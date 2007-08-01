Chicken Salad

This is so easy, quick and delicious! This can be made ahead of time and used as needed. Presto, chicken salad-o!

Recipe by Redwun

Directions

  • Combine the chicken, celery, spice blend and mayonnaise. Mix all together; more or less mayonnaise can be added, depending on your preference. Voila, your summer salad is ready to serve!

352 calories; protein 22.9g; carbohydrates 1.3g; fat 28g; cholesterol 72.3mg; sodium 219.4mg. Full Nutrition
