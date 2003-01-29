Homemade Chicken Soup

251 Ratings
  • 5 162
  • 4 69
  • 3 12
  • 2 4
  • 1 4

Homemade chicken soup - but you don't have to be sick to deserve or enjoy it - you do, so do! Good for body and soul!

Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Put the chicken, carrots, celery and onion in a large soup pot and cover with cold water. Heat and simmer, uncovered, until the chicken meat falls off of the bones (skim off foam every so often).

  • Take everything out of the pot. Strain the broth. Pick the meat off of the bones and chop the carrots, celery and onion. Season the broth with salt, pepper and chicken bouillon to taste, if desired. Return the chicken, carrots, celery and onion to the pot, stir together, and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
152 calories; protein 13.1g; carbohydrates 4.2g; fat 8.9g; cholesterol 36.9mg; sodium 67.6mg. Full Nutrition
