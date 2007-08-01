Chicken Salad
This is so easy, quick and delicious! This can be made ahead of time and used as needed. Presto, chicken salad-o!
This is a good base. I add onions and a little garlic, and chopped boiled egg. My friends and family tell me I make the best chicken salad they have ever tasted. I don't measure the mayo, I add less when it's for my husband and I because we like it dryer, and more when I serve it to company.Read More
This is delicious, if you eat mayo by itself. All it tasted like was mayo. Even after letting it set overnight.Read More
This recipe could not be easier. I actually used a rotisserie chicken from my local grocery store. As for the other reviewer and the mayo comment just put the mayo in tablespoon at a time until you get to your desired consistancy. I will definitely keep this basic chicken salad recipe.
This was a really good place to start, I used left over chicken from the Roast Sticky Chicken Rotisseri Style recipe from this site, I added onions, celery, boiled eggs, duke mayo and garlic powder, season salt and paprika. Chilled a couple of hours and serve.
excellent I used fat free mayo and canned chicken, and for a tang added a tsp of non fat plain yogurt. Made the recipe for 2
My family loves this recipe -- we use salt and pepper for the seasoned salt. This is a good, back-to-basics chicken salad recipe!
very yummy, I mince up onion, celery.& Cube chicken. Add mayo one teaspoon at a time to likeness. Add a pinch of herb & garlic spice. Start with little amount of ingredents gradually spice up depending to personal taste.
A good base for a simple chicken salad. I added some green onion, cashews, and water chestnuts. A little salt and pepper too. Thanks!
Both my husabnd and I love this! I use Mrs. Dash garlic and herb seasoning with it. It makes a wonderful sanke or a meal if you add fesh cucumbers to it. we eat it in warm pitas with lettuce! Yum YUm!
okay...cook the chicken after marinating it in italian dressing first overnight, salt and pepper it, then dice it, add some onion along with celery, your favorite herbs, and with the mayo, add a dash or two of teriyaki sauce--its my secret ingredient. This recipe is a good base, but it needs some flavor!
this was the first time I made chicken salad and it tasted just like when you buy a sub at a sub shop. My husband who is picky even liked it.
Very Good as is! I also used this recipe as a base to make my pasta salad. I used half the amount of chicken and added rotini pasta (cooked and rinsed with cold water) and 1/4 cup sweet pickle relish. It's become a favorite with my family in the summer. Thanks!
Great basic recipe. I add chopped red onion and pickle relish to my dish. It would also taste great with grapes and apples added.
This is a great recipe. Very east to make. I added some garlic and onion along with some pepper to spice it up a bit and added fat free mayo 1 tablespoon at a time. This was great taking to work for lunch in a large tomato, on a bed of salad greens, or even in a wrap with some lettuce.
Tried this for lunch one day. I used a can of chicken, onion, relish, mayo, and salt free spice. It was a HUGE hit with my family! Decided against the celery because I have a family member allergic to it. was wonderful!
This is a good quick recipie. I used it for Turkey salad after the holidays, and just added some onion and a little more spice. Will definately use again
absolutely delicious!
Quick, simple, and tasty. I aslo added a little garlic powder.
I loved this recipe, but added a few more ingredients!I used rotisserie chicken, I added ranch in with the mayo, and chopped onions, and cilantro for more flavor, and onion, and garlic powder, with cracked black pepper, YUM-O!!! I will definately make this again!!
Simply delicious
Good basic recipe,I didn't use celery,just green bell pepper and it was very good!
Jeanette, this was a great dish. I started there and made a few changes for my taste, but yours is very tasty....as long as you use chicken which is not salty to start with, salt-free spice blend, etc. I agree with everyone who rated this at 2-4 stars and changed everything. I made it with beef, onion, sour cream, and seasoned salt. EXACTLY the way Jeanette posted it.....<<>>
Delicious!!! Used some chopped onion and just pepper. Will make again.
Very Simple flavor
Good basic recipe and I hope allrecipes keeps such things because sometimes I forget the simplest things. I made this a lot in college and added some tomato ketchup which added some zing if you don't have any other spices or sauces.
Funny, all the high star reviews added a ton of stuff to this. By itself, it's blah. No flavor, just chicken and mayo with a little crunch. However, it's the base for pretty much any chicken salad so do this and then add what you like. I added bacon, chunks of cheddar cheese, and a little bit of diced dill pickle.
Made this exactly as written. It was VERY good!!!!! Will be making this again.
I added nuts and grapes and this made a delicious chicken salad!
looks tasty....
This would be way too plain for me. I added salt & pepper, raisins, chopped pecans, sweet pickle relish, paprika, onions and it was so yummy!! I would have added hard boiled eggs, but I didn't have any eggs. I have no measurements - just added and tasted!
Great start, I like it! Add a touch of cider vinegar, a pinch of garlic powder and some green grapes chopped up. That and I actually use leftover roasted chicken.
I made this and my family ate it all we had no left overs. Great Recipe! I threw the ckicken in the crock pot before work when I got home I put it together and put it in flour tortillas and added some purple grapes (cut up) and some sugared walnuts. Huge hit! Thank you!
Very simple, no fuss...great basic recipe! I added some fresh herbs from my garden to give it a little something extra.
If I'd followed the recipe as written it would've been too much mayo, also it was very bland until I added several more ingredients.
first time made
quick, easy, DELICIOUS!
This was very simple and quick to make. My husband likes chicken salad without all of the bells and whistles. I made one bowl per the recipe for him and it was very good. However, the second bowl was even better (in my opinion not his)! I added onion, garlic, and green grapes. Either way, I'll be making this again!
I made this yesterday and it is a definite YUM! I love chicken salad and wanted to give my hubby something different for his lunch at work. I boiled a whole chicken in chicken broth until it started falling apart. I also added some chicken stock that I had frozen from when I made a chicken pot pie so the chicken was very flavorful. Did not have to add any spices except cracked pepper. Chopped up celery and onion; added mayo to taste and desired texture. Came out great. Served it on toast w/lettuce and tomato. He told me that it held up really well w/the toast, didn't get soggy.
Chrissy 4585 I thought this was very good. Please submit your recipe for comparison if you think you have one that is better.
Instead of regular mayo, I added .5 cup of Greek yogurt mayo and .5 + cup of mayo made from avocado oil and served in a toasted pita bread.
I used the white meat from last night's leftover orange herb roasted chicken. I added dill relish, sweet relish, Bragg Organic Sprinkle 24 herbs and spices seasoning, onion powder, garlic powder, fresh dill, chives, and scallions from my herb garden, and a pinch of garlic sea salt and smoked paprika. I also added the mayo a little at a time. I served it on fresh Swiss Chard from the garden with crackers and a garden fresh green onion as a garnish. Scrumptious! You can't go wrong with this basic recipe. Just add what spices you and your family enjoy!
This is a perfect base recipe, because it is so easy to make it your own. I added a homemade Cajun seasoning to mine.
I made the same adjustments as listed in reviews, adding boiled egg, onion, and garlic. Delicious!
The best chicken salad I have ever had. Delicious
Followed the recipe, very simple to make. The only things that I did differently was I put fresh herbs and not the mix, and I put not only cooked onions but fresh onions after and I like corn, tomatoes and lettuce in mine!
I was looking for a basic recipe that I could make with the ingredients I had on hand. I used Penzey's "Justice" seasoning and it turned out great. I didn't measure anything or add anything, although you certainly could add whatever you want to liven it up: cashews, pecans, cranberries, grapes, hard boiled egg. Next time I probably will add something.
Great base recipe!
I changed it a little as I was out of celery. Substituted cubed chopped sweet pickles. For the seasoning, I did use 1/2 teaspoon of salt, pepper and paprika.
My brother and Dad just loved it.
I used this recipe but added a little onion and miracle whip (salad dressing) turned out pretty good!
Good basic recipe; I added 1 cup of green seedles grapes (cut/in/half) to add a little extra flavor; it is just enough for a light lunch.
Quick easy and make it your own add a bit of whatever to it i added bacon its amazing
Try adding slivered almonds.
Tasted great even with one can of chicken (I ran out of the roasted chicken breast). Also added relish and a sprinkle of paprika for color.
Great recipe light easy and delicious!
was easy to make, only instead of celery I used green pepper chopped up, little garlic powder, parsley and garlic salt and also put on sazon seasoning by Goya when I cooked the chicken, came out really good
Great recipe! We marinated the chicken before cooking, and added mustard (to taste), pickles, onion, paprika, and celery seed.
Loved the crunchiness of the water chestnuts and celery! I didn't have the green grapes or green onions and I planned on adding the swiss cheese before serving but I forgot since I made it the night before. I loved the flavors later, I added the swiss but prefer it without. It needs more mayo then recommended too. Definitely a keeper! Will make again!
THis is a very basic recipe,chicken especially if you use just breast meat is a little bland. I add onion and garlic powder along with lots of sweet pickle salad cubes along with the celery,always get rave reviews over my chicken salad!
This is a great starter recipe that with a few alterations is great. I used a leftover rotisserie chicken and used the celery and mayo called for in the recipe. Aside from salt and pepper, I added cayenne pepper, garlic powder, parsley, and a small amount of anchovy oil that I had leftover from making Caesar salad dressing. Turned out fabulously.
Excellent receive!! I added all ingredients stated to my taste, only thing I did differently was boiled my split chicken breast in vegetable broth.
As is...boring. I then did as other reviewers did and added garlic, chopped red onion and green olives stuffed with jalapeños and hard boiled eggs. I used Greek yogurt and mayo combined which helped the flavor also. Turned it into 4 stars!
Made a couple of modifications of course; but I agree that this is a good basic recipe. I had two cups of diced cooked chicken left from a roast chicken. To that I added 1/4 cup plus 2 Tbsp calorie wise Miracle Whip and 1/2 tsp freshly ground herbs Provencal. Nice light flavour; chicken just moistened - one could add additional Miracle Whip or mayo if you like it creamier.
