the bones in. Cook veggies, throw them out, then add fresh ones. Also, I use some garlic in the original broth. :)